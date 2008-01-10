Navy Bean Pie

This pie is rich and lightly sweet.

By MARBALET

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, evaporated milk, and mashed navy beans. Mix well. Add sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Mix until all ingredients are thoroughly combined. Pour mixture into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake an additional 35 minutes.

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 55.6mg; sodium 406.7mg. Full Nutrition
