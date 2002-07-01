Oatmeal Cookies
These oatmeal cookies have crushed pineapple in them, which helps make them chewy and moist!
I have been hunting for this recipe for years. When I was a little boy, over fifty years ago, my mother gave it to me and told me to occupy myself in the kitchen. I could remember all the ingredients, but could not recall the proportions. The pineapple is an essential element and gives the cookies a lush, moist flavor that is incomparable.Read More
Sorry I did not like these at all. Something went terribly wrong! Way too moist, sweet, and too much oats (where's the flour?)! Got completely soggy the next morning! I think the pineapple ruined it and I didn't even use the full amount (had leftovers from a previous recipe)!Read More
Cookies came out pretty good, but instead of using can crushed pineapple I used dried pineapple. By doing that it, I didn't have moist cookies. I did not put any nuts in the cookies, just raisins and dried pineapple.
This recipe was a disaster. The whole thing was a flop .
My first batch came out terribly wrong also - was way too dry. The cookie dough barely stayed together. It may have been because I did not add walnuts & pineapple? On the 2nd batch I added 2 eggs, 3 tbsp butter & 2 tbsp more Oats. 2nd & 3rd batch came out good.
loved it didn't use crushed pineapple and it made a huge difference
Everyone loved these cookies..I modified my recipe..instead of pineapple, I used apple sauce..and I enjoyed the flavors...
Something is seriously wrong with this recipe. Way too wet when baked, results in mush instead of cookies..
This recipe is the best oatmeal raisin cookie I've found so far. I've tried dozens and this one always tastes great. I don't put the pineapple in - but they are still, by far the best.
Nice change from the ordinary oatmeal raisin cookie. The pineapple makes the cookie really moist. I added white chocolate chips which made them really delicious.
Yummy ! I love them.Decided to try even after reading the negatives.Mine turned out just fine.I suggest being sure to drain the pineapples good.I used a mesh strainer rather than the can lid like some folks do.Also..let them cool good just like it says so they can set...
Good, easy recipe! Used leftover pineapple rings diced and sqeezed dry. (1 can crushed pineapple is too much.) When forming the cookie the dough was dry and crumbly but they baked nicely. Suggest more cinnamon. Made a second batch and replaced 1 cup quick oats for rolled oats.
I can't say that I will make them again. They are very moist, but not what I was hoping for.
Very good! I too ignored the bad reviews and decided to try it based upon the rave reviews. I doubled the cinnamon, and left out the raisins and nuts but otherwise exactly followed the recipe. They are yummy, crispy at the edges, soft and chewy in the middle. I enjoyed them very much!
These are the best Oatmeal Cookies I've ever made. Hands down. The pineapple is an admittedly odd ingredient but wow, nice flavour.
This recipe was amazing. I reduced the sugar, added pineapple and finely-grated fresh ginger. I'll definitely try this again using grated coconut.
I was nervous to make these because of previous reviews and I wanted to make some changes. I was aiming for a "tropical" cookie. Instead of raisins and walnuts I added chopped mangoes and coconut. They were FABULOUS!! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Almost a little too moist and fell apArt after cooking . I stayed completely w recipe . Taste is great but little to fall apart for me
Something is definitely not right with this recipe! I couldn’t round them into mounds to even put on the cookie sheet they were so crumbly and dry. Not enough something. Definitely will not be making these again. I did not use the pineapple.
Made this recipe to the tee with one missing letter, the W(alnuts ). In the words of my 17 y.o. son with a big grin, THESE ARE AWESOME, you can make these again mom, even though HE was the one that actually made them, I only helped by reading what was needed and the steps for preparing. We will be making these again!
love these cookies! moist and chewy!
I did not add add pineapple, raisins, nuts, or the egg, But I did add 1/2 cup milk
My dad was given some oatmeal cookies with pineapple and raisins years ago and it was his very favorite cookie. Looking for a recipe to bake him some I decided to give this one a try. I made sure the pineapple was thoroughly drained with a mesh strainer, reduced the white sugar to 1/4 cup, but left the brown sugar the same, reduced the raisins to 3/4 cup (it’s all I had), and flattened the cookies before baking. Also they didn’t spread much and can be placed closer together than 2”. I allowed the cookies to sit on the cookie sheet a full 5 minutes before removing to a rack to cool. My dad loves these cookies!
I eat a doz of these everyday, just oatmeal flour eggs butter nothing fancy
My wife said, “best cookies ever!” They are very sweet. I used whole rolled oats (not quick oats), reduced the amount of oats a little, and added a few raisins and chopped walnuts.
YUM! Great with the pineapple and I definitely used craisins instead of raisins. Craisins are delicious and all but raisins are probably the way to go.
