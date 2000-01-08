This is the famous Neiman Marcus Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe. There has been a myth that someone was charged $250 for the recipe, but that was never true. This is now their official cookie recipe, and it's free to everyone.
I recently made this recipe after printing it out from the Neiman Marcus website, and it says to bake the cookies in a 300 degree oven for about 20 minutes (not at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes). These cookies stayed very moist and chewy much longer than any other chocolate chip cookies I've made, and I think the reason is that they were baked at a lower temperature.
The $250 story is TRUE! My aunt was the one who was charged for it. However, the true cookie recipe is a bit different. She bought two salads, a scarf, and asked to buy the recipe. The waitress said she could if she paid "two fifty". My aunt assumed it meant $2.50. She called the account office at Neiman Marcus after receiving the bill and they refused to refund her. So, she told them that she was going to have $250 dollars worth of fun with the recipe. She printed it in our family's cookbook, and gave the recipe out to everyone she could think of and told them to give it out to others. So, there you have it. I assure you that the story is true, but like I said...the real recipe is slightly different.
Good, but this is not the real recipe for the Neiman Marcus cookies. You may actually find it in this site under "Urban Legend Chocolate Chip Cookies", there's a cookie to die for!
I'm sure it's a good cookie recipe, but it's NOT the $250 recipe of urban legend. I received a copy of that more than 15 years ago, and it involved many other ingredients, including grated chocolate and, I believe, oatmeal. I'm still looking for a copy of the "scam" recipe that really did make an amazing cookie!
I also printed the "Original" recipe from the Neiman Marcus website when they had it there briefly and this one IS it! It's a delicious, wonderful cookie. It's on the cakie side rather than raw, flat side. Mine came out fat but great!
Like another reviewer, I followed the 300 degree oven - after comparing this recipe with the NM website. Gorgeous cookies - not too thick or too thin. Photogenic!
Generally I prefer a chocolate chip cookie with equal measures of brown sugar and granulated sugar; and I particularly don't care for cookies with more brown sugar than white. While they do impart more of a butterscotchy flavor (especially if you use dark brown sugar), they also make the cookie softer, a characteristic more beloved by Hubs than myself. I guess you could say that's exactly why I tried this recipe - to please Hubs... and curiosity too, I admit. What a surprise! And what a way to wake up your taste buds! Outside of there being too many chocolate chips for my chocolate taste buds anyway, these are quite possibly one of the better chocolate chip cookies I've ever made and, having baked for decades, I've tried many. First, they are an inviting delight to the eye, just a beautiful cookie. Not flat (hate that) and not little balls (hate that too). Just a nice, thicki-ish, hearty looking cookie. Reach for one and after one bite you're sold. One hundred percent sold. You get everything here that's most desired in a chocolate chip cookie - they're crispy, chewy and soft and gooey all at the same time. They're rich and buttery, and the espresso makes them taste even more chocolaty. Feel confident to bake these at 375 degrees as directed. Absolutely no reason to do otherwise. As for the authenticity of their being the genuine Neiman Marcus cookie? I don't know. And I couldn't care less. (Update: Hubs said he'd have preferred these without the espresso)
As a Neiman Marcus employee I can vouch that although this is not the recipe you get in the "Neiman Marcus $250 Cookie Recipe" spam email this one is the real deal. These cookies are really good if you like the "super sweet & not homemade" tasting cookies you buy from the grocery store. They aren't my favorite, but I still eat them whenever we have them at work.
Mmm Mmm Mmm! I've finally been able to make these perfect with the right adjustments. Here they are, for future convenience to anyone else wanting to make these cookies just right: 1. Cut down the sugar to about 1/2 cup brown sugar. But kept the same amount of white sugar. 2. Omitted 1/2 cup flour and replaced it with 1/2 cup oatmeal that I ground into a floury consistency in my blender. Then, sifted with the rest of the dry ingredients. 3. Baked at 300 degrees for 20 min for a tastier cookie in general. It may seem like the cookies will be too crispy and crunchy after cooling, but they keep the same texture/consistency the next day. 4. Oh, and of course I threw in many more chocolate chips than required! Hope this review helped! =)
ok, so i made the cookies because the ingredients just 'called' to me. my only problem with this page is it seems that almost ALL the recipe reviews were simply people who felt the need to clarify that it apparently isn't the actual Neiman Marcus cookie. like anyone gives a hoot wether its authentic or not, i just wanted to know how the d*mn cookies turned out so i could know what to expect. either way, BANGING cookies. i'll definitely make them again.
I think I might be able to shed some light on this. This is the Neiman Marcus Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe. It is exactly the same recipe that they used to hand out in the store back before the internet was around. For some reason unbeknownst to me, they've changed the recipe online to have a different baking temperature and time. They both work. There is also a Neiman Marcus bar recipe out there. That one has other ingredients such as coconut and/or pecans, and there seem to be a ton of variations on the recipe. Not sure if it's really from Neiman Marcus, but maybe that will clear some of the confusion.
This is the most memorable home-made chocolate chip cookies I have ever tasted. It is that good. I did follow a suggestion made by a reviewer to bake the cookies in 300 degrees C. This recipe is also forgiving, I made a few changes according to what I have at home: 1.) I used whole wheat flour 2.) Used 3/4 cup demerara sugar instead of 1 cup brown sugar 3.) I increased the vanilla to 1 Tablespoon. 4.) Used 1 Tablespoon of instant coffee since I didn't have espresso coffee powder. Lastly, since I generally prefer larger cookies, I prepared the dough by 1/4 cup and baked for about 25 min. The cookies turned out perfectly: just the right chewiness, just the right sweetness with just the right hint of salt and coffee.
My GOD these are addicting! Filled them into a tablespoon for 'portion control'. Yeah right. Instead of eating 1 or 2 cookies I'm eating 1, 2... 6... then you know it's all bad when my mom has to close the lid so I don't eat more. Followed the recipe exactly (except for sugar free choco chips) and with my tablespoon scoops yielded a little over 3 dozen cookies. It's a hit in my family. My dad bit into it and the first thing he said was "mmmmm... mocha!" followed by grabbing a few more. Okay so see a pattern?
This is a very good chocolate chip cookie recipe, but yes I am one of those who is after THE BEST recipe & for me this isn't it......that's why i'm giving it 4 stars. It lacks slightly in flavor. I used regular butter and reduced the salt (didn't have unsalted butter on hand).
I don't know if anyone else had a problem with the batter being a little too dry. I had to add a little oil and about an 1/8 cup of water to get it to a workable consistency. I could taste the coffee in the batter but not after the cookies were baked, which I was glad. I baked them at 300 degrees for 12 minutes. They are absolutely delicious. Soft and done perfectly. I have to say, this will be my go-to chocolate chip cookie recipe. They were on my mind when I woke up this morning...so, I got out of bed, went to the kitchen, grabbed the container with the cookies, and brought them back to bed with me to eat for breakfast. Ahhhhhmazing!
OH my goodness is all I need to say. These are FANTASTIC! I live in Switzerland, and when I am feeling a little homesick, I make chocolate chip cookies (or whenever I need something really yummy!) and today was the first time I made these and they made my heart melt. They are soooo good. A must make and keep recipe!
THE REAL Neiman Marcus cooke recipe can only be found IF you got that e-mail a long time ago. The closest recipe found has a name "Urban Legend Chocolate Chip Cookie" as Neiman Marcus denounces this "legend". The measurements are different, but over all the same ingredients. They were drier then normal, so I added an egg-3 total- **&** Use Hershey's chocolate when grading. NO coffee is in the real Urban Legend. (*EWw)
I wasn't actually in love with these cookies as much as everyone else here is. I thought they were just average chocolate chip cookies. I couldn't distinctly taste the coffee in mine. I also had to put them back into the oven for an additional 6 or 7 minutes than the recipe stated because they weren't cooked at all. Not bad, but I'd definitely try something else in the future.
I've been making these for years and have yet to find a better chocolate chip cookie. These are perfect just the way they are. I don't always have nuts or chocolate shavings but still delish!! Make sure you get the oatmeal blended as fine as you can.
I followed this recipe to the T. I rolled the dough two different ways: I made one inch balls and left them like that, and the other I made one inch balls but flattened them. I baked both types for 10 minutes. The first one came out a nice soft cookie, and the flattened one came out crunchier. I prefer the crunchier one, but the other is very good too. They don't taste exactly like the Neiman Marcus cookies, which was expected, but they were a little too sweet for me. I'll probably cut down the brown sugar to 3/4 cup instead of a full cup.
This was a very easy recipe and came out very nice. I followed the recipe w/ the exception of baking, I followed a previous review's recommendation and baked at 300 degrees/20 minutes and they came out perfect. My boyfriend remarked that this is the best cookies he has ever eaten in his life! will definitely make these again.
I originaly printed the recipe from the Neiman Marcus site in 1997 - it gets raves every time I make it. Try using mini Hershey kisses and use the whole 10oz bag. This is a big decadent cookie and the extra chips make it even more so. Enjoy!
This is by far the best chocolate chip recipe I've made, and I've been baking chocolate chip cookies for at least 40 years. My family LOVES them, and they keep asking for more! The only change I've made is leaving out the coffee powder, although someday I'd like to try it with it. Baking them for 10 minutes at 350 degrees works well for me, as they're still very soft and chewy. I highly recommend this recipe!
Delicious!! Just made these and no one can stay away from them long enough to let them cool!! I went a little heavier on the espresso powder, and chocolate chips (personal preference) as well as cook at 300 degrees for 20 min per the NM website. We felt the espresso powder made the cookies (totally enhance the chocolatey flavor. Yum!) I will make regularly!
I went off the Neiman Marcus site for the exact recipe and they are by far the best chocolate chip cookies I've ever tasted. The cooking time is 300 degrees for 20 min as per the site and they turned out perfect!!! I used cocoa powder instead of expresso, fabulous!
I used instant coffee too and it worked fine, you just have to grind the granules through the seive when sifting and they turn into powder. Yummy!
fyi, this is not the $250 dollar cookie recipe. We order the espresso-chocolate chip cookies from Neimans all the time, and the recipe above is emulating the ones that can be purchased in stores and on their website. The "Neiman Marcus Chocolate Chip Cookie" as it is called, is a very popular cookie and the recipe has been praised by many, however the $250 cookie recipe is hard to find and quite different- it can be found here in NY Times article under the traditional Neimans cookie- http://www.nytimes.com/1997/07/02/garden/the-250-cookie-recipe-exposed.html
This is a WONDERFUL recipe, and makes a great "base" cookie dough. The coffee gives it a more "adult" taste, so sometimes I omit it if they are being made for kids. Mine come out with a wonderful crakle-top, crisp on the outside and dense and chewy on the inside! I use a mixture of 1/2 choc chips and 1/2 chopped toffee (like skor or heath bars) and they are just Out of this World! The toffee chips add a lot to the flavor, giving it a deeper buttery flavor and enhancing the brown sugar in this recipe. Just great!
I am upgrading my rating from 4 to 5 stars. Having baked these a bunch and following the advice of several, I followed the recipe as directed (still can't find instant espresso!) except I baked for 14 mins at 300. Yes, I know that is not what the recipe calls for and therefore should not change my rating blah blah blah. Great recipe - adjust the time and temp and this will impress any cookie lover. The following is my original review: This is a very good cookie. I could not find instant espresso in my supermarket so I used instant coffee. I will make these for Christmas and use espresso and also cook at 300 for 20 mins. If it tastes better as a result, I will update to 5 stars. Regardless - these are very good.
These are so good, especially when they are served hot right out of the oven. I followed the recipe exactly and they were perfect. I love how they are crispy on the outside, yet soft and chewy on the inside. I got 24 nicely sized cookies out of this recipe. I really liked the addition of espresso powder in the dough it gives the cookies such a unique flavor. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a great cookie!! The expresso powder gives it a wonderful flavor. Love it! Chewy on the inside and crisp on the out. It was a bit hard to tell when they were done, I think they baked for 12 minutes at 350. Thanks!
I just had a cookie and it was heaven in my mouth! I followed the 310 temp - I also used golden sugar instead of brown and only 2 tablespoons of white sugar as I used left over halloween candy! I took a small caramilk or snickers etc and wrap it in the cookie dough - so i cut down on the chocolate chips as well. Baked for 15 minutes. Chewy yet crispy. I also added half a tsp of cinnamon. Thanks for the recipe!
I brought it to a party(with adults and teens) and everyone loved it. I also added chopped walnuts and it tasted really good. I added another teaspoon of coffee in my second batch b/c I couldn't really taste the coffee. Also, my cookies weren't dry at all. They were very moist and chewy on the inside.
Been looking for a chocolate chip recipe that doesn't go flat when done and this is it. Kept recipe as is-no point reviewing a recipe that I change ingredients on otherwise it becomes a new recipe-and they turned out great. Thought I would rate it so I can say I used a convection bake. It's hard to find recipes that have been made on convection so I thought I'd throw my comments in that I did the recipe converter and reduced heat by 25 degrees and baked for the full 20 minutes. Didn't have to reduce the time they baked for.
This is absolutely THE Neiman Marcus cookie recipe. My family begs me to make them as well as my children's teachers! Instead of espresso powder I use instant coffee (I think I have Tasters Choice). When I first found the NM recipe it called for instant coffee. I think espresso powder sounds more hip! You can't go wrong with this one. Just make sure to cream your butter and sugars very well.
The first time I made these it was exactly by the recipe.These are a great small batch recipe.Personally I can't always afford good chocolate chips and I can't stand cheap ones. I find that this batter(minus the coffee) holds up well to other add ins...So far,I've tried several different dried fruits,nuts and leftover candy all with great success.
I have rated this cookie before but the review before this one made me laugh. This is the EXACT recipe for the Neiman Marcus recipe. You can even check yourself. I thought this was funny that they said the other recipe was better! Anyhow - this cookie is AWESOME no matter where you get the recipe.
This is completely different from the one that I received back when I first went on the net in 1999. 2 cups butter 4 cups flour 2 tsp. baking soda 2 cups granulated sugar 2 cups brown sugar 5 cups blended oatmeal (measure oatmeal and blend in blender to a fine powder) 24 oz. chocolate chips 1 tsp. salt 1 8 oz. Hershey bar (grated) 4 eggs 2 tsp. baking powder 3 cups chopped nuts (your choice) 2 tsp. vanilla Cream the butter and both sugars. Add eggs and vanilla; mix together with flour, oatmeal, salt, baking powder, and soda. Add chocolate chips, Hershey bar and nuts. Roll into balls and place two inches apart on a cookie sheet..Bake for 10 minutes at 375 degrees. Makes 112 cookies.. Have Fun!!! This is the original recipe that I got back then with the hoax that it was a Neiman Marcus recipe. Either I have made this recipe above a million times and everyone who tries it loves it. It's a huge recipe but it can be halved.
I made one change with this recipe and what I did was half the brown sugar and replaced the other half with white sugar because I don't keep a lot of brown sugar on hand. I made these for my husband's lunchbox. He thought these cookies were perfect, he's a pretty much no-frills kind of cookie lover. 375* for eight minutes made a perfect cookie, done just enough to keep them crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. I will say that the smell of these about drove me insane. NOTE: I recommend you take these off the cookie sheet right out of the oven. You'll have to be careful but that's better than having the chocolate chips stuck to the cookie sheet.
Great recipe!!! Made them this Christmas for my cookie swap party. Everyone loved them. There was not one left on the tray. Thank you for sharing!
These are wonderful! I just made them today and I already can't wait to make them again. I didn't add the espresso powder b/c I didn't have any. They were still great. The recipe on the Neiman Marcus website does say to bake at 300, which is what I did. I'm not sure what baking at 375 does, but I would rather do what the original recipe states. I also used a mix of milk chocolate chips and semisweet chips. I don't think I will be buying the bag mix from the store any more.
I just finished baking a batch of the "real" Neiman Marcus cookies ( or at least its the version that claims to be real) and they are awesome. It looks like some of you are looking for this recipes so I will post for all to enjoy! Happy baking!
This is an excellent cookie recipe. chewy, delicious, tender, and the coffee flavoring gives an unusual, rich flavor. It IS the recipe on the NM website, but curiously enough, it is NOT the recipe of urban legend. That recipe involves oatmeal, grated chocolate, and makes 114 cookies. Discrepancies aside, this is a great recipe. I do recommend baking at a lower temperature...the NM website says 300 degrees.
I really like this recipe. It IS in the Neiman Marcus website, but it is not the one sent around with the hoax email about the $250, which contains blended oats, not instant coffee. I've tried making this once with dark brown molasses sugar (from Trader Joe's) and did not thoroughly soften butter before mixing with the sugars and the dough came out dryer than usual and the cookie was a bit tougher and not as chewy. I recommend using light brown sugar and they come out fantastic! One of my favorites!
Very good cookies. The coffe gave it sort of a butterscotch taste. You can bake tese just according to taste, a bit longer gives a crunchy cookie, shorter gives a chewy one. both good. I did bake at 300F for about 25-30 minutes tho.
This is a great tasting cookie! When cooled they were crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. I only omitted the espresso powder (didn't have any)and added 3/4 cup of chopped pecans and was still very happy with the results. Of all the chocolate chip cookie recipes I've tried these came out the most attractive. With other recipes (Tollhouse for ex.) I've baked, my cookies always spread out flat on the cookie sheet probably due to flawed proportions of the basic ingredients (flour, butter, sugars). Also I followed the advice of another reviewer and turned down my oven. I baked these at 325 degrees.
Excellent recipe! I added 1/4 cup fiber & 3/4 cup protein powder to the recipe. Along with those mods, I decreased the butter to 1/4 cup & added 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce all in an effort to make them a little healthier. These cookies are great! I needed to bake them about 2 min longer because at 10 min, the center was still a little gooey. These are a keeper folks!
I absolutely love this recipe! I've always tried to perfect the Tollhouse cookie recipe but could never get it right. This one comes out perfect for me everytime & I always get tons of compliments & requests to make them again.
Great cookie! I made them a lot smaller than suggested at just one tablespoon per cookie using a small ice cream scoop and got 6 dozen cookies. Great taste with the instant espresso power, and I flatened the cookie with a Fork dipped in more of the instant espresso to give them a slightly different look. As suggested by another reviewer, I substituted 3/4 of a cup of the flour with a cup of rolled oats that I chopped to a fine powder in a food processor, just to give the cookies a but more substance.
Delicious! My husband insisted I give this recipe 5 stars - which I'm completely in agreement with. I omitted the espresso, however, for my own taste and used chopped chocolate instead of chips which aren't so easy to find in Denmark. Thank you!
