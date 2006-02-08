Peach Cobbler V
This was handed down from my Grandmother. If they're in season, you can use 2 cups peeled and sliced fresh peaches. Yum!
This is an excellent recipe. I used fresh peaches (about 3 cups, mixed with 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon lemon juice). The peaches went to the bottom of the pan and formed a yummy sweet layer that was topped by a golden brown buttery crust. I sprinkled it with cinnamon before baking. This is my new cobbler recipe!Read More
when i first made this cobbler, the peaches tasted plain and the batter was gooey. so i've been playing around withe the recipe and here's the one my family loves the most...increase flour to 1 1/4 cup and use 2 tablespoons of baking powder in the batter. and if you're going to use fresh peaches (like i did) use 3-4 cups of sliced peaches and stir in 1/4 cup of sugar, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 tablespoon of lemon. let the fruit mixture sit a little bit until syrupy then drop it into the batter.Read More
Good recipe. I made this today and both my husband and I enjoyed it. It's a nice Fall treat. Based on the previous suggestions, I made the following changes to the recipe: I added 1 tsp of cinnamon, about 1 Tbls brown sugar, 1 1/2 cups flour, and I used canned peaches rather than pie filling. I actually used one 29oz can AND one 15oz can of peaches and added all of the juice from the 15 oz can. Based on how it turned out, the only change I would make is to add MORE peaches. I had already used 23 additional oz of peaches, but it still seemed like there was more dough than peaches. Next time, I plan on using 2 29oz cans of peaches. One additional note: It makes more than 8 servings. More like 12. Four stars.
I had not had a Peach Cobbler in about 20 years, and I looked at nearly every recipe on the list - finally I decided that I would try this one first, and then work my way through until I found the 'right' one. STOP LOOKING!~ this is divine. Light, beautiful crust, moist 'melting' filling. My daughter, the "Chocolate Cake is the only cake" queen, has now asked me to make this for her Birthday Cake. I will try the recipe with fresh peaches, but I know it won't be a Make or Break situation. This recipe can be enjoyed all year round. Thank You Jan!!
Taking hints from others, I 1 1/2 cups flour and 2 TABLESPOONS baking powder. I added 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 teaspoons cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and nutmeg. I also used canned peaches. I added a little of the peach juice to the batter. If you don't want it so sweet, cut back on the brown sugar. My family loved it and will definitely make again. They even wanted it for breakfast!!
Sometimes I just get the "craving for baking"--I need something quick and easy to make just to satisfy the itch. This couldn't have been more perfect and it was a big pay off for a very little investment, both in time and cost. I added maybe 1/2 tsp. vanilla to the batter and, since it didn't seem like much for a 9x13" pan, I baked it in an 8x8" pan instead and I was glad I did. This is rich, buttery, satisfying, old-fashioned comfort food. I can't believe something so good took so few ingredients and was mixed up and in the oven in less than two minutes. This will be a good recipe to remember if I need a dessert in a hurry! If you have any flavor of pie filling on hand, and basic staples in your pantry, you're just a blink away from a great dessert!
I loved how easy this was. Based on some reviews, I did make some changes. I used 1 1/2 cups flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and nutmeg, and I used half white sugar and half brown sugar (for a total of 1 c. sugar, which was plenty sweet for us). I also used 30 oz. canned peaches, and felt like it still needed more, maybe another 15 oz. can, as there was more "cake" than peaches.
My mother used this recipe for years, with fresh peaches or blackberries. Visiting my daughter and her family, I made this and my son-in-law loved it so much, I had to make two more that same week! When I returned home, I made it for my husband -- and it was a flop. The dough never rose and was a gummy mess. When I looked at the bottom of my can of baking powder, I saw that the expiration date was June 1996 -- 11 years ago!! Moral of this story: Make sure your baking powder is fresh. Or, better yet, use self-rising flour and omit the baking powder! But this is one of the easiest and best desserts around!
This cobbler was pretty good. I followed KIJEST's changes, adding more flour, some sugar, cinnamon and lemon. I don't know if she meant to add 2 tablespoons of baking powder, or if she meant 2 teaspoons. I used 2 teaspoons, and it turned out fine. I used 4 cups of fresh sliced peaches and let it sit a bit, but it still wasn't as juicy as I had hoped it would be. We had a peach tree that overproduced this year, and that was after I had removed many many ones early on. I'm always looking for a new peach recipe, but next year, I'll try another recipe.
I used fresh peaches from our tree and took other readers advice and added some sugar and lemon juice to make them a bit more 'saucy'. It was a little more cakey than I had expected but my family liked it. I think I would use unsalted butter next time as I found it a little salty around the edges where the butter pooled a little.
I have made this cobbler several times using blueberries, or blackberries, peaches, or apples. WhetherI use canned or fresh pie filling,I always use a lot of brown sugar. I would say about 1 and 1/2 cups. One lady said this recipe needs more fruit. I totally agree. I used two 15 oz. cans of peaches. For seasonings I use 1 tsp. of cinn., 1 tsp. of nutmeg, and 1/2 tsp of mace. I also add another 1/2 a stick of butter to the pie filling. I get rave reviews and people asking for the recipe. I love the way the dough rises to the top. Thanks for this recipe.
I bake this in a slightly smaller pan. It makes a fluffier cobbler and we just love it. It's not gooey in the middle and it has that wonderful caramely goodness that you want in a cobbler. Made it with cherry pie filling one day just for tickles and grins, it was really good that way too! Top rate recipe in my book!
Excellent recipe. Everyone who commented about the butter is right--4 or 6 tablespoons will definitely do the trick. I started with 1 1/4 cups flour and sprinkled more in from there...it probably wound up being 1 1/3 cups. I did half light brown sugar and half regular. Also, 1 tsp vanilla and a sprinkle of cinnamon was a great suggestion. I used 29 oz sliced peaches in pear juice, almost completely drained of the juice, and it turned out excellent. Someone also said they made the mistake of using old baking powder. I used baking powder that expired 13 years ago (wow, that sounds bad) and it still rose perfectly. I used an 8x8 dish as well.
This is a wonderful recipe!! I made this for my mother on Mother's Day and she loved it. I did use canned peaches in heavy syrup and actually used about 1/4 of a cup of the syrup in my cobbler. I didn't use the baking powder because I used self rising flour. I will definitely use this recipe again! Thanks!!!
I've made this recipe two times. The first time was the recipe to the tee, with adding just a few "secret" ingredients (a capful of vanilla extract, a few grates of fresh nutmeg in both the "dough" and fruit, and just a hint of cinnamon). The second time I cut it in half, and used apple pie filling, along with a lot of cinnamon to give it a bit of an "apple pie" appeal. Both were a huge hit. Even with people who don't like cobbler or anything like it, liked it. I still find the dough a little to runny for my tastes, which is why I gave it 4 stars, but my husband told me not to change anything about that part of it. It reminds him of his Tu-Ma's. Great Recipe, easy to fix, seeing as this was my first time making anything like it, it wasn't daunting. EDIT: 1-9-09 I have since scaled this down to single servings using the calculator here. I used the individual throw-away metal cups you can get down the baking isle, and followed the recipe as close as possible, taking into account with the melted butter that it wouldn't take as long. They still needed to cook for nearly an hour (I made 3 individual ones) and they were awesome.
I made 3 batches of this cobbler this morning with fresh peaches from our tree. I made recommended changes according to other reviews by adding 1/4 cup sugar to the peaches & 2 t. cinnamon. I also used 4 cups of peaches instead of 3. I used 2 t. of baking powder and 1 1/4 cups of flour. This is a very good recipe. Not too sweet- which my family prefers. I took it out of the oven 10 minutes early because the top was getting brown and I didn't want it to burn- but the middle was slightly mushy still. Next time I will cover with foil for the last 10 minutes instead. Thanks! Very simple and YUMMY cobbler!
Very yummy crust....soft and almost cake like. I just added some vanilla extract.
Since the cobbler is still in the oven I will have to wait to give a review on taste. However, I love how easy and fast it was to make. Ok I'm back to let you know that it tastes great and was so very easy to do!
I've made this recipe for years and it's always a hit. My recipe simply calls for 1 quart of fruit, any kind. I've made it with cherries and apples as well as peaches. It's incredibly simple to make and always turns out wonderful.
My family has been making this for generations. The change that we make is that we used home canned peaches and drain most of the liquid out. Another change we make is, we have 2 tsp of baking powder to make it a bit cake like. 2 tsp of baking powder will make it cover all the peaches. It is great both ways. Some reviewers say it was a bit gooey but the way we make it, it is suppose to be that way. Its ok because there is no eggs in this recipe. We also like to add vanilla and sometimes cinnamon and nutmeg. But I guess with the pie filling you already get those spices. Great recipe.
Very good. I used six fresh peaches with 1/4 cup sugar and one tsp lemon juice, and added an extra tsp of baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Delish!
Made this cobbler to share with friends...we topped it with luscious vanilla ice cream and it was absolutely delicious. I used fresh peaches and plums in my cobbler
This recipe is really good. My whole family liked it and the fact that it's not very fattening makes it even better.
This recipe is easy and perfect! It's the best recipe I've tried on here so far! I followed the directions exactly and it was perfect. We served it warm with vanilla icecream. INCREDIBLE! ** I recommend cooking this in 8 X 8. I did this the first time and it turned out much better than using a 9 X 13.
Easy & fast, this recipe has been a family favorite of ours since 12/2006. Tried and tested by the pickiest of eaters in our family it's comfort dessert to chase away the chills of winter.
This was excellent. Better than other recipes I have tried. This will be my go to. Used the can peach pie filling and also used other reviewers suggestions. 1 1/4 cup of the flour instead of 1 cup and 2 tbl of baking powder instead of 1. Loved it. Sadly, there was no leftovers of this. Thanks for a great recipe.
The flavor of this is awesome! It reminds me of when my grandmother used to make cobbler. Please be sure to add the extra sugar when using fresh fruit!
I read this recipe & thought it was too easy to taste good. Since when is making peach cobbler this easy? I had to try it. I did follow the suggestions of other reviewers & upped the flour. I also used four fresh peaches, added 1 tsp nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, 1 tsp vanilla & 1 tsp lemon extract. Instead of just letting the sugar sit on my fresh peaches, I boiled the sugar, peaches, & seasonings while I prepared the flour mixture. It came out delicious!!! So easy and everyone loved it.
This recipe is the very best I have EVER tasted for a Peach Cobbler! I made this recipe a couple of weeks ago and it didn't last long at all. Tonight I doubled the recipe. I use Bisquik instead of flour plus I sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top to make it crispy. I will NEVER look for another Peach Cobbler recipe again!
This was a great Peach Cobbler. I think I'll add a little brown sugar and cinnamon next time for a sweeter taste!
just made this withfresh peaches & I think if I make it again,I would add a small amount of sugar to the peaches before putting them on the batter. Other wise,a very good,simple ,easy recipe. Thanks!!!
I made this and it turned out delicious. I used self-rising flour and regular sliced peaches. It was easy, inexpensive, and yummy!
This was fabulous, the only thing I will do differently next time is use about 1/2 of the butter.
Pretty good! I followed the recipe except I used about 3 or 4 cups of fresh peaches, and let them sit with 1/4 cup of sugar, a couple dashes of cinnamon, and about a teaspoon of almond extract for about 10 minutes before adding them in to make sure the peaches had good flavor (and they did!!). The batter didn't quite set well, but the top of it looked close to burning so I removed it from the oven - I'll cover it with foil next time to help with that.
So easy, so delicious. Made it with peaches tonight and will try apples later this week.
I always try and make the recipe the first time as it was written and that is what I did except for canned peaches instead of pie filling because that is what I had. The question I never seem to get answered in all the reviews is if you use the juice that comes with the peaches in addition to the peaches. I drained them and it came out looking like the photos. I would agree with most of the reviews that there was more cobbler than fruit and will increase the number of peaches next time. I might also try brown sugar instead of the white for a slightly less sweet version. Also though the dough cooked through at 55 min I might also try increasing the flour as suggested. All in all a good recipe. Easy to make with few ingredients. Would be easy to through together for impromptu summer gatherings if you keep a can of peaches on hand.
This is a great and easy recipe! I used a smaller dish and used 3 cups of fresh peaches with 1/8 cup of sugar, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and a little cinammon mixed in. 1/2 cup of butter may be a bit much for some but my husband didn't complain at all (he loves butter!) and it made a nice buttery crust around the edge.
The bottom layer was a bit mushy, but over all, it was DELICIOUS! We added ice cream on top.
Loved it being so easy and tasty. I used canned peaches and a little vanilla and cinnamon. Tasty!
Peach cobbler is always welcome in my home, and this recipe was easy, and wonderful.
This was more like a peach cake, not a cobbler. It was good, but not what I expected it to look like in the end.
I also put in 1/4t of salt, 1/4t of cinnamon, 1/4t of nutmeg, the sugar i did total 1 1/2 cups of half white sugar and half brown sugar. Could have used more peaches then the 21 ounce can.
This was wonderful! I used fresh peaches and sprinkled pumpkin pie spice into the batter. My husband loved it with vanilla ice cream. ** For extra yumminess I drizzled it with caramel sauce while warm!
This recipe was so easy and so good!
Made it with strawberry pie filling (because that's what I had on hand) and it was delicious. Was done in about 40 minutes for me, but I live in high altitude so that always makes a difference. No changes needed, we loved it even my husband who is not a cobbler fan asked for seconds.
Yummy!! Love the chewy, crunchy crust. Use 3 c fresh peaches w/1/2 c sugar. Sprinkle cinnamon on top b4 baking.
So easy. So simple. So good. I did as others suggested and added a wee bit more flour. I also added 1 cup off additional fruit (frozen blackberries) with an extra TB of sugar. Because we like spices I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/8 tsp mace (or use 1/4 tsp nutmeg), 1/4 tsp allspice, 1/4 tsp cloves, and 1/4 tsp cardamom (we love cardamom here). It was SO yummy. My husband loved the peach and blackberry combo with the spices (it was lightly spicy - complimented rather than overwhelmed). Awesome served with some vanilla ice cream too! (inexpensive to make and can go as simple as recipe suggests or add spices or an additional cup of frozen berry to fancy it up- versatile!)
It was like eating an old fashioned 1900's dessert, very buttery tasting, yum!!!
This cobler is excellent and so easy to make. I altered this recipe as follows: I used fresh peaches (6 cups), 1-1/2cups flour, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, 1 cup milk and 1 teaspoon lemn juice (in milk). I followed the preparation in melting the butter but I used a 8x12 pan instead of a 9x13 and it was just the perfect size. I would of added cinnamon but didn't have any but will next time. This cobler came out perfect. I read quite a few reviews where they were saying it was too dry and more peaches were needed so I decided to take their advice and alter mine. I will definetely be making this again soon.
Made the recommended changes i.e. additional flour, brown sugar, cinammon. Batter didn't rise very well and I thought it was too much butter....
I have had peach cobbler since i was young but never thought that i iwould be able to make it. my boss gave us a bunch of peaches and i thought what am i going to with peaches and i looked it up thinking it would take a whole lot of ingredients and effort but am happy to say this was so easy i did it like one of the other reviews with the extra flour and baking powder, i too cooked the peaches with sugar, lemon, cinnamon, but added 1 tsp of vanilla and let me tell you that was great. My husband and his friend ate it all up. Tip: It goes great with vanilla ice-cream, and cool whip. this was easy have made it twice this week already .
Good and simple.
My mom has made this recipe for years and I continue to make it. Best cobbler EVER! especially with home bottled peaches.
So simple and so delicious! I did add some brown sugar, cinnamon and salt as suggested. Thanks for the recipe!
So EASY and so delicious...can't beat it!
Goes over great at our church potlucks!
I like this recipe a lot. It was my first time baking peach cobbler but it came out very well. Thank u.
Yum! My family loved this! I used 4 fresh peaches instead of canned and also added in a handful of fresh blackberries from my neighbor's yard. I also reduced the amt of butter. instead of 1 stick (8 TBSP) I only used 6 TBSP. This will be the cobbler recipe I use from now on!
I added 2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/4 tsp. salt. Bake at 400 in a 2 qt. dish and cook for 30 minutes.
very good, quick and very tasty. It stuck to my non stick pan go figure. I'm going to try this again using a smaller panto see if I can get a rise out of it. thanks for the recipe
This recipe is delicious! It was so simple with such wonderful results! My husband loved it and so did I!
This was absolutely delicious and really easy to make! I used 3 cups of fresh peaches and boy was it good!
The "breading" was bland and tough. There are far more fabulous recipes for peach cobbler out there that are just as easy.
This recipe is so good and so easy. I used can peaches with there juice came out great.
I used 3 cups of fresh peaches (with 1/4 cup sugar) and it was still way too cake-like for my taste. The 2nd time I made it I used 2 cups peaches and 2 cups blueberries and it was a much better "cobbler" consistency. also added cinnamon and ginger for more flavor.
Delicious! I made the changes in the flour, split the sugar (1/2 brown 1/2 white) and added cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger to the dough mix. We had this for our Christmas party this year and the family absolutely loved it. I can't wait to try it with other fillings. (Oh, I used no salt butter.)
I made this just as written, I did not care for it. If I tried to make it again, I would put less butter. It was just to much butter and after it cooled down, the next day you could see the butter set in the peaches.
very good. It is the first time that I used pie filling in this cobbler. I used the blueberry because it is my husbands favorite. I liked the juiced fruit better, it makes the crusts taste better. Thank you for the recipe. I know that I will be making this again for my husband. God Bless You....
Perfect! Easy and delish!
Very good, easy to do peach cobbler recipe. I used a 28 ounce can of peaches in pear juice with no sugar added. Found it to be just the right combo of batter and peaches, and it wasn't too sweet either. The only thing I didn't like was the butter, I used margarine but found it too salty around the edges.
Delicious! Very easy to do, I used canned peaches in syrup instead of pie filling.
I enjoyed this recipe but I tweaked it a little to suit my taste. My husband enjoyed it a lot with the additions. I split the sugar in two and did 1/2 cup of white sugar, 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Added a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon of ginger and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract (I'll probably add a little more next time). I also added an extra 1/2 can of peaches since this breading rises a lot. Overall it turned out great with this as a basis to start from.
Very good! This didn't last long in my house, but next time I will bake in a smaller pan. Oh, I also used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugar.
This recipe is perfect as is. Quick, simple, and one of my husband's favorites. I had to cook it a little longer than the original, but everyone's oven is a little different, so that wasn't a big concern for me. The combination of ingredients is perfect. Thanks Jan!
Very yummy! I would use a bit less flour as it was a little too much for my taste. Other than that, great recipe!
I just made this recipe and it was sooooo good. I did take the advice of other reviewers and added some ingredients. Would def make this again!!
I have used this recipe for years after deiscovering a variation in a BBQ cookbok. To make it my own I added a teaspoon of ground ginger and it was wonderfull. I have also made this with apples and fresh berries and it is always good.
Yummy! This was so good! And again so simple! I'm a busy mom, I need simple and quick stunners for the table!
excellent just as is. Tastes like my momma made it. Yum!
great recipe
I used fresh peaches but besides that followed the recipe to a T. It came out ok but was a little chewey.
i made this like the recipe said and used all the suggestions. it was okay when it was hot but the next day it was awful. my family did not like at all. not like my mom's cobbler. will not make again.
Love love love this recipe!!!! It always goes super fast when I make it. It is ever good with different flavors of pie filling.
It was good but not as good as I was hoping for. It needs more sweetness to it. I baked it in a 8x8 pan instead. It definately needed more peaches then what the recipes calls for. I also added in 1/2 tsp of vanilla and sprinkeled it was cinnamon before baking.
this was a good recipe but i doubled the peaches and it was very good
The consistency was pretty good and what I was hoping for, but overall it was just too sweet. The sweetness of the batter overpowered the peach flavor (I used four cups of fresh peaches). I would maybe reduce the sugar to 1/2 cup and add 1/4 tsp salt.
I rate this a 4. It was good but the bottom was burnt & a bit tough. I think I used too much butter on the bottom. I used 2 cans of peaches, probably could have thrown in another can. Will give it another try.
This was really good even though I cut the amount of butter in half and added too many peaches (I used appx. 6 cups). Next time, I'm going to use less peaches and add some cinnamon like suggested. So good!!
I tried this recipe because I was craving a good peach cobbler and was a bit disappointed. Im very new to cooking/baking so I followed KIJEST suggestions for the 2tbls baking powder and 1 1/4 flour. I noticed the dough puffed up really quickly and after baking tasted very bland. I ended up melting 1/2 stick of butter on top and sprinkled more cinnamon and sugar. That helped a lot. I will probably not make this recipe again but only because I was looking for more of a pie crust type cobbler and this one seems to be more of a biscuit kind.
Very delicious! Thanks!
Awesome! works great...
Did not like how it turned out. Lacked flavor.
Easy to make and family loved it.
loved it but i just used canned peaches no pie filling. was very easy to make. i added a little cinnamon on top after i cooked the cobbler. can also use apples very good to.
I use this batter recipe all the time, for peaches, pears, and apples. I use slightly less sugar and it still always turns out wonderful with whatever filling I choose. Thanks a ton!
The way I prepared it was only 3.5 stars. But I followed the suggestions of others & increased the flour to 1.5 cups & baking powder to 2 t. I also added 6 oz. of frozen peaches, but the ratio was too much cobbler to fruit. Since I changed it, I can't hold it against the recipe submitter. Next time I'll use 1c flour, cut the butter in half & use an 8x8 pan. I may still add the extra fruit.
This is perfect!!
Made this recipe exactly as posted. It has a nice presentation, much better than I had expected. I first tried it about 15 minutes out of the oven and it was just ok. It was much better after sitting overnight. I will cut back on the butter by half next time I make it -- that's just a personal preference.
