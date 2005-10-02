Easy Pizza Sauce from Tomato Sauce
My three picky eaters have no complaints about the pizza sauce, and it takes about a minute to make!
I really liked this sauce, but made a couple small changes too. Like many others, I added about 1/4 teaspoon sugar to the sauce. I also changed the minced garlic to garlic powder, with good results. Use this with the "Pizza Crust for Bread Machine" recipe on this site for a quick and easy home-made pizza dinner!Read More
Yes, this sauce was easy, but it definitely lacked flavor. All I could really taste was the tomato sauce. I think I will be looking for another pizza sauce recipe.Read More
I really liked this sauce, but made a couple small changes too. Like many others, I added about 1/4 teaspoon sugar to the sauce. I also changed the minced garlic to garlic powder, with good results. Use this with the "Pizza Crust for Bread Machine" recipe on this site for a quick and easy home-made pizza dinner!
Was in a pinch thought I had sauce. Simple is good!!!!!!! I will never buy sauce again. I used Italian seasoning, crushed some fresh garlic used more than called for, tiny tiny bit of sugar.Split a french bread in 1/2 and sauced it, lite cheese because I did not have much. Threw on some tomato,peperoni, mushrooms. Whipped up a simple salad and my family raved. I have never made a dinner this simple and fast that they loved this much. THANK YOU
We liked this sauce,it was light and had a pleasant taste. I did add about 1/2 tablespoon of sugar. I will be making this alot! Thanks Melanie!
I was out of tomato sauce, so substituted a 6 oz. can of tomato paste and 1 cup water. I think the flavor was richer with the paste. Doubled the amount of spices, and it turned out very good...what I hoped for in a quick pizza sauce.
This sauce saved my booty when I was making "cheesy pizza dip" from this site, and realized that I didn't have any pizza sauce. I had everything on hand to make it & it lived up to it's name. I also added a pinch of sugar. I will use this next time I make the dip as well. Thanks Melanie!!
Very good & easy. I did cook it over low heat while waiting for the pizza dough to rise.
Easy as pie! I use crushed tomato (or puree) so it's a bit thicker.
Very good, quick and easy! I did not measure garlic but used about 2 cloves... it turned out great!
I have made this sauce just as the recipe states or added a tiny bit of sugar and it tastes good either way. SO cheap to make and tastes just like the stuff you pay $1.50 a can for at the store.
Great place to start! I added 1/2 can tomato paste and a pinch of sugar. Used 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 2 tsp Italian seasoning instead of seasonings listed here. Was yummy!
Very Delicious! And easy to make. I had everything I needed right in my cupboard!
Yes, this sauce was easy, but it definitely lacked flavor. All I could really taste was the tomato sauce. I think I will be looking for another pizza sauce recipe.
So easy! Made a triple batch of this sauce for two strombolis (recipe is here at this site), and WOW, this was great! Get those cans of tomato sauce on sale and you can save money making your own sauce (and as much as you want) and not have to deal with those small, expensive premade jars at the store...whenever you are craving something that requires pizza sauce!
Tasted good. Nothing out of the ordinary. Not any different from any other pizza sauce.
I have tried this recipe about 8 times now and my family enjoys it with just a couple of changes...I use my fresh garden basil and an Italian seasoning blend as I don't have anything but powdered oregano. It is very quick and easy. Thanks.
Great simple sauce to make with items that I typically have. I'm not a fan of tomato paste so I really like this recipe.
Throw in half a can of tomato paste if you like it a little thicker. Otherwise, pretty good.
Five stars for the easy but as others have I did use fresh garlic and heated mine a bit in the microwave to help the flavors blend a bit.
This sauce certainly is easy, and it uses pantry staples. Can't get any easier than layering it on a tortilla along with cheese for a quick noontime pizza for the grandkids.
I did not care for this.
I have made this sauce a few times now. I rate it 4 stars as it is written. I would give it 5 stars with the alterations I have since experimented with. I like to use fire roasted diced tomatoes (a 14.5 oz can drained and then blended), 3/4 tsp oregano, 1/2 tsp basil, 2 big cloves of garlic minced. This version and the original version both make a very thin sauce which I really like and the fire roasted tomatoes add a ton of flavor. Great, easy recipe!
Simple recipe...just what I was looking for. I added garlic to the sauce.
Following the recipe as-is, the sauce was very bland for my taste. I doctored it up w/ some olive oil, salt & sugar and THEN it was good.
Phew. Thank God I happened to have these ingredients on hand because I'm not sure what I would have done with a half made pizza and NO sauce! Ha. I will say that the next time I make this I will probably add 1/4 teaspoon or 1/2 teaspoon of brown sugar to take the edge off of the intense tomato flavor, but other than that it was quick to make and serves its purpose well. Good recipe.
Easy and very good recipe! I did have to substitute Italian seasoning for the basil since I didn't have any, but I'm sure it would have been great either way!
This was really good, albeit runny since it didn't have tomato paste. The taste was good though.
LOVED IT
Very good and can't be any easier to make. I added a generous pinch of white sugar and used a teaspoon of italian seasoning instead of just oregano and basil. Also crushed one big clove and garlic instead of mincing it.
This recipe is easy. My own change was adding a half teaspoon of italian seasonings. I did not find it bland. Maybe when I get gutsy enough I'll make my own dough but instead I used refridgerated Pillsbury Pizza Crust dough which comes in a can. Toppings of mozzarella, peppers, mushrooms and olives made an easy, quick dinner.
This sauce was good. Very simple and easy prep which I like. I added a couple pinches of sugar like others suggested. I would make again.
This sauce is delicious! I took the advice of others and added 1/4th tsp of sugar. I make mine a couple hours before and put it in the fridge it makes it really flavorful.
I love this recipe! I only make a few changes. I add a little salt and pepper, and I use perfect pinch Italian seasonings by mc cormick instead of the basil and oregano. My husband loves it!
I usually make pizza sauce with tomato paste, so this was an interesting experiment. I used a 15 oz. can of sauce because that was all that I had on hand so I doubled the amounts of the spices. I also threw in 1/2 tsp. of white sugar and 1 tsp. of onion powder... end result was very yummy!
Very easy to make and it was the first pizza sauce that I have tried that was not to strong flavored. I made it exactly as instructed and it turned out pretty darn good.
I preferred more garlic, but pretty good in a pinch!
I didn't like this at all. I was out of tomato paste (which I've used to make pizza sauce before) so tried this with a can of Hunt's tomato sauce exactly as written. It was thin and not "tomatoey" enough. My hubby liked it better than I did but said it was missing something. I'll stick with the store-bought pizza sauce for my homemade pizzas.
Super easy. No complaints.
This recipe worked out great in a pinch--I had all the ingredients on hand when I needed a quick, simple pizza sauce for a last minute recipe. It tasted very good. Thanks!
I didn't have all of the spices, so I used 1 1/2 t of Emeril's Italian Essence. Delicious!
This was a great and easy recipe. I used garlic powder (all I had) instead of the minced garlic and we added a little brown sugar, we don't like it real acidic. It turned out great. Thanks for the recipe Melanie :)
I needed a quick and easy pizza sauce to make for dinner for some friends coming over and came up on this. Only changes are some brown sugar and extra garlic. You seriously do not need to buy pizza sauce from a grocery store anymore.
I have made this for years. My own concoction using the same ingredients. Its easy, no cooking, quick, delicious, and best of all NOT sweet!! For those liking sweet sauce, its easy to add a dab of sugar.
This was pretty bland. I doubled the amount of garlic, oregano, and basil, and I added fresh basil with the cheese as well. I think I'll try a different recipe next time.
I liked this recipe because I had all the ingredients on hand! I just doctored it up with other spices that we liked! x-tra garlic, a little sugar, rosemary, etc..
Love this recipe, will use again. I would double the recipe though and add a tbsp of sugar. I also used garlic salt instead of mince garlic and it turned out wonderful!!!
I was looking for a sauce that didn't need tomato paste because I didn't have any. This is super easy and I thought it was really good!
Love it! I added 1/2 tsp of sugar and it was perfect.
Very good and very easy! Slightly tangy with just the right amount of flavor as to not overpower to other ingredients. Better than any uncooked pizza sauce attempt I've made. I followed the advice of other reviewers and added 1/2 tsp. of sugar, and I used Italian Seasoning since I didn't have the oregano and basil. But I think it would have been just as good without the changes.
so easy!! Love it!
This is what I use all the time. It tastes great!
8 ounces is not much sauce unless you like a pizza on the dry side. I used a 14 ounce can of diced tomatoes, which I crushed. That made everything kind of runny and with no tomato paste to thicken it I added a small amount of corn starch and doubled all of the other ingredients. Cooked it. It thickened up and was delicious.
I think this is a delicious sauce. With that being said, I think there's too much oregano. Next time I'll try reducing it by half. I also added the sugar as suggested by other reviewers and I think it's a must.
The first time I made this sauce I found that it ran over the sides of my pizza if I use sauce as the recipe calls for, but when I used crushed tomato, it worked perfectly! Overall, great recipe!
This wa really easy, and fast. Best of all it tasted good. I used it with a quick pizza dough recipe I have and I can make a good pizza in 10-15 min. I love to make it when I dont have time to put something together.
I added more of the seasoning then what was called for. Amazing!!!! No more buying pizza sauce. This is super!
Very easy and tasted excellent!
it was super easy for a last minute dinner idea~ I'll never again buy sauce in a jar!!!
In my opinion all tomato based sauces needs sugar to cut down on the acidity, I added 1 teaspoon of brown sugar. I liked that this wasn't really thick allowing some of the water content to seep into the pizza crust. I chose this recipe for it's small amount called for in the 1-Dish Pepperoni Cheese Pizza Bake from this site but can't wait to try it on a pizza crust I like better, for example, Jay's Signature Pizza Crust.
This was so simple and good! I thought I had tomato sauce, but did not. So I pureed a can of petite diced tomatoes, I thought it might be a little thin, but I made it to put in a casserole so it was fine. I used garlic powder and also added a 1/2 tsp of rosemary (b/c it's my new favorite spice!!). Anyway, I simmered it for about 15 minutes and gave it a taste - wonderful! I will definitely be making this again! Thanks for the great recipe.
Great sauce
wonderful pizza sauce and so easy!I did add just a little sugar to mine but it still came out great.
Exactly what I was looking for! A lot of other recipes use tomato paste, which I never have. I used fresh oregano and basil because I had some and it was great! I will definitely be making this again!
I was pleasantly amazed how good this is with such few ingredients.
I make this every time I make pizza. If you use "natural" sauce, you may have to add more flavorings, since there aren't any in the natural sauce. But this is so light and yummy.
didn't like this at all. sauce soaked into crust and all I had was toppings. will use tomato paste next time like I usually do and it turns out great.
I was in a pinch tonight- had my pizza dough rolled out but NO sauce! Searched and found this recipe and wow- what a pleasant surprise! Something so simple tastes so good! Only change I made was to add in a 1/2 teaspoon of sugar. Much more economical than buying pizza sauce and tastes great!
I was looking for a good pizza sauce for the pizza dough I have been making. I used real garlic and followed the suggestions of adding sugar. While it is not as “thick” as I would like for saucing the pizza its flavor was great and worked very well with the pizza dough!
I tried this sauce when I didn't have the pre-made sauce in my pantry. I really enjoyed this simple sauce, and made it just as the recipe directs. It is especially good on french bread pizza.
It truly is easy and delicious! I also added 2 tspn sugar and 1/4 tspn of onion powder. Love the fact I can put this together in one minute!
easy to prepare and it tastes great! i added some parsley, garlic powder and fresh garlic. it was fabulous!
Also would add sugar. These are the right ingredients to start but it needs more.
This was pretty darn good. Really easy to fix, required practically nothing, everything was on hand. I misread and used garlic powder instead of minced garlic, it was fine anyway. Very tomatoey. Almost too tomatoey for my personal tastes. I used a can of tomato paste and a half can of water. Nothing exotic or fancy, but sometimes simple things are the best. This is great if you have really picky eaters since there are no chunks of veggies. Thanks Melanie for sharing!
Very tasty and easy to make. I will not buy premade pizza sauce in the future! This was cheaper and tasted great.
didn't really taste like pizza sauce.
Wonderful but I added fresh basil and extra garlic. Delicious!!
My family really enjoyed this sauce on our home made Pizza dough, I substituted Italian Seasoning for the dried Oregano & Basil. Very easy to throw together with ingredients from your pantry.
Was good and would make again. I did add a bit more garlic and a very little bit of garlic/pepper seasoning. Also added about an 1/8 of a tsp sugar.
Simple and delicious! All I did to change it was to use fresh basil and oregano (have it in my garden so why not). Would be good with dried as well. Great, easy recipe!
Simple and delicious. I had everything on hand!
Finally I had all ingredients on hand. Quick and delicious! Blended very well with pepperoni and mozzarella for a great tasting pizza.
Quick, easy, good! Just what I was looking for in a pinch.
I like to use a large fresh tomato diced small, minced garlic, and a tablespoon of olive oil and oregano for my pizza sauce. If I don't have fresh tomatoes available this is a great, quick substitute.
The only thing i changed was i used garlic powder instead of minced garlic but it was just as good. This was literally the easiest thing I have ever made.
Excellent easy recipe. I made this sauce in the morning and let the ingredients blend the whole day. I will definitely use this again!
Great!
I added sugar as mentioned by another reviewer but didn't change anything else. This was great! Much better than the bottled pizza sauce.
I substituted garlic powder for the minced garlic. I cannot believe how good this sauce is considering how simple it is.
Very tasty and easy. I will make this again and probably double the recipe for one pizza because it didn't seem to provide enough to cover the pizza sufficiently. Great recipe.
Was in a bind for a quick pizza sauce recipe and this did a great job fitting the bill. My daughter is picky about sauce and she enjoyed this one.
Lacking in flavor. Add your own seasonings!
Perfect easy sauce
This was exactly the simplicity that I needed! I’m keto so did not want the added sugar. I was making a small cauliflower crust pizza and needed a sauce on the fly and this worked perfectly!
I followed the review recommendation to cut back the oil and liquid. I did not add sugar and the taste was still good. It tasted just like the pizza
This is quick and easy to throw together at any time you need a pizza sauce. We also use this for dipping sauce breadsticks.
after adding 1/2 tsp sugar, some crushed red pepper, and 2 leaves of chopped fresh basil(on top of the dried basil), this is delicious. had everything on hand. so inexpensive and easy. i will never buy pizza sauce again. only used half of it and froze the rest for future pizza making. thanks so much for the base recipe.
Don't take my 4 as bad, but I changed a few things. That is why I gave it 4 stars. This is so easy and had great taste. I did add a little tomato paste to thinken and some surger to cut back on the acidity. If you are looking for something really easy with great taste, this is the recipe to use.
Needs to be thicker. I think next time I make it I will add some tomato paste.
good recipe. I added a tsp of sugar and a tsp of black pepper. Excellent flavor.
The title of the recipe says it all! I thought I had a jar of pizza sauce on hand, but whoops, I didn't. Allrecipes.com to the rescue! This recipe was quickly prepared and while I think it would benefit from some simmering, or at the very least, sitting for awhile to let the flavors blend, I just mixed it up and used it right away. It was great! I liked that it has no sugar added--that is the kind of sauce I buy--without sugar. Thanks for the great, and EASY, pizza sauce recipe!
