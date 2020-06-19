Jen's Hearty Three Meat Chili

Rating: 4.05 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

You have never had chili like this before! I am always being asked to make it for football games or just anytime friends and family get together! It is a compilation of many recipes I have tried over the years. Betcha' you've never had chili like this before!

By jen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook and stir sausage in a large skillet over medium heat until browned. Drain; place sausage in a pot large enough to hold all ingredients. In same skillet, cook and stir onion with ground beef over medium heat until beef is browned and onions are tender; drain and add to the large pot.

  • In same skillet, cook and stir stew beef over medium heat until browned. Without draining, pour stew beef into the large pot.

  • Pour tomatoes, beer, and water into the pot with meats. Stir in chili powder, red pepper, white pepper, sugar, and cinnamon. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Simmer until stew beef is very tender, at least 2 hours, stirring occasionally and adding more water as needed. If you prefer a thicker chili, thicken as needed with tomato paste. If using kidney beans, add them 10 minutes before serving, just in time to heat through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
620 calories; protein 44.2g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 36.1g; cholesterol 140.8mg; sodium 804.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (21)

Most helpful positive review

Jen
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2008
After a little tweaking this was a delicious chili that will probably even replace my dads chili that I've loved and made for years! Instead of the water I used a 46oz can of tomato juice. (we like our chili more soupy rather than stewy and I think it added the flavor that it needed) I also garnished each bowl with a dollop of sour cream. My family loved it. Especially my husband who loved the flavor. Will definitely be making this a lot this winter. Read More
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

Becky
Rating: 1 stars
10/05/2008
I entered this chili in a chili cookoff yesterday. Out of 10 entries - this chili recipe (I followed it to the "T") came in 10th place. I will not use this recipe again. Don't want to waste the 40 it took to make it. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
jen
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2008
It is the best ever...sweet and spicy Read More
Helpful
(11)
Arizona Desert Flower
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2010
Four stars for a good starting point. Used ground pork instead of Italian Sausage due to allergies from fennel/anise seeds. Omitted the sugar and added some balsamic vinegar for acidity. It was good however i did miss the green chilies that I normally put in chili. I also missed the garlic so I added a few tbsp of minced garlic plus garlic powder. The cinnamon was a surprising addition that we all liked. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(9)
wjduncan
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2009
This was an unbelievable chili. I had never actually attempted chili before but this one was rather easy. I had to vary the recipe a small bit because I had not cinnamon...I used nutmeg instead. Also I had to leave out the sausage because the store I stopped at was out so it was a two meat chili. But it turned out really good and everyone loved it. I can't wait to try it again to see what it tastes like with the sausage in it. Read More
Helpful
(7)
readernut
Rating: 2 stars
08/05/2008
I thought this lacked taste. All I could taste was the beer flavor. I won't make it again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Fishmom
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2011
This was fantastic! I used hot italian sausage and cubed london broil with no ground beef. I added a chipotle pepper and much less chili powder. I also chopped a green bell pepper. Served with cornbread sour cream and cheese. Read More
Helpful
(6)
butch
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2009
The most unique and delicious chili recipe I have ever had. Really don't understand the review with a 1 star seems unfair this is not hot. The ingredients are perfect together! Great recipe! Try it you will like it! Read More
Helpful
(6)
kholliday5
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2008
This was by far the best chili I've had in awhile. It has a great flavor unlike what one reviewer has posted. I'm a college student and am constantly asked to make this delicious dish for game day. Read More
Helpful
(6)
