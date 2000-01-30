White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies IV

698 Ratings
  • 5 493
  • 4 138
  • 3 43
  • 2 14
  • 1 10

I made these for the first time this past Christmas and they have become the family's new favorite cookie! The white chocolate gives a rich taste to these cookies. I guarantee you will love them.

By MAUREENBURR

Gallery
76 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
23 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in the egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt, stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the white chocolate and nuts. Drop cookies by heaping teaspoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet, about 2 inches apart.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until lightly browned. Cool on wire racks. When cool, store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 19.9mg; sodium 115.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022