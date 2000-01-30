White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies IV

I halved the chips and nuts, and used a mix of plain roasted and honey roasted macadamias, but followed the rest. Taste wise these are 5 stars, but i rated a 4 because i had some problems with the textures. I put my first batch in for about 11 minutes or so, and they came out looking too dark, although the texture was soft and chewy, most of the white chocolate chips had sunk to the bottom and caramelized, so it tasted like little crunchy bits of burnt sugar instead of milky white chocolate. My second batch i baked for about 8-9 minutes, which resulted in golden brown cookies but were again too soft: they broke apart at the slightest pressure. The taste was awesome though, so it's worth trying again. Next time: i like crispier cookies so i will try either replacing the egg with milk, or bake 10-11 mins at a lower temp to see if i can get a crispier cookie. I will increase the nuts to around three quarters of the original but keep the white chocolate chips at the halved amount, and even then it was slightly too sweet, so i might reduce the sugar to 1/2 cup. Also, the cookies will spread, i got about 20 roughly 3" diameter cookies out of mine using about a tablespn of dough each, next time i will do them half the size to get bite sized cookies. *edited 16/8/10- changed to 5 stars because my cousin just paid me twenty bucks to make a new batch for him.