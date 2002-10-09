I created this recipe for my father on his birthday. It contains lots of different chocolates and nuts. Thanks Dad for sending me to cookie baking school at the San Francisco Culinary Academy! This one is just for you!
This is just the sort of cookie I dislike so much; very similar to Nestle Toll House Cookies - flatter, sweeter and greasier than I prefer. Hubs will love 'em. As far as I'm concerned, however, these suffer from too much sugar, not enough flour, or both. A generous three stars for my rating, only because I know Hubs' rating would be higher than mine.
These cookies are packed with all of my favorite things - A big thank you to Wendy and her dad!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2004
O.K.!!!!!!!!!!!!!! There are still more cookies left to bake but I couldn't wait to tell everyone how awesome these really are!!!!!!!! At first I thought they were so thick and cake-like but as they cooled they flatened down. Resulting in a perfect light & crispy cookie with a very moist and chewy inside.Absolutely awesome!! I will never use another recipe again!!
naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
05/22/2013
If there was a definition of chocolate chip cookie in the dictionary, a picture of "Stephen's Chocolate Chip Cookies" would be beside it. My search for the perfect chocolate chip cookie began and ended with this recipe!!! These are ideal...slightly crispy around the edges and wonderfully chewy in the centre. I used cold butter when making these, and had no problems with them being too flat. A truly gourmet cookie is not "puffy" anyway. As for cookies sticking to the baking sheet, might I suggest parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Also do as indicated in the recipe and allow cookies to cool for the specified time on the baking sheet. One more thing, I found these were the best when cooked between 8-9 minutes. Wendy, these are restaurant quality cookies, and my family says a big THANK YOU!!!
***UPDATE: I'd sort of forgotten about this recipe in my quest for trying out other choc chip cookie recipes, but I have to say, this one still heads my list. I think I'll stop the search. :-) Made them with semi-sweet chips (my fave!) and all three kinds of nuts. SO good and buttery-flavorful! They're not made with shortening (a plus; no transfats) & they hold up well after they've cooled down. Thanks again, Wendy! Jan 26, 2004: Of the chocolate chip cookie recipes I've tried so far on this website, this one is my fave. They have buttery-crisp edges, and that is the way I like them. I only used one kind of chip (milk chocolate for DSD's sake), and one kind of nut (pecans); but the cookie itself is of the texture that I like. They're addicting! Thanks, Wendy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2002
This is the perfect cookie! Anyone who rated this less than a five must have done something wrong. I have tried cookie recipe after cookie recipe, and this one is by far the best. I don't understand how some have said that its too flat, it came out EXACTLY how a cookie is supposed to come out. If you want something fluffy, bake a cake. Your school has served you well, my friend, many many thanks.
This is cookie perfection, in my opinion. The recipe is VERY beginner friendly (which is important for me and my limited skills!)The perfect balance of fluffy and chewy, and that sweet vanilla flavor that so many are apprehensive about? That's what I Love so much about these. They smell like a fudge shop on Mackinac Island on a cool Autumn afternoon. I read in another review to omit baking powder to make them less cakey-textured, so I did that. And I had to omit all nuts because I have a very picky fiance, but there will be time to add nuts as I will be making these for the rest of my life.
My husband's favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe is one that I have been making for years from King Arthur Flour (it is no longer on their website, or I would direct you there). Anyway, everytime I make a different chocolate chip cookie my husband will say "it's good, but it's not as good as my favorite". I made this recipe, using King Arthur organic whole wheat white flour, all three chips, and pecans only. "Oh, no, these are as good as my favorites and now I won't know which to ask for!" cried hubby. That makes these crispy cookies one darn good cookie!
My husband's name is Stephen so I just had to bake these! We omitted all nuts and used only 1 cup of morsels. I used 1/2 cup of butter flavored shortening and 1/2 cup of butter brought to room temperature. As such, this recipe rated a 5. If we had made them according to recipe, more gourmet, I might have had to petition for 10 stars! These did spread out and become rather thin - which we like. They were crunchy onthe outside and chewy on the inside. They taste heavenly; somewhat similar taste to Toll House, that means comfort food to me! These were easy to make and smelled wonderfully baking, thanks Wendy for sharing with us. Yum!
I had a hard time choosing from this recipe or the Big Fat Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe (I like my cookies chewy and big) but this one sounded better so I made this BUT I used a 1/4 cup sized "drop" (I also only used semi-sweet chocolate chips). LOVED these! Even using the large drop it made 2 dozen cookies.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2002
Warning! These are absolutely irresistable! My husband and I have been looking for a perfect choc. chip cookie recipe that cooks up just right and tastes perfect. THIS IS IT!!! Never will I try another recipe- this is unreal. It cooks exactly like I like my cookies. My husband can't stop eating them. I am telling you- THIS IS IT!! They don't get any better. I am sure you could leave out the nuts or whatever you like and it would still be perfect. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Try these!!!!
This is a very nice cookie. Crispy around the edges and soft on the inside. I took advice from other reviewers and decreased the white sugar by 1/3 cup and omitted the white chocolate chips...which resulted in a not-overly-sweet cookie. It was just right for us. I didn't have any almonds or walnuts on hand so just substituted those with pecans. I baked them for 8-10 minutes at 350 degrees, and the recipe created 46 2.5" - 3" cookies. Thanks for a fun cookie recipe!
Very easy to follow, and the flavor of this cookie is divine. I didn't like how lightly colored they turned out. I prefer a toasted golden brown color. Since I was trying to achieve this my cookies got too crispy. But they were still a hit!
I don't like nuts so I just went with 2 cups of chocolate chips. If you want puffy cookies go make a cake, if you want absolutely delicious chocolate chip cookies that stay soft after they've cooled, then make these! If you don't give this recipe 5 stars then you're doing it wrong.
This is the perfect chocolate chip cookie in my book, absolutely perfect. I followed the recipe exactly except I had to use only the nuts and chocolate chips I had on hand (pecans, walnuts, semi-sweet chips). I made these for my husband hoping I wouldn't like them (I am trying to watch my calories) since I don't like nuts, but unfortunately one little taste was all it took.
Didn't change a thing and came out with big, fat, chunky cookies that had an awesome flavor. I used a 1/4c measuring cup to measure the dough into equal portions. I baked them for 12 minutes and they were perfect. Thank you for sharing!!
HOLY COW!!!! This recipe makes a ton of cookies! I followed the recipe exact, only doubling up on the pecans and omitting the almonds only because my husband dosen't like almonds. I did chill the dough for about an hour before beginning to bake them and halfway through, I put the remaining dough in the fridge. This is an incredibly sweet cookie, but we thought this was one of the best cookies we've ever had. I did have to add an extra half cup of flour because my dough seemed to be a little wetter than I would have liked and if I hadn't, the dough would have spread terribly. If it wasn't for that, I would have given it all five stars, plus some. Next time I make these, I'll make sure I have a playdate or friends I'm visiting so I can make the whole amount and gift half. These are addictive little puppies. NOTE: I did not add the baking powder because I did not want a cakier cookie.
I will never make a different kind of cookie ever again. Beware that these cookies are kryptonite if you're trying to watch what you eat because once you start you can't stop! They are so soft and wonderful the three different kinds of chips make these cookies unique and so delectable. Instead of using the different nuts the recipe calls for I used macademia nuts instead, just a personal preference. I don't see how this recipe can go wrong though. I got so so so many rave reviews for them and people saying "you HAVE to get me that recipe, those cookies were amazing!" I made them for a party and a little 8 year old boy stood by the table and ate half of them and would yell every once in awhile and say "These cookies are SO GOOD!" They are loved by people of all ages. Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe! I don't think I will ever make a different cookie recipe again, this is the one!
this was a GREAT cookie. I wish I had all the different chocolates/nuts but I only had semisweet chips & chopped walnuts. I love how they turned out, they cooked perfectly. I halved the recipe to bake 1 full cookie sheet worth, and then flash freeze another batch for baking another day. It was the perfect amount :) thanks!
These are pretty killer cookies. I used white chips, dark (60%) chips, macadamia and pecans. They are sweet, but people - they're cookies not bread. They're supposed to be sweet. It's a keeper, that's for sure.
These cookies are great, not that easy to make because of the extra time it takes to chop the nuts. But it's worth the effort. I even chop extra nuts so that I can make these wonderful cookies anytime the mood strikes. Every time I have made them they have disappear very fast.
I added two tablespoons of Cocoa powder to the recipe because my family is made up of chocolate freaks. I thought they were great.. but I didnt try them without it yet so I have nothing to compare it to. Anyone tried them both ways?
These were so good. I made one batch with chocolate chips and walnuts for the hubby (he doesn't like to try anything new) and made the other batch exactly as the recipe states. The only exception was I used only milk and while chocolate chips since I don't care for dark chocolate. These were awesome and I noticed the hubby took some of my cookies with him to work this morning.
I tried these cookies over the weekend. I started out making them as drop cookies - then realized I wasn't going to have enough time to make the whole batch into cookies, so I made them into pan cookies. I liked the pan cookie version much better. As a drop cookie, I found these were too sweet and rich, but for some reason, I did not find that when I made these as pan cookies - everyone ate them up. These were good, but I just don't think I'll make them again - nothing that unusual.
Yummy! These were great! I've been making chocolate chip cookies for ... well, let's just say a very long time. I always use to use the Nestle Toll House cookie recipe. Stephen's recipe definitely out-shines the Toll House recipe. I didn't have any almonds on hand so I substituted macadamian nuts. My daughter and her family loved them. My 6-yr. old grandson said that he wants me to make these cookies every time now. Thanks Stephen.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2003
i've made this a couple of times and get raves. definetly a 6steps above the old toll house recipe. i actually changed the almonds to macadamia nuts and WOW.
DELICIOUS! This is my new chocolate chip cookie recipe! I used a bag of milk chocolate chips and 1 cup of toasted pecans, since that is what I had on hand. I took the cookies out of the oven at 12 minutes, which is when they were just turning brown on the edges, and still looked wet in the middle. They continued cooking for a couple minutes out of the oven, and then moved them to the cooling rack, as the recipe stated. Crisp on the edges, soft and chewy in the middle- Perfect!
Oh how delicious is this cookie!!!! Couldn't stop eating them. I don't like nuts so I replaced them with the same amount of coconut. Very delish!!! Thank you for being good enough to share your father's cookies with us!!!
These were awesome cookies! I loved the consistency. I will definitely make the again. Honestly, I just made them last week and they were gone so fast that I plan to make them again today. The baking powder seemed to make them fluffy at first. Then the cooling process helped them settle down making them nice and chewy. All of the different chips and nuts made every bite taste a little different than the last. Thanks for sharing! This was a really creative cookie recipe.
I have been looking for a chocolate chip cookie recipe that is crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. This recipe is hands down the best I have ever tasted. My husband kept coming back to get more and he is usually very picky about desserts. I plan on making these for my niece and nephew out of state. But if there are people out there rating this less than five stars needs to learn about the true art of baking!
Awesome cookies!!! My husband said these were the best ones i've ever made. I used milk chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, pecans & macadamia nuts. Thanks Wendy! Update: The 1st time I made these I used stick butter. The 2nd time I made these I used bowl butter. They were still good but a different consistency. Definitely one to experiment w/ & make to your own liking.
Fabulous cookie recipe! Crisp on the edges and slightly chewy/gooey in the middle. Instead of three types of nuts & chips, I only used two. Semi-sweet chocolate & peanut butter chips with walnuts and pecans. They are food-gasmic. Thanks for sharing!
Def a great cookie. All the flavors were wonderful. I did leave out the nuts in half the batch for taste preference for the happy recipients. The only thing I did change was that it was so hot and humid when I made these that I added a cup of quick oats that I blended into powder and added in with the flour. My choc chips tend to turn into pancakes when it is so hot and this trick makes for perfect cookies. Do try!
Great recipe. Omitted all of the nuts because didn't have any. Look forward to trying with the nuts. Used milk and white chocolate chips. Used 3 eggs because mix was very dry with just 2 (maybe eggs too small). Cooked for 13 min. Excellent!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2000
Everyone loved this cookie, young and old alike! They are asking me when I am going to make it again!
Finally a cookies that doesn't fall flat! I have been having trouble with my cookies being too buttery and cooking flat. I added 1 cup dark chocolate and 1 cup semisweet chips and 1/2 cup sliced almonds and 1/2 chopped walnuts. What a great combinations. Thanks!
I liked these cookies and made them exactly as written. I think the batter could use a bit more flavor though...a dash of cinnamon maybe? Despite refrigerating the cookie dough, they still flattened out more than I wanted them to, therefore, I watched them carefully to avoid burning them. I would probably make them again with a few changes to "spice" them up a bit.
YUM! I am so glad that I followed this recipe EXACTLY. I was tempted to change it due to some of the bad reviews. I don't see why people thought these were flat. Mine turned out just like a cookie should. Yes, they are sweet, but not overly so. I didn't pack my brown sugar, because the recipe didn't say to. I also stirred the flour into the butter / sugar mixture (this is how I read the recipe), rather than using mixer at this step. I don't know if mixing would have produced a flatter cookie?! Also, I put the dough in the fridge between cooking and cooked for 9 min. which seemed perfect. I also let them cool on cookie sheet about 9 min. before transfering to cooking rack. Lastly, I didn't soften butter as long as I usually do when a recipe calls for softened butter. Mine was pretty chilled. I just had to mix a little more to get it creamed with the sugar. SOOOOO.... I have no idea if any of this might have made the difference in the final result of the cookie, but this was a perfect chocolate chip cookie in my eyes (and in my tummy)! Like others, I usually am underwhelmed with chocolate chip cookie recipes, and keep trying to find one I like, THIS IS IT!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2006
With two children under the age of 2 I don't usually take the time to make homemade cookies. But occasionally my husband and I get a craving for the read deal. I made these cookies last night and we loved them! Like many others, I subsituted with some of my own add-ins; milk chocolate chips, milk chocolate/carmel swirl chips, and peanut butter chips. I didn't have any nuts so I used coconut and oatmeal. The cookie was so buttery crisp on the outside and so chewy on the inside. I didn't have any problem with them coming out flat and I even made them really big! I plan on using this recipe time and time again and I will continue trying different add-ins! Thanks!
Loved the flavor of these! I might add a little more flour next time because I had to chill my dough to keep it from spreading too much. I like the little bit of puffiness the baking powder adds. I used all semi-sweet chips and only pecans. Good keeper recipe!
if you can get past eating the cookie dough and actually put some in the oven they turn out perfect, fantastic recipe. although i didn't have all the ingredients, i only had walnuts & hazlenuts in the cupboard so they went in as well as dried cranberries to make up the measurements. Not sure what semisweet chocolate chips are so just added more of the other variety. family loved them!
I'm not a fan of flat cookies. I like them chunky, thick, and well-formed. But the taste reviews were so great for these that I had to try them. Well, after reading the other reviews and putting all the "tweaks" together, I have to admit that this is an awesome cookie! For those of you that are interested, here is what I did--no flatties here! 1. Used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup butter-flavored shortening, 2. reduced white sugar to 1/2 cup, 3. added 1/2 cup finely processed rolled oats, 4. omitted baking soda altogether, 5. increased vanilla to 2tsp (just cuz I love vanilla :) ) I used milk chocolate, semi-sweet, and butterscotch chips; walnuts, pecans, and macadamias (just personal preference) and reduced amounts to 1/3cup each for chips, and 1/4cup each for nuts since I used only half the dough for these. To the rest of the dough I added chopped maraschino cherries, white chips, and macadamias. I chilled the dough thoroughly then rolled into balls and baked on parchment paper. No sticking, no flat cookies...just beautiful, chunky, heavenly tasting gems! Even better after a day or two. Thanks for a great recipe to work from!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2000
Great recipe. My daughter baked them for the Girl Scout Cookie Bake-off. Excellent taste, crumb factor and moistness. Tops in my book!
Wonderful cookie. I had to add and extra 1/4 cup flour or so. I was able to 1st, double the recipe, then half the recipe easily..half with nuts and half without for those in our home with nut allergies. Tons of cookies.
These cookies sound awesome just as is! However, I choose to use just chopped almonds & white chocolate chips. Literally MOUTHWATERING COOKIES! One of these days I'll try it with the variety of chocolate & nuts. I love almonds & chocolate like nothing else in the world. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe! I'll use it years.
Wendy, this recipe makes the BEST chocolate chip cookies I have ever eaten! Many thanks to you for sharing this recipe; it deserves much more than just five stars! I didn't have walnuts in the house, so I toasted sliced almonds and chopped pecans to add to the recipe. I also used just the white chocolate chips and Ghiradelli 60% Bittersweet Baking Chips because I didn't have milk or semi-sweet chocolate chips in the house. In addition, I added one 7 ounce bag of coconut to the dough...OUTSTANDING! This recipe is a "must try", it is amazingly good.
dkhoney
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2008
I think these cookies are perfect. If you like your cookies soft, chewy and buttery- these are the cookies for you. They are definitely not puffy. I followed the recipe exactly except used almond extract because I was out of vanilla, cut up chocolate toffee bars and added pecans. I brought them to a football party and people seemed to really love them. One girl said they were the best cookies she's ever tasted.~~ Made them again and this time I wanted them just a bit less flat so I added 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 egg. They were absolutely perfect.
I wasn't as jazzed about this recipe as others have been. I think my butter was too soft because the cookies spread out quite a bit. The big problem, though, was that these were just too sweet for me with the milk chocolate and white chocolate chips.
Wow! These were such a big hit in my house. Instead of adding almonds I added coconut to half of the batch and they were awesome!I think this will now be our new favorite chocolate chip cookie. I've made these a couple more times since my first review. Real butter is a must. We love these.
These cookies can be described as one word: Fabulous! I'm usually not big on nuts being in my desserts, but they work just perfectly in these cookies. Everything I altered was done only because I lacked a few ingredients, but even without the almonds and semisweet morsels these cookies were a hit! My fiance kept talking about how good they were and he just couldn't keep his hands out of them! I'm planning to make some more tonight when my future in-laws come over for dinner. :) Thanks for the recipe!
These are the best cookies ever, hands down. I'm not a white chocolate fan however, so I just add more milk and dark chocolate. I did not have a problem with thin cookies - I rolled them in balls bf putting them on the sheet so maybe that helped add thickness?
This was a fabulous recipe! I love chocolate and nuts so what a great one to try! My only suggestion would be to add more nuts lol! And maybe a tad more semi-sweet morsels. Even my DH loved them and he isn't a huge nut eater! Definitely a keeper!
This by far was 'thee" best cookie I have ever made and eaten! My family loved these......I think we only have maybe 5 cookies left! I will definitely make these over the Holidays! Thanks so much for sharing this wonderful recipe!!
It is so hard to find the perfect cookie recipe. They always come out either too flat and fall apart or too cakey. These are PERFECT! Due to ingredients on hand I used all semisweet chocolate chips and chopped cashew nuts (same amounts as listed). My family and I love them, thank you so much for this great recipe!
This is the best chocolate chip cookie I've EVER eaten. All I can say is...WOW!!! I am not a fan of walnuts, so I substituted macadamia nuts instead. (Maybe that's what made mine so awesome?) Anyway, thanks for the fantastic recipe - it will replace my standard tollhouse cookie recipe, hands down!
I made these with semi-sweet chocolate chips only. For whatever reason, they didn't taste as well as I hoped. All I could taste was the pure vanilla extract (at least I think). Anyway, they were quite bitter. Not as sweet as I'd like.
I tried dozens of chocolate chip cookie recipes before I found this one. i don't have to try any more. This is the perfect cookie. I use whatever chips I have around and they always come out perfection.
I liked the use of walnuts, pecans and almonds in this recipe. The cookie looked good but tasted ordinary. My favorite is still the Best, Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie from this site. Thanks for the post.
I've searched for quite awhile, for a good old-fashioned chocolate chip recipe, but I think I have met my goal with these! I just made a batch (froze the rest of the dough in a log), and I had to make them without the nuts...since I'm taking them to work and have a lot of picky colleagues..LOL. But they are WONDERFUL. I love the way they look, and the texture is perfect. It gives a little tiny crisp at first bite, with a soft and chewy center. I halved the white sugar, and I baked at 325 for 10 minutes (I think my oven is hyperactive and reads higher than it is set to).. but next time, I will lessen the sugars even more..and add all the nuts! Thank you, Wendy! Your talent has made a lot of happy cookie eaters. :-)
Halved this recipe since it's just for the two of us, used only milk chocolate chips and no nuts (not a fan of nuts myself, though next time my husband is voting for at least walnuts ^_^). Cooked at 350 for 12 minutes as my cookies spread out and became absolutely HUGE. Which is fine, but did surprise me. These are delicious! Other reviewers are right--crispy edges, soft in the middle. Yum! I thought the amount of sugar was just right and I don't usually care for sweet things. I will definitely be making these again as I usually fail miserably at making chocolate chip cookies.
