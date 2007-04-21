Peach Cobbler IV

Fantastic, outstanding, exceptional! This is now one of my most favorite recipes from this site. I can't say enough about it. I almost missed out 'cause everyone inhaled this cobbler. It was there one minute, almost gone the next. I used dark brown sugar, butter instead of margarine, and Margaret Holmes O'sage Peaches, lightly chopped with some of the juices (these are the best canned peaches you'll EVER eat), also added a pinch of cinnamon to the batter and OH MY GOODNESS was it good!! Served along side Natural Vanilla Bean ice cream...I could eat this everyday!! Mine was neither dry nor bland. I'd put money that it's the type of peaches that are being used by other reviewers. If you can, use the peaches I mentioned and surely you can't go wrong. I think Del Monte cans a freestone peach, and they're good, but not as good as the Margaret Holmes.