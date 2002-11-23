Rosemary Herb Bread

4.5
66 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 20
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This bread has great rosemary flavor. This one will become your favorite.

Recipe by Leigh Serth

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacture. Select Basic or White Bread setting. Start.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 3g; cholesterol 32.1mg; sodium 324.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022