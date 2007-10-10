No Cholesterol Chocolate Chip

I was amazed this recipe worked! Produces a cake like cookie which is good for the heart and good for the taste buds too!

By Kirsty

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
2 to 3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the canola oil, honey, sugar, egg whites, vanilla and water. Sift together the whole wheat flour, all purpose flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon, stir into the wet ingredients. Mix well, then fold in the chocolate chips.

  • Drop cookies by rounded teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets. Flatten with a fork dipped in flour. Bake for 8 to 9 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 5g; sodium 58.6mg. Full Nutrition
