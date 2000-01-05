Swedish Tea Ring

This is a hand-shaped, filled yeast bread that my 2-year-old daughter loves to help prepare. The dough can be made ahead and refrigerated, then baked in the morning. Sprinkle chopped, toasted almonds over the ring if you wish. Nuts can also be added to the filling along with the raisins.

By Julia

Ingredients

For the Dough:
For the Filling:
For the Icing:

Directions

  • In a bread machine, put milk, egg, butter, sugar, salt, bread flour, and yeast in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select the Dough cycle and press Start. When dough is mixed, transfer to a greased bowl; cover with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

  • Grease 2 baking sheets or line them with parchment paper; set aside.

  • Divide dough in half. Roll each piece out into rectangles about 12x16 inches. Spread each dough rectangle with 1 tablespoon softened butter. In a small bowl, combine 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 3/4 cup light brown sugar, and 1/2 cup raisins.

  • Sprinkle cinnamon mixture onto buttered dough. Roll them up jelly-roll fashion, along long side. Pinch edges to seal. Stretch and twist into rings, pinching ends to seal. Place them seam-side down onto prepared baking sheets. Using clean scissors, cut 2/3 way of the way through the loaf at about 1-inch intervals. Spread each cut slightly. you wish to

  • [At this point, the dough can be refrigerated: cover dough with greased plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. The next morning, let pastries come to room temperature for about half an hour before baking as directed in step 7.]

  • Alternately, cover each ring with a clean towel or greased plastic wrap and let loaves rise until double, about 40 minutes.

  • Arrange two oven racks so that both baking sheets will fit. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake for 10 minutes in preheated; rotate baking sheets. Bake until rings are light brown and the filling is oozing and bubbling, about 10 minutes more.

  • In a small mixing bowl, combine confectioners sugar, almond extract, and milk until icing is desired consistency. Drizzle icing over warm pastries.

Cook's Note:

The first part of this recipe is prepared in my bread machine on Christmas Eve. I make it right up to the second rise stage, then cover and refrigerate it. On Christmas morning, I allow it to warm up and rise until double in size before baking. It is especially sumptuous when it is still warm and a special treat for Christmas morning in our house.

Editor's Note:

To prepare this recipe in a stand mixer, combine lukewarm milk and yeast in the mixing bowl; let stand five minutes. Add beaten egg, 1 tablespoon butter, 3 tablespoons white sugar, salt, and bread flour. With the dough hook, mix on low speed for 12 to 15 minutes, scraping down hook and sides of bowl occasionally. Transfer dough to a greased bowl to rise; proceed with recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 68.4mg. Full Nutrition
