Diann's Chili Vegetable Soup
This recipe came about when I tried to make a cabbage soup similar to the one served at a local restaurant. It is now a family favorite. I make it in a large quantity to share and to freeze.
This is a very good basic recipe and it makes a ton. I added 4 cloves of minced garlic as opposed to garlic powderand 2 tsp. ground cumin. After it simmers (the longer the better) serve with chopped cilantro and sour cream. It freezes exceptionally well.
As a vegetarian, I'm always looking for a recipe that I can modify. This is a great soup for that purpose. I changed the hamburger for crumbles and went by the recipe on everything else. Very tasty and filling.
Hearty as well as very filling. Good for eating as well as freezing. Very flavorful.
This is amazing! I used diced tomatoes with green chilies since that is all I had and it was a bit spicy, but perfect! Also used sausage and then added fresh cilantro and a little fresh lime juice b4 serving. Served with sour cream. It is out of this world good!!!!!
Serving size is 40 so I had to cut it in half. I followed the recipe exactly except that I used fresh garlic instead of the powder. This soup had a ton of flavor and was easy to make too. It is more of a soup consistency instead of chili yet it is very hearty and filling. Thanks for the great recipe!
wonderfull, I used ground turkey instead of the beef and just used low sodium v-8 juice. YUMMY
This recipe is excellent!!! Will make again.
I've got crazy love for this soup. It's delicious as is or without the beef. I make the full batch thinking I'll freeze some but we always end up eating the leftovers in just a few days. It's low in calories and nutrient dense, a perfect way to get your veggies and satisfy your cravings for comfort food. I've used Mott's Spicy Vegetable blend and that tasted great and added a little heat. It's easy to change to your own taste. In short, a great recipe that my family enjoys. Thank you!
I really enjoyed this recipe. It is a very healthful chili recipe, lots of vegetables. However, I would not recommend it to those who like their chili "rich and hearty". My husband complained that the vegetables just got in the way. Very good recipe, but not the best.
Added a leftover half can of chopped jalapenos and it had a nice little kick! Cut the chopped tomatoes to one 15 oz can and replaced tomato juice with 1 15oz can of tomato sauce. Didn't add salt. Had enough for 2 helpings each and froze 2 containers.
Since I did not have cabbage, I added fresh brussel sprouts (quartered) I also varied the beans, 1 can black beans, 2 cans kidney and 1 great northern beans. For the tomatoes, I added e cans diced tomatoes (no extra seasoning), 2 cans fire roasted tomatoes, 1 can fire roasted tomatillos. I served this with gluten free Gnocchi. This was delicious! I have had rave reviews from everyone who have tasted it.
We call this one "Everything but the kitchen sink!" I halved the recipe and it still made enough for our family of four to eat twice for dinner. I had a zucchini I needed to cook. So I added that chopped as well. Felt pretty good eating healthy, until I added the cornbread on the side ;)
I made it and I loved it. I added more chili powder and pepper. I also put it in the crock pot to simmer longer.
Very good recipe, pretty much just vegetable soup with chili powder. I halved the recipe which is still a lot for a family of four. I added more garlic powder and a little more chili powder and one can of black beans and one kidney beans instead of two kidney. Easy to modify to your own taste. I like to make it as written first though. Any Vegetables would be good I think. Delicious! Husband loved it too!
