Mediterranean Chicken

This was very tasty. It has the potential to be 5 star with a few changes. I found that there was not enough sauce, so I will double it next time. 10 minutes is too long cooking the tomatoes; they fall apart. I also cut the chicken into strips and put it over pasta. I think adding feta and artichokes would be a nice addition. I added crushed red pepper for a little spice the first time, but will try the feta and artichoke next time and see what happens. I do have to say this though, it does make a nice aroma. My husband told me as he was walking up to our apartment he was thinking, 'I hope this is coming from my apartment'. UPDATE: This recipe has grown on me. I give it 5 stars with the following changes. 1. Double the sauce 2. Use diced canned tomatoes with juice 3. Use boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut in cubes. Enjoy!

