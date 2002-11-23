Rosemary Herb Bread

This bread turned out lovely by and large, but I'll share my methods for making it for those who do NOT have a bread machine. Follow standard mixing methods for other breads. I combined the milk and sugar and warmed it to 110F and added the yeast. Let that sit 5-10 minutes while I beat the eggs and added the salt and herbs to that mixture. (I only used Rosemary and Thyme from my garden. When I do this next time I willl use more salt & Herbs and less sugar) When the milk is nice and foamy from the yeast activating, mix together the milk and egg mixtures. In a mixing bowl have 3 cups of flour ready and add the milk, yeast, egg mixture to the flour. Use one cup of flour to flour your kneading surface. Scrap the dough out onto the flour and begin kneading, slowly working in as much of the flour as you can till the dough starts to really resist you. It should be smooth and elastic and not sticky. Place kneaded dough into a oiled glass or plastic bowl to rise. Let it rise until doubled and when the dough bounces back slowly when you press it with your finger. Place dough again on a lightly floured surface and shape the dough. Then transfer to your greased baking sheet. (I sprinkled Cornmeal on the sheet for extra texture for the dough). Let the dough rise again. I sprinkled grated cheddar on top. Bake 20 minutes till nice and golden brown. Turned out lovely!