Stuffed Jalapenos I
A spicy appetizer of jalapeno peppers stuffed with beans, chicken and cheese. Topped with sour cream, this appetizer is unbelievably good!
This was really easy except for seeding the peppers! My father-in-law, the self-proclaimed "ultimate reviewer of mexican and tex-mex" ate almost the whole dish himself.Read More
The chicken spread gave these a very odd flavor. I tried three or four, thinking it was a new flavor, that I'd like it, no. They're different - not in a good way. :(Read More
This was really easy except for seeding the peppers! My father-in-law, the self-proclaimed "ultimate reviewer of mexican and tex-mex" ate almost the whole dish himself.
These were wonderful! I added some chopped black olives to ours - just because I had some left over from the other stuff I was cooking. They are spicy but delicious. My very picky husband raved about them!
The chicken/bean mixture is very good. Definately use the jalapenos that come in a jar and not fresh.
What a hit!! I was initially a little skeptical about trying these . . . but I'm glad I did!! Made them for a poker party & my friends loved them. Serve them with tortilla chips ~ they taste just like chicken nachos!!!
These were wonderful!!! They tastes just like chicken nachos without the extra calories of the tortilla chip. I will definitely be sharing this recipe with friends and family! Great party appetizer...I'm from Texas where everyone loves NACHOS!!
The chicken spread gave these a very odd flavor. I tried three or four, thinking it was a new flavor, that I'd like it, no. They're different - not in a good way. :(
Made this with refried beans and finely chopped baked chicken with 6 large fresh jalapenos. Stuffing amount was perfect for my six jalapenos that I halved and seeded. Cooked it all at 350 for 15 minutes, I was afraid that at 300 for only 10 minutes the jalapenos would be a little raw for my tastes. Came out great, cooked yet still crunchy and sturdy boats. Skipped the sour cream and those calories, though I could imagine it be a good topper.
I don't know why people discard the seeds from jalapeno peppers. I use mine and mince them because that's where the heat is. When you remove the seeds, you are just using an ordinary pepper. I like some heat in my food. By the time you mix all ingredients, the flavors come together with a hint of warmth that barely breaks a sweat.
it was very good
Just out of curiosity I made these with both fresh and jarred jalapenos and found that both are equally good. Make plenty because these will go quick. The small end of a melon baller makes quick work of removing the seeds and membranes. The sour cream on top is OK but not necessary because it diminishes the spiciness of jalapeno.
