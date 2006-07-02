Garlic Cheese Chicken Rollups

This is a quick, easy and tasty meal - my husband's favorite! If you can make ahead and let marinate, it is even better. Roll on up to the stove and make a tasty treat for dinner tonight!

By Wendy Neff

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pound chicken breasts until thinned out. In a shallow dish or bowl mix together bread crumbs and cheese. Dip one side of each breast into melted butter or margarine, then into crumb/cheese mixture. Place a dollop of cheese spread at one end of each chicken breast, on the side of the breast not dipped in the mixture. Roll up each breast and secure with toothpicks.

  • Place rollups in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and drizzle any remaining butter or margarine over all. Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 40.6g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 138.2mg; sodium 1080.6mg. Full Nutrition
