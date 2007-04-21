Peach Cobbler IV
This peach cobbler is extremely easy to make, and can be enjoyed any time of year!
This peach cobbler is extremely easy to make, and can be enjoyed any time of year!
I've made this several times and tweaked it to my taste. I do not like soupy cobblers. I prefer a cake like dough without a lot of juice on the fruit. I do not usually have self-rising flour on hand, so instead I use regular flour and add 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. baking powder. For the peaches, instead of canned peaches, I use 1 pint of frozen peaches that have been thawed. I spoon them evenly over the batter before baking. YUMMY!Read More
After making a traditional time-taking peach cobbler with a homemade butter crust, this recipe was so not up to par. I apologize, but it was horrible. I'm a "crust" and "dough" person, and this "cake-like" setting was just ikky to me. My husband on ther other hand liked it. This just wasn't peach cobbler to me.Read More
I've made this several times and tweaked it to my taste. I do not like soupy cobblers. I prefer a cake like dough without a lot of juice on the fruit. I do not usually have self-rising flour on hand, so instead I use regular flour and add 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. baking powder. For the peaches, instead of canned peaches, I use 1 pint of frozen peaches that have been thawed. I spoon them evenly over the batter before baking. YUMMY!
After making a traditional time-taking peach cobbler with a homemade butter crust, this recipe was so not up to par. I apologize, but it was horrible. I'm a "crust" and "dough" person, and this "cake-like" setting was just ikky to me. My husband on ther other hand liked it. This just wasn't peach cobbler to me.
I have been looking for this recipe. My grandmother made this and I have missed this comfort cobbler. It is very good and taste the way it is suppose to.....THANK YOU for the recipe. God Bless You. I put the 29 oz can of peaches.
this is the cobbler I was rasied up on. a true southern recipe, it was created during the depression when cooks had limited foods. I notice some reviews likes a cake like texture. not me , only I added was a little sprinkle of cinamon over peaches and drained half the juice from can peaches using 29oz, 16oz don't drain. for those who don't like too much butter, just use 1/2 stick butter. thanks again for adding this recipe and all the loving memories it brought back to me. janis, alabama
Fantastic, outstanding, exceptional! This is now one of my most favorite recipes from this site. I can't say enough about it. I almost missed out 'cause everyone inhaled this cobbler. It was there one minute, almost gone the next. I used dark brown sugar, butter instead of margarine, and Margaret Holmes O'sage Peaches, lightly chopped with some of the juices (these are the best canned peaches you'll EVER eat), also added a pinch of cinnamon to the batter and OH MY GOODNESS was it good!! Served along side Natural Vanilla Bean ice cream...I could eat this everyday!! Mine was neither dry nor bland. I'd put money that it's the type of peaches that are being used by other reviewers. If you can, use the peaches I mentioned and surely you can't go wrong. I think Del Monte cans a freestone peach, and they're good, but not as good as the Margaret Holmes.
This is like the recipe my grama made for me when I was young. I love it. It turns out great everytime and it's so easy to make. I'll be making this many, many more times. I made it for my dad, who also loved grama's cobbler, and he said this is the recipe. Thanks. (o:
What a hit! One desert my whole family raves over! I've made this a few times and i'd like to contribute the following changes/additions; reduce margarine to 1/2 a stick; sprinkle on top- 1 tsp of cinnamon, 3 tblsp brown sugar, 3 tblsp oatmeal and a couple of dollops of Apple Butter. YUM!
My Mama-in-law is a peach cobbler expert and she absolutely loved this! I did heed the advise of some of the reviewers and used 29 oz. of peaches. Very simple, easy and a recipe I'll use again on every holiday Mama spends with us!!!
I had tried many recipes for cobbler and just couldn't fet one right....This one was great. My whole family loved it so much that there was no leftovers. It tates so good with a scoop of vanilla icecream when it comes right out of the oven...Thanks a bunch for such a easy recipe.
This is REAL southern style peach cobbler, not upsidedown peach pie. I used fresh peaches from a local orchard(9-12, depends on how large) and added 3 tbsp sugar. If the peaches are ripe, you can just lightly press them when you slice them to make the extra liquid. I also added 1/2 tsp vanilla and baked it in a hand potted casserole. YUM!
This is the recipe my grandmother used. It's always such a comfort food to me.
I give it 10 stars, it's the best I ever had. My kids have been making me cook it every day. We just moved to Israel and the people here have never had Peach Cobbler, some people here are asking me to make the cobbler for them and they will pay me. :)
I used a 29 oz can of peaches, kept the butter the same, but used 1 1/3 cups of flour, sugar and milk. Added some cinnamon to the batter and baked in a 9x13 inch pan. It was great!!!
I liked that this recipe calls for already stocked ingredients. It can be put together last minute and you still can have a good dessert by the time dinner is over.
I think this is the same recipe my mother used when I was a kid. Easy and GOOD!!
Try substituting Bisquick for the flour & add 1/2 Tspn cinnamon. WOW!
Easy and delicious. I used frozen peaches and it turne out wonderfully
This is the exactly recipe that I memorized in my granny's kitchen as a little girl. Nice, simple, and straight forward. Yummy!
This is just what my mom always made when I was growing up. It's a traditional baking soda cobbler and so yummy! I put in about twice as many peaches as it calls for, but drain off part of the juice so it isn't too sloppy. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for an indulgent comfort dessert.
The first time that I made this I cooked it for 55 minutes and it didn't turn out really well. However, this time I made some altercations. I cooked it for 35 minutes, I added a touch of cinnamon, and I used a big can of sliced peaches and used the juice as well. This is a great cobbler. It turned out perfect!!! Even the picky eater of the family enjoyed it!
Too much butter! I made 1 1/2 this recipe and soaked up a LOT of butter that pooled on the top. Finished product had very good flavor.
I have been making this recipe for years accept that I always DRAIN the peaches before putting them on top. I've also substituted some of the milk with peach juice if I've been short on milk. I usually double the recipe and make it in a 9x13 pan. When I do this I still only use one cube of butter. And its plenty. Also four cups of fresh sliced peaches when in season(instead of canned)can be used for a 9x13 pan. Made it for dinner guests the other night and they just called me for the recipe for their Sunday Dinner. I do need to say though that this time I substituted Bisquick for the self rising flour as thats what I had on hand. It still is really good. And VERY fast and easy.
I was not impressed at all with this dish. It was edible, but that was about all. I'm accustomed to a more "southern style" that actually had real dough rather than that weird flour/sugar mixture. I wont make this again. Too much butter did not help it.
I've already made this recipe two times now and neither time has the crust risen to the top as it should. I figured the 2nd time would have changed. I double checked to make sure everything was cosure.....the crust still didn't rise to the top. It went flat on the bottom of the pan.
This definitely isn't the most delicious and beautiful cobbler, but I've made it time and time again when I've had a craving but not wanting to put so much effort into a crust. It's delicious and so easy to make. Also very easy to change up the fruit if you wanted something other than peaches.
I used 29 oz can drained peaches. I had the list of ingredients, but not the directions, so I melted the butter in the pan, put in the peaches, forgot the sugar for the peaches. Sprinkled cinnamon on the peaches, poured on batter with about 1/2 tsp baking powder added, added cinnamon for color. Realized what I'd done when I found the recipe and turned the oven to 400F for 20 minutes for browner top. Turned out well, considering. Obviously a fail-proof recipe; will lower the butter to 1/4 cup next time, leave the topping on top and possibly add finely ground nuts or wheat germ to the topping. I thought it was sweet enough without the cup of sugar in the peaches. A nice warm breakfast on a cool morning.
Wasn't sure if I should add the peach syrup or not. I used 1/2 the sugar and poured some of the syrup over. Turned out great.
just like grandmothers. i use less sugar just to my taste.
didn't like this it had too much dough and it was chewy
One of my favorite quick cobblers. I add the peach pie filling in though and as it is just beginning to brown I sprinkle a teaspoon of sugar over it then let it brown the rest of the way.
Easy and tasty.
This was so easy and very good! I only had plain flour so I added 1/2 tsp salt, and 1 tsp baking powder, and added an egg because it just seemed like it should have one. Next time I make it I might use 2 cans of peaches because I like a lot of fruit. This is one of the easiest desserts I've ever made.
Excellent, simple recipe. I used fresh peeled peaches and it went great! Even the fussy kiddo wanted seconds...
Good, quick and easy.
super easy to make!! delicious!
I did not like the way it cooks, the crust gets dry.
This is a really good recipe. i used thawed frozen peaches added 1 tsp of vanilla and 1/4 tsp of cinnamon & nutmeg. and cooked it for i hour it was perfect! i will be using this recipe for years to come!
This recipe is awesome! My whole family loves it. I've made it several times. It's so quick and easy!
Incredibly easy and delicious...my whole family loved it. The only change I made was.. I added some cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter and also sprinkled some additional sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg on the top before baking.
very good. Followed recipe exact and came out perfect. I adjusted the cooking time according to my oven and it came out great, wouldn't lchange a thing.
This recipe is so easy. It is a quick fix. I loved the taste and have made it several times.
classic. just like my grandma made and I make now.
i put in cinnamon and apples instead of peaches and this rocks.
Really good. I used regular flour + 1 tbsp of baking powder and baked it for the full hour. Added 1tsp of vanilla. Could stand to bake another few minutes, because it's still a bit soupy, but really, really good.
Tasty, but too gooey. I will try making this again with more flour, and maybe bake it longer.
Needs more peaches.
Not meaning to be rude,,but this was the WORST cobbler I have ever made.. I followed the instructions and came out with a pan of melted butter, over a little bit of cake mix in the middle..Sorry,,but I would not use this recipe again...yuk.
This is a phenomenal, old recipe. You can substitute any canned pie filling for a wonderful change. My personal favorite is a can of fruit coctail, just like my greatgrandmother used to make. Try it...it's SOOooo yummy. Another suggestion is to use a can of pumpkin pie filling around holiday time & serve with fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Delicious. The one thing that I always do is very lightly dust the top with a bit of sugar and cinnamon, which really makes the top crust pretty & extra flavorful!!!
YUM! Easy with great flavor. My oops! turned out to be a good thing. When we were at the store and I saw the pie fillings, I said, "Should I make peach cobbler?" YES! Was the reply, along with someone else putting the peach pie filling in the cart. I didn't think anything about it, until I decided to look up a recipe (knew it was easy, just couldn't remember it). I stumbled on this one, and the last blech review, and made it anyway. The pie filling was GREAT! except for the fact that it didn't infuse the bread like canned peaches does. I think I could have added either all of the remainder of the pie filling or half a can or so of peaches with syrup. Regardless it, it was AWESOME! The bread was great, as is!
LOVE,LOVE,LOVE this peach cobbler. This cobbler could not be any easier to make. I as well used a 29oz. can of peaches with heavy syrup and sprinkled some cinnamon on top before baking.
This was okay but the peaches were bland and needed some cinnamon and vanilla or something to give it some boost. I spooned the peaches over the batter, but this came out really dry so maybe I was supposed to use the juice from the can too? It was more like peach cake than what I would call cobbler. I was expecting some syrupy juice beneath the crust. Not my style, but not bad for a quick easy recipe.
It was delicious and sweet. I sprinkled some brwn sugar on top and threw in some cinnamon in the flour for mine and it was delish :)
Very good!! I used real peach slices, and made it gluten free using Brown Rice Flour with Xanthan gum, but otherwise followed the recipe accordingly. I was worried at first it wasn't cooked all the way when I pulled it out of the oven, but I let it sit for about 10 minutes and it became a little more solid. I added cinnamon and Chinese five spice and I'm really happy I did that. DH absolutely looooovved it (and he doesn't really like peaches!) I will definitely make this again!
I have been making this for years, everyone loves it! I add about 1tsp of vanilla and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. I also sprinkle a little bit of cinnamon & sugar on top before baking.
Finally, an easy and great tasting cobbler recipe. I doubled the recipe, used a 29 oz can of peaches and a regular sized can...used half the syrup in each can. I also added ginger/cinnamon and a teaspoon of salt to the flour mixture. I sprinkled blueberries on the top, it was great!!!! Can't wait to use fresh peaches. I am also going to use this recipe for various berries and apples as well! Thanks for the recipe!
Super easy and turns out great every time - follow the instructions exactly and you will not be disappointed. The first time I made it, it was all eaten right away, so the next time, I doubled the recipe. YUM!!!!
Maybe I was suppose to drain the peaches, and that was my problem, but I thought this turned out way too wet and too buttery. I'm not going to use this recipe again.
very easy to make. Took this to a friends house and was a big hit. My Wife kept saying yummy with every bite. Served with french vanilla ice cream. OMG it was so good.
I really like a cake like cobbler, it reminds me of the ones I get on the southside of Chicago from good Soul places.
Excellent! Yummy! My family loves it!
I have been making this cobbler for years. My mom taught me to make it this way. She always called it a poor man's cobbler. I just got one out of the oven and I used frozen blackberries. You can use any type of fruit or even mix fruits for something different. I wouldn't make a cobbler any other way! :-)
This is just so, so good. I had this recipe many years ago and lost it. So happy to have found it again!! Couldn't be easier, which is a big bonus. I always sprinkle a little cinnamon on top before baking. You can use any fruit you like, too. But the best part for me is the buttery, slightly crispy edges. It's yum!!
Great and simple recipe. Everyone is different and have different taste. This receipe is extremely good. Thanks for sharing Alan.
The melted butter with flour mixture on top is a quick easy way to incorporate the cobbler product. As others I didn't have self rising flour so I added 1/2 tsp salt and 1 tsp soda to regular flour. I am a farmers market junkie so I used 4 large fresh peaches and 1/2 pint blackberries. Perfect.
the only reason why i gave this 4 and not 5 stars is because i prefer to use FRESH peaches, NOT canned peaches. this is EXACTLY like the recipe that an old friend from Georgia gave me and I have been searching for awhile. it's excellent. i did add the baking powder and salt b/c i did not have self-rising flour! it was good though, and the next night (since it was gone), i made another batch!
Very good. I will make this again. I used a 29 oz can of peaches as suggested. I also added 1/4 tsp nutmeg to the batter. Besides that I followed the recipe and it was really good.
I love this recipe! It is a favorite and soooooo good warm with ice cream on top! It is so simple and I always keep a can of peaches handy for a quick dessert!
This was definately not the best peach cobbler I have ever had. I followed the directions exactly and even added a little vanilla and cinnamon to the mixture but it was still very blan.
Must drain the peaches. Too doughy flavor, as well as too much butter. Will need to tweak it.
Excellent peach cobbler. Disappeared in minutes. Thanks Alan for sharing!
This recipe was simple and I liked the taste of the cake like batter. My husband loved it because it was like the cobbler his mother makes. I favor the dough like batter and will try it next time.
i have used this one in the past and my husband loves it and so do i and the grands always asking me to make it so im making it today much love for this one
This is my grandmas recipe! its quick and ez and delicious... you can also substitute 1-2 cups of almost any "juicy" fruit/ berries ... i like to use a bag of frozen blackberries too :-) Enjoy! xoxo
My family loves this recipe..and it is easy enough so that I don't have to pull out the recipe everytime I make it!
I added a bit more sugar to the top of the cobbler but by far, closest recipe to my great grandmother's that I have found. Delicious!
I was disappointed in this cobbler. It was too sogggy, didn't seem to fully cook on the bottom. I will keep looking for a better peach cobbler recipe.
This cobbler was super easy and the best crust ever. I loved it and will make it again! I took the advice of others and used the 29 oz can of peaches and sprinkled cinnamon on top. Also, I tried this recipe with apple pie filling (1 1/2 cans) and it was fabulous! Thank you for the recipe!
This was really easy and tasted great. I will definitely make it again.
excellent- I have a large family and doubled the recipe and my family LOVED IT. I followed the recipe except I used pie filling because I didn't want it to juicy due to doubling it.
It is still not exactly what I'm searching for, but it will do in a pinch. I used 29oz peaches with 1/2 thw juice. Also added a little vanilla and cinnammon, and used evaporated milk. I'll give it 4 stars because family loved it.
Quick n easy very kid friendly <3
I love how simple this recipe is. Not really into baking. I didn't have any peaches so I cut up four apples into chunks and cooked them in a pan with 1 cup of water, 1/2 cup of sugar, and some cinnamon. Then I strained the apples before I put them in the pan so that it wasn't soup like.
I love this recipe but I usually do not keep self-rising flour on hand so I substitute 1 tsp baking powder and salt. I also do not limit myself to peaches but use any type of canned pie filling or frozen fruits (thawed) that I happen to have handy. Blueberries are my personal favorite :) I've also used fresh fruits, but they need to be prepared ahead of time by chopping, sugaring and then resting so they will juice just a little.
Would totaly recomend this to a friend....i used blackberries instead of peaches and it turned out great.
My family love this peach cobbler have made it 5 times now and it gets yummier every time and i don't change a thing in recipe in fact I double everything:-) best ever!
Very good. I always add cinnamon to my cobbler, so that was my only change. Yum!
I have been making this recipe for 35 years. I add 1 teas vanilla and cut the amount of sugar to 1/2 cup. I also add 1-14 oz can peaches (3-14 oz cans total). I always get compliments whenever I serve this dessert.
I was very disappointed with the soupiness of this recipe. The dough itself was not sweet at all and very runny in the middle. This may have been due to the excessive amount of butter required at the bottom because it all pooled at the top. I ended up eating only the crispy edges and fishing out the peaches in the middle. I will not make this again using this recipe.
This is really good and really easy :o)
GOOD RECIPE ADDED VANILLA AND ALMOND.
I was raised on this recipe, and you can substitute just about any fruit for the peaches from blueberries, strawberries, cherries, to black raspberries, also if you don't have self rising flour, just use regular flour, and add a pinch of salt and a tsp. of baking powder. We have also made this with brown sugar, if you like more of a caramel taste, either way it's yummy!
this is a very easy recipe. i am disabled and hae 2 kids living at home, one being a teenage boy and this is something that takes no effort and very little time. i promise it will fill them up and make you happy.
I made this because it was similar to my Grandma's recipe that I did not have handy at the time...Yikes! What a disaster! It never did cook all the way through and the batter tasted like wallpaper paste--no flavor. I poured off a lot of liquid at one point, then the part that did ook was chewy and tough like leather. The process is correct; melted butter, batter poured (not stirred), fruit and liquid over top. The proportions here are off, though...Mine was a mess, and never did get that delicious buttery crust like Grandma made.
I made this cobbler last night, using pie filling from a jar and then pouring it over the cobbler dough as directed. Last night it was crunchy and very good. Two slight changes: a dash of cinnamon sprinkled over the dish before placing it in the oven helped. I also substituted brown sugar, about half, for the white sugar as I didn't care for the pale appearance in photo. It was delicious and crunchy cake-like dough last night and this morning it was softer cake-like this morning. And YES, I had cobbler for breakfast with my coffee.
YUM! This was quick and easy, made it for a party and everyone was like" wow this cobbler is delicious!" I made it the day before and just covered it and put it in the refrigerator. Heated it for about 15 min with foil on top before I served it with vanilla ice cream.
Fabulous and so easy to make! Very delicious!
I added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 nutmeg to the dry ingredients, and 1 tsp vanilla to the batter. I used 29 oz sliced peaches. I used half the syrup. Very tasty. Baked in a 13x9 pan. Not too wet. Perfect!
Very good, the flavor and texture was great.
Made just as instructed with only the addition of 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. baking powder to replace the self rising flour as other review suggested. This was wonderful. Exactly like the recipe I'd always made before and lost. Thank you!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections