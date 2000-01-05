Mediterranean Chicken

Sauteed chicken simmered in a sauce of tomatoes, olives, white wine, garlic, and herbs. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 20 minutes.
This was very tasty. It has the potential to be 5 star with a few changes. I found that there was not enough sauce, so I will double it next time. 10 minutes is too long cooking the tomatoes; they fall apart. I also cut the chicken into strips and put it over pasta. I think adding feta and artichokes would be a nice addition. I added crushed red pepper for a little spice the first time, but will try the feta and artichoke next time and see what happens. I do have to say this though, it does make a nice aroma. My husband told me as he was walking up to our apartment he was thinking, 'I hope this is coming from my apartment'. UPDATE: This recipe has grown on me. I give it 5 stars with the following changes. 1. Double the sauce 2. Use diced canned tomatoes with juice 3. Use boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut in cubes. Enjoy!
Five points: 1) I followed this recipe almost to a T. We only used dried oregano & basil instead of fresh, b/c both herbs go bad so much more quickly than I can use them. 2) re: kid-friendly: my three year old ate the chicken, but resisted the new flavor of the olives. But we don't feed him mac & cheese or hot dogs, so maybe his tastes won't translate to all American children. Someone raised the wine question; alcohol cooks off in recipes. There's no reason not to expand aa child's tastes with this great recipe! 3)My husband, who adores everything throat-burning hot, tried the suggested red pepper flakes sprinkled on top after tasting the authentic recipe & definitely prefered it as written. 4)Next time, we'll cut the Kalamata olives up into almost a tapenade, b/c the olive MADE this recipe & should be tasted in every bite. 5) We served the meal over a bed of basmati rice--good for soaking up all the delicate sauce. Next time--vermicelli.
I made this yesterday at a grocery store food demo and it was a success. Fresh tomatoes are not in season so I used canned no-salt diced tomatoes; omitted the parsley and used Italian seasoning instead of fresh basil; used dried thyme instead of fresh. Everyone enjoyed it so I'll definitely make this again!
Read thru reviews and decided this one would be good to try. Used the can of diced tomatoes as someone suggested and used Italian seasoning in place of the basil. My husband loved it! I enjoyed how easy it was to make such a great dish. Thanks Robyn.
Went over really well, and it was fun to make! Just make sure the oil and wine are mixed before putting them in the pan. I had wine spitting everywhere on my first attempt!!! I also omitted the olives, added oregano and topped it with mozzarella cheese...
Good kalamata olives are the key to this dish. I paired it with Wild Rice. However, afterwards I realized a great appetizer would have been to use some of the diced tomatos and some of the kalamata olives (with the oil) on a great bread with a bit of oregano and black pepper, to make Bruschetta. I tried it afterwards -- perfect! Also, I had a guest who was vegetarian, so I made an addt'l serving with Talapia (fish) instead of chicken, I actually liked it better!
This is one of my favorite recipes. I usually make it with chicken breast halves with the rib bones in. I always add more lemon juice because I've notice that the pan starts to scorch if there is not enough juice. I also add a bit more garlic (another clove) it helps cut the spice a little bit. Make sure you baste.
Very good. I only used two chicken breasts, but kept the same amounts for the rest of the ingredients so there was plenty of sauce. I used a can of diced tomatoes (with liquid), used dried herbs (add these at the same time as the diced tomatoes) and manzanilla olives. When the chicken was added back into the pan, I added about 2/3 cup of frozen tortellini to cook for the last 7 minutes.
Healthy and delicious.... this is an excellent recipe! I used: Fresh roma tomatoes, a mixture of lemon basil and regular basil, and quality kalamata olives. I tried to use all fresh ingredients. When seasoning with salt & pepper, I also added a touch of curry powder tossed with a cup of reduced fat feta and some whole wheat rotini pasta. AMAZING.
AMAZING!!! I made this for when my parents visited, they were so impressed! I took others' advice and used stewed tomatos, it was much easier because I had them on hand, and I added onions and green peppers with the tomatos. Also, I diced the chicken into large cubes and sauted them more wine and less oil. I searved this with white rice and Im definatly making this again!
this was delicious! even my boyfriend, who hates olives, loved it and called it a 'definite make again'! i wasn't too exact with the measurements because my measuring cups were in the dishwasher- it's a forgiving recipe. i used a can of tomato puree instead of three cups tomatoes and some extra white wine to have a liquidy sauce, then i cooked some cheese tortellini right in the pan with the chicken at the last step. turned out great!
We liked diced canned tomatoes in this just fine tho when tomatoes come into season I am sure we will do it that way as well.. We cut the cooked chicken into slices before returning it to the sauce. I wasn't sure if we even liked kalamata olives and apparently we like them best in small doses and chopped very small. We want the flavor to be present but just a little bit is better than a whole half cup at our house :) Used a leftover chardonnay from the fridge and that was a tasty addition. Healthy, flavorful and quick, really a painless way to cut fat and calories. Yay! thanks for posting it!
This was very good - sauce has great flavor, there's just not enough of it. I took the advice of some other raters and used canned diced tomatoes and it turned out well. Don't do as another reviewer said and try to thicken the sauce with cornstarch. This is not meant to be a traditional spaghetti sauce...it's much lighter and contemporary. Smells wonderful cooking.
This is a very good chicken dish, especially considering how easy it is. I cut the chicken breasts in half so they would cook more quickly and used a can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh. Other than that, I followed the directions exactly as written. The chicken was very tender and flavorful. I served it with hummus, pita bread, and spanakopita. Delicious!
Agree with Jezebel, that the wine caused extreme spitting and splattering. I won't bother with that, next time. I don't think it really adds anything to use wine at the beginning. The other change I made to the process was to place the chicken back in the pan after the tomatoes and wine in step 2, and cover with a lid. The chicken and the sauce are ready at the same time, the sauce stays nice and fresh tasting, and the liquid doesn't evaporate. Yes, the sauce is thin, due to the fresh tomatoes, but not objectionable, in my opinion. I served with brown rice.
My entire family thought this was really good. Some of the reviews talked about the "amount of chopping" I actually added more chopped vegetables (mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash and egg plant) and it was well worth every minute. Like others I cubed the chicken, but be careful not to overcook. I also used one can of diced roasted garlic tomatoes instead of fresh, and in place of basil and thyme, I used a generous amount of Italian Seasoning and some cumin. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. My family loved it. Everyone had more than one serving. I still had some left over and I have to say reheated for lunch the following day it was even better (I think the sauce acted like a marinade over night). Very good, will definitely serve this again.
very good....light yet flavorful....i just added Mediterranean seasoning
This dish was great. I made it this past sunday afternoon, its a perfect lazy day recipe. Very easy to prepare. I used can diced tomatoes and black olives. I also added some shrimp, taste great! Serve this over rice or with pasta... You will be very impressed of how professional this recipe looks at the end. It was YUMMY!
This is dee-lish - soooo flavorful. Coarsely cubed chicken, used crushed basil tomatoes (in cupboard), and stirred in fresh baby spinach when adding olives. Thinking petite peas might be nice too. Served over saffron rice. YUM. Thank you, Robyn.
Wow, I followed the recipe pretty closely with the exception of the chicken parts I used & I was more liberal with the wine & garlic! hee hee I used a whole cut up chicken and added about 1/2 cup more wine and several more garlic cloves than called for....it was a big hit at my dinner party this evening. The chicken was cooked through and juicy & the sauce was perfection! At the very end I crumbled up feta to sprinkle on along with the fresh chopped parsley. I served with brown basmati rice, salad and steamed veggies it was soo good. I would definitely recommend!!
Loved it! Even my hard-to-please fiancé and picky son both loved it! Only changes were doubling the sauce, and adding artichoke hearts and feta as per suggestions of others. Also I used shallots instead of onion because we prefer that. I served it with a mixed wild/colored rice that I cooked with a splash of the same wine and shallots. Put feta in the rice, too and we all went crazy for it. Will make again and again.
Delicious!! My only changes were I used dried herbs in place of fresh because I didn't have any fresh herbs, I used cherry tomatoes cut in half, and I omitted the olives because I didn't have any. My step-mother said the sauce was so good she could eat that by itself. I will be making this again, possibly with some feta cheese sprinkled on top.
This dish was wonderful and healthy. I did add a small can of artichokes and scaled it down to 4 for the two of us. Also added feta cheese to the top as others had done. Will definitely make this again! Thanks for a great recipe.
I did as others suggested and used the diced tomatoes and this recipe turned out very well. The whole rest of my family enjoyed it. However, recently i have developed an intense dislike for fresh parsley, and the taste of it proved to much for me. It was still edible, and minus the parsley would have been fantastic.
Following earlier suggestions I used 2 large cans of diced tomatoes, doubled the garlic and fresh basil, added crushed red pepper, hot sauce and sprinkled on a little dried thyme. I also used a jar of spaghetti sauce to thicken the sauce. Just before serving I removed the chicken (which I had cut into strips) to a separate platter and sprinkled it with kalamata olives, toasted pine nuts and feta cheese. I served thin spaghetti and the sauce in separate bowls and let each person help himself. A resounding success. Really good.
Although I modified this a bit due to what was on hand, I believe I achieved the same result--delish! I used sliced black olives and vermouth (about 1/2 the amount), canned diced tomatoes, and Greek seasoning. After cooking, I cut each chicken breast half in half again. I served it on top of orzo and garnished with feta cheese. It was a beautiful dish.
Acidential put a can of diced potatoes with greenchiles in the mix. Fantastic for me, other hates spicey. Also added some greek feta cheese and served over orzo. One of the easiest and best recipes. Definately in my regular rotation. So simple but so good. Like it hot try a can of petite chiles with green chiles
Delicious and easy to make! Love that it's low in fat too! I didn't have enough olives so I added some capers too and to round this out I also added some squash so my kids would get their veggies too! Definitely a do over!
This is a FABULOUS recipe! I used chicken tenderloins and seasoned them with garlic, salt & pepper. When the whole dish was done cooking, I took some tongs and broke the chicken roughly into pieces. I also doubled the sauce and used a large can of diced tomatoes. This dish smells as good as it tastes!
Easy to make, delicious, healthy. I added some feta cheese on top. It got a little soupy with the juice from the tomatoes, so I'll probably use canned tomatoes next time and drain them. Served with couscous.
This was a great recipe! We doubled the sauce like everyone else that has reviewed it, and it was delicious! We used diced canned tomatoes. I was afraid it would taste like white wine since I don't care for it, but you couldn't even taste it! It was delicious! I recommend serving bruschetta as an appetizer before this...it compliments it well!
I really thought this was going to be tasty with all the fresh ingredients, but it just wasn't. I made this recipe exactly as posted and I thought it was flavorless, except for the olives. Too bad. Won't make it again.
I often make this dish as comfort food or to cook for family and friends. I really enjoy the vegetables and chicken together and like it that this is not a heavy feeling meal. I usually substitute chicken thighs for the breasts as I like the colour and the flavour of them better with this meal.
I made this recipe the other day. It came out so good! I varied the recipe a bit because I didn't have fresh tomatoes in the house. I substituted it with tomato sauce and added sweet red peppers. I also cut the chicken into cubes. I will be adding this to my rotation!
I loved this recipe, and I'm not normally a fan of kalamata olives (despite being a fan of mediterranean food). I made this for my husband and I and serviced over rice. I tried to stick as true to the recipe as I could for an accurate review - the only things I did differently were using canned diced low sodium tomatoes instead of fresh chopped (what we had at the house), using dried spices (again, it's what we had at the house), and I cubed the chicken before I sauted it. I did make sure to to cut the olives up really finely. Even the next day reheating it at work, everyone at both my office and my husband's remarked at how amazing it smelled. I will definitely make again.
Have made this several times and always good. For a twist :) I made it with Mahi Mahi and it was equally as good. I serve this on a bed of rice or quinoa with some chopped up spinach or kale and then layer on top. My husband loves it!!
Why would you mix oil and wine at the start? The two don't mix and will only cause spattering, unless you cook less than 200 degrees and get greasy chicken. I could see making a marinade, but still you would only cook in oil. Saute' over high heat to develop your flavor and brown the meat. Use to wine to deglaze. Otherwise, not a bad recipe. Not sure a real outcome was planned. Is this a "saucy" dish or not? Think ahead to accomplish what you want...
I was very happy with the reults! I followed the recipe except for using a dusting of salt and pepper seasoned flour on the chicken. I had to use addtional wine and oil to keep the chicken from sticking - my pans fault or the choice to use flour. And I used a 28oz can of Muir Glen Organic Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes. And I only had dried thyme on hand, scaled it down to one teaspoon.
The only positive result that this recipe generated for my family was great taste. Other than that, the product looked weak and did not present well nor have enough sauce. There was too much chopping required to generate such a low-caliber end-product. I won't be making this item again.
Five Stars~ I used a combination of pureed tomatoes (from fridge), small can of diced and a cupful of sliced grape tomatoes. Chicken is definitely better cut up in chunks after sauteeing. Great comments and recipe!
Was a very easy to make recipe. I used a can of chopped tomatoes that had some seasoning in them as well. I was drinking white wine while I was cooking so I would pour some in here and there as the pan got dry. Chicken turned out tender and full of flavor.
This was actually a lot better than I thought it would be. It seemed like it would be sort of bland or boring, but it was actually pretty darn good, a keeper even! I think the fresh ingredients definitely made it. I took the suggestions of some other reviewers and doubled the sauce. I used a can of stewed tomatoes and diced about 4 fresh roma tomatoes as well. I also added about a tbsp of brown sugar to take the acidity away, and because I like marinara sauce a little sweet. Very yummy, fairly easy. It was a lot of veggies to chop, but I'd say it was worth it.
Very good! A nice change of pace for a chicken dish. I did splurge on the Kalamata olives (they are expensive in our small-town grocery!); next time I think I'll try just green ones. I also added eggplant, as I had one to use and it worked nicely.
My whole family loved this recipe, which is unusual in our house!
This was a pretty easy recipe but I guess our family just does not care for a Mediterranean flavor. We love all the ingredients individually so I thought we'd like it but husband said not to make again. First recipe we've tried here that didn't make the cut but that's just because of our own personal taste.
This was one of those recipes where I almost had all of the ingredients necessary and it came out very nicely. I had black olives (not kalamata), I had a can of diced tomatoes (not fresh), I had vermouth (not white wine). A very flavorful dish and enjoyed by all.
This is a great recipe! I increased the amount to yield 20 servings for a big family get-together and the dish got rave reviews. Even a professional chef paid his compliments:) Thanks Robyn for sharing!
I tried this recipe for my customers as I run a B&B they loved it.I added a few things, I put in Italian seasoning, chicken seasoning. some honey.red,green & yellow peppers.and mushrooms, I served it with rice and wraps.
My 3 year old daughter loved this, it is going in the rotation! My changes 1) Added mushrooms and feta at the end. 2) Doubled the sauce. 3) sliced my chicken into strips 4) used 5 cups canned tomatoes 5) increased onion to 1 c 6) increased garlic to 5 cloves 7) Instead of parsley I used italian seasoning. 8) let simmer for only 5 minutes. I thought 10 minutes was too long.
I love this recipe! Try using either Fire roasted tomatoes OR Sun dried Tomatoes in olive oil and add feta cheese and artichoke hearts. I also added bow tie pasta to mine. Served with a salad, my family loved it. It is a Keeper.
This is a great recipe and it scaled down nicely. (I cook for one maybe two) The members that said the olives made the dish- oh boy that's accurate. By changing from pitted kalamata to cured black Greek you get a whole new flavored dish. Instead of one or the other I'm going to combo the olives next time. I also never use canned tomatoes unless I canned them myself. You can use fresh tomatoes cup for cup without issues in this recipe.
This was a really great low carb, healthy, easy meal. I made it just as is except I had to add a lot more liquid because it got dry in the pan. I used cherry tomatoes cut in half, which aren’t as juicy, could be why. Great flavor with the tomatoes and Kalamata olives. Even my meat-hating kids ate it. 2 thumbs up!
I've made this many times, usually as noted in the recipe. The only changes I make that I think add more flavor are to season the chicken before cooking (I use Montreal Seasoning). It's a little bland if you season it at the end. I've also tried it with green olives and they are just as tasty. It tastes like a gourmet meal without the effort. Great recipe. Thank you!
Excellent!!! Like other reviewers, I used a 28 oz can of diced tomatoes, pouring off some of the excess juice first. I also topped the dish with some crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese before serving. I served it with Near East garlic-flavored whole grain rice blend. My husband, who has been requesting more "mediterranean" dishes (even though he isn't entirely sure what it means, just that it's healthy) loved it. I will definitely be making this again!
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2009
This chicken dish turned out SUPER delicious! My house smelled like a restaurant while I was cooking...I paired this main dish with other recipes from this site: Spinach and Rice (Spanakorizo) and Easy Greek Yogurt Cucumber Sauce and bought hummus...for the perfect mediteranean dinner... the family loved it! Thank you!
I made this true to speed but used tilapia instead of chicken and two cans of organic diced tomatoes. It’s June, and tomatoes are still green! Big hit. Also used and shaved home grown garlic and herbs. Delish. This is a versatile sauce and cans can be made for various proteins! Thanks
I made this last night and suggest a few tweaks. First, there is no need to put 2 Tbl. of wine with the olive oil. In my case it started spattering everywhere! Just add the wine into the sauce. Secondly, I used chicken thighs instead of breasts. I believe either would be good, but it's an option. Third, I added tomato paste to the onion/tomato mixture. It added a depth of flavor that I believe is often needed with fresh tomatoes. All that being said, it was easy to make and very tasty. I will make it again.
