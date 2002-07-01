White Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

I had to loose the nuts since I have other plans for my almonds. I think I will cut the salt a bit next time too. But these make many many cookies and be sure to use a BIG bowl, and unless you absolutely don't care about your waistline, or have a huge crowd to please, plastic wrap and put half the dough in the freezer for some other time =) Now you can get any texture of cookie you want depending on how you cook them. If you like cakey, make balls and cook them longer. If you like chewy cook them shorter and cool them in the pan. If you like them doughy go a head and cook them about 10 mins until they just start to change colour and cool them on wire racks. And if you like something in between, experiment with a few cookies until you figure out what you like, then bake them all the same way!