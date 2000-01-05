Swedish Tea Ring
This is a hand-shaped, filled yeast bread that my 2-year-old daughter loves to help prepare. The dough can be made ahead and refrigerated, then baked in the morning. Sprinkle chopped, toasted almonds over the ring if you wish. Nuts can also be added to the filling along with the raisins.
Cook's Note:
The first part of this recipe is prepared in my bread machine on Christmas Eve. I make it right up to the second rise stage, then cover and refrigerate it. On Christmas morning, I allow it to warm up and rise until double in size before baking. It is especially sumptuous when it is still warm and a special treat for Christmas morning in our house.
Editor's Note:
To prepare this recipe in a stand mixer, combine lukewarm milk and yeast in the mixing bowl; let stand five minutes. Add beaten egg, 1 tablespoon butter, 3 tablespoons white sugar, salt, and bread flour. With the dough hook, mix on low speed for 12 to 15 minutes, scraping down hook and sides of bowl occasionally. Transfer dough to a greased bowl to rise; proceed with recipe.