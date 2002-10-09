Stephen's Chocolate Chip Cookies

I created this recipe for my father on his birthday. It contains lots of different chocolates and nuts. Thanks Dad for sending me to cookie baking school at the San Francisco Culinary Academy! This one is just for you!

Recipe by Wendy Peppel

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
23 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar. Mix in the eggs and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; add to butter mixture, and stir until just blended. With a large wooden spoon, stir in the white, milk, and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Stir in the walnuts, pecans, and almonds. Drop dough by heaping spoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 95.1mg. Full Nutrition
