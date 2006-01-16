Sue's Two-Chocolate Chip Cookies

I used half butter/half shortening, organic eggs and because I happen to be out of white chocolate chips, I used a mixture of butterscotch and semi-sweet. The dough was a little more wet then I would have liked, so I had to add another 3/4 cup or so of flour. 350* for nine minutes made a perfect cookie. I'd like to make these again but for next time, I'll adjust the flour accordingly add a bag each of chips, as we like them "loaded". I can't say how much of a pain it was to chill the dough and have it run all over the pan anyway, then have to work more flour in a little at a time. The cookies are good, I just wish it'd been more accurate with the flour.