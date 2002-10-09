Stephen's Chocolate Chip Cookies

YUM! I am so glad that I followed this recipe EXACTLY. I was tempted to change it due to some of the bad reviews. I don't see why people thought these were flat. Mine turned out just like a cookie should. Yes, they are sweet, but not overly so. I didn't pack my brown sugar, because the recipe didn't say to. I also stirred the flour into the butter / sugar mixture (this is how I read the recipe), rather than using mixer at this step. I don't know if mixing would have produced a flatter cookie?! Also, I put the dough in the fridge between cooking and cooked for 9 min. which seemed perfect. I also let them cool on cookie sheet about 9 min. before transfering to cooking rack. Lastly, I didn't soften butter as long as I usually do when a recipe calls for softened butter. Mine was pretty chilled. I just had to mix a little more to get it creamed with the sugar. SOOOOO.... I have no idea if any of this might have made the difference in the final result of the cookie, but this was a perfect chocolate chip cookie in my eyes (and in my tummy)! Like others, I usually am underwhelmed with chocolate chip cookie recipes, and keep trying to find one I like, THIS IS IT!!