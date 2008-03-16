St. Patrick's Day Zucchini-Oatmeal Cookies

These cookies are green oatmeal cookies-without adding any food coloring!

Recipe by MARBALET

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Stir in the egg and vanilla, mix well, then stir in the shredded zucchini. Sift together the flour, baking soda and cinnamon, stir into the zucchini mixture. Finally, stir in the oats, granola and chocolate chips.

  • Drop dough from a teaspoon onto an unprepared cookie sheet. Leave at least 2 inches between cookies. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. The cookies will stay soft and moist because of the zucchini.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 60.3mg. Full Nutrition
