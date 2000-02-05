Oatmeal Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you can't decide what kind of cookie to make, this cookie has it all. The oats, peanut butter and chocolate chips are a chewy and flavorful combination.
I am giving these a strong 5 but with *large adjustments* I made them 3 times to get what I thought was a perfect PB Cookie:I always use part butter part crisco(I like the texture)so.. 1 stick of BUTTER, 1/4 c.Crisco,I use 1 cup of Crunchy PB, 3/4 cups of chocholate chips, 3/4 cups of P.B. chips,I have to use 1/2 cup more flour, I use milk(don't go over the 1/4 c. or they wil get candy like & to soft) I do pop in a pinch of cinnmn. NO nuts..the crunchy pb works great,cook for 14 min. (I live in Oregon) GREAT COOKIE!!
I thought this recipe lacked a strong distinct flavor. Not bad, but not the best recipe ever.
WOW, these cookies are phenomenal! I did make a few changes, 3/4 cup peanutbutter, a 1/4 more flour and oats, and I added some finely chopped peanuts (cause i forgot to get crunchy peanutbutter)plus I used milk rather than water, baked at 350 for 14 minutes. Thank you Anna, these cookies are going in my permanent cookie file!
AWESOME COOKIE!!! I added a little more peanut butter & about another 1/4 C flour, used peanut butter chips (didn't have chocolate on hand), dropped them on the cookie sheets in BIG spoonfuls, baked a little longer than recipe recommended.....perfection!! This is the peanut butter cookie recipe I've been searching for a very long time....YAHOO I finally found the best peanut butter cookie recipe on the planet!! My opinion is shared by my family included my 2 year old son who is quite the little cookie critic!! Try these, you won't be disappointed!
add 1 cup rice krispies at the end with the choc chips...they give a great crunch and make this an "everything" cookie, great for kids too! substitute 1/4 c milk for the 1/4 c water--it helps soften the oats and improves the texture of the cookie--milk is traditionally used in recipes with oats. increase peanut butter to 1/2 cup, and add an extra 1/4 cup flour as they can be a bit sticky. a mega yummy cookie!
Yummy, yummy!! I was looking for something different and out of the ordinary. So, I took advice from a lot of other reviewers and combined it. Here's what I did....substituted milk for the water, used 1 cup peanut butter, added 1 t cinnamon, 1/2 t salt, 1/2 c butterscotch chips and 3/4 c coconut. They were soooo good!! I also baked them for about 12 minutes. Leave them on the cookie sheet for several minutes before putting them on the cooling grid so they don't fall apart. My cookies didn't look anything like the picture, but more like a traditional oatmeal cookie. Great recipe!!
I made some minor changes to the this recipe and was quite pleased with how they turned out. I increased the peanut butter to 1/2 a cup, substituted sugar for equal amount of SPLENDA sweetener and omitted the water altogether. This made for a lighter textured cookie and a lower calorie option! Very good cookie.
We really liked those. Not too sweet, not too peanut buttery, not too chocolatey, just really nice, and soft and crunchy at the same time. Mine looked nothing like the ones in the photo, but were still quite edible :) My batter was of a great consistency, I had no problems with this recipe (unlike other people did). Might add chopped pecans to them next time, for extra crunch. Yes, we'll be having them again! I also froze half the mixture to cook at a later date and that worked really nicely too. I chopped slices of the frozen dough and baked as per the directions. Yum!!!
I made these on a whim a few nights ago because the ingredients matched what I commonly have in my cupboards. I followed some of the suggestions about adding more peanut butter and substituting milk for water, and they turned out beautifully! My boyfriend and his mother (very picky eaters) LOVED them, especially because they stay so soft. Thanks for the great recipe!!
this cookie was good but I think they need to be cooked longer, and they fall apart, so I am going to try these by cutting out the water. I think that is to much liquid for a cookie recipe
WOW!!!! These cookies are SOOO good! 5 STARS! I did make a few changes after reading reviews, I added 1/4 c. more of flour, pbutter, and choc. chips. I also used milk instead of water. The most perfect cookie I have ever made, and so easy to!! Thank you for sharing!
I just don't understand the high ratings by some. It was more of a cake like cookie, dense, with little if any taste. It rose like a little cake; I'm sorry, but cookies should be sweet and chewy, not bland and flat cake like creatures. I won't be making this recipe again...sorry. I believe in telling it like it is.
Wonderful taste & texture! My family ate this up quickly. I added more oats than it said because I was in the mood for an oatier flavor. I also was out of vanilla & used almond extract, delicious! Will be making this again with Reeces pieces. Mmmm!
Extremely bland. Sorry.
These were really good! The only changes I made to the recipe were to add more PB because we are PB nuts and then I had to add a bit more flour to the mix. I took these to work and everyone just raved about them! Thanks for sharing!
I was excited to try these after reading the reviews and eating a similar cookie my cousin had baked. I followed the recipe with just a couple minor modifications make by other reviewers, but quite honestly found the end product rather "blah." I think they needed salt - and maybe something else. One thing that occurred to me afterwards is that I used Adams peanut butter (non-homogenized). This may have contributed to the texture problems: the batch I just made from a different recipe with Jiff PB turned out much tastier.
Just made 'em, and I approve! I followed the recipe to a T, except I used steel cut oats and subsituted a cup of whole wheat flour for the white. These really are a combination of the three cookies - they spread like chocolate chip, are crumbly like oatmeal, and had a bit of crunch around the edges like a peanut butter cookie. One thing I found: It took more like 14 minutes to get a cookie cooked enough that I could get it off my baking sheets in one piece. I will be making these again.
awesome Cookies, Everyone loved them even my in-laws had some. I followed some reviews and added less water. I also added an extra half cut of white chocolate chips and let the batter rest for a few min. They were delicious.
Theses cookies were nothing of what I thought they would be. The ones in the picture look absolutely delicious.....but the ones I made look dry and crusty. Although they are moist, I can barely taste the peanut butter and the oatmeal. Adding water was a big mistake. That should never be added to a cookie recipe. Next time I will add two cups of peanut butter and exclude the water.
I must have done something wrong. They taste ok, super rich, but the consistancy is perhaps too dense.
Very good made without any changes to original recipe!!!
Easy and oh soooooooo yummy!!!
the water in the recipe or what. Being wet also made them take longer to bake than what was in the recipe. The taste ratio of peanut butter, chocolate chips and oatmeal was excellent, I just wish they were fuller.
I read the review BEFORE I made these. There were some good suggestions and I too made the following adjustments: I used 1/4 cup of milk instead of water. I used 1 3/4 c of flour and 1/4 tsp more baking powder (not soda - either is fine)and 1 c of crunchy peanut butter. I also used 1/2 a bag of semi sweet choc chips. I used the other ingredients as directed in the original recipe. I baked for 12 minutes (set kitchen timer). The cookies came out perfect. approx 30-40 cookies depending how large the drops are - I used a tablespoon not a teaspoon
These are one of the best cookies I have ever made! Everyone raved about them! :)
I couldn't decide what kind of cookies to make so I searched for a cookie that had everything and I found this recipe. These cookies are really yummy the only thing I changed was I put 2 Cups of chocolate chips since 1 cup was not enough for us - ha! I like the subtle peanut butter flavor with the texture of the oatmeal. I might try next time putting 1 Cup of chocolate chips and 1 Cup peanut butter chips just to enhance the peanut butter flavor.
as it sits , not quite 5 stars , change the water to milk , add more peanut butter, and butterscotch chips plus 1/2T cinnamon, and then yes , amazing
And I quote "these are the best cookies you've ever made".. according to people who have eaten my best and worst attempts haha, I did add extra PB per the reviews, and I had PB/milk chocolate chips so I used those instead. SO GOOD
These are fantastic, both with and without the chocolate chips! I used the adjustments recommended by others (milk instead of water, extra 1/4 cup of flour and oats) and they turned out beautifully soft and tasty!
Perhaps it is me but mine fell apart before i could get them off the cookie sheet. I followed the recipes exact and they were a mess for me. The pieces were very good though so the flavor of the cookie was great but they didn't hold their shape for me. :( I'll try them again though and if they still fall about, I'll just have to add them to vanilla ice cream. ;) Oh what a shame! ;)
These cookies are sweet, but oddly bland. Not enough of a peanut butter taste to actually be peanut butter cookies....not chocolatey enough to be chocolatey. Indistinctive and not really worth the trouble to prepare. I followed the recipe exactly, making none of the changes suggested by other reviewers.
The texture and consistency were fine, and they looked SO good coming out of the oven...but they were incredibly bland. Totally blah. Very disappointing. I even did as others suggested and added PB, etc. DEFINITELY not making these again.
Perfection!
These were simple cookies to make the only change I made was I used crunchy peanut butter. next time I will add a little flour. My kids LOVED them! I will be making these again and again!
This recipe is easy but it lacks flavor. I added more peanut butter because I thought 1/3 cup was not enough. Something is missing --maybe salt.
Fabulous cookies and quit simple to make. Thought it was weird to put water in a cookie recipe though but it seems to have worked out fine. I cut the chocolate chips down to a little over a half a cup and they tasted great. I recommend this recipe.
love these cookies..delicous and hearty! Everyone loves them, I love to use chunky peanut butter! I use this recipe constantly, i have a short-cut right on my desktop :)
This was excellent. I took others' advice and used 1 tbls. milk in place of water. Because we have sugar issues I also cut the white sugar in half and measured brown sugar unpacked. No one noticed. The chocolate chips and peanut butter made these cookies sweet enough.
I always use this recipie. I add more peanut butter, probably about 3/4 of a cup, I always add more to every peanut butter recipe. Love the flavor!! My family loves this recipe!!!!!!
Meh. These arent horrible, but not great either. I wouldnt make again. There are a lot of great cookies recipes on allrecipes, and this isnt one of them.
Very good....think I would add raisens next time though.
Overall good recipe but cannot really taste the peanut butter, so a bit of a waste. I did double thre recipe and added 1 cup of PB but still not enough may try again but adding more PB.
I lost my favorite recipe from my grandmother, so went in search of a new one. This is an amazing find- my kids and I loved it from the first taste of the batter :0) We followed the recipe but wanted to add in some M&Ms so used half and half chocolate chips. DE-licious.
These cookies were okay. They were a bit on the bland side for me--I couldn't really taste the peanut butter. I personally prefer oatmeal cookies to be chewy, and while these had a nice moist, soft texture (closer to cake-like than oatmeal-cookie-like), I won't be making them again. If you just love peanut butter cookies, you might enjoy them.
I liked the recipe (and so did my husband), but made some minor changes: cut the amount of butter in half and replaced with canned pumpkin, used peanut butter chip instead of chocolate chips (as you can see, I love Peanut Butter!), and also added 1/2 cup of chopped nuts for more nut flavor. These are delicious!!!!
This is my new favorite. I also doubled the peanutbutter and used milk in place of water and added the additional 1/4 cup of flour. These are delicious!
Okay, now I make alot of different types of cookies and this is one of the first that pleased all of my family. Thanks!
Awesome! Followed recipe exactly.
When i saw this recipe I just had to try it! Plus, my family had been bothering me to make peanut butter cookies for them. How ever, I did make a few changes. I did what another review said she did ( add 1 cup rice krispies at the end and increase the flour one more 1/4 cup and pb to 1/2 cup) I aslso added 2 table spoons of cocoa and instead of regular chocolate chips i used white and milk chocolate swirled chips. They turned out great and made 24 decent sized cookies. Half of them were gone by the next day! Will definetly use again! :)
UPDATED 4/22/05 - Hi! Me again - left a review 8/19/04. Was here scoping for a banana bread recipe and felt the need to let you know (again),Anna how wonderful these cookies are. They've become a real staple in our household. They are so versatile - and while your original recipe was great my kids just love to add new things. Since the recipe is so basic and simple it really works out well. We've used m&m's in place of the chips and butterscoth or peanut butter in place of choc chips, traded a cup of oats for a cup of coconut. And once - just for the heck of it I added a 1/2 cup of pumpkin. I liked it - kids didn't. Ah, well :) Really moistened em up though. And while I like em right out of the oven, my strange little ones prefer em frozen still. I make these cookies atleast twice a month - and when they're gone the kids (and husband) are after me for more :) Thanks again for the great recipe.
These are very bland cookies.
Yeppers, this was a great cookie. Lots of flavors combine to make it very yummy. For some reason I used milk instead of water, but that was my only change. Thanks for a good recipe.
Very delicious. I used 1/2 cup of peanut butter instead of 1/3 cup, and added peanuts (I put them in a bag and slammed them with a metal ladle to crush them a bit) and mixed them in. I scooped closer to a TBSP size dollop for each one, and baked them at 375 degrees for about 11 minutes. The result is a chewy, crunchy, chocolately, peanut-buttery, delicious cookie!
Had a craving for cookies just like these. As per other reviews, they could've had more peanut butter flavor. I didn't measure the peanut butter, but I know I added more than what the recipe called for. I also used some whole wheat flour in place of the all purpose flour. I had to bake for about 13 - 15 minutes. Came out soft and chewy...yum!
these cookies are so good my dauter and wife could'nt just eat one. they are soft but also chewy and sweet a hit at our house.
I thoroughly enjoyed this recipe. However, like most people I made some adjustments. First, I used only 1/4 cup butter because I upped the peanut butter to 1 cup + (estimated) I also only used 1/2 cup brown sugar. I added cinnamon and changed the water to milk. Also omitted the chocolate chips because I didn't have any. They turned out amazing though! :) Will most definitely make again.
This was my third time making these and this is definitely one of the best cookies I've ever had. Here's what to change/add: Use 1 cup pb instead of 1/3 Add1 t cinnamon Add ½ t salt Use ¼ cup more of flour And bake for 14 minutes. It's best to make the cookies a little smaller to make sure the middle gets done. They fall apart right out of the oven but after a couple of minutes they will stay together easily. So good.
Well since I'm the one with the account I get to do the posting. My daughter made these cookies today with a friend and they were fantastic. Only change she made was instead of the chocolate chips (we didn't have any and I wasn't going to the store), she subbed in Reeces Pieces. Great texture, and they made more than 3 dozen. Will make again for sure.
A great and delicious recipe when a few changes are made. Use milk instead of water, 1/4 cup more of flour and 1/2 cup of peanut butter. I also added 1 cup of frosted flakes for a sugar kick and the cookies turned out great! The baking time is more like 12 min.
I didnt think these were very good. Too dry and I just didnt like them. My grandfather, uncle, and dad liked them but there were TONS leftover. Too bad no one would eat them:(
I agree with another viewer as there wasn't a strong enough flavor to them; my little sister who is a peanut butter lover asked if there was even any peanut butter in these. Next time I would probably even DOUBLE the peanut butter and cut back on the chocolate chips. I would probably give them another shot with some alterations. Thanx !
Easy and tasty, but hard to get off the cookie sheets - mine turned out thin. Also, they had to bake closer to 12-15 minutes.
We have made this cookie several times and the cookies always get top ratings when we serve them. Thanks to whoever created this one.
They are sooo good! Don't listen to the bad comments, I made them for the first time and EVERYONE loved them!!
This is a very good recipe. I followed others' advice and used milk instead of water, added 1 tsp cinammon, and used 1/4 cup more flour and peanut butter. My family loved these. I would give them a 5 but since I had to make all the changes, I am giving them a 4. Great, soft, flavorful, gooey cookie :)
This is one of my absolute favorite cookie recipes! I have never had a failed batch and no other cookie goes better with a large glass of milk than this one. A few minor changes: double the amount of peanut butter, add 1/4c more flour, sub milk for the water and you have the perfect cookie. Enjoy!
needs changes to be great
I tried this recipe and liked it, but it had not one flavor that stood out.I made a few changes, instead I added nuts and more of the chips and less oats and it came out very good.A well rounded cookie
Got a "whew baby that was good" from hubby and my skinny friend ate 4 in a hot minute. Keep your eye on the cook time and bake them until they are soft and chewy. YUMMY
These were so good, I don't like chocolate and i was an instant fan of these. Even the batter was really good : )
I used vegetable shortening because I didn't have butter. I increased the flour to 1 3/4 C. and increased the peanut butter to 1 C. I added 1/2 t. salt and used quick oats because I didn't have regular rolled oats. I replaced the water with milk. Instead of eggs, I used an egg replacer made of ground flax seed and water. Just blend 1 C. of ground flax seed with 4 C. water in a blender for a few minutes. 1/4 cup flax mixture equals 1 egg. I used a whole 12 oz. bag of chocolate chips. I baked these for 12 minutes. These cookies were great. I couldn't ask for a more perfect cookie. Hubby and kids gobbled them right up.
Awesome but I did a few changes. I added milk instead of water. I used 1/4 cup coco( just remove egual floor). I added 1/2 cup each white chips, peanut butter chips and choc chips. Kids tried to eat in one day.
EXCELLENT!!! I made this recipe to bring to a picnic and they were devoured instantly! Recipe made A LOT more than 3 dozen cookies!
These cookies weren't bad - as an Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie!! I used about 1 cup of Peanut Butter & even still I couldn't taste it at all. Don't know if I'll make these again though.
Hubby said these were very good and light tasting. I did use milk instead of water,added a little more than 1/2 cup peanut butter and a little more flour. My cookies were a little smaller than the ones in the photo. I made 5 dozen. Will make these again!
I only give this 3 stars because I followed the recipe exactly and did not change anything, could barely taste the Peanut Butter and my baking soda must have been old because they did not rise as I would have thought they should have.
My family liked it a lot, it is a soft, very light peanut butter taste, slightly chewy cookie.I think I'll try to add more peanut butter next time.I found that you need to add about 4 min. to cook time when using light metal cookie sheet.
Soooooooo good. I loved these cookies. I took the other reviewers suggestions and added milk instead of water and added more flour and more peanut butter and cooked them for 12 minutes. I added a cup and a half of peanut butter and a half a cup of milk. Very moist.
Made these exactly as the recipe states. The texture was great, crisp on the edges and soft and cakes on the inside, but I was definitely missing the peanut butter flavor. Needs more peanut butter, but I would certainly make these again with that minor adjustment. Everything else about this cookie was great.
These cookies are awesome! soft and chewy, moist in the middle and slightly crisp on the bottom. I made them as a treat for my boyfriend and his family, and they all gobbled them up. I made them a second time during a family scrabble match, and everyone was fighting over them! They really are delicious, if you like peanut butter and chocolate they are for you. Two tips: if you really like peanut butter, add an extra 1/4 of cup (or more) and also, it comes out better if you add the peanut butter and water AFTER you put in the flour mixture, not before.
I made these cookies tonight and followed mare's changes. They are fabulous. I will definitly make these again.
perfection
I left out the water, used smart balance instead of butter, a little less sugar, half ww flour & unbleached all purpose, & everyone loved them! Thank-you for this great recipe!
I followed other reviewers on some things. I used milk instead of water, I increased the flour, added cinnamon too. I doubled this recipe since I was making xmas baskets...and added molasses at the last minute, just a 1/4 c for the entire dbl batch and they are wonderful!! Thank you so much for this recipe!!
easy recipe and great tasting cookies, i followed the directions, but agree with other reviewers, it could have used more peanut butter. I also added coconut to them mixture.
The cookie dough was the best, could have eaten it by the spoonful!. The baked offering needed more sugar as it wasn't sweet enough to compliment the peanut butter and chocolate. This is a soft cookie, not chewy.
These cookies are amazing, but I did incorporate Leanne's edits of 1 cup peanut butter, an extra 1/2 cup flour, 1/4 milk instead of water, and 1/2 tablespoon of cinnamon (what oatmeal cookie DOESN'T have cinnamon??) and a pinch of salt. I also added 1/2 cup of m&m's and 1 cup butterscotch chips. I used a 1/4c standard disher/ice cream scoop and got about 30 cookies. I did notice that on a lighter, shiny-surfaced cookie sheet they spread a little more than on my darker sheets. They also come out a little crumbly but nothing that's going to dissolve in your fingers. And they are RICH. And SO GOOD!
Perfect without changing anything!
This recipe rocks!! I added more peanut butter because I LOVE peanut butter, but besides that it is wonderful recipe to go into my recipe book...thankx
This is overall a good recipe. I didn't find that there was enough peanut butter flavor (even though I had increased the amount to a half cup). I also used milk instead of water, and cut out half a cup of sugar. The texture was lovely, and it was a hit with my family.
I just made these cookies and they are wonderful! I took advice found in other reviews, 1 c pb, more flour and used milk. They took about 13 min to bake and came out perfect. Will make these again. Thanks!!
This wasn't as good as I was hoping - I used tips from previous reviewers and used milk instead of water, as well as putting more peanut butter in. Unfortunately, it turned out somewhat bland. I was hoping for a crispy on the outside, soft on the inside sweet but not too sweet cookie. It had the same texture throughout (not crispy on the outside) and wasn't very sweet. It's an okay cookie, but just not what I was hoping for.
I loved the cookies. They are all my favort cookies in one. the minute i make them everyone wants one. they are dilish.
These cookies are awesome. I took some of the suggestions to increase the peanut butter and substitute milk in for the water. I also used all whole wheat flour which worked out well. I've used regular sugar and used the Splenda blends and both have turned out well. I have also used peanut butter chips in addition to chocolate chips for added creamy PB flavor.
If you can't decide what kind of cookies to make or if you are looking for flavorful crowd pleasing cookies.........these ARE the cookies to make! I added a "pinch" of cinnamon to the recipe and I also used crunchy peanut butter and they were delicious!!
Perfect!! My whole family enjoyed it. I added peanut butter chips. They would've tasted good without them also. I have made them several times since then.
These were excellent! I brought 15 to a party, and they were eaten immediately. I upped the peanut butter to about a 1/2 cup, and this added a little more flavor. Even still, the peanut butter was subtle. I also added about a half teaspoon of cinnamon, as others have suggested, and it was perfect.
Subtle peanutbutter taste makes them even better. I found the dough too thin so added more oatmeal and then they were great.
These cookies are chewy, nutty and delicious, though my audience felt the chocolate chips were over the top. I'm working on modifying it by adding LOTS of different kinds of nuts to make them even nuttier. Yum!
