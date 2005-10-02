Easy Pizza Sauce from Tomato Sauce

205 Ratings
  • 5 128
  • 4 61
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

My three picky eaters have no complaints about the pizza sauce, and it takes about a minute to make!

By MELHARVEY

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 12 inch pizzas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine tomato sauce, garlic, oregano and basil and mix all together. Spread mixture over pizza crust, if desired.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
4 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.8g; sodium 73.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022