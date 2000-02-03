Peanut Butter Chip Chocolate Cookies

4.6
757 Ratings
  • 5 599
  • 4 107
  • 3 35
  • 2 9
  • 1 7

My best friend's mom made these when we were kids. They are the best cookies I have ever eaten, and I have yet to screw up a batch! Warning: you may be tempted to eat the entire recipe!!

Recipe by Michelle Laverdiere

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in the eggs and vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt, stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, fold in the peanut butter chips. Drop cookies by heaping teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until set. Cool on wire racks.

Per Serving:
560 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 63.5g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 71.7mg; sodium 396.8mg. Full Nutrition
