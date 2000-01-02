Swedish Meatballs I

This is one of my husband's favorites. I created it using several other Swedish meatball recipes that didn't quite make the grade.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the egg and the milk. Add the beef, cream of wheat and onion and mix well. Shape into 1 inch balls. Place balls on a lightly greased baking sheet.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 20 minutes.

  • Drain meatballs on paper towels, if needed. Then place meatballs in a lightly greased 2 quart casserole dish. In a separate medium bowl, combine the soups with the evaporated milk, stirring until smooth. Pour over the meatballs.

  • Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for another 40 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
662 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 47.8g; cholesterol 177.7mg; sodium 1193.4mg. Full Nutrition
