Jen's Hearty Three Meat Chili

1 of 21

Rating: 4 stars After a little tweaking this was a delicious chili that will probably even replace my dads chili that I've loved and made for years! Instead of the water I used a 46oz can of tomato juice. (we like our chili more soupy rather than stewy and I think it added the flavor that it needed) I also garnished each bowl with a dollop of sour cream. My family loved it. Especially my husband who loved the flavor. Will definitely be making this a lot this winter. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars It is the best ever...sweet and spicy Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Four stars for a good starting point. Used ground pork instead of Italian Sausage due to allergies from fennel/anise seeds. Omitted the sugar and added some balsamic vinegar for acidity. It was good however i did miss the green chilies that I normally put in chili. I also missed the garlic so I added a few tbsp of minced garlic plus garlic powder. The cinnamon was a surprising addition that we all liked. Thanks! Helpful (9)

Rating: 1 stars I entered this chili in a chili cookoff yesterday. Out of 10 entries - this chili recipe (I followed it to the "T") came in 10th place. I will not use this recipe again. Don't want to waste the 40 it took to make it. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This was an unbelievable chili. I had never actually attempted chili before but this one was rather easy. I had to vary the recipe a small bit because I had not cinnamon...I used nutmeg instead. Also I had to leave out the sausage because the store I stopped at was out so it was a two meat chili. But it turned out really good and everyone loved it. I can't wait to try it again to see what it tastes like with the sausage in it. Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars I thought this lacked taste. All I could taste was the beer flavor. I won't make it again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic! I used hot italian sausage and cubed london broil with no ground beef. I added a chipotle pepper and much less chili powder. I also chopped a green bell pepper. Served with cornbread sour cream and cheese. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars The most unique and delicious chili recipe I have ever had. Really don't understand the review with a 1 star seems unfair this is not hot. The ingredients are perfect together! Great recipe! Try it you will like it! Helpful (6)