Garlic Cheese Chicken Rollups
This is a quick, easy and tasty meal - my husband's favorite! If you can make ahead and let marinate, it is even better. Roll on up to the stove and make a tasty treat for dinner tonight!
I found this recipe to be absolutely amazing! I followed the recipe exactly, but with my own cheese spread. I added together a package of cream cheese, dry chives, minced garlic, garlic powder and onion powder and blended it in the food processor until wonderfully whipped. This is one of the best new recipes I've made in weeks. I highly recommend everyone try this at least once!
I thought this was pretty boring. Although I will admit that I am not much of a chicken fan.Read More
I found this recipe to be absolutely amazing! I followed the recipe exactly, but with my own cheese spread. I added together a package of cream cheese, dry chives, minced garlic, garlic powder and onion powder and blended it in the food processor until wonderfully whipped. This is one of the best new recipes I've made in weeks. I highly recommend everyone try this at least once!
These were outstanding. I was wanting some new recipes for chicken instead of the usual and this was it!!! It was quite rich so if you fix these make sure you don't make any side dishes that are rich themselves or that have garlic in them. Here are a few tips for those who could use them: If you are having trouble finding the garlic cheese spread, I found one made by Philidelphia and it is a Garlic and Parmesan cheese cracker spread. They just came out with these and it works really well, it should be in the refrigerator isle. I found it in Wal-Mart. For those who don't keep bread crumbs around the house like me, you can use crushed crutons. I used some seasoned crutons that we had and crushed them up, it adds extra flavor too. Also, for those who said that their chicken was bland, try marinating your chicken AFTER you have pounded them thin, in a bowl of Kraft Zesty Italian dressing, it has to be the ZESTY, regular Italian doesn't work as well. It's best if you marinate them overnight, but even if it's only a few hours, it still adds a really great flavor. I 99% of the time marinate my chicken in this dressing first no matter how I fix it. Hope this helps. Thanks for a really great recipe.
These were a HUGE hit. Couldn't find the garlic cheese spread and instead used Roasted Garlic flavor Cream Cheese. Came out fine. These also work well to make ahead and freeze.
This was fantastic. Once I pounded the chicken breast, the pieces were pretty big so I only used 2 breats and cut them in half (enough to feed my family of 3). I made my own cream cheese mix with a tablespoon of fresh chopped onion, 4 tsp of minced garlic, and some fresh chives and parsley into 8oz of cream cheese. I slathered this on the chicken breast, rolled and toothpicked and then dipped in butter and breaded. It was delicious!!! I will make it again and again!!
I've used allrecipes for many meals for my family & never have rated any of them. I just made this for my family (did make a few changes) they are picky eaters as in many famly's & they just raved about it. I did make my own filing of cream cheese, montery/garlic cheese, fresh garlic, basil, parsley, salt,pepper & store bought 3 cheese blend. I used town house butter crackers instead of bread crumbs. The best part- :) strips of bacon for a visual. It came out AWESOME !!! I love this site & all the things it has to offer & that we all can exchange our ideas & our own review's from REAL famlies. Thanks again & hope this was useful to some.
Very good chicken dish! The garlic cheese spread is excellent. However, there was too much Parmesan / bread crumbs mixture; the amount of Parmesan and bread crumbs should be cut in half. This dish compliments very well the Orange Rice Medley recipe from this website. Overall, this is an excellent recipe and I'll definitely make this tasty dish again.
YUMMY! per other reviews i made my own filling w/cream cheese, fresh chives, parsley, garlic, onion powder, grlic salt. also i used 1 cup parm. cheese and 1/2 bread crombs ( to cut the carbs) and sprinkled shredded mozz. cheese on top the last 10 minutes. my family loved it - definitely a keeper!
Delicious. Made this for hubby for Valentine's Day dinner. It was nice enough to serve for the special day. I followed the recipe to a T, with the exception of adding fresh mozzarella for the last 10 minutes of the baking. (Hubby is a cheese lover and I knew he would love the addition...and he did.) Thanks for the post, will definately make again.
Very tasty. Recipe was kind of vague about the pounding out so I made mine about 1/2 inch thick and put the cheese at one end and rolled around it. This made for HUGE rolls so I'll cut the breasts in half next time so they're more manageable. I didn't use packaged spread (is this Boursin or Rondele?) so I mixed up PHiladelphia cream cheese (the brick) with a handful of chives and several garlic cloves in my food processor. A definite keeper.
Delicious, I used Japanese breadcrumbs and substituted the garlic cream cheese with garlic goat cheese. I also added Pancetta which was a tasty addition.
This recipe has some weaknesses which, with a little tweaking, easily becomes a 5-star recipe. I couldn't see the point of coating both sides of the chicken before stuffing and rolling it up, so I held off on that until the chicken was rolled and secured with toothpicks. The chicken itself calls for no seasoning, explaining why other reviewers found it bland. I had some leftover lemon vinaigrette in the fridge, so I marinated the chicken in that, then seasoned it with Penzey's Fox Point Seasoning once I had the chicken breasts pounded out. I used Boursin garlic and herb cheese spread and rolled up the chicken burrito-style to ensure the cheese stayed put. I used homemade toasted bread crumbs to which I added freshly ground pepper, some chopped fresh parsley, and minced garlic along with the Parmesan (the good stuff!). As others have noted, half the amount of crumb mixture is all you need. To finish, I served this with a drizzle of homemade marinara sauce. The chicken was SO flavorful and tender! And the marinara was the perfect complement to the rich, cheesy filling. I served this with a side of spaghettini and fresh grean beans - a beautiful and delicious meal fit for a king!
I LOVE this recipe and it is my husband's favorite. I make it when we have company served with Tortellini Alfredo. I pour some of the extra alfredo sauce over the chicken before serving...delicious! The only thing I change is I use cream cheese and minced garlic for the filling. Wonderful Recipe!
This recipe was GREAT. I took some suggestions from the other reviews. Many claim you do not need the amount of bread crumbs suggested. I cut back 1/2 and still had too many. That would be the combination of bread crumbs and parm cheese. Also, I added some slices of shaved ham, onlyh b/c I had it in the frig. You can make this ahead. DO NOT dip in the butter and crumb mixture until the next day. What I did was to fill them, roll them up, cover, refrigerate. Next day, dip them in butter and bread crumb mixture. Bake at 25-30 mins. 35 min. is too long as they need to sit for a few minutes and will cook a little longer while sitting. I will make this again!!!
This was so easy to make, and was declared 12 out of 10 stars! I used cream cheese, mixed with fresh chopped garlic and dried chives instead of the cheese the recipe asked for. I cooked it for 50 minutes and it was done perfectly.
My husband does not like chicken. He just doesn't. So when he said, "This is so good" and I said, "would you want to eat it again" and he said, "Anytime", I knew it was a winner. Instead of dipping in butter, I marinated it in homemade Italian dressing and the breading stuck great. I also made my own garlic cream cheese, sauteed mushrooms and spinach (because I needed to use them) and it was restaurant quality. Thanks for this easy, delicious recipe!
This recipe is sooo good when I have dinner guests that ask me if I'm make it!
I made this Saturday night for my fiancé and he LOVED it!! Said this goes to the top of his favorite list! I did do some changes to it b/c I used what I had. Here is what I changed. I took regular cream cheese and added garlic powder, onion powder, and garlic salt I didn’t measure I just added some mixed well and tasted it and added whatever else I needed. Next time I will know to only use half a package of cream cheese b/c a whole package was way to much. I also added a little bit of finally shredded cheese to the mix to help with not being so runny. I used about 3 tooth picks on each piece of chicken to help close it up and keep the cream cheese mix in I think I only had one really “leak” out but it was pretty stuffed full. I took some of the other user’s advice and I used shake n bake in place of bread crumbs. I also added a thin slice of ham to the mixture to make it more like a chicken cordon blue taste and my fiancé raved about how that helped make the dish! Thanks for the awesome recipe this is a keeper for sure!! :)
Delicious! Could not find the garlic cheese spread so instead I've used Philadelphia Parmesan garlic spread. (Thanks to other reviews) It was well loved by everyone. Yummy!
This recipe was amazing and so easy! The only change I made was that i seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper, and garlic powder before breading. I had some left over cheese mix so I melted it down with butter and milk and made a great cream sauce to go on top of it. It was delicious!
This recipe was AMAZING! However I didn't follow it exactly... I didn't have seasoned bread crumbs so I took the plain and seasoned it with onion powder, garlic powder, parsley, oregano, basil, rosemary and coriander. I didn't measure anything either, just poured it in! I butterflied the chicken and put 2 wedges of the laughing cow garlic and herb cheese on the bottom half of each, folded it together, rolled it in the butter and then the bread crumb/ Parmesan cheese mixture and baked at 350 for 30 minutes. It was perfect! My picky husband took a bite and was amazed! Definitely will do this again, next time for some more people!
Oh my gosh! These rollups were sooo delicious. I made 5 of them and my husband and I devoured them. I usee 1 T. of Alouette Garlic and Herbs Spreadable Cheese for each rollup. I will definitely keep this recipe for my rotation. Thanks Wendy...
Best chicken recipe I've ever tasted!! Definately a keeper! I did substitute the garlic cheese spread with onion & chives flavored cream cheese because I couldn't find the garlic cheese spread at my store.
You must try! I made these this week and they were delicious! I used recipe as a base recipe only and then modified to my liking. I pounded 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts between 2 pieces of wax paper til they were nice and thin. I then marinated them in ranch, basil, italian seasoning, pinch of cayanne, and a bit of olive oil for a few hours. I used melted butter to make the mix of bread crumbs and cracker crumbs stick to one side of each breast. Then I chopped garlic, jalapenos, and peanuts. I mixed these with sour cream, a pinch of cayanne, oregano, italian seasoning, and italian herb philly cooking cream. I spooned the filling into each breast and rolled up, securing with toothpicks. I put into a shallow baking dish and I used the remaining melted butter on top of each chicken roll, then added more crumbs. Baked at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. They came out perfect and crispy. My boyfriend loved them. I forgot the cheese but they still were fantastic. Quick and easy to prepare. Will definitely make again.
Yum! I used Alouette garlic and herbs cheese and it was delicious!
Loved this!! I didn't have a pounder so instead I butterflied the chicken and secured it with toothpicks. It worked fine as well, even though some of the cream escaped. I make this all the time!
Who knew something so easy could be so delicious. I followed the recipe as is and it could not have been better. Thanks!
Made this last night for the first time, was looking to make something different with chicken breasts and this was a huge hit! I used fresh flavored bread crumbs that I got from a local bakery, which added better flavor then the typical bread crumbs you buy in the grocery store. I also used "Boursin" cheese spread-it's a garlic and herb cheese that is very rich and flavorful. It was GREAT! The cheese was very creamy inside and the taste was amazing if you love garlic. I had the Boursin cheese in the house so I used that but I would def make my own cheese mixture if I didn't. Also just another little tip...use a generous amount on the dollop of cheese as it only gives you more deeelish cheese oozing from the roll-ups to eat! It's sooo good! Will make over and over again! Yay, a new chicken dish that everyone loves! Hope this helps! Happy cooking everyone!
I made this dish last week for my family and have been asked to make it again EVERDAY. It is sooo easy but is impressive enough for company. I took a previous persons' suggestion and marinated with Zesty Italian Dressing a couple hours before hand. I found you can omit the butter as the crumbs (I used croutons crushed) covered the chicken easily with the marinade. Just make sure you don't over cook the chicken 25-30 mins was ample. A keeper!
I found this to be way too rich for my taste. I did use onion and chive cream cheese and it was just too heavy. I will try again with ham and swiss cheese as the coating was good and it was very quick to make as I used thin sliced boneless chicken breast.
We added sun dried tomatoes in the cheese mix and it was perfect. Very flavorful.
Wow this was great, we really liked it a lot! I used herbed goat cheese to make it this time, but other spreadable cheeses would also work great. The only thing I would change is to make less breadcrumb mixture; I did not need all of it.
I don't know guys... It sounded like a rich dish that I might get at a restaurant, but it just wasn't that good to me. The outside was dry and sandy, the chicken was bland, and the center was delicious but it tasted like it needed to be on a bagel, not in the middle of my dinner plate. I even added some extra spices to give it a boost. The flavors didn't blend well and nobody at my dinner table really loved it. Maybe marinara sauce over the top would bring it all together more? But I probably wont be trying this again.
Wow, if there was a ten-star rating, this recipe would get it from me. This is probably the best recipe that I've tried using chicken breasts, bar-none! I followed this recipe to the letter but didn't have the suggested cream cheese, so I followed another reviewers suggestion to mix cream cheese with garlic, onion powder and chives. It is simply AWESOME! A dish fit for company without a doubt. The suggestions that I would make is use 1/2 the cream cheese mixture that was suggested by the other reviewer and 1/2 the breadcrumb mixture because I had a lot leftover and even sprinkled extra over the top.
I loved this idea. I added some thinly sliced jalepeno and Black Forest ham. Kind of a popper/Cordon Bleu cross. Perfect.
Excellent recipe and very easy. For the garlic cheese, I used Laughing Cow Light Garlic and Herb cheese spread at 35 calories a wedge. Each roll up took 1/2 wedge. I did have way too much bread crumbs and parmesan mixture, at least 50% too much. Before the roll ups went into the oven, I drizzled them with about 2 tablespoons of melted butter and sprinkled them with 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese. I will definitely make this again!
This was fantastic! Followed recipe exactly.
What a yummy recipe! It was quick and easy to make but had lots of flavor. Made own cream cheese mixture as others had suggested. UPDATE: The next time we made this, we added a thin slice of red pepper inside the chicken & this turned out great too!
This was absolutely delicious and easy! I used the Rondele brand. I never really cared for it much as a spread but it's GREAT as a filler for chicken.
This was delicious - I felt like a fancy chef when those delicious smells started coming out of my oven! I just had plain breadcrumbs, so I mixed in the parm, and then some basil, oregano, parsley, garlic powder, pepper, and dried pesto spices. I coated both sides of the chicken with the spice mix. For the filling, I found a whipped garlic cream cheese, and that worked out really well. It was a little lighter and very flavorful. Definitely a hit in our house!
these were delicious! i was skeptical because it didn't call for browning before oven cooking, but pleasantly surprised at first bite. the filling is a great base for adding other ingredients. i went with sliced sauteed mushrooms and minced fresh garlic, 4 slices fried and crumbled bacon, salt, cayenne, one finely chopped green onion and parsley flakes. i dipped the breasts in buttermilk (rather than the butter called for) and drizzled the melted butter on top to ensure it wouldn't dry out. just an unbelievable recipe. a must do!
Yum! This was delicious. I used panko bread crumbs (all I had) and just mixed in some italian seasoning and some garlic powder. I also did what others have done and made my own cream cheese mixture by combining softened cream cheese, minced garlic, onion powder, dried basil, and dried parsley. When DH says that a chicken recipe is "Good" you know you've got a winner. :)
I love this recipe, nice twist on preparing chicken. I made this for dinner and everyone loved it. I can't wait to make this again. The garlic cheese spread is a nice compliment to the cheddar.
These are delicious! This recipe is a keeper. This dish is so easy to make. I used chicken breast tenderloins and didn't pound down the meat at all and they rolled up fine. Used cream cheese like other reviewers mixed with garlic and onion powder and dried parsley. Chicken turned out perfect, very moist and tender.
this was really good. I couldn't find a good price on the garlic cheese spread so I used whipped garlic cream cheese. I used 3 breasts, halved the bread crumbs and the parm cheese, and probably only 3 oz of "spread." It was a little difficult to roll the chicken, but overall it wasn't hard and turned out great. I'd make it again.
I actually made these with thin slices of pork loin. They turned out really well. I though the garlic cheese was a bit bland, but I used a homemade version of it. The one person that I thought wouldn't like it said they were really good. He liked the change from how the chops are usually prepared. I will use again...and with chicken!! :)
Sad to say I was not impressed at all with this dish. Followed the directions exactly and it was just not good. My husband said it was "ok" and ate most of it but after two bites I threw mine out. The texture of the cream cheese was very off putting and the flavor was just "wrong" I wont be making these again.
I'm a young, new cookand wanted a way to make a tasty wholesome chicken meal and this is definitely it.I did not have a garlic spread at home so used minced garlic with mozzarella cheese and it came out great..cant wait to get a creamy spread next time!
will try again next time i will have the buthcher pound out the chicken what a mess taht was to do i made them to thick i think the next time they will be better thanks
Very good! Used cream cheese with some minced garlic instead of cheese spread, used two chicken breasts, pounded flat and cut in half. Ton of excess bread crumbs at end that had to just get thrown away, so next time I will only use half that amount. Baked for 25 minutes and turned out very well! Served with long grain and wild rice. My mom and I loved it!
My husband said this was the best thing I'd ever made! It was pretty easy too! I couldn't find the cheese listed in the recipe, so I made a garlic cream cheese from another All Recipes. It was wonderful.
excellent recipe. I wanted to cook something easy that *looked* hard for an anniversary. This dish is delicious, easy to make, and impressive.
Such a hit!!! I found this recipe when searching by ingredients, and WOW!!! My fiancee told me I need to make this again...very soon (which is a HUGE compliment coming from him). The only variation I made was using garlic butter to coat the chicken breast, used Herb and Garlic cream cheese and added a sprinkle of shredded cheddar cheese to the inside before rolling the chicken as well as a little on top with 5 minutes left to cook. Thanks so much for the great easy meal! :)
Thank you for this recipe. It will become my go to recipe for chicken breasts from now on. I used Philadelphia brand garlic cooking creme. I also halved the amount of (Italian) bread crumbs. This dish looks so professional to be so easy.
I've been making something like this for years. It's fast and easy to throw together. The garlic cheese spread that I use is a base of 1/3 fat free cream cheese, just a little bit of milk to thin and herbs, sometimes I'll dice up and toss into the cream cheese sun dried tomato. You can either use dried herbs or fresh. The "garlic cheese" also makes a great appetizer to top your favorite cracker
These were so so good, make atleast once or twice a week. :) Thanks so much!
SO GOOD!!! Definitely a keeper! I didn't have any "Garlic Cheese Spread" so I mixed an 8 oz pkg of room temperature cream cheese with garlic/onion powder and parsley flakes...turned out excellent. It was my first time cooking dinner for a guy I recently started dating (what pressure!!) and I was so happy I picked this recipe...he loved it! Kudos!
These were very tasty. Since I buy all types of chicken when it's on sale, I had thin cut chicken breasts. Very simple and good. Will make again.
I'd give this one five stars if I didn't have to adjust a thing, but I DID make my own cream cheese filling from spring onion, cream cheese, a bit of minced garlic, and white pepper. Aside from that... a HUGE hit at my house and another recipe I took the time to print out and add to my old brass recipe box.
Wonderful! Only difference was that I used Panko bread crumbs! Next time I will also try as another reviewer suggested, putting fresh mozz. cheese on top after the final few minutes of baking! Great Recipe!
Wonderful dish - voted into rotation by the entire family!
Yummy! Even my husband loved it! I made it with Philadelphia brand Cracker Spreads, Parmesan with Garlic and Herb cheese spread. I also put shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the cheese spread before rolling it up. And, I didn't have any bread crumbs so I crushed up some Butter and Garlic croutons instead. Turned out great! This recipe is a keeper! Update: I experimented some more and made it even better! We're currently on the Atkins diet so I tried 2 new ways to reduce carbs. For my husband I used crushed BBQ Pork rinds in place of the bread crumbs and for mine I sprinkled the chicken with Italian herb seasoning and parmesan cheese. For the filling for both I used plain cream cheese and white cheddar garlic and dill cheese. Excellent!
This turned out absolutely delicious! I used Laughing Cow light Garlic and Herb cheese spread from Acme. I only had plain breadcrumbs on hand so i added garlic and onion powder, crushed red peppers and Italian seasoning to add flavor. Otherwise I followed directions to a T and it turned out great. Served with Garlic bread (we love garlic) and rice w/ veggies. I will certainly make again.
Yummy and easy! I used Philly chive & onion cream cheese and added 2 cloves of garlic and some fresh parsley and blended it all together in my mini cuisinart. BF thought it was delish but something was "missing". I may wrap a piece of turkey bacon around it next time.
I was looking for a new chicken recipe as my husband was sick of the regular chicken breast supper....this was a hit to say the least. It was so easy to make and so delicious! He said it was like something out of a restaurant! Will definitely make again...I used garlic philidelphia cream cheese and also sprinkled some grated cheese on top for the last 10 mins of baking like another reviewer added and it was sooo good!
This was an easy and tasty way to change up a baked chicken recipe. My husband and kids liked it too. I used Alouette garlic flavored cheese and it worked out great. Thanks for a good and easy recipe!
I was hoping to fall head over heels in love with this but, sadly, it didn't happen. We felt this was pretty bland. Sorry :(
I can tell this will be great but it reminded me of my Chicken Parmesan. I use the Seasoned Pepperidge Farm Stuffing mix with the spices....and it's just enough seasoning and I usually have some I save for these recipes. I do run it through my processor to make the crumbs more fine or roll in plastic bag like we did before we had processors. I do that when I make Chicken Parmesan then shake my chicken pieces right in the bag.
Very good. I used the Alouette Garlic and Herb Cheese spread and used Panko bread crumbs. Served it with rice pilaf and green beans. Very yummy.
This dish was soooo... good!!! Made my own cream cheese spread as others had suggested and it turned out great. Lots of flavor, definetely a favorite!! Also used the idea of topping it with fresh mozzarella. Have already shared this recipe with family and friends.
Very Yummy! I used Philadelphia brand parmesan and garlic herb cracker spread as the filling and it turned out great. The only problem I had was that some of the cheese came out during cooking. We spooned it over the top of the roll and it was delicious. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made this tonight but made my own garlic cheese spread with 4 oz crm cheese, 1/4c parm cheese,1/4 C minced red bell pepper,parsley for color. For the breadcrumb substitute I used panko crumbs with basil,salt n pepper,and 1/8 tsp of dill. Seved it with mashed potatoes, and buttered corn. Nice change to basic stuffed chix breast like cordon blue,kiev, and reg stuffing. Thank you
I thought this was a good base recipe. I didn't have everything so I improvised. Instead of bread crumbs, I used crushed corn flake cereal. The filling I mixed 4oz of cream cheese with 2Tbs of prepared crushed garlic, couple sprinkles of dried parsley, 1/4 tsp salt, and 1/3 cup of shredded pizza cheese. I had a little bit of Ragu pasta sauce in the fridge that desparately needed to be used up so I poured around the chicken. Yum, Yum. Can't wait to make again. Will try adding a couple of pepperoni slices next time.
Followed the recipe as written, except for the garlic cheese spread (couldn't find that here). I used a fines herbes spread, but I did add some garlic powder to the breading mixture. (There was quite a bit of the breading mixture left over, though.) The flavor was excellent, and the chicken was moist. Will definitely make this one again. It's good enough for company! Thanks for sharing this one.
Very easy to make and they tasted great! Maybe a little more seasoning for the outside, but other than that I loved this recipe!
We liked this dish and would make it again, but it was not 5 star worthy.
Loved this, though I ended up with too much filling for the chicken. Will definitely try again.
This was delicious! So easy to prepare with the little amount of ingredients I had on hand. This was spectactular accompanied by a cold pasta salad with sweet peppers, olives, cherry tomatoes, red onions, parmesan cheese and Italian dressing. I'm impressed.
I made this recipe for my boyfriend's family, all pretty picky eaters, and they loved it. I changed the recipe slightly, instead of dipping the chicken in butter I used egg. I also used store bought garlic spread, Alouette Garlic and Herb Cheese, normally can be found in the bakery part of the grocery store with the other refrigerated dips. It was wonderful. I pounded out the chicken, dipped ONE side in egg and coated ONE side with Italian seasoned bread crumbs and parm. cheese then put a spoonful of alouette cheese on the uncoated side and rolled it up. It was amazing!! Definitely one of our new favorites.
This was really good! I bought Allouette Light Garlic and Herb. I was worried it would ooze out but it didn't. My husband doesn't care for creamy things and he liked it. I used the little container for 3 breasts and it was fine.
Super easy, super yummy... chose thin sliced chicken breasts to save the time pounding... worked just fine.
Delicious! These were very easy to make and everyone loved them. *Here's a tip for "beating" the chicken breast - place the breast in a large ziplock bag then pound them with a meat cleaver. This contains the mess. This has become a family favorite!
Last night I wanted to grill out but it was too cold and I had some chicken to use up. I checked out this website my mom told me about and found this recipe. I used crushed corn checks instead of bread crumbs, put fresh spinach leaves on the chicken befor the cheese, and instead of garlic cheese I used fat free cream cheese and added minced garlic, garlic salt and parsley. I had to improvise because I didn't have all the things the recipe called for. My 2 girls LOVED it and so did I. I also would recomend trying a sprayable butter to get the breading to stick because the melted butter would get thick again from the chicken being cold and it fell off when I picked the chicken up to put it in the baking dish.
I found this to be a little bland. I made my own filling by using cream cheese, fresh minced garlic, fresh parsley and a little fresh basil. I pounded the chicken thin, salted the chicken, dipped both sides in the butter and dredged both sides in the bread crumbs. I also added a little mozzerella to the filling. If I made it again, I would marinate the chicken overnight.
Flavors were good, but making them stay was difficult.
This is probably, one of, if not, the BEST chicken recipe I have ever made. DELICIOUS!!!
Wow, oh Wow, oh Wow! This was unbelievable! I followed the recipe completely except I doubled it and I'm so glad I did. My 'garlic cheese' was made by Alouette - Garlic and Herbs spreadable cheese. I did bake them about 8 minutes longer (48 minutes). Very easy and delicious!
yummy and tasty! my hubby made himself sick from eating so much of it. for only 4 chicken breasts, you only need like half the called for amount of bread crumbs/parmesan. I ended up with about 3/4c. left over. alot of waste in my book. other than that i wouldnt change a thing.
Good. Used The Laughing Cow light garlic and herb cheese. Would try a different cheese spread next time to get even more flavor.
Lots of flavor and pretty easy to make. I smeared the cheese on pounded chicken breast then rolled and dipped in butter then rolled in bread crumb mixture. Kids loved it too.
Nice flavorful recipe. I used garlic and herb allouette. Yum. Any tips for keeping the cheese from melting out of the rollups?
Amazing! Per other reviewers, I also ended up just cutting a pocket into the chicken and stuffing it with the cheese versus pounding, rolling, etc. It turned out phenomenal! Even the leftovers were good!
Very good. Everyone loved it.
I read the reviews and tried it; couldn't agree more, this is fabulous! It has a very apealing yet not overwhelming flavor. I also could not find a garlic cheese spread so I used the Philly cream cheese... worked fine!
This was excellent!! I always use tons of garlic and I added chopped parsley to the cream cheese (made my own) as well as a little basil and italian seasoning. I also just poured the melted butter (added tarragon, parsley, garlic salt and lemon thyme to butter before melting in micro) over the top rather than dip both sides in. My husband was thrilled with this and we make it all the time now. This is a very versatile recipe and can be changed up many different ways! Thanks for this great recipe! :)
Hubby & I enjoyed this recipe very much...will do it for company. Just to make it go a little quicker, I spread the crumbs & cheese on a piece of wax paper, generously buttered one side of the prepared chicken, then pressed buttered side into crumb mixture.....simple & clean-up is easy !.
This meal was simple and delicious, perfect for a weeknight meal! My husband, typically a picky eater, loved it.
This was nice and delicate and very easy to make. You could easily half the bread crumb/Parmesan mixture. I didn't have garlic cheese spread so I used softened butter mixed with garlic, shredded jack and asiago cheeses, mayo and green onions that I had leftover from garlic bread that I had made. This was so good and looks like you spent a lot of time on it. 12/25/11: Made this for Christmas; a very elegant presentation. We added 8 oz. of cream cheese to the filling this time. I think next time we'll go to dipping it in an egg mixture so the breading stays on better. So good, though! Thank you for sharing.
