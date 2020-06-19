Jen's Hearty Three Meat Chili
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 619.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 44.2g 88 %
carbohydrates: 24.7g 8 %
dietary fiber: 6g 24 %
sugars: 10.3g
fat: 36.1g 56 %
saturated fat: 13.6g 68 %
cholesterol: 140.8mg 47 %
vitamin a iu: 2104.3IU 42 %
niacin equivalents: 11.8mg 91 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 43 %
vitamin c: 13.1mg 22 %
folate: 18.9mcg 5 %
calcium: 90.7mg 9 %
iron: 7.5mg 42 %
magnesium: 45mg 16 %
potassium: 782.4mg 22 %
sodium: 804.5mg 32 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 41 %
calories from fat: 325.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved