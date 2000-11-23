Beer Battered Fried Vegetables

Try this recipe once and you will NEVER try it again. What a nightmare! I followed the recipe to the "T" because I had 1)never used a beer batter and 2) I had never attempted to fry vegetables in this manner. It was a ridiculous mess. The batter came out too hard when finished, that is, the part of the batter that stayed on. It took nearly 1 1/2 hours to fry less than 2 lbs of vegetables. I will admit that the taste was not terrible once done but who wants to go through that much trouble for an appetizer or side dish? Really? I was so frustrated at the end that it could have tasted like ambrosia from the Heavens and I would not have appreciated it. I will definitely NOT be making this again. Sorry D.J., Two thumbs down!

Read More