White Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

4.6
839 Ratings
  • 5 626
  • 4 155
  • 3 36
  • 2 15
  • 1 7

These cookies are absolutely the best!! They really should be named disappearing cookies because they won't stay around long. Set your timer, these cookies are best when they are lightly browned.

Recipe by julie

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until smooth. Stir in the eggs, one at a time, and then the vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt, stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the rolled oats, white chocolate chips and pecans. Drop by tablespoons onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 26mg; sodium 166mg. Full Nutrition
