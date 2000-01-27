Orange Drop Cookies III
Add a little sunshine to your life with this easy to make orange cookie.
I'm not sure what everyone is complaining about. I used 3 oranges worth of zest and thought they tasted just the right amount of orangy. Be careful when you put them on the cookie sheet, they balloon out pretty big.Read More
These cookies are VERY cake-like and spongy. They are also VERY bland. I even added an extra Tbs. of orange zest and doubled the orange juice. Maybe with some orange icing they would taste better. The tops of the cookies will not get brown, so don't bake them much past their bake time.Read More
I made these with butter instead of shortening, a half a cup of orange juice and added cranberries. They turned out very spongy, so my husband said they would make better muffins. I think they have a nice flavor, but aren't very good as cookies.I went ahead and tried making them as muffins and they were so much better! They rose well, cooked all the way through and were slightly crisp on the bottom.
As what others see as a downside I saw as a wonderful bonus. They are not an overwhelming taste when you are looking for something more subtle. I enjoyed the fluffier texture and the subtle orange flavour to these cookies and were a wonderful change from our normal super sugar or chocolate charged cookies. Only the fact that they made a crumbly mess in my young kids’ hands was the only downside and not much of a downside really
I agree these are not very orangy and were cake-like, though this didn't necessarily bother me. There just wasn't much to them. My brother said they tasted like sawdust, but someone else I gave some to thought they were OK. I agree with "OK." I made these a while ago and IIRC, this made more like 4+ dozen.
This is an old recipe my grandmother made for mother when she was a girl. Now I get to bake them for her. I agree they are very "cakey" and bland. I've bumped the zest up to 5 T and no real effect. It's a must to frost them w/ an orange frosting. I use 2 C powder sugar, 2 T orange juice concentrate, 2 T zest and 2 T butter. It really adds flavor. But I still don't care for them. Stef
I was sorry that I did not pay attention to the previous ratings. Cookies were tasteless except maybe too much soda flavor.
