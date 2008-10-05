Almond Shortbread II

Quick, easy almond shortbread cookies that can be prepared ahead of time and taken from the fridge to bake in only 15 minutes. Melt in the mouth. You can decorate the shortbread with almond slivers instead of whole almonds, if you like.
With the revised recipe to show the 1 1/8 cup of butter this recipe is outstanding! I have cookies very similar to these in bakeries. I might use almond extract as recommended by another reviewer, but it's light and buttery as is.
The amount of butter in this recipe is inadequate. When I made it using 1/2 cup butter, it was so dry I could not get it to stick together. I added another 1/2 cup butter and they turned out OK. I made it again, and used 1 1/2 cups butter; had to put it directly into wax paper, as it was too buttery to knead. They tasted great. What is the proper amount of butter? This could be a fantastic recipe. I also added almond extract.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
12/13/2001
This recipe makes excellent cookies. You can vary as you please. I made the 'meal' by putting whole almonds in the blender. Then I mixed slivered almonds into the dough. I whisked all the dry ingredients together before blending with the creamed butter. These are the best shortbread cookies I've ever made. They'd be good with macadamia nuts.
Lovely cookies! I have made these a couple of times. They would be perfect with afternoon tea but do well all on their own too. Just the right amount of nuttyness, nice texture and just a little addicting!! They taste even better after sitting a day or two and freeze wonderfully. Definitely a recipe worth keeping.
If you like short bread you will love these cookies. The addition of the almond meal takes it to a wonderful new level. I didn't know what almond meal was so I took a half cup of whole almonds and whizzed them up in the Vitamix and turned it into flour. The recipe doesn't say when to add the almond meal so I added it with the flour. A really great short bread cookie.
I added some almond extract and thought the cookies were tasty and light. I do understand what the person was saying about the cornstarch--I plan to cut back on the cornstarch to 1/2 cup and up the flour to 1 1/2 cup. For those who grind their own Almonds, don't grind it too fine for this recipe.
Blah. I had high hopes for this recipe because of the almond meal, but I think the cornstarch gives them an almost dusty mouth-feel. I wouldn't waste your time with this; traditional shortbread is much better and simpler.
The recipe was very good if you like melt-in-your-mouth shortbread. My husband thought they were dry, but I loved the delicate cookies. The instructions were remiss where the the almond meal should be incorporated. I guessed it was with the latter dry incredients. Will make it again with something separate for my incultured husband. :-)
Miss Rose
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2019
Awful...please don’t waste your good butter or almond flour on this recipe. The cornstarch overwhelms the recipe so badly that the cookie leaves a starch film in your mouth. I tried adding almond extract, like some suggested, no change.
