Peanut Butter Chip Chocolate Cookies

This is a 5-star cookie for sure!! I followed the recipe exactly as written except I used Reese's Pieces mini baking chips because that's what I had on hand - sooo good - these would be great for halloween cookies this way because of the colors! The chocolate flavor of this cookie, and the texture, are PERFECT! So many possibilties with this recipe as far as add-ins... looking forward to making this with the andes candies that another reviewer mentioned! Also, I baked some trays where I left the cookies in mounds and baked some where I pressed them down a bit. It didn't make too much difference, but if you prefer flatter cookies, then definitely press them down a little bit. Either way, they taste great!!! Also, I used a medium-sized cookie scoop and got exactly 3 dozen cookies from this recipe. IF there happen to be any cookies that don't get eaten up while they're still fresh (and yes, I know this is a big if!), crumble up what's left and freeze them... then mix into your favorite ice cream for a treat, it's delicious!! No good cookie should go to waste :-) UPDATE: I followed some of the reviewers' advice the 2nd time I made these and used 3/4 cup granulated sugar and 3/4 cup brown sugar - the cookies had an even better texture! To get a smooth look, I rolled them into balls first and then slightly flattened them before baking. I also used Andes mints for the second batch... a perfect mint/chocolate combination! Love this recipe.