Peach Cobbler V

I've made this recipe two times. The first time was the recipe to the tee, with adding just a few "secret" ingredients (a capful of vanilla extract, a few grates of fresh nutmeg in both the "dough" and fruit, and just a hint of cinnamon). The second time I cut it in half, and used apple pie filling, along with a lot of cinnamon to give it a bit of an "apple pie" appeal. Both were a huge hit. Even with people who don't like cobbler or anything like it, liked it. I still find the dough a little to runny for my tastes, which is why I gave it 4 stars, but my husband told me not to change anything about that part of it. It reminds him of his Tu-Ma's. Great Recipe, easy to fix, seeing as this was my first time making anything like it, it wasn't daunting. EDIT: 1-9-09 I have since scaled this down to single servings using the calculator here. I used the individual throw-away metal cups you can get down the baking isle, and followed the recipe as close as possible, taking into account with the melted butter that it wouldn't take as long. They still needed to cook for nearly an hour (I made 3 individual ones) and they were awesome.