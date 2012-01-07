Grant's Famous Midnight Grill BBQ Sauce

A sauce that's big, bold, and spicy. This one will keep them coming back for more.

By Grant Mosesian

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the barbeque sauce, whiskey, Worcestershire sauce, ginger, cayenne pepper, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, onion salt, oregano, red pepper flakes, sugar, ground black pepper, and hot pepper sauce. Cover, and keep refrigerated until ready to use.

Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 0.2g; sodium 332.7mg. Full Nutrition
