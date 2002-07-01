Oatmeal Cookies

These oatmeal cookies have crushed pineapple in them, which helps make them chewy and moist!

Recipe by PEGGY1442

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream the margarine with the brown sugar and white sugar. Stir in the egg and vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking soda and cinnamon; add to the creamed mixture and stir until just combined. Finally, mix in the oats, raisins, pineapple and walnuts.

  • Drop dough by heaping teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet. Cookies should be about 2 inches apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool for a few minutes on the cookie sheet before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 90.6mg. Full Nutrition
