Navy Bean Pie
This pie is rich and lightly sweet.
2 cups Navy Beans (cooked), 4 Eggs, 1 14 oz. can evaporated milk, 1 stick butter, 1 teaspoon nutmeg,, 1 teaspoon cinnamon 2 T. Flour, 2 cups Sugar, 2 T. Vanilla, I put in an electric blender, blend beans, butter, milk, eggs, nutmeg,cinnamon and 2 Tablespoons of flour about 2 minutes on medium speed. Then pour mixture into a large mixing bowl. I added 2 cups of sugar and 2 Tablespoons of vanilla and mix well. # Pour into pie shells. Bake in pre-heated oven at 350 for about one hour or until golden brown.Makes 2 or 3 Bean Pies. After five minutes cover with cling wrap.Read More
I love bean pie, but I really didn't like this one. This recipe didn't say anything about the "skins" of the beans. It says to "mash" the navy beans. Mashing did not get rid of the skins and they made the consistency of the pie horrible. Maybe if the beans were pureed, it would be ok. Also, the pie wasn't sweet enough for me so I would add more sugar if I made it again.Read More
A great treat! Sounds a little unconventional, but it is delicious! I first heard of this type of pie from a friend and never could find the recipe. Now that I have it, I'm sure it will replace Pumpkin Pie as my family's favorite for holidays! :-) Thanks for sharing!!!!!!
A very good tasting pie and one that is unusual. Your friends will have a good time trying to guess what it is made with.
My name is Rochelle, I've been looking for this recipe for many years with no prevail. Until my surprise late one night I found it on this site. I was over joyed THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!!! This pie is to die for even my 3 young sons enjoy it!!!!!!!!
I will not be making this pie again. It has a very mealy texture and you *can* taste the beans. I processed the beans in a food processor until completely pureed - actually, I think pureed navy beans would make a very good sandwich spread if mixed with some seasonings.
I was skeptical at first but I gave this recipe a try. The pie is really good. Very much like a pumpkin pie, but with more body. I will make this one again.
Blah! Tasted very bland and had a mealy texture.
I never made bean pie. I never even tasted it. My beautiful pregnant daughter asked me to make it. I used this recipe and she loved it. I used this recipe and my daughter was very happy. Thank you Allrecipes. I am sure that I will be making more pies for my daughter.
Definitely use a food processor/blender for the filling. There's a persistent bean taste, but I only find it bothersome when accompanied by mealy chunks of bean. This tastes pretty sweet to me- I might try less sugar next time.
