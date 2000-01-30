White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies IV
I made these for the first time this past Christmas and they have become the family's new favorite cookie! The white chocolate gives a rich taste to these cookies. I guarantee you will love them.
These cookies were great! I didn't change a thing, and they were just perfect. I got about 36 average-sized cookies out of this recipe, and each one was delectable. I have tried other recipes which include brown sugar, and have determined that brown sugar has too bold a flavor for the delicate white chocolate and macadamia nuts. Trust me-- this recipe is absolutely fabulous. UPDATE: My husband and I love these cookies so much that we make the dough, freeze the uncooked dough balls on a cookie sheet, put them in a zip-lock bag, and keep a supply handy at all times. Whenever we crave them, we'll pop a few out of the bag and bake at 350 for about 15-18 minutes. Awesome.Read More
First batch spread WAY to much. After refrigerating they were ok, but not the best I've tasted. Another recipe I've tried has butter and shortening,, I prefer that one.Read More
Great base recipe - I only made minor adjustments to make them delicious. First, I doubled the recipe excep kept the chocolate/nuts measurements the same. Second, I made it 1 tbsp vanilla. Third, I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Then I chilled the dough for about 10-15 min before scooping. I baked at 350 for 10 min in my oven until the edges were just brown. They didn't spread much at all, weren't too cakey, and were absolutely devine the next day.
Very good cookies. I tested two different cookie sheets and they turned out soft and moist on the airbake cookie sheet, and on the dark metal cookie sheet they didn't spread at all and turned out crunchy.
HOLY 5 STARS!!!!!! Yum!! I doubled the recipe- but used 12oz of white chips and about 10oz of macadamia nuts! This is the best white chocolate macadamia nut cookie recipe I've ever used- and I've tried many because these are my husband's favorite kind of cookie! Thanks so much!!
I didn't try these because they're not really my thing--white chocolate is just too sweet for me. But I did notice when making these that there seemed to be very little dough for the amount of white chocolate and nuts. Sure enough, hubs loved 'em, but said the amount of chocolate is just right but there were too many nuts, and he could see only using half the amount called for. In spite of too many nuts, however, he deemed these moist, yet chewy, and very, very good. (And then he held his two thumbs up)
My son was looking for the "Subway" cookies for his birthday. He made them himself and they are just what he was looking for - his classmates agreed. We followed the other comments and doubled the recipe but not the nuts and chocolate. MMMMM. Thank you for sharing. Only 8 minutes is all they need.
The hubby dislikes nuts in his cookies, so I added chocolate raspberry morsels along with the white chocolate chips, and then at the last minute stuck in 1/4 cup cocoa powder. Suddenly we have a new favorite cookie to make. The chocolate raspberry mixed with creamy white chocolate is like.. wicked good. Beyond the fact that I added to the recipe, the recipe itself is very good. Made puffy, crisp on the outside, chewy tender on the inside cookies. The batter seems too dry - but trust me, it works! Awesome!
These were great. I made bigger cookies (I got 19 out of the recipe) and had to cook them an extra 3 minutes. I have no idea how anyone could get 4 dozen cookies from this recipe. Also, I used slightly less nuts then the recipe called for and white chocolate chips instead of chopped chunks. I had my first cookie when it was warm but it was much better the next day when it had completely cooled. It seemed to have a better flavor and texture. The only thing I didn't like was that the chips browned on the bottom of the cookie so they didn't look too pretty looking at them from the bottom.
Nice light color that I was looking for. I like these better than the recipe with brown sugar. It is great with premium white chocolate. These cookies are just about perfect. Makes about 24 medium cookies.
These are very good. Will look no further. I like that there is no brown sugar so the cookies stay white.
Holy cow!! These are awesome!! Can't make them too often though. They are very addicting. I'm glad the recipe didn't make more than it did! I will use this recipe again for sure!
OH my word these are amazing! These cookies made me person of the month at my house. They never even made it to the cooling rack! The first time I made them 3 yrs ago nobody seemed impressed so I made some changes according others' suggestions: used unsalted butter, doubled the measurements for the dough keeping the white chocolate and nuts measurements as is, chilled dough for 45 min before baking and allowed cookies to cool on pan after baking for 8 min. They were perfect, crispy on edges and chewy all throughout.
My husband was bellyaching about how I never make him anything with white sugar/white flour anymore just for him. I rooted around in my freezer/cupboards and came up with the ingredients for this. I followed exact only doubling the amount of white chocolate (I used chips) because I wanted to finish up a package I had in my freezer. 9 minutes at 375* made a perfect cookie. He loved them. Ate half in one sitting. Got sick. Serves him right.
Simply spectacular cookies. I gave these as a gift at Christmas time and they were gobbled up in a matter of hours! I didn't change a thing; used Ghiradelli white chocolate and chopped the macadamia nuts by hand. Be careful not to over cook these! Great recipe, a new family favorite.
These were very good! They had the nicest lightest crisp on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside. I doubled this recipe with a couple of adjustments. I used less salt since the nuts were salted, I used a 12 oz bag of white chips, an 8oz bag of chopped macadamia nuts and added 1 C. of lightly toasted coconut. I chilled the dough for about 1/2 hour, used a small cookie scooper and baked them for about 9-10 minutes at 325'. I garnished the tops before baking with coconut/chips/nuts I had set aside. They are a rich cookie and very sweet. Even my Husband won't stop eating them, and he's not a huge fan of coconut!
A great recipe. We sell them in our bakery and they are very popular.
these cookies have become my new secret weapon - my boyfriend is madly in love with them! Thanks for the post! (I also made them into ice cream sandwiches once and they were excellent!)
I have made a wide variety of cookies from here before, but this is by far the best! The cookies are not flat and they come out perfect! I baked at 350 and I added 1/8 cup more flour as someone else recommended. This time I used a regular cookie sheet instead of an insulated one. Perfection with this one!
I followed the recipe only leaving the white chocolate as is. I baked each batch for 8 minutes ending with 25 perfect cookies. These cookies are moist, chewy, and very tasty. I can taste the rich white chocolate and macadamia nuts in every bite..Mmmm. Best of all they have the nice light color that I was looking for! These lovely, decadent cookies would be nice to give as gifts!
These were wonderful cookies. As others have said, though, there were way too many nuts and chips. I doubled my batch but used the same number of nuts and chips and it was *still* a bit much, though not nearly as much as if I had used the amount stated! Other than that, I will definitely use this recipe again.
These were great! Tasted just like the white chocolate macadamia nut cookies you get at the malls. I used white chocolate chips and they didn't melt much at all, so next time I'll use the solid type, and chop it. Thanks for the recipe!
I have been looking for this cookie for so long!! i've made others but this one is it!! I cooked mine for exactly 8 minutes and they were perfect. slightly crunchy on the outside and so soft on the inside...perfect!!! i am so happy :)
These were wonderful. I agree with the other reviews who said to cut the nuts and the chocolate in half, though - I only used about 3 oz. chopped macadamia nuts and 1 cup of white chocolate chips, and this was more than enough. The dough is fabulous and I'm sure I'll be making these again.
My husband ate these cookies up! He now wants me to make them all the time. He thanks you for the wonderful recipe.
I made these vegan for my son who is egg and dairy intolerant. I subbed Earth Balance Margarine for the butter and egg replacer (EnerG) for the egg. I also followed the advice of others and used half the amount of nuts and white chocolate chips and the result was super!
Fantastic cookies - made up a batch for a small party and they were gone in no time!
Five stars just doesn't do this recipe justice! As fast as these were made, they were gone! My cookies didn't look like the picture, but actually looked just like the ones you'd find at Subway. And tasted just as good, if not better! I didn't change much, just omitted the salt and used unsalted butter. I'm also not sure if I used the same amount of chips and nuts, because I just used an 8 ounce bag mix of the two from Hershey's, which was perfect. Otherwise, I did everything as the recipe calls for. I agree to take them out when they become slightly golden brown on the edges. When I took them out of the oven after 9 minutes, I let the heat from the cookie sheet cook it the rest of the way and they finished cooking perfectly. Absolutely divine and definitely a keeper! Yummy!
Excellent, made as directed!!
The first time I made these they were fabulous. Everyone at work raved about them. The second time they came out very flat, browned and undercooked. I realized that I had used 1 cup of butter, which most cookie recipes call for, by mistake. Made them correctly the next time and....FABULOUS.
Don't know why I thought these cookies should be more complicated. They were a hit!
These cookies are just as good as the Subway white chocolate cookies, if not better (homemade). I use a full 16 oz bag of white chocolate, and 4-6 oz macadamia nuts. Super easy, and always a hit! They are usually gone in a matter of days at our house!!
Very tasty! I made a few batches and experimented each time with getting it just right. They've quickly become legendary. As suggested by other reviewers, I halved the amount of chocolate and nuts. It is still perfectly sweet. I also added an eighth of a cup more flour (just used half of a quarter cup) to give it more form so the edges don't get so thin and to keep the cookies from being floppy and fragile. With this recipe, I created about 14 cookies. I also chill the dough, shape the balls and pack them really tightly, re-chill them, then bake them on my baking stone for about 15 minutes. the chilling and packing with the extra flour too seems to prevent the spreading and create a perfect cookie shape. and i love to freeze the dough and bake fresh ones as needed.
I added cocoa powder like another reviewer did and these turned out wonderful! Coconut is also a nice little touch.
Make them the day before you're going to serve them - they're sooooo good the second day!
Super yummy!!! Added 1 cup cranberries to mine for a holiday twist!
I followed this recipe exactly. Cookies were too dry, didn't spread in the oven and were rock hard next week. I will not use this recipe again. :(
these cookies came out exactly as they looked in the picture. i was very thrilled. they taste fabulous also...yummmmmmmmmmm. i brought them to work and apparently theyre the best cookies ive ever made.
Very good! I was worried that they wouldn't be chewy, because of the lack of brown sugar, but they had a perfect texture- lightly crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Baked for 8 minutes. I used a big 8oz. hunk of Ghiradeli white chocolate that I chopped and 1 cup of macadamia nuts, chopped. I cut the salt in half. Used mostly whole wheat pastry flour. So good!
It wasn't clear whether the macadamia nuts should be salted or not, so I washed and dried the salted ones I had on hand and skimped on the salt just in case (best not to over do on salt!). They turned out great! I served them at an after dinner party with friends with pineapple margaritas and they were a hit! Thanks!
Amazing cookies! I used macadamia nuts that I brought back from Hawaii. I also doubled the recipe.
These cookies are amazing! I even love eating the cookie dough. I refrigerated my dough for half an hour. They didn't spread very much or puff up, so I recommend making tablespoon size balls (the size of a ping pong ball) and flatten them with a spoon or even your fingers. I recommend adding coconut. I took the half the batter and added shredded coconuts. It ended up taking delicious!
This recipe was pretty good, but I found that the dough did better after being refrigerated for a little while and making normal Tbsp. sized cookies over making larger cookies.
We really liked these. I only had 3 oz of Macadamia Nuts, but it was still good. The only problem I had was the middle was not quite cooked when the bottoms were almost burnt. I would probably decrease the oven temperature to 350 next time?
These are by far the best cookies I have ever made. That is saying a lot too because I bake about once a week. I followed the recipe exactly and had none of the "texture" issues that the other reviewers have mentioned. These cookies were just a little crispy on the outside and very soft on the inside. I got about 40 cookies and I baked them for about 9 minutes. Use room temperature butter(do not melt before creaming with the sugar). Also, the nut/chocolate amounts were perfect for our tastes. My husband will not leave them alone, and my co-workers say it is the best cookie they've ever tasted. Make these cookies, you will not regret it! They are better than subway or any other commercial cookie out there.
Wonderful! Hubby is a happy man! lol Only change I made was add a whole TBS of Vanilla extract (I always add more than the recipe calls for- just a personal preference for our home). Thank you so much for sharing!
My husband and I loved these cookies! The key is to under cook them a bit so they stay soft and chewie once they have cooled. I followed the recipe exactly and thought they were perfect!
I made these for a friend's birthday -- a special request. They were a huge hit! I was surprised that there seemed to be so little batter compared to the amount of nuts/chocolate, but it made sense after they were baked to seven stages of delicious! I didn't change a thing in the recipe -- good stuff!
Amazing!!!
These cookies turned out GREAT! Only thing I changed was 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract.
These were absolutely delicious. There is a little deli near us that bakes these fresh everyday. This recipe was just as good as theirs. I enjoy a crispy outside and chewey inside. I accomplished this by baking for 12 minutes.I didn't give the recipe a 5 because I prefer my cookies to become golden brown and these didn't.
I replaced the macadamia nuts with pistachio nuts, and didn't add any extra salt -- it was the best cookie I've ever had!
Delicious! I always add a cup of Craisins to mine.
What a fabulous cookie. My husband said the cookies were "excellent." We can't stop eating them. I love the white chocolate taste in them.
All I can say is WOW! I followed the recipe except used white chocolate chips instead of a bar and the only thing I can suggest is doubling this recipe because it is amazing and this is coming from the most picky of eaters. This is a must try recipe!!!
Yummy! Made this exactly to recipe and they were a hit with hubby. Personal preference would have us tinker with the amounts of white chocolate and nuts next time, but this is a great recipe as is. Thanks!
Okay so this was the first itme i made these kind of cookies. One Word. AMAZINGGGGG!!! they are delicious...I made half the serving. I recommend using milk to loosen the mix...but everything else was perfect...my bf is going to have a great valentines day :)
These were so easy and good! I took advice from others and only put in 1c. of white chocolate chips and 1/2c. of nuts and they came out perfect. They are my new favorite cookie!
This has become a favourite to make for friends etc. I use whole wheat flour and only 1/2 cup of sugar. I used dark chocolate chunks so it was not very sweet. Just right and not all that bad for you with a small amount of sugar and whole wheat flour. Less guilt to endulge! Thanks. Very easy.
I made these cookies for a cookie exchange and it was a hit!
2 statements...SOOOOO EASY and SOOOO Good!!!!!!!!!!!!!! They came out chewy and gooey and lasted that way until they were all gone. I made them for my Boyfriend to take on a trip, and he just loved them.
Figured since I was sitting here in heaven eating a cookie, I should write my review! Followed the directions completely, except substituted walnuts for the macadamia nuts ($2.59 vs $7.99) and I must say, I like them even better with the walnuts! Not sure what I did wrong (or right lol) but my cookies didn't spread at all. I rolled them into balls before putting them on the cookie sheet and 10 minutes was PERFECT for them! Thanks for an awesome recipe!
I would use less white chocolate next time as the dough didn't stick together very well while putting on the cookie tray.
Made these cookies as a part of Christmas cookie give away. Everyone loved these cookies. I may try to make them with margarine next time so cookies won't be so thin.
My brother's fiancé asked me to bake his and hers favorite cookies for their wedding. Her favorite was white chocolate macadamia nut, which I had never made before. After reading through different recipes on this site I chose this recipe and the "White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies III" recipe to try. This was a very good cookie but still didn't beat the other one in multiple taste tests. Ultimately, the fiancé choose the other one. For this recipe I cut the chocolate and nuts and chilled the batter as other reviews had advised. They still spread a little. I thought that they were awfully rich with a strong taste of salt. I undercooked this just a bit to keep them chewy. Still a great recipe but I’d suggest trying recipe number III.
I doubled the dough but kept the chips and nut the same and EVERYONE LOVES THEM!
I only gave it 4 stars because I did not follow the recipe exact. I basically doubled all the ingredients except the white chocolate and the macadamia nuts. I baked at 375 for 9 minutes. I am not a fan of white chocolate, but wanted to get rid of my white chocolate chips. I took these to a family reunion (130 people) and I was amazed at how many people were raving about them. Those Iowa wives can really bake good stuff, so when they love something you have baked, you know it has to be good. I was asked by several for the recipe.
First, this really is not a true cookie in my opinion. It's very cakey in texture, dry and they do not spread. My husband did not mind the way they turned out but this is not what I was looking for.
I made this recipe for the first time yesterday and followed it exactly - the cookies came out wonderfully! Everyone in my family really enjoyed them and is clamoring for more. I'll be making these again really soon...might play around with the proportion of white chocolate (adding less), but other than that, this recipe comes out perfectly without doing anything to it - great for people like me, who only have time to bake once in a while but still want it to come out well right away!
These are very, very good! One piece of advice is to watch the salt. The nuts I used were salted, so it was a bit too much with the teaspoon of salt in the recipe. The next time I make these I will omit the salt if I use salted nuts. Love the texture - nice!
These cookies were great. I doubled everything except for the nuts and the white chocolate chips. I thought there was plenty of each in my double batch and wouldn't have wanted more. They were cooked for 7 minutes which darkened the bottom, crisped the edges and left the middle soft and chewy. These cookies are very sweet! I am a fan of sweet but they were almost too sweet. That's a good thing though because I wasn't able to eat a dozen in one sitting!
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly. They were soft and gooey. Perfect.
I bake cookies for my fellow poker players every week, and I served these little tasty treats up at last night's game. HOLY --I've never had such praise! I'm afraid I won't be able to outdo those!! Great, easy recipe. Make these!
These are amazing! I followed the recipe exactly except slightly less macadamia nuts and white chocolate chips. The flavor is wonderful, my favorite white choc. macadamia recipe yet!
This cookie is very flavorful, moist and delicious. Per other reviews, I double everything except the nuts(had 7oz jar) and white chcolate(had 12oz). I had no problem with the cookie flattening, I made mine in balls and slightly flattened before putting in oven. I did put the dough in the refrig while making them. These cookies are so delicious!!! This will be my go to cookie! Thanks Maureen for sharing!
Soooo yummy! Flavor & texture is great, slightly crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside. But I found the recipe to need a little tweeking. Like many others I doubled the recipe but kept the choc chip & nut amounts the same. The first batch I pulled out after 8 minutes because they were starting to brown, but they were still gooey in the center. So I lowered the temp to 350 and baked for 10 minutes...perfection!
I halved the chips and nuts, and used a mix of plain roasted and honey roasted macadamias, but followed the rest. Taste wise these are 5 stars, but i rated a 4 because i had some problems with the textures. I put my first batch in for about 11 minutes or so, and they came out looking too dark, although the texture was soft and chewy, most of the white chocolate chips had sunk to the bottom and caramelized, so it tasted like little crunchy bits of burnt sugar instead of milky white chocolate. My second batch i baked for about 8-9 minutes, which resulted in golden brown cookies but were again too soft: they broke apart at the slightest pressure. The taste was awesome though, so it's worth trying again. Next time: i like crispier cookies so i will try either replacing the egg with milk, or bake 10-11 mins at a lower temp to see if i can get a crispier cookie. I will increase the nuts to around three quarters of the original but keep the white chocolate chips at the halved amount, and even then it was slightly too sweet, so i might reduce the sugar to 1/2 cup. Also, the cookies will spread, i got about 20 roughly 3" diameter cookies out of mine using about a tablespn of dough each, next time i will do them half the size to get bite sized cookies. *edited 16/8/10- changed to 5 stars because my cousin just paid me twenty bucks to make a new batch for him.
I made these for an awards ceremony for some of my students (grades 7-12) and they devoured them. There wasn't a single one left. My husband and I ate the few that broke when I moved them to the rack (they were very soft when hot), and we thought they were great. I made the recipe exactly as written.
These cookies are amazing. Even people who say they hate white chocolate and/or macadamia nuts love these.
These turned out pretty good - I'm going to look for a better recipe, but these did the trick, my husband liked them (that's all that matters). I couldn't find unsalted macadamia nuts, so I got the salted ones & rinsed them in cold water - sounds kinda silly, but it worked.
A big hit every time I make them; also, don't try to fiddle with the amount of nuts or chocolate-- the recipe truly is just right.
These cookies came out wonderfully! And I am very very bad at baking cookies. Thanks for the suggestions on pulling them out as soon as the edges turn golden. Also, definitely make sure your butter is not melted, but rather just room temperature. I also put the dough in the fridge between batches. I used an airbake pan with a silpat on top.
I've tried 3 recipes and can't find one that matches the soft, chewy cookies I buy at the store. This one is the best of the 3. I followed the recipe exactly and ended up with tasty, cruchy cookies.
These are just superb. I had lots of pecans on hand, and used lots of those instead of macadamia nuts. They didn't spread out too much, and were perfect. Don't overbake.
These were a HUGE hit! Perfectly chewy and delicious, well-written recipe, pretty quick and easy to prep. I doubled the recipe and used an 11 oz bag of Ghiradelli white chocolate chips and a few handfuls of chopped macadamia nuts and it was good. Would recommend keeping the chunks of nuts a little larger (mine got a little small so there wasn't as much noticeable crunch). Great recipe!
These were very good cookies. I made these just as directed!
I try to make recipes exactly as written, but used 1/2 margarine and 1/2 butter because that is what I had available. They turned out awesome, cannot imagine being any better with all butter. Will be adding these to my regular Christmas cookie platter!
This is an awesome cookie recipe. My husband and I both love macadamia nuts and white chocolate. I didn't change the recipe but I added cranberries. Very very good!!!
WOW...these were great. I used Mauna Loa Macadamia nuts from Wal-mart so these had sea salt on them....so cut back on salt in recipe. To make them like Subway's scoop and bake right away, but to make them thicker, add 1/2 cup coconut and refridgerate for at least 30 miniutes before scooping and baking. Either way they were great! Thanks for the best macadamia nut cookies
These were pretty good. I did the recipe for the most part as written except I added a splash more vanilla extract. I also used walnuts instead of macadamia nuts because it's what I had on hand. I also did like someone else and put the dough in the refrigerator for about 20 mins before going on the cookie sheet. These made 15 big cookies for me. I'm looking forward to making these again except with the macadamia nuts, although the walnuts tasted great :-)
This recipe is so yummy! Taste just like the ones we love and buy from a local bakery. I used 1 cup of white chocolate chip, turned out perfect!
very, very good. nice, easy, quick recipe. I also used white chips instread of chopping bars. Works great. Thanks for sharing.
These were ok. The "missing" brown sugar made these taste more like a sugar cookie with macadamias and white chocolate pieces. I did reduce the heat to 325 and then increased the heat to 375 to reduce scorching of the white chocolate pieces. Not quite what I was looking for....thanks anyway!
These are very good, altho baked up much flatter than I wanted even after chilling.
I doubled butter and main ingredients and used Sam's Choice 10oz white chocolate chips; 8.5oz macadamia nuts, plused chop in the Cuisenart mini for a minute in three batches. PERFECT - DELICIOUS! Suggestions of pulling from oven when golden edges appeat are correct
I make this as one big cookie and give it to my mother-in-law for her birthday every year. She certainly doesn't share, seriously she eats the entire thing. I like to add more white chocolate chips than the recipe calls for. This is buttery and tasty! Best cookie I've ever made.
These cookies are a real treat for white chocolate lovers. Containing only white sugar, they are a bit on the crispy side (like I love them). I usually don't like nuts in my cookies, but I had macadamia that I had to use, and now that I tasted them this way, I'll never cut back on nuts in this recipe. I used good quality white chocolate that I chopped by myself to be sure I'll get large chunks in the cookies. I like my cookies to be large, so I drop heaping tablespoons and baked them for about 15 minutes.
spread out a little too much - next time try chilling the dough, and maybe a little more vanilla or some cinnamon
Great, although mine came out a bit extra-crunchy
