Garlic Cheese Chicken Rollups

These were outstanding. I was wanting some new recipes for chicken instead of the usual and this was it!!! It was quite rich so if you fix these make sure you don't make any side dishes that are rich themselves or that have garlic in them. Here are a few tips for those who could use them: If you are having trouble finding the garlic cheese spread, I found one made by Philidelphia and it is a Garlic and Parmesan cheese cracker spread. They just came out with these and it works really well, it should be in the refrigerator isle. I found it in Wal-Mart. For those who don't keep bread crumbs around the house like me, you can use crushed crutons. I used some seasoned crutons that we had and crushed them up, it adds extra flavor too. Also, for those who said that their chicken was bland, try marinating your chicken AFTER you have pounded them thin, in a bowl of Kraft Zesty Italian dressing, it has to be the ZESTY, regular Italian doesn't work as well. It's best if you marinate them overnight, but even if it's only a few hours, it still adds a really great flavor. I 99% of the time marinate my chicken in this dressing first no matter how I fix it. Hope this helps. Thanks for a really great recipe.