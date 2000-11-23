Beer Battered Fried Vegetables

4.5
78 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 20
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

My family really likes these fried vegetables for a change of pace, especially when it's near fair time. You can use any type of dipping sauce that you enjoy with these vegetables.

Recipe by N-STAR

6
6 servings
  • In a medium bowl, mix together 1 1/2 cup flour and beer with a wooden spoon; let stand for at least 3 hours at room temperature.

  • Mix eggs and milk in a small bowl. In a separate bowl mix together 1/2 cup flour and salt and pepper.

  • Heat oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Dip each vegetable in the egg and milk mixture. Next dip the vegetable into the flour and seasoning mixture, finally dip the vegetable in the beer and flour mixture. Place the vegetables into the oil and fry until golden brown,

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 65.3mg; sodium 53.9mg. Full Nutrition
