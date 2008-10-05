Almond Shortbread II

Quick, easy almond shortbread cookies that can be prepared ahead of time and taken from the fridge to bake in only 15 minutes. Melt in the mouth. You can decorate the shortbread with almond slivers instead of whole almonds, if you like.

By Linda-Jane Copley

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and confectioners' sugar until very light. Gradually add the cornstarch, all purpose flour and nutmeg. Stir until well blended. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead for a few turns. Divide the mixture into 2 parts. Roll each part into a roll about 6 inches (15 cm) long. Wrap the rolls in plastic wrap or wax paper, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. These can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Unwrap the rolls and slice into 1/2 inch thick slices. Place onto the prepared cookie sheets. Gently press an almond onto the top of each cookie.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. When cookies are cooled, store in an airtight tin to preserve crispness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 82.7mg. Full Nutrition
