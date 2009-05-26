Milk Chocolate Pecan Pie

Absolutely a wonderful pie. For those who find that their pie was runny be sure to use a quality corn syrup Karo or better. I have used store brand corn syrup and my pies never set up no matter how long they cooked. This may not be the reason yours didn't set up but it's something to check.
10 stars for this recipe....made it for Thanksgiving and Christmas then the kids wanted me to make it again just because it is a great pie. Hard to stop eating though!
So good! I made this for Christmas and everyone loved it. I added whole pecans to the top for a better look and they got a little burned. Probably won't do that again!
A friend served this pie one day and I had to have the recipe. Only change she made was to increase chocolate chips to 1 cup and instead of mixing them in the filling she layered them on the bottom crust before adding the filling. Best Pie I have ever had! When I made it I followed her directions and got rave reviews. Everyone wanted the recipe. This is definately a keeper!!!
I cut the sugar by half and add a few more pecans. Very yummy. It's Thanksgiving Eve and I'm heading to the kitchen right now to bake a couple of them.
My husband raved about this pie and so did many others. He said it's the best pecan pie ever!
I've been making this pie for years. It is the absolute best. I can't wait each thanksgiving/Christmas to make it. It's a special treat. I always melt the chocolate and butter together in the microwave first and add to the eggs. Then whisk in the corn syrup to keep from cooking the eggs. I highly recommend melting the chocolate.
Great - easy! not so sweet you thing you will never eat it again - but sweet enough to satisfy
This turned out perfectly the first time. I made it with Perfect Pie Crust I.
My knife never came out clean. I ended up cooking it too long. I did use Karo syrup. My husband ate it anyway but he will eat anything chocolate.