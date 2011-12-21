Easy Refrigerator Cookies
Once you prepare the dough, it can be saved (even frozen!) to be used later. Perfect for when your young student informs you he volunteered a dozen cookies ... tomorrow!
I really like these cookies. They remind me of Chocolate Chip cookies with out the chocolate chips. I was worried about the 400 baking temp but it worked out fine although mine were done at about 7 minutes. Nice crispy edge and a slightly chewy middle. Oh, they do spread so I ended up doing 8 to a sheet.
these cookies are fast yummy and easy
A solid cookie recipe. I made this originally so I could just pop a couple in the oven now and then when my sweet tooth got the best of me. It pairs REALLY well with dark tea. I did notice that it was done at 7 minutes, though I left it until 8. At 8 minutes when it cools down it resembles more of a ginger snap consistency (I didn't add nuts, none on hand!), but it makes a really good thing to dip into your tea! Also, if you don't have cinnamon, you can mix up whatever you want to add. I used 2 tsp cake spice, but I'm willing to bet pumpkin spice or any combination of allspice, nutmeg, etc., would make wonderful additions/substitutions. Enjoy!!! (ps - 1 tsp baking soda and 2 tsp cream of tartar is really just 3 tsp baking powder!)
I wanted to make cookies, but was low on time and out of some of the typical cookie ingredients (chocolate chips, peanut butter, even oatmeal -- it is past time to get to the store!). I had what I needed to make these and they came out very good. I used all whole-wheat flour and subbed 1-1/2 tsp baking powder for the baking soda and cream of tartar (thanks to hereforfood for the tip). My kids do not like nuts, so left those out. Also, I didn't have time to refrigerate, so instead of rolling into log and chilling, I scooped out dough with tablespoon measuring spoon, rolled into a ball, then flattened. Good cookie!
My mother use to make this recipe and keep a roll in the back of the refrigerator to have a in a in a hurry cookie to back it was my dads favorite cookie.
Wow, this is one superb cookie! I did, however, make a few changes.. I subbed almond extract for the vanilla, and chopped, blanched almonds for the walnuts. Also, I skipped the roll, wrap, and refrigerate step, and I simply rolled the dough into tight little balls, and flattened with a fork like a peanut butter cookie.
This recipe was delicious!!! I absolutely loved it!!! I loved the touch of cinnamon and cream of tartar!!! I did the recipe with out the nuts but they were still delicious!!!! I highly recommend this recipe!!!
I love these cookies, made per recipe , but once they were backed and cooled off I dipped half the cookie in chocolate and it was amazing and they look pretty. Next time I will infuse the chocolate with orange zest!
I may make it again, but reduce the amount of cinnamon in half.
Thank you for posting this recipe. My mother made these cookies for me when I was a youngster (about 60 years ago). I am looking forward to making these for old times sake as they were a favorite. Thanks again!
Super tasty, super easy. I was multi-tasking and wasn't completely sure I put the last cup of flour in these, so I tried baking a small bit to see if it ran. Thus, I discovered that you can form these cookies at room temperature -- or better yet, after refrigerating briefly. Simply roll into balls and bake as directly. A new favorite recipe either way you make them. I got about 6 dozen from the recipe.
Very tasty but had trouble with the baking some would burn and other would not cook all they way, stayed kinda wet no matter how much
The best! We served these with a pumpkin dip for the holidays -- and it was a BIG hit!!
I love an easy, quick recipe. I did not use Walnuts this time. For my oven 7 min. Makes a nice crunchy, crispy cookie. Don’t space them too close together. I put parchment paper on my cookies. Makes a good amount! Enjoy! Thanks for the recipe.
Thanks to whoever uploaded this you'll never know how much it means to me, I thought this recipe was lost forever.
These were indeed easy and very tasty. Not overly sweet with nice soft chewy insides with crisp edges. Was not expecting the spread but that definitely made each cookie uniquely shaped.
These cookies are great, just remind me of my mother's refrigerator cookies from years ago. I didn't use cinnamon, and I used pecans instead of walnuts. This recipe is a keeper.
