Oatmeal Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you can't decide what kind of cookie to make, this cookie has it all. The oats, peanut butter and chocolate chips are a chewy and flavorful combination.

By Anna Lombard

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the peanut butter, water and vanilla. Combine the flour and baking soda, stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the rolled oats and chocolate chips. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto an unprepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until the cookies are lightly toasted on the edges. Remove from the baking sheet to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 41mg; sodium 124.1mg. Full Nutrition
