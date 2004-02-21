Turtles® Cookies II

These are good, but I had to make a few changes to the recipe, and alter things along the way. Even when you indent the cookie, it will still flatten out a lot. On my first batch, it looked like none had been indented at all. While the cookies were still warm, I used the back of a measuring spoon (I have the rounded kind) to make a hollow in the center. I also baked these at a higher temperature - 375 degrees - for 13 minutes. The edges of the cookies were just starting to brown. When I baked for 15 minutes at 325, they weren't browning at all. Warning - be careful when filling with caramel sauce. I overdid it on most of mine and the caramel started running off the cookie. I also did my chocolate topping a little differently (used the chocolate glaze recipe from the "Carmelitas" recipe submitted by Terri). A little too much caramel and chocolate has made for some messy cookies! Oh, I also didn't roll in pecans. Can't think of anything else at the moment. I'll know more tomorrow when they set up a bit more and are (hopefully) enjoyed at my neice's christening.

