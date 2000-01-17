T. T.'s Cookies

Inspired by the love of peanut butter, crisp chocolate chip cookies with a hint of peanut butter.

Recipe by Sarah and Annette

12
2 dozen
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt, set aside. In a medium bowl, cream together the sugar and butter. Stir in the peanut butter, egg and vanilla. Add the dry ingredients, mix well. Then fold in the chocolate chips and chopped peanut butter cups. Shape into 2 inch balls and place on unprepared cookie sheets 3 inches apart.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Per Serving:
521 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 63.2g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 56.5mg; sodium 360.8mg. Full Nutrition
