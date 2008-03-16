St. Patrick's Day Zucchini-Oatmeal Cookies
These cookies are green oatmeal cookies-without adding any food coloring!
These cookies were great! I made a few alterations, but they are still delicious: I used 2 c. of oatmeal instead of one c. oatmeal and one c. granola, and I added 2 to 2 and 1/4 c. of zucchini. I also used organic semi-sweet chocolate, so the chocolate isn't as sweet. I'd recommend cooking the full 12 minutes, otherwise the cookies tend to be a bit crumbly. These are also on the less-sweet side, which is a nice change, and have more of a cake-like texture. Very delicious!Read More
This recipe was not to my liking.Read More
I changed this up a little: 1/2 cup butter, 3/4 cup white sugar, 1 egg, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 cups grated zucchini, 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 tsp baking soda, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, 1 cup quick cooking oats, 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips. My Husband and kids loved them! Next time I'll double it, since 1 batch only gave me 27 cookies.
Very cake like but really awesome. I used Sugar in the raw and half apple sauce half butter and since some reviews said it wasn't sweet enough i added a teaspoon of honey and a packet of stevia and i halved the chocolate chips and that was still a good amount i also used whole wheat flour and wheat bran and flax seeds!! they were awsome!
I LOVED these cookies. Took them to work and everybody there loved them too. The zucchini added just enough green without overpowering the cookie. I will defintely make these cookies again.
Good cookie with a cake-like texture, recipe called for too many chocolate chips - I think 1.5 cups would be about right.
I love these cookies. I used 1 cup chocolate chips and 1 cup peanut butter chips, and they reminded me of no-bake cookies with that change (in the way they taste). I also use all oats and no granola, as one other reviewer mentioned. I also add a little wheat germ, and nutmeg in addition to the cinnamon. Be prepared to share, because they are tasty, and because this recipe makes a lot!
I tried these cookies for the first time to serve at a party. I took the earlier suggestion and reduced the number of chocolate chips. They came out terrific! Everyone enjoyed them *very* much!!! There were barely any leftovers---and I made a double batch! Thank you, Holly and thank you, AllRecipes.
These cookies were great!! I made a double batch and used less chocolate chips. My daughter took them to ballet to share with her friends on her birthday (St. Patrick's Day) and everyone loved them!! These cookies are NOT green (I think that's a good thing).
I made these from St. Paddy's day last year and the kids LOVED them!! I put in green food coloring so that they would be really green! Great recipe will make again this year!
This is a good adult cookie, kids are turned away by the green things.
These are super tasty! Zucchini bread meets chocolate chip cookies! I tweaked them to my liking and I was incredibly impressed. I used brown sugar instead of white, added 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, 2 cups oatmeal - omitted the granola, and used 1.5 cups chocolate chips. Will make these again for sure!
Good cookies, Until I told the kids what was in them, ohh well more for me
I had a friend give me some zucchini that I was looking to do something different with. Had a brunch to bring a dish to pass, but no time to make actual cookies. Doubled the recipe, added a few more shakes of cinnamon, and put it into 2 9 x 13 pans. Used regular oatmeal and vanilla granola from Trader Joes. Baked at 350 for close to an hour - started checking around 45 minutes. Turned out awesome. Somewhere between a cookie and bread, and very tasty. Not too sweet like a regular cookie Would definitely make again.
I read all the reviews before making these cookies, and I am sorry to say, but this is the worst tasting cookie I have ever had. It is so bland, and tasteless, let alone the texture. I will stick to zucchini breads from now on.
very best use of zucchini!
Rather than white sugar, I used 1/2 cup brown sugar, and 2 cups zucchini. Yum ! -ShoeGal
These zucchini cookies have been my favorite cookie my mother-in-law makes for years. She finally gave me the recipe and I can't stop baking them! She did change it a little though- 3/4 C butter, 1C sugar, and 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Make them and you will fall in love!
Not bad. I tweaked quite a bit since I didn't have granola. I used 2 C of oats and added 1/2 cup of brown sugar to make up for the missing sweetness from the granola. I also used 2 C of shredded zucchini and yellow squash and used whole wheat flour in place of the all purpose and added extra.
AMAZING! I made them for my freinds and they couldn't even taste the zuchinni! But they were a little heavy on the chocolate chips, so next time i probably will only put in 1 cup.
SO GOOD! I read some bad reviews but this was terrific. I used 2 cups of oats instead of granola and used 3/4 cup peanut butter chips and 3/4 cup white chocolate chip instead of semi-sweet chocolate chips. Also let it bake for a full 12 minutes. I brought these to a party and three people asked me for the recipe and everyone complimented me! I absolutely loved these.
I modified the recipe to make it a bit healthier, adding half applesauce instead of butter, adding wheat bran and flaxseed. But even as written I think these would be fabulous cookies. They are not at all green. And as other suggested use 1 c chocolate chips instead of 2. I used 2 and it was way too many. They do not spread out as all as they cook either, but 12 minutes is exactly the time they need to cook.
Super moist. The chocolate chips compliment the spice bread type cookie.
I loved this recipe! It is a little bit of a cakey cookie but the granola gives it a great crunch. Thanks!
These are by far the best zucchini cookies I have ever had! The only change I made to the recipe was use 2 cups oats instead of 1 cup oats/1 cup granola because I didn't have any granola on hand. I will be making these again and again!
P.S. I used more oats in place of granola...it was perfect! Unfortunately, these cookies didn't come out as green-colored as I would like, but you can still see the green specks of zucchini so it's okay. Their looks don't hold a candle to the taste!
Very good cookie. I followed others suggestions and added 2C oats instead of the 1C oats and 1C granola. I also added 2C zucchini and decreased the chocolate chips a bit. These will be made time and time again. My son devoured them and asked if he could make some to take to school. I guess I feel a bit better about him eating a "veggie" cookie then a standard cookie. Thanks for the great recipe.
I just made these last night as a test run before St. Patrick's to try out on the office.. They are fantastic! A little less green than I hoped but still great. The only change I made to the original recipe was to add 1 tsp of nutmeg and it REALLY did the trick - perfect compliment to all the flavors. I have a feeling these will go over very well at the party tomorrow :) FYI - very chocolatey which can be overpowering at times; I happen to love chocolate but if you want more of a balance go with 1.5 cups or 1 cup instead of 2.
I found this recipe yesterday and had to try it. I made them just a short while ago and they are very moist and tasty. You would never know they had zucchini in them. I had purchased flavored oatmeal in error (maple brown sugar) so I only use 1/2 a cup and increased the granola to make up the diff. I also used less Choc. Chips (about a cup) and that was still plenty. I will make these again!
good soft cookie. i didn't have granola on hand so I put 2 cups of oats in the mix. I think next time, I will use brown sugar instead and maybe add another spice to kick it up on flavor (maybe the granola would do that?).
Different. Stayed moist not dry. Tasty
Nice fluffy cookies! I really don't notice the zucchini, taste or texture. I slightly modified the recipe. I only put 1/3 cup of chocolate chips and used all oats instead of granola. I also used unbleached wheat flour. I will definitely make them again!
They were okay as-is, but something else was needed. 2nd batch I added salt and brown sugar, and was a good improvement.
Used only the egg white and instead of all purpose, I did 1 c wheat flour and 1/2 c all purpose flour. No granola on hand. Used old fashion oats vs quick and substituted evvo for the butter. My son says my version tasted like a choc chip cookie :D This recipe is a keeper :D
Ok flavor, made them for the novelty.
These cookies are GREAT! Made them for my son's kindergarten snack day and an extra batch for my family of 4. I will only review a recipe if I kept the recipe intact (no alterations) as I believe this is the only FAIR way to rate. These cookies were a BIG HIT in Kindergarten and in my house as well!!! I am not a big sweet eater but all I can say is these cookies are SOOOOOO ADDICTING!! But, they are so healthy!!! and GOOD!
I was nervous at first of how these might turn out, but I made them today for St Patty's Day and they were really really great!! Even my 1yr old loved them!! Thanks for sharing!! :D
Maybe the trick to making it green is to use smaller zucchinis, thereby using more green skin.
I took the advice of only 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips and agree with it. Still, my family found these cookies to be just average in flavor. Also, the zucchini did not lend the green coloring we had hoped for.
not too good.
These were amazing! Huge hit in my house. My fiance claims to hate zucchini. I didn't tell him until after he was on his second cookie what ingredients I used. I didn't tweak the recipe at all. I've already been asked to please make these again...but please wait awhile so my fiance doesn't eat them all up again right away! I did notice my recipe yielded more cookies - more like 55 or so. Maybe I was making them smaller than I was supposed to? They still turned out perfectly.
These are pretty good little cookies. I was able to sneak the zucchini past a very picky three old which is always a plus. I took the advice of other reviewers and reduced the amount of chocolate chips to 1.5. Frankly, my family must have an unusually strong sweet tooth because we probably would have been happy with the 2 cups.
Absolutely delicious! I used truvia instead of sugar, mini semi-sweet chocolate chips and whole wheat flour. Wish I would have only used 1 cup of the chips- they're loaded with chocolate (which is tasty of course, but it could have been less)! Highly recommended!!
Toddler Approved! I tried these cookies to use up some zucchini I had left over, and as a possibility for St. Patty's Day cookies. I made the recipe as written, except that I added a Tbsp. ground flaxseed to the dry ingredients. They are not a sweet cookie, and almost taste "good for you" (which is what I'm seeking anyway), but my 2-year-old son gobbled up his and begged for more. He is a tough critic when it comes to my cookies & really doesn't care for sweets. Needless to say, I will be making these again! I did add a few drops of green food coloring with St. Patty's Day in mind; it just tinted them and I will probably do that again for my cookie tray. Thanks for sharing!
nice way to use up extra zucchini. I didn't have granola so I doubled the oatmeal. I also used some ww flour (because I ran out of white flour!) I used 1 cup of choc chips and 1 cup butterscotch chips for a double batch. Maybe they need some nuts?
Make sure you bake the cookies well - till they're quite brown on top or they taste doughy. While the kids liked them, I found them bland and perhaps adding some salt or additional vanilla or maybe some orange zest would help. I used half white flour and half whole wheat flour and added 1/4 cup of wheat germ to make them healthier, also halfed the chocolate chips and there was plenty to make the kids happy. Would make them again with the above changes.
I made this recipe last year, and I'm making them again this year. Mine turned out really green. It was great. (I didn't add food coloring.) The trick was that I had bought too much zucchini so I was able to just use the skins mainly. (I used the rest of the zucchini another day.) The only down side was after a few days they got a little rubbery in texture but still tasted great.
I really enjoyed these sophisticated, cake-like cookies. They were easy to make (although there are quite a few ingredients, it's well worth putting everything in there!). I followed the directions exactly, only substituting dark chocolate chips. Also, mine needed a couple more minutes bake time. Next time, I'm going to cut the chocolate in 1/2. I'd definately recommend these cookies for an adult with a craving for something a little out of the ordinary! Also, if you left the chocolate out, they could be a great breakfast cookie!
Surprisingly not bad tasting! Only thing is that my St. Paddy's boy didn't like it much. He doesn't like zucchini either. Next time I'll try using peeled zucchini.
I was disappointed with these, because they were not GREEN. They also were cakey. I only used 1 cup of chocolate chips instead of 2, and they had plenty. DON'T USE 2 CUPS of CHOCOLATE CHIPS
Give this one 3 stars because mine didn't turn out "green" really but they were good chocolate chip cookies. The zucchini added a little extra nutrition and moisture to the cookies
Really good cookies after a few adjustments. I wanted something healthy with some substance. I tweaked it slightly by using whole wheat, which gave it density. I used raisin bran cereal because I forgot to buy granola! I used raisins, added an additional 1/2 cup or so after the raisin bran. My sugar was 1/4 cup of sugar substitute and 1/2 white sugar. The cookies are really good!
very good recipe for cookies better when cooled
Yum! I took the advice of another reviewer and only put in 1/2 of the chocolate chips. The dough was really sticky and I added about 1/4 c. more oats for better consistencey. The granola that I used had a lot of cinnamon so I only added 1/2 tsp. to the dough. I used fresh zucchini, and they did look a bit of green, even once they were baked. Two days later they still tasted as fresh as when they came out of the oven. These were great! Thanks Holly!!
I won't try this again, sorry! I loved the idea of zucchini and oatmeal in the kids cookies for thier kindergarten party but the cookies were very bland. The only change that I made was to add salt.
Great cookies. I didn't have any granola, so I crumbled about four granola bars (about 1 cup worth) and the substitution worked out just fine. We will definitely make these again!
I made a few changes: I used slow cook oatmeal instead; 1 used 1 cup chocolate chips, 1/2 cup raisins, 1/4 walnuts and 1/4 cup almonds; and instead of granola, I used this cranberry-almond cereal that Target makes. They were good, and I used up a lot of random stuff in my pantry.
I found the cookies tasted okay but the batter didn't drop well. I used a scoop and the cookies didn't flatten at all and kept the original half circle shape. Not a keeper but not horrible.
These were good but I think they needed some salt mixed in with the flour to make the flavor pop. I added nutmeg and cloves and didn't have any granola so I just substituted more oatmeal. I like the texture of this cookie. Will definitely make again.
These taste great - but if you are looking for a green cookie, definitely add some food coloring. the zucchini only adds small, barely-visible flecks of green.
YUM!!
They are pretty good! But def. too many choc. chips.. just cut it down a little & its good! Not extremely green, but they do have a green tint! Def. making them every year.
This is a great cookie. Very simple and easy to make and the recipe makes a lot of cookies. However, the cookies are not very green in color, but that is okay. Everyone still loved them.
This is a very good cookie.There were bits of green throughout. I took one reviewer's suggestion and added a little freshly grated nutmeg.The cookies were not so sweet and you could really appreciate the subtle spice.I doubled the batch so I got a little over 4 dozen.But I was only able to take 3 dozen to our bake sale for my husband could'nt stop"testing" them.
I made this cookie with my first graders and they loved it! I'm making my second batch for a St. Patrick's Day party, and my 3rd for my son's pre-school. They are a hit!
These cookies were too thick and chewy for my taste but they were all eaten. The taste was good. I prefer a crisp cookie. I used 2 cups of oatmeal instead of the 1 cup of granola. I also used raisins instead of chocolate chips. So, they might have been better if I had followed the recipe!
Pretty good but I think I'll add a cup of raisins as well next time. The great news is that the kids love the cookies, and I love that they are eating some zucchini. Using three small zucchinis gave the cookies a light green color.
Oh..so good. Very flavorful. I would like them just little firmer. But, will definitely make again.
Another great way to use up all that zucchini from the garden! I added more cinnamon, some nutmeg and used 1/2 whole wheat flour. Needs a little something more- will tweak and make again for sure!
I made a double batch of these for a St Patrick's Day Party for 15 toddlers, and they were a big hit with adults and kiddos! I did 1 batch w/choc chips, 1 batch w/raisins, and both were gobbled up. I was expecting the green to stand out more, but I guess you could add food coloring like another reviewer suggested.
Zucchini jam
Over all the flavor was a little better than average. Even though they didn't turn out green in color, I liked the fact that my kids were eating more zucchini than they normally would. I'd consider this a healthier cookie but a good tasting one.
Wow! so yummy! The texture isn't like a normal cookie, but it's so delicious you don't mind! My 5 and 3 year old boys are chowing them down. I don't buy granola, so I used 2 cups of oatmeal instead. Yummmmmmm!
I made some alterations: less sugar (and half brown, half white sugar) and added raisins. Delicious!
I loved this recipe! I peeled the outside green off and it fooled my nephew who loved them! Pretty sneaky :) Hey, anything to feed them healthy foods, right?! Try it.
Great cookies and easy to make but would add more cinnamon next time
fabulous, moist and tasty, I substituted "coconut clusters" for granola because I didn't have any, and 1/2 cup sugar with 1/4 cup splenda.
These are strange little cookies. Flavor is not bad at all, but I don't think I'll make them again. Also, I added 3 drops of green food coloring and they still weren't very green.
I added some raisins & a little honey for a little extra sweetness. I made very small cookies and cooked them for 11 minutes. They had a slight crispness at the edges and were cakes on the inside.
