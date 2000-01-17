T. T.'s Cookies

Mmmm! This was my first go at peanutbutter cookies and let me tell ya, they were great! I got home from school and it took me probably 15 minutes to mix the batter up! It was so quick and easy! I didn't have the peanut butter cups candy, but I did have the resces chips (mini peanut butter cups that you would use as chocolate chips) so I used those instead. I had to use less salt because I only had salted butter, and even though the recipe says it makes 12, I got about 30 cookies. I probably would have gotten more if I hadn't eaten the dough! Also, use less chocolate chips, the cookies won't be as sweet and overpowering. I used a natural peanut butter (Skippy no stir natural) and had no problems with consistancy. Definately a winner!