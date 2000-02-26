Stuffed Jalapenos I

11 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A spicy appetizer of jalapeno peppers stuffed with beans, chicken and cheese. Topped with sour cream, this appetizer is unbelievably good!

By Tammy Taylor

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
11
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

11
Original recipe yields 11 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Lightly grease a cookie sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Drain, halve, seed, and rinse jalapeno peppers. Drain the jalapeno peppers on paper towels again. Be very careful when handling the jalapeno peppers as your hands might start to burn from the peppers, use plastic gloves if possible.

  • In a small bowl, stir together bean dip and chicken spread. Stuff the peppers with this mixture, and sprinkle the stuffed jalapenos with cheese. Arrange the peppers on the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake 5 to 10 minutes until the cheese is bubbly. Top the stuffed jalapenos with sour cream immediately before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 21.5mg; sodium 344.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022