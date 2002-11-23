Rosemary Herb Bread
This bread has great rosemary flavor. This one will become your favorite.
This is the best bread recipie. I had to stop making it for a while because we would eat it all in one night.Read More
a bit heavyRead More
This is the best bread recipie. I had to stop making it for a while because we would eat it all in one night.
I love making breads like this during the summer when fresh herbs are plentiful right in your own yard and you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for them in the grocery store! Herb breads are SO delicious, and this bread is certainly one of them. What caught my eye in this recipe was the addition of the milk (helps make for a tender bread) and egg (which adds moistness and richness) - and not one egg, but two! I was curious. Knowing that 2-1/2 T. of sugar would make the bread overflow in my bread machine (plus, I don't care for that much sweetener in my breads anyway) I trimmed the sugar down to just 1 tsp. I added a handful of fresh chopped parsley, chives, rosemary, oregano and thyme, and 2 T. of olive oil for the margarine called for. The recipe directs to use the basic white setting, but I wanted a deeper, crunchier crust and chose the French bread setting. The bread was everything I thought it would be - moist, rich, flavorful with a crisp and chewy crust. Delicious, and makes for fabulous sandwiches.
This has got to be one of the best doughs I've worked with from this site. I used my Kitchen Aid mixer to make this bread, proofing the yeast with the sugar and warm milk in the mixer bowl for ten minutes before adding the butter and eggs, then the dry ingredients. I added about a tsp. of garlic powder to the dough, I made no other changes. This needed a couple more tbsp. of flour to get it together to want to jump on the bread hook. I let it knead for about five minutes with the hook, then set it on my warm oven to rise for about an hour or so. Once it doubled, I formed it into a loaf and set it on the warm oven to rise again. This bread really went to town on the second rise. This took about 30 minutes in a 350* oven. So pretty and very good. This will go well with Turkey Noodle Soup, which is also from this site. I'll make this again!
I just brush on olive oil and salt it and everyone loves it!
Try making tomato sandwiches out of this bread ! This italian loves this stuff .. Only, I used EVO instead of butter, added chopped garlic, used all purpose flour with a little extra yeast and put in lots of rosemary! Oh boy !
This was really great! I made the dough in the bread maker then baked it in the oven (I like the way it looks from the oven.) I also added some parmesan cheese--yummy!
I loved this recipe. I started it in my bread machine on dough and finished it by hand. I used fresh rosemary but substituted dried herbs for the others. I had to add 1 teaspoon of olive oil and 1-1/2 teaspoons of water after the first 5 minutes in the bread machine. Don't really know why. I shaped it and let it rise 45 minutes glazed the loaf with egg mixed with water and baked it on a bread stone for 15 min.@ 375 degrees. Will make it again, my daughter loved it. I am going to post a picture, I hope.
This bread turned out lovely by and large, but I'll share my methods for making it for those who do NOT have a bread machine. Follow standard mixing methods for other breads. I combined the milk and sugar and warmed it to 110F and added the yeast. Let that sit 5-10 minutes while I beat the eggs and added the salt and herbs to that mixture. (I only used Rosemary and Thyme from my garden. When I do this next time I willl use more salt & Herbs and less sugar) When the milk is nice and foamy from the yeast activating, mix together the milk and egg mixtures. In a mixing bowl have 3 cups of flour ready and add the milk, yeast, egg mixture to the flour. Use one cup of flour to flour your kneading surface. Scrap the dough out onto the flour and begin kneading, slowly working in as much of the flour as you can till the dough starts to really resist you. It should be smooth and elastic and not sticky. Place kneaded dough into a oiled glass or plastic bowl to rise. Let it rise until doubled and when the dough bounces back slowly when you press it with your finger. Place dough again on a lightly floured surface and shape the dough. Then transfer to your greased baking sheet. (I sprinkled Cornmeal on the sheet for extra texture for the dough). Let the dough rise again. I sprinkled grated cheddar on top. Bake 20 minutes till nice and golden brown. Turned out lovely!
The bread was amazing and tasted like what you would be served in a restaurant. Thank you.
Wonderful bread! I made a foccacia bread & cut into chunks to use for a variety of dips for our appetizer table. I followed another reviewer's advice about adding olive oil and a bit of water but otherwise followed the recipe (except I didn't make with a machine, made by hand). Very savory and delicious, will make again! Thanks!
Very flavorful bread. Good combination of fresh and dried herbs really made the flavors come out.
Directions for those of us who do not have bread machines would be nice. Especially us novice bakers.
I made this recipe as written, but added olive oil instead of margerine and added 2 tbsp. parm. cheese. Instead of letting it bake in the bread machine, I used the dough setting and shaped 12 medium/large rolls. It went over well with my family and I will repeat this recipe again.
I used all dried herbs in a pinch. Started it in the bread machine, ended it in the oven. It made my house smell like Macaroni Grill. :)
Great bread! I served it with an Italian meal and it was great.
I made this as written, with the exception of using dried herbs, once baked in the bread maker and once just on the dough setting in the bread maker and then formed into a loaf, allowed to rise for 20-30 mins and then baked in the oven. It was great both ways, but presentation is obviously better from a regular bread pan than from the bread maker. Oh, and I had to add about 3/4 c milk instead of 2/3 c - maybe from the dry Idaho air - but it would have been pretty crumbly without the extra moisture.
So yummy! I didn't use a bread machine, so instead I let my yeast set for 5 min, and then I kneaded in my kitchen aid for 10 min. I ended up adding another 1/2 cup of bread flour. Let it rise for almost 1.5 hours and baked at 350 for 35 min. PERFECT!
I've tried a lot of bread recipes and this is by far the best one I've made. I can't wait to make again!
Amazing! Made by hand following the traditional method....proofing the yeast with the sugar and 110 degree milk for 8 to 10 minutes. then adding the eggs, butter and dry ingredients (mixed together with the herbs)... Letting it rise once until doubled, then the second time in the loaf pan. this rises incredibly well!!! So wonderful. I can definately see this becoming addictive!! Thank you!!!!
I do not know what happened..... I have used my bread machine a million times and thought i was fool proof by now, but this recipe was disastrous for me... i followed the directions but when the dough cycle on my machine wasa done it was a thick dense crumbly mess??? i added two cupes of water and reran dough cycle...well see what happens..... thinking ill have to throw it way.....
This recipe is also excellent when shaped into a pan of dinner rolls. Lightly brush garlic and EVOO over tops of rolls before rising. I make my dough in the ABM & then divide the dough for 18 rolls to rise & bake in a 13 X 9 pan.
I dipped this bread in olive oil with some italian spices in it and it was AMAZING. Didn't have the fresh spices so I added half teaspoon extra of the rosemary for a little extra zing. Also, added 1/2 tablespoon extra of butter, didn't use margarine, just 2 T of butter. Excellent!
This recipe was fantastic. I used extra fresh rosemary, italian spice, olive oil instead of butter, and added a bit of parmesan. I also used 2 cups white whole wheat and 1 cup bread flour with a tbsp of vital gluten for rise. This rose incredibly high as it started baking (set bread maker on dough setting and then baked in the over in a loaf pan for 20 minutes at 350). Thanks for a great recipe!
LOVED this bread! It smelled amazing baking and my house smelled great for a while afterward. This is a great bread to dip in balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Very nice flavorful bread with some adjustments to meet our likings. I used less sugar (2 tbsp. was plenty and perhaps next time lesser) and instead of margarine, I substituted 2 tbsp. olive oil (healthier to my opinion). I used half whole wheat bread flour and half all-purpose. I've changed herbs that I just harvested from my garden which were oregano, parsley, chives, rosemary and thyme. I should've added more like a tbsp. each to bring a more intense flavor. Next time I bake this, I'll set up my bread machine on "dark" crust and add more herbs. This is a very good recipe that can easily be adapted to your own taste and preferences.
This bread was tender with a nice crumbly crust. Will be a good sandwich bread or good texas toast with pasta.
I've made this bread dozens of times without changing the recipe and it's a fantastic eating bread. Not so good for sandwiches, but goes with just about any meal including stews and white sauces, not just Italian dishes. Highly recommended for a newbie to machine bread making.
Excellent Recipe! Very easy and so good!! I used all dry herbs, just doubled the amount, but I think you could use the same measurements as the fresh and it would be a very nice subtle flavor. I will make this recipe every week if I can!!
This bread was good and I will probably make it again with the addition of some parmesan cheese. Next time I will remove it from the bread machine and bake it in the oven instead. The loaf was too large for my machine, besides, it looks so much better when baked in the oven.
The poster of this recipe wasn't kidding. This is a great bread and I will definitely make it again.
Served with a pasta dish and they complimented each other nicely. Very nice texture. Thanks
Really nice bread it complimented the pasta dish I served it with very well. Thanks.
The best bread we've made in our new bread machine yet. We're on our third load of this and very satisfied. If anyone is wondering, we used the 1.5lb loaf size setting on our machine for this recipe. We took a guess and it seems to work well. Our machine has options for 1.5lb and 2.0lb. Thanks, Leigh!
I made this recipe by hand, not machine. This bread tastes good but the texture was a bit dense, even though the loaf fully rose. Maybe the eggs influenced this? I usually don't put eggs in my bread.
Wow, delish! Followed recipe to a T and came out perfect
very good will make again
Tastes just like the bread I eat at Cheevers in Okla City.
Texture marvelous, tastes great (though I'd add more rosemary, for sure), but there was too much dough for my machine - it rose into the lid, and I have a standard machine that can handle up to 2 lb.s. Would be great with some flavored olive oil.
I loved it!! I made a few changes based on ingredients I had on hand. I used dried rosemary and thyme in place of fresh and olive oil instead of margarine. I also added fresh basil and pressed garlic. I don't have a bread maker so I mixed it all in my Kitchen Aid, let it rise for an hour, then formed it into 2 loaves and let it rise another 30 minutes before putting it in a 350° Oven for 22 minutes. My 7 year old daughter called it "Heaven Bread" because she liked it so much. Her and I finished a loaf with butter by ourself in one sitting!!!
Well I should have stayed with the original recipe, it was good but was more like a danish rye bread than a French bread. I thought I would make a healthier version and add a cup of whole wheat in place of white flour. I also used fresh herbs from my garden including, rosemary, thyme, oregano and chives. Next time I wouldn’t be so timid with the herbs, the flavor was more of a hint. I did take a suggestion from a reviewer and bake it for 20 minutes with a quarter cup of water in bottom of oven to form a steam bath, remove from oven and add a second coat of egg bath and bake 20 minutes longer. It had a beautiful crust on the outside and soft in middle. I will definitely try it again.
Yummy
This recipe is awesome. I used dried herbs and a rosemary blend. Loaf turned out perfect in machine. Will add some more garlic next time.
Great recipe! I topped with a little cheddar and Parmesan cheese, and cut into wedges. Then I warmed up some pizza sauce and used it as a dip. SOOO tasty! :)
Best bread recipe I've ever found, soooo tasty!!!
Best bread ever! So full of flavor!
Excellent bread. I also added 3 cloves of garlic, about 3 TBS of parmesan cheese, and ajwain seeds along with the other spices. I just hand mixed it and baked it at 335 degrees for 30 minutes. My only complaint was that it wasn't really dry, but wasn't moist. I rubbed butter on the top of the loaf and that also helped.
This bread was sooooooo good!!!!! I took other people's advise by putting olive oil on top and Parmesan cheese. I made them into rolls and baked at 350 for 20mins... Simply wonderful!!! Def make again!
Delicious herb bread which used some of the herbs I grow in my garden. Easy to make and it turned out beautifully.
Great recipe. I used 2-1/2 cups of bread flour and 1/2 cup of self raising flour as I have run out of bread flour. I cut the sugar down to 1-1/2 tbsp and used 2 tsp chopped fresh rosemary from my garden and omit the thyme and marjoram as I don't have any in my kitchen. Everything goes into my breadmachine and a couple of hours later a lovely aromative and delicious bread is ready. I will definitely make this again.
Delicious! Made no changes.
Nothing special.
I made 2 loaves of this and cooked them just enough to start to brown. Took them out of the oven,cooled them,wrapped in foil then froze them to have a wk later. I took them out of the freezer then let them thaw then finished cooking the loaves until they were a perfect brown color. Very tasty!!!
This bread came out very good but needs more herbs. We love the taste of these herbs so I added more herbs and some parmesan cheese to my bread. It was wonderful. I used slices of the bread and topped them with olive oil, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, salt, and mozzarella cheese and put them under the broiler. They were fantastic!
I made the dough in my bread machine and decided to make rolls instead of the bread. I shaped the dough into 12 balls and baked them in an 8x8" baking dish for about 25 minutes on 350º. They rose up nicely and were soft and delicious. I brushed the tops of the rolls with butter after they came out of the oven. I doubled the amount of herbs and used fresh marjoram instead of dried. Also, I added 2 TBSP of fresh grated parmesan cheese to the dough. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
