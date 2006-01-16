Sue's Two-Chocolate Chip Cookies
This chocolate chip has white and semi-sweet chocolate chips. It will become your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe yet!
The picture of the cookies for the recipe is the ones that I made.. they are really good! I have made so many types of chocolate chip cookies.. I couldn't possibly count. This is a very good recipe. I altered it a bit... here are my changes: 3/4 Butter, 1/2 White sugar, 3/4 lightly packed brown sugar, 1 Tbsp Vanilla and 2-1/2 Cups flour. I baked the cookies in a 350 oven for about 9-11 minutes.. depending on the size. REMEMBER.. if your cookies are flattening.. they need more flour. Whenever I make cookies.. I make 4 on a pan for the first bake time.. that way I can adjust the recipe if needed! Enjoy and thanks for the recipe! LalaRead More
Following other reviewers' recommendations, I used 1/2 c butter flavored shortening and 1/2 c unsalted butter. I also lessened the sugars to 1/4 c white and 1/2 c brown. It was okay!Read More
These cookies are fantastic... when made right. For other cookie novices out there, here's what I learned! 1) Oxided butter tastes bad. If it's badly yellowed on the outside, don't use it or your dough will taste bad. 2)The best tasting white chocolate chips contain cocoa butter and are really hard to find. 3)Cheap blenders overheat easily and metal silverware spoons bend easily. 4)You don't need to flatten the dough valls to get them to bake evenly -- if you roll the dough into balls or drop as rounded shapes, the cookies come out puffier and flatten less. 5)Undercooked cookies are as bad as overcooked cookies. Wait until you see the tops just starting to brown before taking the sheet out of the oven (9.5 minutes for me!). 6)Air bake, non-stick cookie sheets are worth the money - convenient and no burnt cookie bottoms.
I use this recipe as a base for what have become my favorite cookies! I've changed just a few things, because I still never use shortening at home :)... 1/2 cup butter and 1/4 cup vegetable oil (yep, I always try to cut on the fat!). And I also add 1/4 flour and 1/2 cup macaroon coconut to improve the consistency to my taste... I LOVE THEM!!
best cookies ever!..that was my kids, and I've made lots of good cookies!! I changed things a bit according to the ingredients I had on hand..I used 1/2 cup of shortening and 1/2 cup of marj, I used butterscoth chips instead of the white chocolate chips and I threw in 1/2 cup of walnuts and 1 cup of rice krispies. The result was out of this world!! The basic dough recipe is perfect...exactly the right amount of crunch and chewyness.
WOW.. these are really great! Will have to make another batch before the kids come home. Read the reviews, and followed recipe as written. Big,firm cookies, chewy on the inside. Will make again.
This cookie was very good! My daughter made them the very first time and I thought that she was a very good cook. But when she told me that she got the recipe off of allrecipes.com then I knew that it was a Very good recipe..and she was a very good cook! The one thing I found abou the cookies though, was that they spread out on the pan. I used only dark Chocolate Chips though. It was very good!!Thanks!! :D Thanks!:D
This is BY FAR the BEST chocolate chip cookie recipe I have ever tried!!! It even tops my sister's 'Secret Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe'! I only used chocolate chips because I didn't have any other chips on hand, and I actually forgot to add the salt and added a smidgen more vanilla, but they turned out *divine*...even the smell as they were baking was heavenly! Love it!
I used 1/2 margarine, 1/2 shortening and peanut butter chips instead of the white chocolate chips (because that's what I had on hand) and they were still delicious. I've finally found the crispy/chewy cookie I've been searching for - Thank you!
I loved this recipe however altered it quite a bit...I guess in the end it was no longer the same recipe at all.
MMM! I used peanut butter chips and choc. chips with this recipe! They came out so yummy, but they do spread quite a bit, so beware! My mom really liked them too (and I'm sure the rest of the fam will when they get home!) Also, I used margarine instead of the shortening...it's the middle of a snowstorm, so I had to make do...they still tasted great!
Pretty easy (my boyfriend made these all by himself), one of the sweetest chocolate chip cookie recipes I have ever tasted! He didn't want the white chocolate chips so subbed all semi-sweet, and they were pretty rich.
She's right, this is now my favorite chocolate chip cookie ever. I reduced the sugar by a 1/4 cup and they were still sweet enough. And I used real butter instead of shortening.
MMMMMMM! My favorite cookies, that come out looking like PERFECT bakery bought cookies every time. My changes: 1/2 cup butter and 1/4 cup vegetable oil and add 1/2 cup shredded coconut. These cookies disappear and are best right out of the oven!
Delicious!! We used regular unflavoured all vegetable shortening & substituted the white chocolate chips for another cup of semi-sweet chipits. They turned out fantastically :)
Next time I am going to look at other suggestions, while the cookies were really tasty, they tasted more like cupcakes then cookies, I wanted cookies not cupcakes.
Best cookies I have ever made.
REALLY GOOD
I've been making many different types of chocolate chip cookies for 55 years and these are the best! I followed the recipe exactly but added 3/4 cup pecans. Baked for 12 minutes.
Yummy flavor, but I added a little bit more flour as the first batch turned out rather flat. Good cookie!
I had some butter-flavored shortening I wanted to use up, so I tried this recipe. The texture of the cookies was great, but the flavor of the shortening was too apparent. They tasted kind of fake/chemical-y.
These were the best. I didn't mix as in our house we are divided on white chocolate and chocolate, but the cookie portion of it was just perfect!
Thank you so much for this recipe. I added 1 cup chocolate chip and 1 cup carmel dots to it and they turned out great! Thank you will make often.
These were an instant hit. They don't spread as much as butter recipes, and they stay soft for several days, if you can get them to last that long. :)
These are very good chocolate chip cookies!!! My husband thought i bought them!!! They Came out chewy and perfect! Great snack for when you get a sweet tooth. Thanks for this recipe!
This recipe has become my all time favorite. I always bake a batch or two when I have out-of-town company.
I needed to bake 150 cookies for refreshments one night at Bible School so I tried this recipe. The only change I made was to mix all the open bags of chips I had together and use them in the cookies. I had a mixture of semisweet, white chocolate, peanut butter, & cinnamon chips. They were actually quite tastey. The only problem I had was keeping my husband from eating too many of them.
Very sweet, very nice flavor. I used regular crisco with a drop of butter flavor extract whipped in. I got 4.5 dozen cookies from this recipe. Very good, thanks!
Pretty tasty. I like the combination of chips. However, it definitely needs some more more flour. I will definitely try again, adding some more flour, and I think it will be a great cookie!
I love this cookie! I used white chocolate chips and butterscotch chips but the base of this cookie recipe is fantastic. I will continue to change the chips and use it from now on. Just a note: I thought 2 cups of chips was going to be too much but it wasn't! It's perfect. And you don't need to add vegetable oil like other reviewers suggested. I made it exactly as listed (besides the chips) and I thought they were heavenly.
This is one of the best chip recipes I have ever come across. My husband says its the best! I didn't have a full cup of the butter shortening so I added butter o make it a full cup. I like a little less chips in my cookies so I added a heeping 1/2C of each chip. I like my cookies a little large so they cooked for 13 minutes, and voila'! Perfection! Chewy with just a little crunch!
Wow! These are really good. I didn't have white chips so I just did 2 cups of the chocolate. Very, very good!
Best cookies I've made in a long time. Cook for 7 minutes for great, soft cookies!
My 4 year old and I made these. We added more flour as the mixture seemed really runny. They turned out great! We also had to make ours pink ;)
I used half butter/half shortening, organic eggs and because I happen to be out of white chocolate chips, I used a mixture of butterscotch and semi-sweet. The dough was a little more wet then I would have liked, so I had to add another 3/4 cup or so of flour. 350* for nine minutes made a perfect cookie. I'd like to make these again but for next time, I'll adjust the flour accordingly add a bag each of chips, as we like them "loaded". I can't say how much of a pain it was to chill the dough and have it run all over the pan anyway, then have to work more flour in a little at a time. The cookies are good, I just wish it'd been more accurate with the flour.
This recipe was a complete waste of time & good ingredients. All i had to show for my efforts was a disappointing plate of broken,thin, cumbling cookies. They were too thin & crumbly. This is the worst cookie recipe I have tried. The plate full of crumbs tasted alright though.
they were awesome!!! they weren't hard to make at all and my family loved them!!! i would def. make them again.
I made this recipe twice and it was yummy! It sure is fattening though, but that's good cookies for ya!
I LOVE these cookies, they are so good. instead of using two kinds of chocolate chips, i bought nestle tollhouse milk and white chocolate chips swirled together..it was awesome! :) thanks!
These r great! I made them and put them in ice cream! I used ghiradelhi 60% cocoa chips. I didn't use 2 different kinds but I'm definetly gonna try it that way next time I make them! Thanks 4 posting this recipe!
I loved these cookies! I dont have much experience baking, these cookies were quick and easy to make. I did add more brown sugar and less white sugar, and used only white chocolate chips. It turned out so good, and i made such a big batch that i wrapped some up and gave them away as a gift, and they were well recieved! Thanks
Very very good. I just used butter and it worked fine. Almost exactly the Nestle recipe, except the white chocolate gives it something extra.
Good and gooey....just the way I like them.
Came out great! I did substitute 1 cup of butter and 1/4 cup of vegetable oil for the shortening, though. But tasted perfect!
Yum!.. I actually used swirl chocolate chips (white/semi-sweet) The boys gobbled these up real quick! Thanks! :)
These came out great... I did half choc chips, half peanut butter, cause that's what I had on hand... amazing... soft and chewy and slightly crispy... only thing I noticed is that I had to bake them for slightly longer, about 14 minutes
These are great!
This cookie was met with completely different opinions at our house...Some of us loved the cake-like texture, but others hated it. I guess it's just a matter of taste. :) We did add chopped Snickers instead of choc. chips though, and that gave them a little extra "umph" :o)
These are so good I couldn't stop eating them! I used butter instead of shortening and didn't have a problem with it being stiff at all!!! These cookies are now a family favorite!
Yum, these are good. I did follow LALA1030's suggested changes. This made exactly 47 cookies using a cookie scoop. Thanks for the recipe
Good cookies! I made them exactly as the recipe said.
I tried this recipe with the changes suggested by one of the reviewer's and I really didn't care for the end result. The dough was extremely sticky and challenging to get off of the spoon. And the cookies ended up tasting more like a cake than cookies.
I love the combination of chocolate in these, and the way these look when they're done.(like a bakery made them)All of my friends love these too. I've never had butter flavored shortening, so I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 regular shortening and they've turned out wonderful.
Awesome cookies and easy to make!
I make these all the time and keep some in the freezer for my roommates' "I need a cookie" times.. SO the best! I do half butter half crisco.
I loved this cookie and so did my kids. The wite chocolate chips add refreshing variety to an old favorite. I didn't find the dough to be too stiff at all and they baked up perfectly!!
The taste was yummy, but the cookies were way too flat and stuck to the cookie sheet even after greasing! I ended up with a bunch of cookie pieces that were delicious.
Great recipe! This was my cookie breakthrough...all my cookies turned out terrible and when i tried this my family actually ate them...all and there were hardley any left for me!
HUGE FAMILY FAVOURITE!!!
This is basically the standard all time fave at my house. I add about 1/3 c. Baker's coconut to keep them moist! (You don't even taste it....which is good bec I don't like coconut!) I use 1 stick butter and 1 stick marg. I also add lightly toasted and cooled chopped pecans. They are done before they look done..don't overbake!
Awesome recipe! The taste like the store bought "Felix & Norton" brand...mmmmm :) I added 1/4 cup more shortening because I like soft cookies and I baked them for 8 minutes. I like that they flatten out and are crunchy and soft at the same time. This is my new chocolate chip cookie recipe for sure.
This is a wonderful recipe. I have never tried to bake with white choc chips before but the cookies came out beautifully.They were chewy and crunchy and totally wonderful. Would definitely make it again. I used a little less butter than the recipe called for.
Ended up becoming the “go to” cookie recipe. My boyfriend can’t get enough. Made minor adjustments
I am one of those rare individuals who DETEST chocolate so I made part of the batch with white chocolate chips only. The cookies were delicious and a little more elegant than the usual chocolate chip type.
Pretty good. Still not the perfect cookie though. I'll have to keep looking.
I tried made this recipe with my wife. The cookies were good, but too thin for my liking. I also didn't use as many chocolate chips as the recipe called for, because it just seemed like WAY to much.
Finally, a good chocolate chip recipie that isn't too hard. I loved it and so did my family. Years ago, in West Africa, the missionaries made cookies i never forgot. These took me back to that time.
very god, o so good! I didn't have semi-sweet or white chocolate, i used hersheys squares, resses carb smart and some oreo 100 calorie crisps. came out delicious. still would've been the same using the white and semi-sweet chocolate and the cookie dough was also very good. Will be making this very often for special events and holidays. *YUM*
Cookies had good flavor, but they spread out when baked. I prefer a more chewier, fluffy cookie.
This recipie is great! This is the first time I've found a chocolate chip cookie recipie that tastes good AND looks good! I just used milk chocolate chips (because they're my favorite) and it turned out great!
Perfection! I don't know why this is so much better than the recipe on the back of the chocolate chip bag, but it is. The only difference is that this recipe has less salt - and the 2 types of chips, of course. Apparently less salt puts it over the top because these cookies are to die for.
Delicious! Very moist cookie when slightly undercooked! I didn't have white chocolate chips so I used half semisweet & half butterscotch. Also reduced amount by half (used 1/2 cup of each kind of chips). Next time I will try with different kind of chips. My hubby loves them & so do I! Thanks for this awesome recipe!
Used raspberry chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. Turned out AWESOME! Thank you!
These cookies were wonderful (9 grandchildren agree) I used the soft baking butter with canola oil (Land o' Lakes) and these turned out perfect and I am baking my second batch as I speak.
These were delicious cookies. My family said they are better than Toll House cookies, the old favorite around here. I used part shortening but mostly butter and 1/2 semi-sweet belgian chocolate chips and half generic butterscotch chips. I also increased the vanilla slightly by 1/2 tsp. Thanks for the recipe!
GREAT job Mia for finding this one!
What a wonderful, delicious cookie. Cooked for 7 minutes, and made with marg. Cookies were soft, chewy and not thin at all. My 3 yr old ate them up!!!
it came out flat and not very sweet at all. Did not look anything like the featured photo! Will not try again. I followed the recipe exactly.
