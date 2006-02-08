Peach Cobbler V

136 Ratings
  • 5 84
  • 4 35
  • 3 10
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

This was handed down from my Grandmother. If they're in season, you can use 2 cups peeled and sliced fresh peaches. Yum!

By Jan Lester

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients





Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place butter or margarine in a 9x13 inch pan and melt in oven while it is preheating.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together flour, sugar, and baking powder. Stir in milk.

  • Remove pan of melted butter or margarine from oven. Pour mixture into pan, but DO NOT STIR. Spread pie filling onto batter, without stirring.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes, until fruit is bubbly and batter is set and golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 54.2g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 32.9mg; sodium 167.9mg. Full Nutrition
