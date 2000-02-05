Oatmeal Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip Cookies

UPDATED 4/22/05 - Hi! Me again - left a review 8/19/04. Was here scoping for a banana bread recipe and felt the need to let you know (again),Anna how wonderful these cookies are. They've become a real staple in our household. They are so versatile - and while your original recipe was great my kids just love to add new things. Since the recipe is so basic and simple it really works out well. We've used m&m's in place of the chips and butterscoth or peanut butter in place of choc chips, traded a cup of oats for a cup of coconut. And once - just for the heck of it I added a 1/2 cup of pumpkin. I liked it - kids didn't. Ah, well :) Really moistened em up though. And while I like em right out of the oven, my strange little ones prefer em frozen still. I make these cookies atleast twice a month - and when they're gone the kids (and husband) are after me for more :) Thanks again for the great recipe.