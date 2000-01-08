Neiman Marcus Chocolate Chip Cookie

Generally I prefer a chocolate chip cookie with equal measures of brown sugar and granulated sugar; and I particularly don't care for cookies with more brown sugar than white. While they do impart more of a butterscotchy flavor (especially if you use dark brown sugar), they also make the cookie softer, a characteristic more beloved by Hubs than myself. I guess you could say that's exactly why I tried this recipe - to please Hubs... and curiosity too, I admit. What a surprise! And what a way to wake up your taste buds! Outside of there being too many chocolate chips for my chocolate taste buds anyway, these are quite possibly one of the better chocolate chip cookies I've ever made and, having baked for decades, I've tried many. First, they are an inviting delight to the eye, just a beautiful cookie. Not flat (hate that) and not little balls (hate that too). Just a nice, thicki-ish, hearty looking cookie. Reach for one and after one bite you're sold. One hundred percent sold. You get everything here that's most desired in a chocolate chip cookie - they're crispy, chewy and soft and gooey all at the same time. They're rich and buttery, and the espresso makes them taste even more chocolaty. Feel confident to bake these at 375 degrees as directed. Absolutely no reason to do otherwise. As for the authenticity of their being the genuine Neiman Marcus cookie? I don't know. And I couldn't care less. (Update: Hubs said he'd have preferred these without the espresso)