Milk Chocolate Pecan Pie

This is one very chocolaty and nutty pie!!

By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In medium mixing bowl beat eggs lightly with a rotary beater or fork. Stir in corn syrup, sugar, and butter; mix well. Stir in pecan and chocolate pieces.

  • To prevent overbrowning, cover edges of pie shell with aluminum foil. Place pie shell on oven rack and pour filling into it.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil from crust edges and bake an additional 25 minutes, or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Chill before serving. May be served with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 64.3g; fat 28g; cholesterol 93.6mg; sodium 225.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (85)

Most helpful positive review

LaVerne Watson
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2009
Absolutely a wonderful pie. For those who find that their pie was runny be sure to use a quality corn syrup Karo or better. I have used store brand corn syrup and my pies never set up no matter how long they cooked. This may not be the reason yours didn't set up but it's something to check. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Gail F.
Rating: 3 stars
11/02/2009
My knife never came out clean. I ended up cooking it too long. I did use Karo syrup. My husband ate it anyway but he will eat anything chocolate. Read More
LaVerne Watson
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2009
Absolutely a wonderful pie. For those who find that their pie was runny be sure to use a quality corn syrup Karo or better. I have used store brand corn syrup and my pies never set up no matter how long they cooked. This may not be the reason yours didn't set up but it's something to check.
shellnscott
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2007
10 stars for this recipe....made it for Thanksgiving and Christmas then the kids wanted me to make it again just because it is a great pie. Hard to stop eating though! Read More
A. Zelasko
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2006
So good! I made this for Christmas and everyone loved it. I added whole pecans to the top for a better look and they got a little burned. Probably won't do that again! Read More
Diane H
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2010
A friend served this pie one day and I had to have the recipe. Only change she made was to increase chocolate chips to 1 cup and instead of mixing them in the filling she layered them on the bottom crust before adding the filling. Best Pie I have ever had! When I made it I followed her directions and got rave reviews. Everyone wanted the recipe. This is definately a keeper!!! Read More
Evy
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2010
I cut the sugar by half and add a few more pecans. Very yummy. It's Thanksgiving Eve and I'm heading to the kitchen right now to bake a couple of them. Read More
sarahdanielle
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2005
My husband raved about this pie and so did many others. He said it's the best pecan pie ever! Read More
Angela
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2010
I've been making this pie for years. It is the absolute best. I can't wait each thanksgiving/Christmas to make it. It's a special treat. I always melt the chocolate and butter together in the microwave first and add to the eggs. Then whisk in the corn syrup to keep from cooking the eggs. I highly recommend melting the chocolate. Read More
Helpful
LORETTABALL
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2006
Great - easy! not so sweet you thing you will never eat it again - but sweet enough to satisfy Read More
Jennifer Collins
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2005
This turned out perfectly the first time. I made it with Perfect Pie Crust I. Read More
