Peanut Butter Chip Chocolate Cookies
My best friend's mom made these when we were kids. They are the best cookies I have ever eaten, and I have yet to screw up a batch! Warning: you may be tempted to eat the entire recipe!!
I've been looking for a good chocolate cookie base recipe and finally found it with this! I substituted the peanut butter chips for coarsley chopped Andes Mints candies (I've been looking for an excuse to use them) and they were to die for! Followed the rest of the recipe just about exactly (other than cutting back on the sugar just slightly). I baked them for 9 minutes, then finished with my "perfect cookie trick" by removing them from the oven, then dropping the pan from about 8" in the air onto the hard countertop (Seriously! Try this!), and letting them continue-cook on the hot cookie sheet for another 2 minutes before removing them to a wire rack to cool. They were crispy on the outside, moist, chewy and decadent on the inside and all-around cookie perfection! The best part of this cookie recipe is that all of the cookies turn out exactly the same size, shape and texture. These freeze beautifully in a ziplock bag to extend the "life" of that fresh-baked cookie taste, and my whole family just loved them. Just a note: Don't ruin this great cookie by using stick margarine in place of the butter (that stick margarine stuff is so hydrogenated, it's one molecule away from a plastic! lol) - much, much better with the real thing. Can't wait to try other "chips" with this recipe in the future. Thanks for the great find!
My son loves these type of cookies. He still liked them and they turned out looking very nice, but I prefer a sweeter cookie. After I had already made these noticed that the peanut butter chips had a similar recipe on the back with more sugar in it. If you are making cookies, would not cut down on sugar. Seems like whoever created this recipe wanted to make a less sweet cookie. If that's what you enjoy, this is a perfect recipe. I prefer a sweet cookie, that is why I eat cookies.
100% 5 stars! I swear this is the top line restaurant quality. Even after the cookie cools. The cookie is so soft and delicious. Rich in taste! All I have to say is Wow, the best cookie I have ever! ever!!!! tasted. I've been searching far and long for a recipe like this. Forever it will stay (Laminated) in my cookbook. TY!! SO MUCH! :)
Scrumptious. I added 1/2 cup peanut butter and cut down on the butter a bit, but otherwise made it the same. Thanks.
This is a soft, buttery, rich chocolate cookie that I found changes dramatically depending on how it goes into the oven. Soft, chewy, crispy, will all depend on how flat and how big the cookie dough balls are going in. I did the first batch straight from the scoop and they turned out thick and soft. A lot of people prefer their cookies this way so I can't downgrade them for that. The second batch I used the same amount of dough but flattened them slightly (as I always do and should have stuck with here too!) - a little chewier, not quite as thick, and much better, at least for my tastes. Peanut butter and chocolate fans who love soft cookies will love this one.
Here's the thing--I made this recipe with my youngest boy and we lost a little flour in the process of measuring it and getting it to the mixer bowl, we lost a little egg during the egg-cracking process, and I'm not really sure if my son snuck in more sugar while I was getting my camera. With this said, even though I was sketchy about how this recipe might turn out with the little mistakes that were made, this recipe turned out a very nice cookie. Soft and fluffy and very nicely chocolate-y. (The raw batter was in-sane......but don't tell my kids that. Ha.) The best part is they did NOT stick to the pan AND I didn't need to chill the dough, which for me were excellent parts of this recipe. Next time, I'd like to try this with half of the butter replaced with peanut butter. I bet that would be really good. GREAT rainy day recipe to make with my son and bond. We had a BLAST and he was so proud of himself. NOTE: 350 for just about ten minutes was just right for us.
Awesome cookies. My first recipe for chocolate cookies that didn't go flat and crispy.
So good! I like this recipe a lot better than the Hershey's/Reese's recipe on this site. I baked them at about 7.5 minutes so they are soft and chewy. I used half whole-wheat pastry flour and Sunspire pb chips (no trans-fats). Also used 1/2 cup brown sugar and the rest white (next time I would probably reduce the sugar by about 1/4 cup). I got more than 2 dozen too, using my pampered chef scoop. These cookies taste great and look beautiful too!
I looved these. Infortunately, it was not unanimous, but I still think they deserve 5 stars. I followed the recipe exactly, and the dough is quite thick and stiff. For those who like thin chewy cookies that are not too dense, this is not the cookies for you. These cookies are really heavy, thick and dense, and that is what I like about them! They do not spread much. You can feel both the flavors of the peanut and the chocolate. People all have different tastes, so I did not rate it according to whether everyone loved it or not, just rated according to whether it is a good cookie that comes out the way it says it will...and it does! Loved it, kids and brothers loved it too! thanks!!
I used to use the recipe on the back of the peanut butter chip bag to make these. They always taste great, but every time they would fall flat!!! These cookies don't. They taste great, and look great too!
This cookie is delicious with or without the peanut butter chips. I used margarine instead of butter and they came out perfect. I will definitely make these again.
These are amazing. I had to leave them in the oven for an extra minute or two and then let them cool for a while before tranferring them to the rack. I didn't do that with my first batch and they basically remained as dough. Still tasty, though!
Quick and easy cookie. It didn't spread much, made a nice soft cookie. Kids really liked!
i was searching for a good chocolate cookie recipe to go with my left over andes pepermint chips and this was a hit! i followed the recipe exactly and baked it for 9 mins (just know that ovens vary). the cookies turned out moist and chewy---will definitely keep this one. next time i'll make it with the peanut butter chips :)
Wow! These were so good! I switched the butter for margarine and had no peanut butter chips so I used semi-sweet chocolate chips and white chocolate chips instead. They were absolutely great! My family devoured them super fast! Thanks so much!
These cookies are awesome! Way too good to have in my house all the time! So much better than the Reeses recipe on the bag. I will definately make these again cause they were gone the very same day I made them. Very addictive, now you have been warned! Thanks for sharing!
Amazing! Used a combination of dark cocoa and the traditional kind. We also used 1/2 peanut butter chips and 1/2 milk chocolate chips (due to what we had on hand). We also had farm eggs so they were very small. Decided to use 3 to make up the difference. Perfect!!! Thank you.
Excellent cookies! Soft but not falling apart. My husband--who is "not a sweets person" cannot stop eating these! The dough freezes well too--I made them into balls, froze them on a cookie sheet then transferred them to a ziplock bag. I cook them straight from the freezer--just for a few extra minutes.
Totally yummy! I'm thinking in our process to make these cookies, my daughter didn't add quite enough peanut butter chips. There was more cookie and little amount of chips to the batch...can't blame the recipe...really think it was my kiddo. Other then that, we loved the cookies. Made them to donate to the Veteran's Center for Cookies Across America. And they went over nicely.
This recipe is absolutely amazing! They taste sooo good! I took some to a bridal shower, and they were a big hit. I added a bit more vanilla, but that is just because I always add extra vanilla to everything. I recommend this to everyone. It is like a browie with peanut butter..only in the shape of a cookie! Awesome!
These cookies are great! I think next time I will try pieces of reese's peanut butter cups! :-)
These cookies are easy and delicious! I made them exactly as the recipe said to and I love them! My only tip is that I prefer to hand mix my cookies and the batter for these is very thick! So I suggest either an electric mixer or a good warm up before the workout! Other than that, they are wonderful!
Honestly fantastic! Sooo easy and super delicious! Any time a recipe stands up under gluten free, natural ingredients its a keeper!! And that drop the cookie tip - amazing!!! Anyone who didn't rate it five stars, needs to give it another shot..... really... sooo good!
I'm not a big fan of chocolate based cookies and these changed my taste buds for sure. I didn't have a full 2 cups of peanut butter chips so added some chocolate chunks to the mix. Wonderful!! The hubby was not disappointed.
I just made these. They are the best cookies I ever made. Couldn't have done better myself. One problem, it had to cook longer. I don't know if it's my oven or what. Probably just my oven. I'm glad I chose this recipe!
wow, i was told by my husband "these are the best cookies you've ever made" and "any day you make these i will come home whatever time you want" hahaha
These took 20 minutes to bake up in the oven. And then, they still weren't moist and chewy like cookies are supposed to be! And I had leftover batter that was dry and didn't form into balls. I do not recommend this recipe.
I make an average of about 100 dozen cookies a year for charity, and this recipe is going to become a staple for me. They are absolutely delicious!
I made these with my 3 yr old tonight...they're fabulous! I agree with a past reviewer that these are like 2 bite brownies with pb chips in them. I used the Reese's chips, and I have to say it took away from the cookie, buy a non Reese's pb chip./ Their chip has too much of a distinguished flavor. The cookies were very moist but slightly crispy on the outside at 11 minutes. I agree that 8-10 minutes is not long enough, but I was working with a gas oven. Different ovens result in different cookies. Overall a fabulous cookie I will make again. Definitely necessitates a TALL glass of milk.
Amazing! Thank you for sharing! They came out perfect and were eaten (too) quickly! Everyone at work and at home raved about these. Made them as is. Next time going to make a batch with peanut butter chips, a batch with chocolate chips and a batch with Andes mints. I did try the trick where I dropped the pan onto the counter top as mentioned by the reviewer on the front page. Greatest cookie trick EVER! I will never make a cookie without doing this again. Must say that it was worth the price of the Ghirardelli cocoa powder if you can find it.
Chocolate and peanut butter can never go wrong! This were very rich and delicious!
Changed the sugar to half brown, half white, but kept the same amount. Turned out very yummy!
Absolutely fantastic! The only thing I noticed was it made 24 cookies (the reg. size kind of cookie) not 12 like the recipe said... But WOW!! with a cookie like that, more is def. better! :)
AWESOME! I used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 light brown sugar (I do this with all the cookies I make). I only used 1/3 cup cocoa (b/c it was all I had left), and I added 2 cups of milk chocolate chips. These were by far the best peanut butter chip/choc chip chocolate cookies I've had!
Very great cookie and versitile! :) Would go great with mint chips, or white chocolate chips as well!! And for major chocolate lovers, choco chips too!! :) Thanks for sharing! :) I made no changes to the recipe! :)
Followed recipe exactly. VERY good!!!
Excellant cookies! So much better then the recipe off the Reese's PB chip package. These cookies keep their shape and don't flatten out vs. the recipe from the package. Definately would make it again!!!
My husband took these to work and the whole batch disappeared in minutes. He said people were telling him these were some of the best home made cookies they ever had! Will be keeping this recipe for sure!
These are excellent cookies. I used 1/2 butter, 1/2 shortening and subbed 1/2 cup of the sugar with brown sugar. I set aside about 1/2 cup of the pb chips to press into the top of the cookies right out of the oven. Soft and fudgy, and you can't beat the chocolate-peanut butter combo.
This is the best recipe out there for chocolate peanut butter chip cookies! Mine were made on a stone and came out equally as great on a metal sheet. They stay soft and fresh for days after baking!
These were ok. Kinda dry and crumbly. I used margarine instead of butter and followed one reviewer's suggestion to use 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar.
Great cookies! Mine did not flatten much at all. I decided to make the second batch bigger sized and served with ice cream ( like some popular restaurant do) and they made a perfect dessert! Awesome recipe, a definite keeper!! Thanks for sharing!
This is a wonderful, addictive, chewy cookie recipe. The only thing I did different, because I do this to all of my cookie recipes, is change the sugar. I used 1 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Next time, I will probably do 3/4 cup of white sugar and 3/4 cup of brown sugar. Following another reviewer's suggestion, I dropped the pan of cookies from about 8 inches above the counter after they were done. I'm not sure what it did for them, but they turned out great so I'll do it again. :) This is a definite keeper!
I am usually hit or miss with the consistancy of cookies but these came out PERFECT! Great taste and texture. I baked them on a silicone baking sheet for about 9 minutes or so. Easy recipe and great results.
The best cookies ever! Taking some other suggestions I made a few changed. I turned the 1 c. butter into 1/4 c. unsweetened applesauce, 1/4 c. natural pb, 1/2 c. room temp butter. Also used 1/2 c. brown sugar, 3/4 c. white sugar and special dark chocolate powder. That cuts down the sweetness so the little peanut butter nuggets really stand out. Also, used mini-pb cups instead of chips. MMMMMMMMMMMM this is the best recipe I've ever found on the internet and right up there in general (sorry can't beat Gram's gingerbread cookies).
Wonderful chocolate cookie! Next time I think I will add roasted peanuts with the chips for some crunch. I am also planning on subbing out the peanut butter chips for dried cherries and walnuts in the future. Really nice chocolate base that you can play around with.
This is one of the top three most requested cookies in my house!
Fantastic!!! Super moist and chewy...a brownie and cookie in one!
Unbelievably good! I followed the recipe exactly except I think I made my cookies a little big. They were so good though! Very soft, sweet with a little salty. Oh my goodness..I made them last Wednesday and I'm making them again tonight. LOVE them! Tonight I'm going to try chocolate chips, cut down the butter and add some peanut butter. We'll see how that goes, but I have a feeling they will be awesome! This cookie recipe is perfect.
These are really tasty. I dropped by the Tablespoon full and it took about 15-17 mins to cook. Made 27ish large cookies. I didn't change a thing.
These are some of the BEST cookies I have ever eaten!!!!!! We made them around Christmastime to give to friends and everyone loved them- even some who normally don't like peanut butter!
These cookies were a delight!! Didn't have peanut butter chips, so substituted orange and black peanut butter M&M's (for Halloween) and WOW!! They were delicious and even better the day after baking... soft, moist, flavorful. My 7 yr old son and hubby are huge fans. The consistency of a brownie packed with peanut butter chips. Thank you Michelle! It's a keeper.
Just to add more glowing feedback ~ I made these cookies exactly according to the recipe, and they are divine! I love the combination of rich chocolate and peanut butter, and they were very easy to make. On an occasion when I made 3 or 4 different kinds of cookies, these stood out easily as the best.
what everyone is stating in their reviews is true-these cookies are delicious!!!
I am so mad I can only give this five stars. When I say it is the best cookie I have had the pleasure of eating and making, this is an under statement. All of the previous cookie recipes I've made off of this site have been a disaster (puffy, cake like, and dry inside by following their recipe). This cookie turned out soft, moist, and chewy. The only thing I did to this which brought it over the top was add 1 1/2 cups of peanut butter and 1 1/2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chip morsels. Believe me when I say that this recipe will be part of the many recipes I pass down to my children. My first batch yielded about 18-20 cookies and with a family of 5 they were gone within an hour.
Amazing! Thanks for the recipe. This cookies work great with chocolate chips or white chocolate chips or Nestle swirl (I used Caramel and Chocolate) too.
Yummy!! I admit I am lazxy so I cook them in muffin tins, perfectly round size:) I didn't have peanut buuuter chips so I put a dopple of peanut butter in the center of each one. Great recipe!
OH MY GOSH!! YUM!! My family loved this recipe ~ I used white chocolate chips in half of the dough, and then chocolate chips in the other half ~ they both were great. (I didn't have peanut butter chips) I used a pampered chef stoneware to bake the cookies on and had to add a few minutes for baking time. These are my new favorite cookies :) I think pecans or macadamia nuts would be wonderful too in this cookie.
These are very yummy, soft, rich cookies. Super chocolate-y and brownie-like. My BF said they were the best cookies he's ever had. Made them for a very large graduation party and they were loved by many young men (my nephews friends) and the adults alike. I find them quite sweet though, but that is normal for me. These do not flatten or spread for me, so I push down a bit on the cookie ball, and do not refrigerate the dough. White chips also work well in these for a change. Lastly, I get way more cookies out of these, weighing them to about an ounce- and they are a great size.
Spectacular!
these are cake like yet a cookie. I substituted mini peanut butter cups & peanut butter candy pieces because I my store was out of peanut butter chips. I think it may came out better. fantastic recipe.
This is a 5-star cookie for sure!! I followed the recipe exactly as written except I used Reese's Pieces mini baking chips because that's what I had on hand - sooo good - these would be great for halloween cookies this way because of the colors! The chocolate flavor of this cookie, and the texture, are PERFECT! So many possibilties with this recipe as far as add-ins... looking forward to making this with the andes candies that another reviewer mentioned! Also, I baked some trays where I left the cookies in mounds and baked some where I pressed them down a bit. It didn't make too much difference, but if you prefer flatter cookies, then definitely press them down a little bit. Either way, they taste great!!! Also, I used a medium-sized cookie scoop and got exactly 3 dozen cookies from this recipe. IF there happen to be any cookies that don't get eaten up while they're still fresh (and yes, I know this is a big if!), crumble up what's left and freeze them... then mix into your favorite ice cream for a treat, it's delicious!! No good cookie should go to waste :-) UPDATE: I followed some of the reviewers' advice the 2nd time I made these and used 3/4 cup granulated sugar and 3/4 cup brown sugar - the cookies had an even better texture! To get a smooth look, I rolled them into balls first and then slightly flattened them before baking. I also used Andes mints for the second batch... a perfect mint/chocolate combination! Love this recipe.
used 3/4c butter instead of 1c, and 1/2c brown sugar + 3/4c white sugar (1 1/4c sugar total). these were super yummy and rich, and could even use less butter and sugar.
DH actually said to give these "6" stars...LOL! Just got done making these and he absolutely loves them needless to say. Thanks for an excellent recipe. Followed the recipe except for making them a little larger and baked a couple more minutes longer. Awesome!!
The best!! I've made these according to the reese's peanut butter chip recipe and they are good, but usually turn crispy. Follow this recipe exactly and make sure you use real butter. they are soft and you will definitely want to keep eating them! MMMM!!!
Darn good thing I have a good stand mixer cause this was one tough dough, but the cookie is really good.
This was such a great cookie. I actually had to cook it for 13 mins to get it fully cooked, but not over done. It was nice and chewy, and I loved the destinct chocolate flavor against the peanut butter chips. Very very good.
I followed the recipe exactly, and used Reeses peanut butter chips, which were a huge mistake! The chocolate base of the cookie was tasty, but the Reeses chips were so salty compared with the cookie base that it was a bit odd. I don't remember normal peanut butter chips being so salty. I'll try again with some other sort of chip.
O YUM. My new favorite cookie!!!!- That purty much says it all
One of the best cookies I've ever tasted! Really wonderful and not difficult to make either! Will definitely make again........lots of times! Grandkids will love them!
These are the best cookies I have ever had. I have made these 4 time now and can't get enough of them. They are so chewy and delicious.
These are great cookies! The bag of peanut butter chips I bought was just about 1-2/3 cups, so I cut down the recipe slightly and it still made 4 dozen nice-sized cookies. I'm guessing the recipe as written could make nearly 5 dozen. I made these with my 11-year-old son that is learning to cook and he thought they were amazing. Thank you!
oh. my. word. these are to die for!!!
To sweet for my liking.
i did not change a thing... and they are indeed very dense and rich. ADDICTING. I agree with saying that they are like little brownie bites with peanut butter chips. YUM
A little to coco for me. I did only half of the recipe. Made about 52 mini cookies...
Cookies were AWESOME!! The whole family loved them and wants me to make them my new cookie recipe! I added about a 1/2-3/4 cup of choc. chip as well and they were great!
POssibly some of the best cookies I have ever made, and everyone loves them!
Every time I make these cookies, they disappear before they have time to cool!! I highly recommend this cookie for any chocolate/PB lover!!!
made these to take to work, everyone raved! I work in a hospital and several different area dept employees ate them. I know they weren't just being nice, they kept coming back for more! Great recipe.
Yummers...How can you go wrong with the combination of chocolate and peanut butter?
Great cookie.
Disappeared!
This was very easy to make, and the results were delicious. When I teaspooned the cookies on to the baking sheet they didn't come out looking too nice. I made balls from the dough for the next batch, and they looked and tasted great.
YUMMMMM!! I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out perfect!! Soft and chocolate-y and peanut butter-y!! Very easy to make. Thank you!
DELICIOUS! Thanks for posting!!!
Followed the recipe exactly. I Used Penzies Dutch Process High Fat Cocoa but even so I still was not too impressed with this cookie. I found them very hard, not crispy just hard. I would much prefer something a little more chewy.
Yum! I was happy with these - wonderfully chewy and perfectly moist! I made them relatively small, which I probably wouldn't do again with the amount of chips in the recipe... I wanted to enjoy a bit more chocolately cookie goodness! But, to me, this still deserves 5 stars.
This is one of the best cookie recipes that I have come across. I followed the recipe exactly and drizzeled a peanut butter glaze over the cooled cookies. They are soft and full of rich peanut butter flavor. Everyone at Thanksgiving dinner loved them.
I could not imagine a better chocolate/pb cookie recipe. I am usually a very harsh cookie critic, and I thought that these were great. The texture was soft on the inside and a little bit crunchy on the outside. The taste was perfect. The only change I made was I added 1/3 of a bag of mini semisweet chocolate chips-- this made them even more chocolatey. You won't regret making these.
I wanted to try something different. And these were a hit! I added a pinch of Baking powder to help make them puffier.
These tasted gritty and sugary, and were too hard for my liking. i will keep looking for another recipe.
Made the recipe as written, all I can say is yummmmmmy!
These cookies are soooooooooooooo good and so easy to make with easy ingredients. My husband and kids LOVE them and they didn't last very long around my house. I followed the recipe exactly and they were perfect. These will be made again at my house!
Yummy and VERY rich. I replaced some of the butter with peanut butter and used unsalted butter. These were good with butterscotch chips or pb chips. They get crumbly the next day.
Excellent recipe...so very yummy. Stuck exactly to the recipe (except added more pb chipits).
My kids loved this cookie. They are chewy and moist without being flat.
Made exactly according to the recipe. Everyone, family and neighbors loved them!!!
OMG, these are SO GOOD!!! I don't know that I'll ever make a boring old chocolate chip cookie again. Thank you, thank you!!!
