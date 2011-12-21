Easy Refrigerator Cookies

4.6
19 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Once you prepare the dough, it can be saved (even frozen!) to be used later. Perfect for when your young student informs you he volunteered a dozen cookies ... tomorrow!

Recipe by Julie_Favrefan

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
42
Yield:
7 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

42
Original recipe yields 42 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream the butter with the white sugar and brown sugar. Stir in the eggs and vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar, cinnamon and salt; stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, mix in the nuts. Divide dough into 3 equal parts, shape each piece into a log about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Wrap logs in wax paper and chill for 3 hours or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Cut dough logs into 1/4 inch slices and place them on an unprepared cookie sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until light brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 121.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022