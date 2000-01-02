Swedish Meatballs I

Part of the fun of this site is reading other reviewers comments and tweaks - we can all pretty much look at a recipe and know if we'd like to add something to fit our personal tastes...tho sometimes we're not exactly sure what to add or how much...there's where the other reviewers come in - and all I can say is "Thank you everyone out there !" I too made only the sauce from this recipe...with a few tweaks from other reviewers - added one small finely diced onion with two large finely grated cloves of garlic sauteed in butter..added to two cans of Cream of Mushroom soup...kept the amount of one can evaporated milk...about 8 to 10 oz sour cream...one tablespoon Worcestershire sauce...a few good shakes of black pepper...a pinch of salt - And let me tell you...this sauce is the bomb !...turned out something similar to what my Mom made for us as kids...tho she called it Russian Meatballs - therefore...I am rating this recipe 5 stars as an excellent base.