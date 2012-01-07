Grant's Famous Midnight Grill BBQ Sauce
A sauce that's big, bold, and spicy. This one will keep them coming back for more.
I used Sweet Baby Ray's barbeque sauce in this recipe. I used onion powder instead of onion salt and brown sugar instead of white/granulated. I made no other changes. This turned out well--the spices all complemented each other well and the amount of red pepper flake was perfect. I missed the flavor that comes when a barbeque sauce is simmered on the stove, I think I would do that next time I make this recipe.Read More
I initially chose this recipe to MAKE BBQ sauce. The first ingredient listed: 1 bottle of BBQ sauce. Really?!?!? Anyone can add a little extra to someone else's recipe. This doesn't deserve the 4.5 star raiting. Smh.Read More
This was a great recipe. I used a higher-quality bbq sauce (It was either Saz's or Corky's) and didn't add the whiskey as I don't generally like whiskey flavor. I've also been using spices bought at my local spice shop, making the a bit higher quality and fresher. My husband RAVED about this and used it on everything he could (chicken, ribs, mashed potatoes, rolls, I even caught him eating it straight out of the bowl at 2 AM). I asked how he liked it and he said it was fabulous, but could maybe use some whiskey (Impressive since he didn't know that it should have been in there, but hey, what do I know, I'm just the cook : - ) So, for next batch I'll get a small bottle of whiskey to try with it. ENJOY and THANK YOU GRANT!!!!
I've been using this for years with rave reviews. Great with anything, but a killer sauce on pulled pork and ribs. I use Masterpiece as a base. I substitute a smooth bourbon or rum for the scotch and omit the sugar.
Great recipe Grant. I use this everytime I make pulled pork. My friends and family cant get enough of it. Even those that normally shy away from the spicy recipes. I find that the KC Masterpiece original makes a very good base for this. Thanks again.
Never again will I use store baught BBQ sauce. This was wonderful! I used it on my BBQ ribs. Everyone raved over it! Thank you!!!!...New post! This is the BEST BBQ sauce. I use it on my rib in the end. Everyone, loves coming to my house when I make my ribs. You have to try it! Grant, you rock!
Holy Moly!! Used this in combination with "Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce", as I didn't have a bottle sauce around. Didn't add sugar, but doubled ginger. Slowly brought to a boil, to burn off alcohol, and let boil/simmer for 30 minutes. Then let cool and put in fridge for 2 days prior to use. EXCELLENT! Will be using again. Used all in BBQ'ing chicken - doh! Next time will reserve some for dipping. Excellent work!
No need to make any changes to this one! It's one of my new favorites now!
i really like what this recipe did for my bbq sauce. i don't like many bbq sauces because i don't care for the liquid smoke flavor. but i started with the jack daniels sauce and after refrigerating for a day, this was really good...it mellowed out the liquid smoke flavor and left a good spicy sauce.
i would like to know what kind of bbq sauce you used as there are so many different kinds. thanx
my Dad is a self-proclaimed Rib critic. I used this recipie with the Amazing rib recipe and it was a huge hit. I'm not even a BBQ sauce person at all but i have to admit it was pretty good
This is excellent. I didn't use bbq sauce to make bbq sauce though! I made my own sauce which included chopped apple, onion, and garlic. Then mixed in these ingredients. Superb, I dont use the recipe any longer just through stuff in. I'll never it again!
This was a great recipe. spicy and tangy, really interesting. I forgot to add the sugar but the end result was still good, boyfriend said he preferred it that way. I missed a sweeter taste and will make it again but probably with sugar. a real good BBQ sauce!
This was amazing. At first the amount of chili flakes scared me, however this turned out to have just the right amount of heat and sweet. I made a few alterations by adding about 1/4 c honey and more cayenne pepper. I used a bottle of Diana's Chicken and Rib sauce as the base and it turned out awesome!!!! Will definately make again
Although this recipe was very very good, I kept feeling that something was missing. I will continue to refine and use this sauce. Thank you.
Perfection. My favorite bbq sauce. I substituted tequila for the whiskey.
We have been using this recipe for 10 years,its great. Most of the time we use the Kraft original or honey. For the whiskey we use Old Grand Dad. Also we simmer this sauce for about 40 minutes let it cool and bottle it.
This is an awesome recipe for bbq sauce. My husband looved it and we have used it a more than once already. The great thing about it is that it's so easy to prepare! I omitted the whiskey and red pepper flakes because of my daughter. Even with omitting those two ingredients, this was awesome. This is a keeper and I will use it from now on!
This is the best BBQ sauce if you like them sweet and spicy like I do.
Delicious! It was a big hit at our 4th of July BBQ. We'll definitely use it again!
Great idea for a more complex sauce. will use again! Followed exactly with KC masterpeice original sauce.
This was great! I used a cheapo bottle of bbq sauce and this was the perfect recipe to make it a high quality and home made tasting.
This is a great recipe for those unexpected guests that you can just slam together-yet still look like a hero.I made these with another recipe from this site called buttery cooked carrots and it was the perfect combo.(if you make the carrots-fallow recipe exact but drain ALL the water-don't leave any in the pan-makes for a better glaze)BON APPETITE
I tried this recipe without the ginger(didn't have any) and used crown royal instead of scotch whiskey. This sauce was really good, but it was a little too spicy.I will definitely make again n cut back on the spices. Thanks for sharing!
My kids don't like spicy but they ate this! Thanks!
you just gotta love it...I rest my case
Started W/ Sweet Baby Rays BBQ. Left Out A Few Things, Added Some Lemon Juice.
Absolutely wonderful. I prebake ribs at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, covered in 2/3 cup water and 1/3 cup red wine vinegar. Double the sauce and grill on the barbecue and slather the sauce on.
We used this on pork ribs for our 4th of July cook-out. everyone loved it!!! We cannot wait to use it on chicken.
This is the best barbeque sauce we have ever had. It gets better when left to sit in the fridge for a few days. We did not like the flavor as much with the wiskey, we used orange Gran Mariner as the alcohol. Delicious!
The taste of this sauce is GREAT but slightly TOO hot. Next time I make it, I'll probably leave out the red pepper flakes since I suspect that that's what gave it most of it's kick (I'm guessing this because when we tasted the sauce on a spoon it was fine, but when we ate it in the sandwiches the 'after burn' was too much)
Applaud the effort, but I simply can't eat it.
Outta this world! I used Jack Daniel's Original Grilling Sauce. Tastes even better the next day. Besides using this on my ribs, I pigged out even further by dipping my oven baked fries in this stuff. Most addictive! Thanks Grant!
The reason I am giving this four stars is probably my fault! I only had a "mesquite" flavour bbq sauce on hand, which is not my favorite, so when I made it, the sauce had a lot of the mesquite flavour left over. Next time I will use a sweeter bottled sauce as a base for the wonderful array of spices in this recipie!
absolute dog of a recipe, just toss some extra stuff into storebought sauce
recipes like these shouldnt even be published
this is fantastic...and so may variations with different types of base sauce. this last time, i used a honey based sauce, and put in a little soy instead of worcestershire sauce and it was just fantastic. It made even my tough critics (my neighbors from the south) impressed!
This is a great recipe to try and I loved the flavor...very spicy!But, as another viewer wondered,I'd like to know what bbq sauce Grant used as a base being there is such a wide variety on the market,I'm sure some work better than others. I did this with another recipe from this site and was very pleased"Slow Cooker Barbeque". Thank you.
Good stuff, I didn't have ground ginger so I used ground cinnamon and it was wonderful. Grant must be a chemist.
This is one of the best barbeque recipes that I've come across in a long time. This recipe was great although I had to omit a little pepper due to children. I also omitted the whiskey. The sauce is so flavorable and the spices blend well with each other. Needless to say, the bbq wings I brought to the Superbowl party were a hit!
I made no changes and it turned out GREAT!!
