Turtles® Cookies II

This is a tasty butter cookie, rolled in nuts, filled with caramel, and coated with chocolate. I won a local baking contest with these. Everyone loves them! You can fill the cookies with caramel apple dip instead of caramel ice cream topping. Works great!
These are good, but I had to make a few changes to the recipe, and alter things along the way. Even when you indent the cookie, it will still flatten out a lot. On my first batch, it looked like none had been indented at all. While the cookies were still warm, I used the back of a measuring spoon (I have the rounded kind) to make a hollow in the center. I also baked these at a higher temperature - 375 degrees - for 13 minutes. The edges of the cookies were just starting to brown. When I baked for 15 minutes at 325, they weren't browning at all. Warning - be careful when filling with caramel sauce. I overdid it on most of mine and the caramel started running off the cookie. I also did my chocolate topping a little differently (used the chocolate glaze recipe from the "Carmelitas" recipe submitted by Terri). A little too much caramel and chocolate has made for some messy cookies! Oh, I also didn't roll in pecans. Can't think of anything else at the moment. I'll know more tomorrow when they set up a bit more and are (hopefully) enjoyed at my neice's christening.
It wasn't as good as I was expecting. It was very rich but my friend just threw it away. I followed the recipe to a T but the caramel syrup didn't harden much, making it super gooey. Maybe I need another go
These are good, but I had to make a few changes to the recipe, and alter things along the way. Even when you indent the cookie, it will still flatten out a lot. On my first batch, it looked like none had been indented at all. While the cookies were still warm, I used the back of a measuring spoon (I have the rounded kind) to make a hollow in the center. I also baked these at a higher temperature - 375 degrees - for 13 minutes. The edges of the cookies were just starting to brown. When I baked for 15 minutes at 325, they weren't browning at all. Warning - be careful when filling with caramel sauce. I overdid it on most of mine and the caramel started running off the cookie. I also did my chocolate topping a little differently (used the chocolate glaze recipe from the "Carmelitas" recipe submitted by Terri). A little too much caramel and chocolate has made for some messy cookies! Oh, I also didn't roll in pecans. Can't think of anything else at the moment. I'll know more tomorrow when they set up a bit more and are (hopefully) enjoyed at my neice's christening.
The only thing I did was put my nuts in the dough that egg wash rolling. I only had walnuts today so thats what I used, and I had homemade carmel so used that. The indents were ok but who needs an indent spread the whole top with carmel then chocolate! I also used my tiny ice cream scoop to scoop the dough.
Probably the best cookie I have ever made!! I won the most unique cookie at the girlfriends annual cookie exchange. The dough is so easy to make and I used Carmel dip which glissened beautifully
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2004
I had the same problem as others with the indentation disappearing when they were baked. Very easy problem to solve by doing what the other reviewer suggested using the back of a measuring spoon to do it again while they were still very hot. My husband loved these. I made half with the nuts and half without. They were good with or without them. I made my own caramel since I didn't have a jar of topping. Recommened for anyone not expecting an everyday cookie.
I loved this recipe! I followed the directions exactly, and it turned out wonderful. Everyone in my family loved them! I used apple caramel dipping sauce and fudge, it was so delicious. It only took about 10 minutes to prepare and I baked them for 15 minutes. I did what the other reviewers suggested and indented the cookies after they were baked. I also just put a dallop of fudge on top of the caramel instead of covering the whole thing. I would definately reccomend this recipe to EVERYONE!
This recipe is good but I changed a couple of things: Instead of having chopped nuts, I replaced it with "Heath Milk Chocolate Toffee Baking Bits" and I left the cookies in the oven about 5 min. longer. Even though I made a few changes, I think that the recipe it's self is pretty good. :)
It wasn't as good as I was expecting. It was very rich but my friend just threw it away. I followed the recipe to a T but the caramel syrup didn't harden much, making it super gooey. Maybe I need another go
Delicious! Made these for my dad's birthday in honor of his favorite candy. I used about twice as much chopped pecans, chopped really fine so it would coat the cookie really well. I did the indentation after removing it from the oven, which worked well. For the caramel sauce, I melted caramel bits with a little butter and milk, and did essentially the same thing for the chocolate, using chopped Germans chocolate since my dad likes the sweeter chocolates.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.