Potato Chip Cookies V

These were a popular cookie at the Omaha Nebraska Parks and Recreation Department thirty to forty years ago.

Recipe by Juanita

Yield:
2 to 3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream butter and sugar until smooth. Stir in the egg yolk. Add the flour and nuts, mix until well blended. Stir in the potato chips last, so they don 't get too crunched up.

  • Roll the dough into walnut sized balls. Place 2 inches apart on an unprepared cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from cookie sheet to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 35.8mg. Full Nutrition
