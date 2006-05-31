Potato Chip Cookies V
These were a popular cookie at the Omaha Nebraska Parks and Recreation Department thirty to forty years ago.
I made a few adjustments to this recipe and it turned out wonderfully! For starters, I doubled the recipe exactly. I added 3/4 c. brown sugar and 2 tsp. baking powder. Also, I flattened each cookie with a fork prior to baking - these cookies won't flatten on their own! Very nice flavor and so easy to make! The only other suggestion I can think of is to possibly cut back on the butter due to the oily-ness of the potato chips, though I didn't find that the amount of butter was necessarily a problem. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
kind of bland. i added more potato chips just to give them more of an edge. i think it would be interesting to try lime juice in this recipe...?Read More
I've never had cookies made with potato chips before, so I didn't know how finely to crush the chips. I crushed them rather finely, and they turned out all right. Next time I think I won't crush them quite as much because it may improve the texture. These cookies tasted great - buttery and sweet, with just a touch of walnut flavor. I also like that they don't flatten out as they bake!
I chose to give it 4 stars because they do taste good but I am a sucker for a shortbread cookie anyway. I combined many of the suggestions such as: added 3/4 C packed brown sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp baking powder and I put in 1 C of crushed potato chips. I didn't have any walnuts so I used pecans. I also flattened them with a glass before baking. My issue is even though they tasted great I really didn't taste any potato chip. I can see the potato chips so I know I didn't crush them too finely. Maybe I will make them as a shortbread cookie and see if I notice a difference then.
This recipe needs adjustments. After making as written, the first batch came out somewhat bland, crumbly balls of dough. I then added some vanilla and pressed them down before baking; this helped. These have a very grainy texture. I think it needed the whole egg and probably a whole cup of butter to improve it more.
I used 1 cup of butter, a whole egg, and a little vanilla. They went so fast next time I will have to double the recipe
