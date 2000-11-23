Beer Battered Fried Vegetables

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 65.3mg; sodium 53.9mg. Full Nutrition
Try this recipe once and you will NEVER try it again. What a nightmare! I followed the recipe to the "T" because I had 1)never used a beer batter and 2) I had never attempted to fry vegetables in this manner. It was a ridiculous mess. The batter came out too hard when finished, that is, the part of the batter that stayed on. It took nearly 1 1/2 hours to fry less than 2 lbs of vegetables. I will admit that the taste was not terrible once done but who wants to go through that much trouble for an appetizer or side dish? Really? I was so frustrated at the end that it could have tasted like ambrosia from the Heavens and I would not have appreciated it. I will definitely NOT be making this again. Sorry D.J., Two thumbs down!
Really easy to make fried vegetable. Was a hit in my thanksgiving dinner. I would add some cornstarch to the seasoning mix to make it crunchier.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/10/2001
This was a very good batter...I'm not sure what the reason was for dipping in egg and milk and flour before the batter. I have made beer batter before and the batter sticks fine to the veggies without the flour and egg, etc.
First, this IS a little messy but not too bad. I did skip the milk/egg batter ~ just used the beer/flour mix and certainly did NOT let it sit for 3 hours first: half hour worked fine for me. I added some all season salt and a dash of lemon pepper seasoning to the beer batter and fried a variety of veggies (green peppers, onions, and zucchini). We enjoyed these alot! Although I normally don't fry my veggies (as it severly decreases the nutritional value of the vegetables) this was a nice change and I might do it again every once in a while.
The flavor of this is wonderful. I used other suggestions in adding some spices to flavor flour/beer mixture.I did not use the egg batter and it didn't make any difference.I used the same batter on shrimp too. Mmm. Fantastic!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2002
i made onion rings last night and they went over big this is one recipe i will use again and again
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2000
Very quick and easy to make! I'd modify the recipe: In Step 1:I'd add some seasoning to the beer batter mixture (ex.lemon pepper) In Step 2:Mix 1 egg and 1/2 cup milk I used zucchini and it was a hit!
Try this recipe once and you will NEVER try it again. What a nightmare! I followed the recipe to the "T" because I had 1)never used a beer batter and 2) I had never attempted to fry vegetables in this manner. It was a ridiculous mess. The batter came out too hard when finished, that is, the part of the batter that stayed on. It took nearly 1 1/2 hours to fry less than 2 lbs of vegetables. I will admit that the taste was not terrible once done but who wants to go through that much trouble for an appetizer or side dish? Really? I was so frustrated at the end that it could have tasted like ambrosia from the Heavens and I would not have appreciated it. I will definitely NOT be making this again. Sorry D.J., Two thumbs down!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2002
SOOO GOOD!!! They are delicious! My kids gobble them up as soon as they are set on the table! They remind me of the late summertime fair! Even in the middle of winter!
I've used this recipe twice, and got rave reviews. Just keep in mind this is a VERY filling dish - so you might not want to serve it as the first in a multi-course meal. I used a very large variety of veggies - Broc. Caul. Mozz Cheese (very good) shrooms. It turns out very much like the veggies you get at Boardwalk Fries. Note: I used a deep fryer - I don't know how well this would work as pan frying...
First, this IS a little messy but not too bad. I did skip the milk/egg batter ~ just used the beer/flour mix and certainly did NOT let it sit for 3 hours first: half hour worked fine for me. I added some all season salt and a dash of lemon pepper seasoning to the beer batter and fried a variety of veggies (green peppers, onions, and zucchini). We enjoyed these alot! Although I normally don't fry my veggies (as it severly decreases the nutritional value of the vegetables) this was a nice change and I might do it again every once in a while.
A couple of problems - 1st the recipe does not state 2 cups flour - divided. I almost added all the flour with the beer - instead of 1 1/2 cups. In previous reviews people complained about the batter being too thick - this might be the problem. 2nd problem - No seasoning! No Salt, No Pepper! Nothing! and it tastes like it - Nothing! So why 3 stars? It has great potential - add your seasonings to taste and make sure your oil is 350 -375 - it takes a while brown - that is the nature of the beast. I am glad I made this - it needed a picture - but I think I won't give up my old method. Thank you for sharing.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2003
This recipe is a lot of work, but tastes great....
Thanks for a great recipe, D.J.! I made fried mushrooms and onions with this batter last night and my husband raved for FOUR HOURS. Seriously, the man was giddy. We've tried many different batters, but yours is definitely the best and the one we'll use from now on. The only change I'll make is to add a little more seasoning, but the consistency and crunch of the finished product was perfect and totally worth the mess. Thanks again!
Very bland. Although the better was a great consistency and had good crunch it just definitely needed A LOT more seasoning. I did think it was fun though frying things like carrots and bell peppers (which I used red). I used a light beer but next time I will use a dark (hoping for more flavor) and definitely some garlic powder and cayenne in with the flour mixture.
This was fantastic batter! I used it to fry zucchini. Was absolutely delicious. I didn't let it sit for 3 hrs and I tried it with the egg/flour dip and without-didn't notice a difference so stuck with just dipping into the batter and frying. Only addition was some creole seasoning to spice it up. Came out perfect, great texture, nice and crisp. Will definitely make it again!
I really love this recipe! but it is a bit bland.so to the flour mixture I added pepper,seasoned salt,garlic powder,onion powder.use lots of all b/c some of it comes off with the 3rd batter.I did use all 3 steps of battering.love this.with the added seasoning its 5 star
A little bland and runny, but could be better with added spices and refrigeration.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2005
Yummy! Excellent. I didn't wait 3 hours but it was excellent nonetheless. I used carrots, broccoli, and mozzarella. I thought the broccoli would be best but it was tasteless (could be the head). I'm glad I found this - thanks.
Fantastic!! To the person who gave this one star, dry your veggies before you dip. Also, this is a fun recipe for special occasions. I don't think many prepare this for a side dish..lol! We gather the whole gang and everyone waits around the table in anticipation for the next batch to come out of the deep fryer. Thanks DJ for the awesome recipe!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2005
This recipe was fantastic! Yes it was messy but very worth it in the end. I will definitely try this recipe again!
This looked and tasted not to our liking and made a HUGE mess. It wouldn't get brown, it looked uncooked, not enough salt, and there was just too much crust on the vegetables. It was 90% crust, 10% vegetable it seemed like. A simple cornmeal batter is much better. (I used a deep fryer, if that changes anything.)
I LOVE beer battered veggies. The whole egg mix is unnecessary though. I just use flour and bud light and it seems to stick just fine. Our favorite veggies to fry are green beans,mushrooms and cauliflower!
love this recipe, I don't do any double dipping and I left out the milk and egg mixture, I also added extra seasonings (garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper and season salt to the beer and flour batter I also let my oil get extremly hot in the deep fryer before adding veggies (mushrooms, squash, zucchini, onions and broccoli), my family ask for this everytime we have any type of gathering.
Great recipe. I recommend using a dark and malty beer with sweet onions like vidalias. Also, I seasoned the flour, egg and beer mixtures. Additionally, you gotta add corn starch to the flour. It makes the rings extra crispy.
if you prepare as written it has no flavor. Even with the beer there's just no kick. It is better when you add some spices to the flour beer mixture. I've rated it as written. But it definitely has promise. Will use this as a base.
mmmmmm.... this was yummy! Absolutely the best beer batter recipe that i've tried so far. As others have suggested, I added seasoning to the beer mixture, which was a good suggestion. And even though some people didn't think dipping in the dry mixture first wasn't necessary, I recommend it just because the wet batter seemed to stick to the veggies much better than if they weren't dredged in it first. (And I didn't let the beer batter mixture sit at room temp for 3 hours either... I used it immediately out of the fridge and after mixing it together and it was fine and dandy).
This was a good dish but it needs a bit of flavor/spice added to make it really good. The recipe also fails to mention the gallon of oil needed to deep fry the veggies. I'd make this again with some flavor I think.
THINGS TO ADD: Add grated romano cheese to the batter and WOW! You can also sprinkle it on when they are still hot. I also added hot sauce and sriracha another time. Here is a hint: Microwave vegetables first or par-cook them so they are softer. This allows you to fry them quickly. You do not have to do this with zucchini which is incredible when beer battered with cheese. Cauliflower is fantastic when beer battered. GLUTEN FREE: Use rice flour which is crispier.
This batter is excellent! I had a problem with the batter sticking to the deep fryer basket. I checked on line for a solution and found some advice that stated one should "fish" the battered food before immersing.
This is a perfect recipe for beer battered COD fish and mushrooms. S0 MUCH FLAVOR I add heaping tablespoon of OLD BAY SEASONING to the flour for dredging everyone loved it. So much so were doing different meat and vegetables tonight! Kimi
This was surprisingly good. I've had beer batter in the past and always felt it had a strange after taste to it but not this recipe. I fried up some mushrooms and onions. They were great. Will definitely use it again.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.