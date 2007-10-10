No Cholesterol Chocolate Chip
I was amazed this recipe worked! Produces a cake like cookie which is good for the heart and good for the taste buds too!
I was amazed this recipe worked! Produces a cake like cookie which is good for the heart and good for the taste buds too!
These cookies are so moist and yummy! I would make this again, for sure!Read More
Yikes, I don't know what happened, but these were no good, we threw them out. Maybe one of my ingredients had expired or something....?Read More
These cookies are so moist and yummy! I would make this again, for sure!
I halved this recipe so I would only eat all 1-1/2 dozen of them instead of 3 dozen! The taste was great, my consistency was too moist, I should have cooked another minute or just cut out the water completely. Will make again though, and appreciate the somewhat healthy indulgence!
I loved this recipe! Completely removed the oil & used apple juice instead to make it even more healthy & I did add some crushed nuts for their natural juices! I will definitely be baking these yummy cookies again!
Yikes, I don't know what happened, but these were no good, we threw them out. Maybe one of my ingredients had expired or something....?
I accidentally left out the chocolate chips, and I think I actually like them better! The cinnamon is the feature flavor. I also used only whole wheat flour.
These were alright; the addition of cinnamon was pleasant. I followed instructions and the description for the texture of these cookies included "cake like" and these were dense. If I were to make these again, I'd also cut back on the brown sugar. It was too sweet for my liking.
These came out great, and they're guilt-free because they are so much healthier than other cookies! Yum.
I don't know how to say but the taste makes me do not want to eat it. I tried to give my housemate to taste it, they love it and said to me you should open your own bakery shop. I guess I should put something I like to make taste good.
I loved it! we didnt have eggs and i cant have eggs anyways, so I added extra oil and they came out great!! This is an easy begginers recipe and is easy to substitute ingedients for.
I made these cookies and found them far to sweet I
I made these cookies and found them far to sweet I
I changed the 1/2 cup flour to oatmeal. Didn't have to press down with fork. Cooked in given time and are delicious!
too sweet!
It was an an ok cookie but if I had just put NO sugar it wouldn't have been way too sweet. I also suggest lessoning the Choc. Chips to your own taste buds liking. I will definitely be making this recipe again.
These cookies were pretty tasty right when they were fresh, but they turned stale pretty quickly by the next day.
These were delicious! You could definitely taste the honey, but the chocolate chips take away from it for the most part. I used a whole egg instead of 2 egg whites, whole wheat pastry flour instead of all-purpose flour, about 3/4 c. brown sugar and 3/4 c. chocolate chips. They were plenty sweet, and I baked them for 7 minutes so they wouldn't be caking. Thanks for this!
The cookies were alright. The mixture was very dry so we added about a quarter cup of milk. Found that the dough was a bit heavy. The taste was very nice and the consistency was very cakey, which was pleasant. The cinnamon is a nice touch which increases the healthiness of the cookies and the aroma when they are baking. We would probably not make these again.
It was too sweet for me and the texture was ok when they were fresh but after a day the cookies sticks together and not so good. But I will try it again cuz it was at least healty and guilt free.
had to use bread flour so they're puffy, will try ww flour next time. love that there's cinnamon in them
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections