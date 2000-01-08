Neiman Marcus Chocolate Chip Cookie

263 Ratings
  • 5 189
  • 4 43
  • 3 19
  • 2 7
  • 1 5

This is the famous Neiman Marcus Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe. There has been a myth that someone was charged $250 for the recipe, but that was never true. This is now their official cookie recipe, and it's free to everyone.

By Ashleigh Scott

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cookies
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and espresso powder; stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the chocolate chips.

  • Drop dough by heaping tablespoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet. Cookies should be 1 1/2 to 2 inches apart. You should have 12 to 15 large cookies.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. For crispier cookies, bake 2 minutes longer. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 184.4mg. Full Nutrition
