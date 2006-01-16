Sue's Two-Chocolate Chip Cookies

4.5
91 Ratings
  • 5 67
  • 4 11
  • 3 10
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This chocolate chip has white and semi-sweet chocolate chips. It will become your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe yet!

Recipe by Sue

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream the shortening, white sugar, and brown sugar together with a wooden spoon. Add eggs and vanilla, mix well. Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt, stir into the creamed mixture. Finally stir in the semi sweet chips and the white chips, if the batter is too stiff, you may need to use your hands.

  • Drop cookies by heaping spoonfuls onto unprepared cookie sheets. Bake for 7 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. I always like to take my cookies out of the oven when they are light brown and not yet set. It creates a softer cookie. Allow cookies to cool for a few minutes on the baking sheet before removing to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 13.7mg; sodium 74.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022