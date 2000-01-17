T. T.'s Cookies
Inspired by the love of peanut butter, crisp chocolate chip cookies with a hint of peanut butter.
These are likely the best cookies I've ever had! Used only 1/2 tsp salt since I didn't have unsalted butter. No peanut butter cups either; used crunchy peanut butter and it added extra crunch. Perfect!Read More
honestly i used natural peanut butter and it didnt really come out that peanut buttery... it tasted more like a sugar cookie and thats not what i wanted...Read More
Mmmm! This was my first go at peanutbutter cookies and let me tell ya, they were great! I got home from school and it took me probably 15 minutes to mix the batter up! It was so quick and easy! I didn't have the peanut butter cups candy, but I did have the resces chips (mini peanut butter cups that you would use as chocolate chips) so I used those instead. I had to use less salt because I only had salted butter, and even though the recipe says it makes 12, I got about 30 cookies. I probably would have gotten more if I hadn't eaten the dough! Also, use less chocolate chips, the cookies won't be as sweet and overpowering. I used a natural peanut butter (Skippy no stir natural) and had no problems with consistancy. Definately a winner!
Mmmmmm... eating one right now. Used 1 1/4 cup chocolate chips, and 11 mini reese's peanut butter cups cut into quarters. Not too peanutty, just delicious and crisp. My boyfriend already ate 5 and I haven't even finished baking them. Easy and good!
These cookies are enough to make anyone happy. They are crisp, peanut buttery and very, very delicious. I recommend them to anyone who loves a good cookie!!
These came out wonderful and were gobbled down in no time! One friend described them as 'crispy' and then when they hit your tongue they just seem to melt.... My husband already asked me to make another batch! Definite keeper!!
These are so good. I made them exactly as the recipe said and they are getting GOBBLED up at my office. :) You probably COULD cut the choc chips... but why would you? The more chocolate the better, right? Thanks!
Great holiday cookie!
YES, these were EXCELLENT! I skipped the peanut butter cups, too. The peanut butter flavor wasn't overpowering but was just right. They ARE crispy on the outside and then melt in your mouth! YUM!
These are so good! Any peanut butter cookie lover should try these! This will be the only peanutbutter cookie I ever make from now on!! I did, however omit the chocolate chips and just added more chocolate covered peanutbutter cups!!THanks SO MUch!!
These cookies are a big hit with all the kids and adults! They have the perfect texture and flavor. It's a definite favorite. Thanks for sharing!
I love this recipe. Even when I overcooked them (like when I waited until they're brown on top to remove them) they were delicious. I made them jumbo sized and they work out well. Easy to make and irresistible. --- Ok, that was my first try at this recipe. My second attempt turned out so paper thin that they broke into pieces whenever I touched them. What a mess! (albeit, tasty) So, I thought my batter was too warm. I chilled it overnight and tried baking them. This time, they turned out a bit firmer, but nothing like the first time I tried the recipe. Not sure what happened. The first attempt went well enough, though, that I'm willing to try one more batch. Next time, less butter?
These cookies are excellent! I did make a few changes to cut the sweetness - used only 1 cup of sugar, increased the peanut butter to 3/4 cup and used natural peanut butter. I also reduced the chocolate chips to 1.5 cups and omitted the peanut butter cups. The dough was a little dry due to the whole wheat flour, so I added 3 tbls of milk and baked the cookies for 13mins. Let them sit on the cookie sheet for a good 10mins prior to moving them so they crisp up. They're awesome!!!
These cookies are incredible! I substituted the 2 cups of chocolate chips for 1-1/2 cups of swirl chips (white chocolate + semi-sweet chocolate). I didn't have any peanut butter cups on hand, so I just added an additional 1 tbsp. of reduced fat peanut butter. I baked them for 14 minutes and they came out perfect -- even better the next day! Not only that, but this recipe made almost 4 dozen cookies! Mmmmmm! So chewy and delicious, with a perfect peanut butter flavor. 5 stars!
Made these cookies today and they are almost all gone! My roomates loved them. They are very soft and chewy. Will definately be making again. I only used 1 cup of chocolate chips and they are still very good. Thanks!
I baked these for 12 minutes, and I must say, they look like I picked them up from a bakery. It baffles my mind. The taste is pretty good. I didn't add the peanut butter cups, but I threw in some M&M minis along with the chocolate chips (I didn't use the amount specified, I just throw in as much as I want) for some fun.
Love TT's Cookies! More importantly, my husband does too! I did use only half of the chocolate chips, per precious reviews. Thanks you! Also... 36 cookies, 12mins per batch. Perfect!
Very easy cookie recipe. Dough was easy to work with. Instead of chocolate chips, I added mini m&m's. These cookies didn't last long in my house. Thanks for sharing.
We made these without the PB cups and just added a TBSP of PB as suggested by other reviewers. Outstanding cookies!
I left out the peanut butter cups - plenty sweet without them!
I made these at Christmas and they are now the new "favorite" holiday cookie! Homemade chocolate chips have always been number one in our house, but this one, without a doubt, is the ultimate cookie. What a delicious and flavorful combination. Many Thanks!
great recipe. Did not use PB cups as I live overseas and they are unavailable. Was great anyway, added pecans. Just a great standby.
I've made many of cookies in my time. But this recipe is one of my favorites. So much flavor, very easy to make and no adjustments are needed for this recipe. My family loves them...
We liked these, but didn't love them. Even using natural peanut butter, I found them too sweet. We love chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies & peanut butter cups, but apparently not all mixed together. They were better the next day. I probably won't make them again.
These were great! My dad now asks me every day when I am going to make them again.
This recipe is by far the best I have ever made. They are crispy and chewy, just like I like them. They are even a beautiful golden color. I had printed out several other recipes to try and I am throwing them away. The peanut butter flavor is subtle and does not everwhelm the cookie. I did not add the peanut butter cups(didn't have them) but we still managed to eat a dozen of them in about 2 hours. This will be my new standard chocolate chip cookie recipe!!
Made these exactly as directed and they certainly baked perfectly. They have that perfect, bakery appearance. They certainly are quite good, especially the dough--that was irresistible. I'm giving them a 4 though, not a 5, because I was expecting something a little more spectacular. To me they taste pretty much like the Tollhouse recipe, just with peanut butter. But still, very good.
I get requests for these cookies all the time, and believe me, they're so delicious I don't mind a couple double batches every now and then ;)
These cookies turned out great. Seriously, the best cookie I've ever tasted. Yummy!
Great recipe, not to peanut buttery. Lovely
Absolutely the most fabulous cookies I have ever tried!!!!!!!
These are always a hit every time I make them. I usually throw the Peanut Butter Cups in the freezer for a while so they are easier to chop. Everytime I give out the recipe to friends, I always wonder who T.T. is.
These cookies are good. The only thing I would change is the amount of chocolate chips. Next time I make them I will only use like 1-1.5 cups of chocolate chips.
I'm not a big peanut butter cookie guy, but this one is pretty good. Maybe a few less chocolate chips, but this is a good milk dipper.
Not good. The consistency was good. But I made the recipe exactly like it says. They tasted VERY buttery really sweet. Not my favorite!
Oh my!! These are so good. I was looking for a peanut butter chocolate chip recipe that didn't call for brown sugar, so I didn't have any peanut butter cups on hand. I added another large dollop of peanut butter on top of the 1/3 cup, and baked as normal. FANTASTIC- and an excellent milk-dipping cookie. I made these for a birthday party tomorrow- and they won't make it there. No way. Thanks for a great recipe, T. T.
These were wonderful - my family doesn't really care for peanut butter and they still loved them. I will defintely make these again and not change a thing.
This was my first time making this recipe and the cookies turned out great! I'd definitely make them again! Simple to make, not too many ingredients. Terriffic!
These are excellent cookies. I am going to try and make them with out the peanut butter & peanut butter cups~ but they are definitely excellent with them!
Good recipe! I used half the chocolate chips (this was plenty!) and added chopped almonds. I omitted the pb cups. These cookies came out slightly crunchy with a hint of peanut butter flavor...
crispy and chewy, very good, didn't add the peanut butter cups but still excellent
Great cookies, Everyone loved them!! Our new peanut butter favorite!!!
Very good. I halved the amount of chocolate chips, and they still barely stayed together as I was forming them into balls!
They look like they aren't done after 15 minutes but the recipe is right (they harden when cooled). TIP: Let the cookies cool almost completely on the sheet. Too much fat to risk sticking and you lessen the risk of destoying them in the transfer.. A+ recipe. Thanks!
One of the nicest chocolate chip cookie recipes i've tried. I didn't have any peanut butter cups so added a 1/3 cup of roughly chopped unblanched peanuts which added an extra crunch. I didnt have enough butter so replaced it with margarine and the cookies still turned out great. Will definatly make again!
These are really good! I used salted butter, and I think they would have been too sweet with unsalted. I only used a cup of chocolate chips, but I used two extra peanut butter cups (since I had to open two packages anyway). Great cookies! I'll definitely make them again.
Very good combination of chocalate and peanut butter. I'll make again.
Oh yum! I used an earlier review suggestion and used an extra Tablespoon of reduced fat Peanut butter instead of the peanut butter cups. These are so good.
This is a really good cookie, and it's an easy recipe! Thanks!
very very good cookie. They are perfectly crisp and are wonderful when dunked in a glass of milk.I omitted the cups since i had none on hand and added a spoonfull more of peanut butter. My boyfriend loves them and so does my mother, they both give it a thumbs up! I think next time a I'll use a little less chocolate chips though.
I had high hopes for this recipe. Unfortunately, it was nothing special. I followed the recipe to a tee. The flavor and texture were average.
Yummy yummy cookies!
YUMMY! I just made these cookies with my daughters and loved the dough...I know it's a bad habit! The cookies are just as yummy! I didn't have any peanut butter cups and don't miss them at all. I will add them in the next time I make them!
These were pretty good, but a little too flat for me. I chilled the dough, but that didn't seem to help. I didn't use peanut butter cups because I didn't have any, but I'm sure they would have been better with them. Mine were done in 10 minutes, so watch them closely or they will burn.
Really a great recipe. The cookies were nice and thick and chewy. I added a couple of extra PB cups and used mini chocolate chip. Will definitely make these again.
These were absolutely delicious...they didn't last long at all!! I only added one and a half cups of choc. chips because I added extra peanut butter cups. Great recipe!
Loved these. Didn't have peanut butter cups so I just omitted - but it didn't need them. Turned out perfectly with just the right amount of PB taste.
I tripled this recipe and they were great, going fast around here!! We love peanut butter cookies and chocolate chip so these are perfect for us. Thank you Sarah and Annette!!
Yummy! Very easy recipe, fast start to finish. Thanks for posting, I'll use this one again.
These are amazing! Perfect balance of peanut butter and chocolate. I followed the recipe exactly, except for the peanut butter cups, as I didn't have any. Will definitely make these again.
These were really good. A co-worker commented that they looked store bought because they were so perfect in shape and color. I only used 1/2 the amount of chocolate chips. I first made 2 inch balls using a large cookie scoop but decided they made too large of a cookie to fit in my cookie jar so I scaled it down to 1 inch balls. Either way, they were really good.
Yum! This is my go to chocolate chip recipe now. The peanut butter is subtle and adds great flavor. I usually use 1 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown. If I have them, I use half milk and half semi sweet chips rather than all semi sweet (all semi sweet is great too). I never have peanut butter cups on hand, so I haven’t tried the recipe with them yet.
These are absolutely addicting!!! Perfect, perfect texture - soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. However, I found I needed to cook them for 15-20 minutes. I also will use more than 4 Reese's Peanut Butter cups next time. Thanks for a fantastic recipe!!!
YUM!! These cookies look and taste like gourmet cookies! I used 6 peanut butter cups and will probably use more next time. If you prefer a chewier cookie then be sure to only bake for 10-12 mintues. This is a keeper!
Had all ingredients except the PB cups ~ made without and the cookies still turned out delicious!! They were thick and super moist! Yummmmy!
I don't like giving bad reviews, but these cookies did not turn out for me at all (and I've been baking for years). I followed the directions exactly and the dough tasted amazing, but the result was super-hard cookies that were burnt on the bottom and gooey on top. There's no prob. with my oven because everything else turns out fine.
Definitely a winner! I found them a little sweet for my taste, but everyone else had no problems gobbling them up! :)
These cookies were awesome. My boyfriend even ate them and he doesn't like sweets all that much. I did use natural peanut butter.
These are delicious. Perfect texture and chocolate ratio. They keep well, though they usually disappear rather quickly. Thanks --
This recipie was super awesome and my whole family loved them. The only thing i found is that i had to bake them for 15-20 minutes to get the really crispy cookie.
These are a MUST cookie for the holidays. I've been baking cookies for over 35 years - since I was tall enough to reach the stacked oven. My nickname is Debbie Crocker!! Trust me, these cookies are wonderful. Its a great recipe -- make them BIG just like they are called to be. I make at least 15 varieties each year and these never get taken out of rotation. I don't know who or what T.T. stands for, but in my mind its aunt TT who gives amazing hugs and fab cookies.
I made these cookies twice for work events. First time I used mini Reeses pieces and the second time just peanut butter chips. Either way they were the first cookie gone both times. Personally I love the peanut butter in the batter. Really brings that flavor to the front without the texture of a actual peanut butter cookie
Yummy! These turned out perfectly. I added the peanut butter cups and (I never thought I'd say this!)I could have added less chocolate chips. I also got more cookies than the recipe said(not a bad thing)!
This was my first time making these but they came out great!
Delicious! Makes much more than 2 dozen cookies, though. Also, they're a bit sweet. I left out the peanut butter cups and only put in 1.5 cups of chocolate chips, too. Next time I may cut down the amount of chocolate chips some more. Very awesome cookies, though!
