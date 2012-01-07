Grant's Famous Midnight Grill BBQ Sauce

This was a great recipe. I used a higher-quality bbq sauce (It was either Saz's or Corky's) and didn't add the whiskey as I don't generally like whiskey flavor. I've also been using spices bought at my local spice shop, making the a bit higher quality and fresher. My husband RAVED about this and used it on everything he could (chicken, ribs, mashed potatoes, rolls, I even caught him eating it straight out of the bowl at 2 AM). I asked how he liked it and he said it was fabulous, but could maybe use some whiskey (Impressive since he didn't know that it should have been in there, but hey, what do I know, I'm just the cook : - ) So, for next batch I'll get a small bottle of whiskey to try with it. ENJOY and THANK YOU GRANT!!!!