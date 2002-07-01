White Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
These cookies are absolutely the best!! They really should be named disappearing cookies because they won't stay around long. Set your timer, these cookies are best when they are lightly browned.
This recipe was one I have used over and over many times. In place of using the white chips, I have subtituted butterscotch chips instead. Of all the cookies I have made this one is requested the most often. May I also present a hint I have used while cooking these-oven temp. set to 350 degrees and cook cookies for 10 minutes. They are delicious...Read More
While there is no question this is a delicious tasting cookie I can't help feel something is incorrect in the directions/ingredients. The dough, without pecans and only 3/4 C. ea of the sugars, was so dry and would not stick together I had to check to be sure I hadn't missed a wet ingredient somewhere. It was so tough I could not use tablespoons but had to roll the dough in my hands to create a round-ish shape. By the end of the second batch I ended up with 2/3 cup oats and chips leftover in the bowl with no dough to hold it together. I could make them again for the taste but I don't feel like trying to figure out what to adjust so I'll just forget this recipe. Thanks anyway.Read More
I thought this recipe was just wonderful! I did add a few "creative" touches that my husband really enjoyed. I cut the white chocoloate chips in half (only 1 cup) and added 1 cup of Craisins (great color for the holidays). I also cut the nuts in half (1/2 cup of nuts) and added 1/2 cup of coconut. I drizzled the cookies with an orange glaze (just orange juice and confectioners sugar). They disappeared in 2 days!
WOW - what a cookie! This cookie is now in high demand, it's so super-delicious! I recommend using chopped white chocolate bars for a chunkier, more professional look.
OH MY GOODNESS! Honestly the best cookie I've ever had, and I've tried A LOT. I split the dough in half and did dried cranberry/white chocolate and the other half butterscotch/chocolate chip. Both were awesome, but the flavor of the butterscotch/chocolate was like an explosion of the best flavor I've ever tasted:)
OUTSTANDING!!! Use real butter for proper texture and incredible taste. I toasted both the pecans and the oats, which made the flavor pop. Line a cookie sheet with foil, shiny side DOWN. Put the pecans in a single layer. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 5 minutes. Turn the pecans over with pancake turner and bake for another 5 minutes, or until they become fragrant. Do the same for the oats, spreading them out as thinly as possible on the cookie sheet. I then chopped the pecans and oats by pulsing them together in the food processor. Toasting results in a fabulous, toffee-like flavor. Makes these extraordinary. You can toast a pound of pecans on a single 11"X17" cookie sheet, then freeze after cooling so they're ready whenever you want to bake these cookies. Ditto for the oats. Bag them in 1-1/2 cup portions in a zip-lock sandwich baggie for convenience. No need to even thaw them before incorporating them in the dough. Everyone loves these. They will make your reputation as a baker. Thank you!
These cookies are delicious and went very, very fast. I used 1/2 whole wheat flour and substituted 1/2 the butter for applesauce to make them a little healthier and they were still amazing.
I made this recipe tonight making some with cinnamon chips, some with M&M's, and some with white chocolate chips. I thought that this recipe sounded familiar, and the words "disappearing cookies" tipped me off. This is almost identical to the Quaker Oats Vanishing Oatmeal Cookie recipe. The main difference is this one has more white sugar, has baking powder, and the flour & oat amounts are reversed. If you don't grease the pan, the cookies won't spread. I think next time I will use the Quaker oat recipe instead. I like cookies with more oats, and one reviewer did comment that these were too sweet, and maybe the cinnamon will add to the flavor.
This is a fantastic recipe! I added approximately 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, since I believe all oatmeal cookies should be spiced.... They turned out unbelievably good!!!
A definite winner! To a cookie novice like me this recipe is simple yet failproof enough to yield a batch of impressive cookies that rival store-bought ones. I have even made a couple w/o the white morsels and they're still terrific. Not to mention, the cookie dough is great too (smells just like Haagan-Daaz butter pecan ice cream...yumm) However, I did let the dough rest in the refrigerator for 45 minutes before I shape them out on the cookie sheet. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!
I'm with everyone else...these are so good! I will make them a standard in my kitchen, too. I baked mine at 350 for 12 minutes after chilling the dough. They held their shape so nicely and have a wonderful chewy texture and nice flavor. Thanks for sharing!
Oh my!! Sooooo good!! I used white choco chips from Trader Joe's, but I only had one cup, so for the rest I chopped up part of a large chunk of Ghiradeli's white chocolate. I used 1 cup of whole wheat pastry flour. So, so good! Loved the combo of oats, nuts, and white chocolate. I didn't find the dough too crumbly or dry at all. It does get quite stiff but if I can mix it, anyone can! I only added nuts to half because I'm giving some away. I'm sure I will make these cookies many more times!
I have made these cookies many many times, and I have found that this recipe is very giving, as far as the ingredients ( chips and pecans and oatmeal) I have made these cookies every which way with soooo many different sweet combos and have found that the base for this recipe flour eggs butter etc.. is like the perfect cookie no matter what the star of your cookie is whether its chocolate chips, peanuts, butterscotch the combos are endless with this recipes and your cookies will always taste amazing! At least every combo to date for me has been fantastic, and I'm not even a baker lol and I rock these out every time, thanks again :)
Me: So can you provide a little commentary on these cookies other than that “they’re good?” Hubs: Sweet, chewy, gooey, yum.
This was the first time I made this recipe and these cookies are awesome! The only things I did differently was to use 1 1/2 cups brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar and to chill my dough for about an hour before baking. I did not find them too sweet. The texture is just right, crunchy and chewy. When I removed my test cookie from the oven, I found that it did not spread just as other folks have said. After that, I slightly flattened the dough as I scooped it onto the tray. They came out just right! GREAT RECIPE!! I will be using this one often!
These are the absolute best cookies I've ever made, hands down. The texture is perfect, especially since I used instant oats and they puffed up to give a nice body to the cookie. The problem others have had with texture may be related to their oven temp. A too-hot oven can cause over-carmelization in a high sugar/butter recipe and result in hard cookies.
Great cookies!!!! Yummy. Do not over cook. Make sure you follow directions and take out when lightly browned. I followed directions exactly and these were fantastic.
These are delicious! I did less than a cup of sugar for both brown and white and probably could have even done less - 3/4 cup each would be more than enough. I also did 1 cup of whole wheat pastry flour and 2 of white and would never have known. Next time I'll do 2 whole wheat and 1 white.
Yum! Good recipe! A few changes I made were that I used half butter and half shortening, quick oats instead of rolled, walnuts in place of pecans, and added 1 tsp of ground cinnamon. Soft and delicious!
These cookies turned out great after I took the advise of some of the other reviewers. I cut the white chocoloate chips to only 1/2 cup, added a 1/2 cup of butterscotch chips, added 1/2 cup of golden raisins, 1/2 cup of walnuts and 1/2 cup of coconut.
These cookies rocked my world and everyone else's who had the fortune to taste them. These are super sweet and great for an outdoor summer party or barbecue because the chocolate doesn't melt. I used half white chips and half butterscotch, and omitted the nuts. I also chilled the dough well before making 1.5 ounce dough balls and baking them. This will be one of my go-to cookie recipes!
BEWARE: There seemed to be WAY too much flour, the dough was incredibly dry and didn't form the way cookie dough usually does. I didn't even try to fit in the full amount of oats and chocolate chips, and what i DID try to fit in wouldn't mix in all the way. I went against my better judgement and assumed the problem would somehow fix in the oven-the great reviews were a bit misleading. Nope. The cookies didn't spread in the oven, either. I think the flavor is good, but something is missing in the make up of this recipe!
Very good and easy to make! Took to an office lunch and the leftovers were taken home by my coworkers;-)
I have been making this recipe for over 2 years...since it was first posted. I get more requests to make these cookies. They are amazing!
I didn't have enough white chocalate chips, so I added 1/2 peanut butter chips. Delicious!
Excellent cookie recipe. I add 3/4 cup of Craisins to balance out the super sweet white chocolate. Everyone raves about them!
This cookies are DELICIOUS!!! My family and co- workers loved them. I made 3 batches in one day and had request to make more. Thank You for sharing this great recipe!! Oh, I didn't change a thing, they are perfect the way they are.
YUM YUM. AWESOME TEXTURE. HELD SHAPE WONDERFULLY. I USE SEMI SWEET CHIPS THOUGH. TRY SOME CINNAMON FOR FLAVOR. YOU COULD SUBSITUE RAISINS FOR THE CHIPS. I OMMITTED THE NUTS AND PUT THE DOUGH IN THE FRIDGE BEFORE COOKING IT. I ALSO ADDED THE OLD FASHIONED OATS, WHICH ARE FLUFFIER THAN THE QUICK OATS. awesome cookie!!! try it. I keep my dough in the fridge and make a pan whenever the mood hits me or my 4 kids!
These cookies turned out perfectly. My daughters and I love white chocolate and these were a nice change from the usual oatmeal raisin cookies that I typically make. These were chewy in the middle, a little crisp on the edges and had a nice buttery flavor. I would have preferred to have added the pecans, but since my kids preferred otherwise, I omitted them this time. Great recipe that I am sure will be repeated!
These should be renamed to 'Vanishing White Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies' :-) They were a hit at work amongst the 3 varieties I brought along. This makes a pretty good size batch. I mixed a day ahead and refrigerated. The day of, I used a 1" cookie scoop. Good stuff!
Easy recipe and very tasty results. :)
Incredible flavor and texture - they are chewy and rich, which is what I look for in a cookie. Everyone seemed to love them; even my friends who do not eat many sweets. I added craisins and I think it did a lot for the flavor. Will make again.
Really good! The recipe does make quite a few cookies!
These were good cookies, but I think they were a bit crumbly. I think the sugar ratio should be changed to 1 1/2 cups brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar. Otherwise they were very good.
I read the reviews, cut down on the white chocolate chips and added ginger, all spice and cinnamon. Hubby scarfed down 4 as soon as the first batch came out! That makes it a 5+ start review!!! I'll be making these again and again!
These are so surprising! Even the people who think they don't like white chocolate LOVE these cookies. They are a staple for this household!
These cookies are to die for! My family absolutely loves them. The only thing we do differently is to use 1c. of milk chocolate chips and 1c. of white chocolate chips and omit the nuts.
These are the best oatmeal cookies iv had. They were soft and chewy. I didn't use the full amount of white chocolate, removed about 1/3 cup. I will make these again.
Most amazing cookies ever. They don't last long.
best cookie ever,,,,,,i follow all the instruccions and only cut the white chocolate chips to half cuz 2 is just too much, cookies were perfect , at 1st i was afraid about having to use baking soda cuz the flavor but the cookies taste so good
This recipe did NOT disappoint! Loved the consistnecy of the cookies. I didn't have pecans so I substituted some orange craisins and cut down on the sugars by 1/3 cup each (i.e.using 2/3c ea). Other than that, I followed the recipe to the "T" and they came out perfect. Thank you!
These are great (and this is coming from a girl who doesn like white chocolate or nuts in baked goods)! I used an entire bag of white choco chips and then chopped another 1/2 bag that had melted. I also used quick oats instead of regular. I Made these extra big, and they didnt spread at all, so I flattened them out a bit 1/2 way through cooking. They reminded me of something you would get in Starbucks.
magnificent!!!!
I've gotten so many compliments on these cookies.
Had some white chocolate chips and wanted to do something with them before I ate the whole bag alone, haha. A nice twist on the standard cookie. Followed recipe, but omited the nuts. I must've made my cookies a little larger than the recipe suggested, because I only got about 55 cookies. Cooked them about 13 minutes, but they still didn't look golden when I took them out. However, once cooled, they were very chewy and I'm glad I removed the cookies when I did!
I thought this recipe would make great bars. I added 1 cup of dried cranberries and smooshed the dough into a greased 11x17 jelly roll pan. I baked them for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees, until they were golden brown. They were really wonderful! The recipe makes really chewy, 1 inch thick bars, quick and easy!
I followed the recipe exactly and they were delicious. Cinnamon chips would be a nice variation as well.
Delicious!!! I can't stop eating these cookies........mmmmmmmmmmm!
Yummy! My roommate and boyfriend loved them!
I added cranberries to the recipe. Very good!
Wonderful! I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar, to make them a little more crispy. WOW! We loved them. I used an ice cream scoop to make mine and they came out really large, like the ones you buy in the coffee shops. I cooked them a little longer about 18 mins and only put 6 per cookie sheet so they had plenty of room to spread out. I will absolutley be making these again. I think they would be great for gifts cause they are a definite treat. Thank you Julie!!
This is a really good cookie. Like another reviewer mentioned it needs some spice ( I choose nutmeg and cinnamon) and it is too sweet, maybe cut the sugar or sub some dark brown sugar to tone it down and offer some depth. I made these large (18 in all) because I like big fluffy cookies but I think these are the kind of cookies that are better small and flat as the crisp part is good but the bulk in the larger size makes it taste a bit dry( I didn't take the changes into consideration when rating the cookie because it's not fair to give anything other than five stars if you make changes).
I have never reviewed anything before, but these cookies were so wonderful, I had to!! I made them with milk chocolate chips instead of the white, and this is the best chocolate chip cookie I have ever had. This is a must have recipe!
My children loved them!! My husband said they were way too sweet.
This recipe is wonderful as is, no changes. BUT if you want a 5-star cookie, then you need to spice these bad boys. I used ground coriander and ginger, but cinnamon or allspice will work too. Like some other users, I cut the butter to 1/2 c and added 1/2 c unsweetened applesauce. I also cut the white sugar to 1/2 c. I cooked for just 8 - 9 minutes because I like my cookies soft. The flavor is wonderful. Spice them, and you have a 5-star cookie!
These were great cookies ! Not as much of an Oatmeal taste, more like a regular Chocolate Chip Cookie and I did use Chocolate instead of White Chocolate. Definitely a recipe I would use again.
I followed the directions & recipe exactly and these were and are fabulous. My whole family loved them. I'm sure you could use other chip flavors with great results too.
Yum! Very sweet, hit that sweet tooth spot. The batter was fairly dry; maybe decrease the flour or up the butter JUST a titch. I added dried cranberries :-)
I have never before made cookies that turned out this good. Excellent! I didn't have brown sugar and I only had enough ingredients for half the recipe. I used white sugar with a few tablespoons of molasses. I cooked only 6 minutes at 325 because I think my over is extra hot. Seriously the best cookies I have ever made.
I have yet to find one person who doesn't love these cookies! They really do disappear!
Oh, my goodness! These were wonderful! Will make again and again!
Super yummy. I had to sub chocolate chips for the white, but I don't think it made a difference at all. They are delicious. I cooked mine for 11 minutes at 350.
Simply put...YUMMY!!!
Great recipe! I used oil instead of butter because I ran out yesterday and I used butterscotch chips rather than the white chips. MMM mmm good! I just can't stop eating them. A little on the sweet side though. Almost too sweet- so it might be good to scale down the sugar a bit. Thanks so much !!!
I had alot of mixed reviews over this cookie. Everyone agreed that they liked the texture and it was yummy but some complained that there was no distinctive flavour and it didn't make them want to go for seconds.Think I'll put more chocolate and oatmeal and omit the peacans or vice versa to give it more pronounced taste. Still, its a good recipe nonetheless and will definitely experiment more with it! :)
LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS! I have made it as written, with botterscotch chips, and with chohcolate chips- all amazing!! Must try!
Ok, but quite bland. Think next time I would go with someone else's suggestion and try Butterscotch chips and maybe some coconut.
DELICIOUS! I didn't use the nuts. And I just used a bit of margarine and substituted the main portion of butter with vanilla yogurt! I also used only brown sugar instead of brown and white sugar. Yummy!!! I used a mix of white and brown chocolate chips. Moist and fluffy cookies that have a great taste!
wonderful ! I used 1 C. each of white chocolate chips , & cinnamon chips , & added chopped walnuts since I was out of pecans . One tip ...do NOT use ungreased parchment paper with these ! I did & they simply didn't spread @ all . That's my fault , the recipe clearly says "lightly grease cookie sheets" . Had I read the reviews more closely I'd have known better .
Delicious. I added cranberries instead of the pecans.
amazing. I used 1/2 cup butter, and 1/2cup applesauce. I used regular chocolate chips, as the kids like it better. We like it with less sugar, 1.5 cup all together
Made these to take to my daughter's swim meet, and everyone enjoyed them. I added some dried cranberries, as suggested by another reviewer. My kids didn't want me to make these, but they sure gobbled them up! They were mad that I took all of them to the meet! Thanks for the recipe!
These cookies are delicious! My picky husband and brother even liked them. They are hard to stop eating! Yum!
I really didn't think these cookies were very good at all. I bake very often and have tried many recipes off of this website. I followed this recipe EXACTLY and the cookies were solid, and the actual cookie had a pretty bland flavor. The majority of the flavor came from the chips. I love cookies and sweets, but I could barely even choke one of these down. I will not make this recipe again!
omg these was theee best cookiez i have eva eva eva had im my life. i followed the recipe exactly and they can out ah-maz-ing!
When I'm in the mood for oatmeal cookies, I'm in the mood for these. I have made them so many times, and they always come out perfect -- thick and chewy, but not dry or crumbly at all. I tend to cut the amount of chips that I put in the cookies by about half or thereabouts because I prefer a subtler flavor.
These are excellent cookies! I also left them in for 14-15 minutes... Next time I am also going to try them with 1/2 cup fewer chips.
Mmmmm! I made these because I only had white chocolate chips and pecans on hand to make cookies. I used steel cut oats instead of rolled oats, because that was also only what I had available. They turned out SOOOOOO good! The steel cut oats actually worked great, and gave them a crispy texture. It is true that they turn out great if you take them out when they are slightly brown on top. I baked the first batch like that and then thought they weren't done because they were still gooey, but after they sat they were perfectly soft and chewy. If you cook them longer, they are still great--just crispier depending on your taste.
Great Cookies, Everyone loved them
These cookies are sooooo yummy! I rarely make cookies and my husband said they were the best cookies he has ever eaten! The only change I made was that instead of using two cups of white choc chips, I uses 1 cup and one cup of cranraisins. I am gonna give these away as christmas presents and I am so happy they turned out delicous!!
3.5 stars. Very good.
Great cookie!
My search for the perfect oatmeal cookie recipe is now over, thanks to Julie Moore. The only adjustment I made was to use semi-sweet chocolate chips and I only used about 2 cups of them. I gave some as a gift to my cousin, who called me the next day asking me to “come get these cookies” because she couldn’t stop eating them. We both agreed that they were the best oatmeal cookies we’ve ever had. This recipe makes a lot of cookies and the cookies freeze beautifully. If your batter gets too soft don't continue cooking until you refrigerate the dough. My last batch spread too much and wouldn't come off the pan. Thanks for such a grand recipe Julie!
This is a great cookie recipe and I plan on using it many times. The only change I made was I did not grease the cookie sheets and used a silpat instead. They were yummy, with a great salty/sweet combo.
These were great even after I made major changes/substitutions. I used splenda in place of the white sugar, substituted apple sauce for 1/2 of the butter, walnuts for the pecans and only used 1 cup mini chocolate chips instead of the 2 cups white chocolate chips. Some of the changes I made because that's what I had, and some because I wanted a "lighter" cookie. I also refrigerated the dough overnight before baking. Next time I'll try using 1/2 whole wheat flour. (Just fyi, for anyone who hasn't done the apple sauce substitution for fat in a recipe: I always take a coffee filter and drain the excess liquid off the apple sauce before using in my baking.) The rest of the family said, "these are really good!".
While these were good, I was expecting more of an oatmeal cookie taste to them. Next time I would probably cut back significantly on the white chocolate chips. I used a large bowl in lieu of the medium bowl called for, as there's no way this would work in a medium bowl. I yielded 4 dozen cookies in lieu of 3. Mine were done at 12 minutes. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I have to agree with a former reviewer who said that this was "THAT" cookie that her husband raved about. This cookie recipe is fantastic! I've been baking cookies for over 35 years and I think I've finally found "THE ONE"! The texture of the cookies was perfect: very slightly crisp on the outside and nice and chewy on the inside. I did make a couple of changes though, as I was actually looking for a CHOCOLATE oatmeal cookie recipe, when I stumbled across this one. I substituted milk chocolate chips for the white, walnuts and a few chopped macadamias for the pecans (just my personal preference) and I used my food processor to give the oats a finer texture. (Just pulse for about a minute or a bit less). Other than that, I followed the recipe to a "T". The dough is thick; however, my kitchen aid stand mixer handled it quite well. I used a cookie scoop and the results were perfect cookies... in appearance, as well as taste and texture. Definitely a keeper! Thanks Julie, for sharing your wonderful cookie recipe with us!
Very good cookies. I baked them for Christmas and my husband, people at work and my family all thought they were great. The white chocolate chips add a subtle sweetness, but without being overwhelming.
AWESOME!
I "doctored" the recipe a bit, exchanging semi-sweet chocolate chips for the white chocolate, and exchanging dried cranberries ("craisins") for the pecans. I thought they came out quite well! Maybe its my oven, but I left them in for closer to 15 minutes rather than the 10-12.
What a delightful blend of pecans and white chocolate morsels.I used flavored butter,and cut the vanilla to only 1/2 tsp to further enhance the taste of the butter.After cooling,they were crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside.Mmm good.
Great recipe hands down. I substituted 1.5 cups of whole wheat flour & the other half I used all purpose flour. I also added Craisins because I had no nuts available. I did not have plain rolled oats, so I used Maple Syrup flavored instant oatmeal. The cookies taste so good. Now, the cookie dough is not like your traditional cookie dough, meaning it is not as creamy. So, you need to use a little arm muscle to mix the rest of the ingredients into the mixture. Overall, the cookies taste great and they are cake like. I will be making these again in the near future.
A very good recipe, and it turned out beautifully, which I thank you for since I am usually a terrible baker. The dough was extremely messy, which gave me a bit of trouble, but if it turns out like this every time, I say it's worth it!
My 1st bite.. I was in heaven! These cookies are perfect! I did omit the pecans since I'm not a fan of nuts. I also reduced the white chocolate chips to 1 1/2 cups and it was sweet enough.
These cookies were delicious and stayed great for days afterwards (if you can get them to last that long!). I followed the recipe except using splenda instead of white sugar and a mix of white chocolate and peanut butter chips. My only concern was that the batter was dry but it turned out great.
Very good cookies. You can create variable texture depending on how long they’re cooked. Soft & chewy in the center when cooked 11 minutes. Another batch placed in warm oven (approx. 175° F) for about 5 minutes until spreading out into a thinner cookie, and then cooked about 11 minutes at 350° F to give a crispier version. Both have the same great taste. Used steel cut oats which are in our pantry. Since they’re more dense than rolled oats, cut the amount to 1 cup. Thank you julie.
These cookies were very good. A nice change from the standard chocolate chip or oatmeal cookie. The cookies had some difficulty holding together due to the chuckiness of them. Next time I will add less white chocolate chips.
Outstanding. I substituted dried cranberries for the pecans.
I had to loose the nuts since I have other plans for my almonds. I think I will cut the salt a bit next time too. But these make many many cookies and be sure to use a BIG bowl, and unless you absolutely don't care about your waistline, or have a huge crowd to please, plastic wrap and put half the dough in the freezer for some other time =) Now you can get any texture of cookie you want depending on how you cook them. If you like cakey, make balls and cook them longer. If you like chewy cook them shorter and cool them in the pan. If you like them doughy go a head and cook them about 10 mins until they just start to change colour and cool them on wire racks. And if you like something in between, experiment with a few cookies until you figure out what you like, then bake them all the same way!
