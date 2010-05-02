Southern Style Banana Split Cake
This great recipe belonged to my Grandma and requires no cooking.
This great recipe belonged to my Grandma and requires no cooking.
This was my mothers recipe almost to the "T". a couple of things i have learned from making it over the years: 1. before putting on the cream cheese freeze the crust for a few hours, will make your life a lot easier 2. adding vanilla adds an excellent little flavor (it does get hidden amongst the flavors but you can tell its there) 3. soaking the bananas in the pineapple juice (dont get the heavy syrup kind) will keep the bananas from turning brown before you get to serve it. plus the pineapple/banana juice you just made tastes good too!!!Read More
Took this to a dinner party last night for dessert. Everyone liked it, but we all agreed that it needed more banana and more chocolate. I omitted the nuts due to dietary restrictions. Only used 8oz of whipped topping-16oz seemed like way to much. I also only used a 6oz jar of maraschino cherries - again, I think 16oz would have just been too many. Overall, it was good, but I will look for a different dessert recipe next time.Read More
This was my mothers recipe almost to the "T". a couple of things i have learned from making it over the years: 1. before putting on the cream cheese freeze the crust for a few hours, will make your life a lot easier 2. adding vanilla adds an excellent little flavor (it does get hidden amongst the flavors but you can tell its there) 3. soaking the bananas in the pineapple juice (dont get the heavy syrup kind) will keep the bananas from turning brown before you get to serve it. plus the pineapple/banana juice you just made tastes good too!!!
I made this for my husband to take to work to celebrate a co-worker's birthday. I thought it would be an easy alternative to taking the fixings for real banana splits (which she loves!). Everyone loved it and requested the recipe. The co-worker liked it so much she took "leftovers" home for her children. The recipe is great but I made a few simple changes---less sugar in the crust mixture (cut to about 1/4 cup, used "light" cream cheese to cut fat, used fewer maraschino cherries, and kept the crushed peanuts to about 1/2-3/4 cup. It was still great! I will definitely make this one again.
I have made so many desserts from this site and this is the BEST recipe I have ever made. I did shave chocolate on top and it looked unbelievable. Thanks for sharing.
Delicious! I freeze the crust and cream cheese layers way ahead of time, to save work. I whip one pint of heavy cream rather than whipped topping. I thinly slice 4 cups of strawberrries, mixed with 2 tablespoons of sugar, rather than using the cherries. I layer the bananas, then pineapple, then strawberries, then whipped cream. I toast 1/2 cups of sliced almonds and sprinkle them on top, rather than peanuts. Our family likes this variation.
This is a great recipe. I let my cake refrigerate overnight. Some changes I did to the recipe: 1. After pressing the graham cracker mixture(made from scratch) at the bottom of the pan, I baked it at 350 for 15 minutes. I then let it cool off by placing it in the freezer for at least 20 minutes. 2. I used 3 (8 ounce) packages of cream cheese instead of 2. That change required me to use 2 1/4 cups of confectioners' sugar instead of 1 1/2. (I used more because it's a challenge to spread the cream cheese mixture[if made with 2 packages] over the prepared graham cracker crust without picking up pieces of the crust. Using 2 cream cheese packages is not enough in my opinion. Using 3 cream cheese packages was much easier and quicker for me to spread the cream cheese mixture over the graham cracker crust.) 3. Not a minor change, but I used a 20 ounce can of drained pineapple, instead of using a 15 ounce can.
I need to get my mom's recipe for this dessert because her's is PERFECT. I made this one yesterday as the recipe states. It's very good but alittle on the bland side. I know my mom's had choc. syrup on top and the filling had a distinct butter flavor that was out of this world. In fact, if I remember correctly she mentioned once how the filling had a whole stick of butter in it. Well, I liked this one OK but will contact my mom to get her recipe.
This is absolutely one of the best tasting desserts I've ever had. I remember my mom making it when I was a child and have never thought of it since until I read this recipe. The whole family loves it. It's going in our family favorites file, right now.
WOW! It was amazing! Made it for a small get together and got RAVE reviews! Subbed the peanuts for pecans....other then that i followed to the T. Great recipe! thanks!
HUGE hit with teenagers. (And adults who are teenagers at heart!) Had a bit of trouble spreading the cream cheese/sugar goo over the crumb crust. It kept sticking to the crust and wanting to pull it up. But I didn't give up, and the end result was a fantastic dessert! Thank you!
This was awesome! I used real whipped cream rather than whipped topping and sugared pecans in place of the peanuts. I also added a layer of sliced strawberries. Everyone loved it!
I made a flag for July 4 with 50 blueberries for the stars (a row of 6, then a row of 5, etc. for 50 states) and 7 rows of strawberries (my slices are too thin, but I was afraid I would not have enough room). For authenticity, the top row should be red and the last row red. Four rows of red beside the blueberries and 3 rows below. It was a trick to calculate but the result was impressive. It was a very refreshing fruit dessert for a hot summer day. I borrowed some hints and made the following modifications: I made the graham cracker crust and baked it at 350 degrees for 15 minutes as suggested. That is too long; the crust had a slightly burned taste at the edges. Next time, I will cook it 5 minutes and refrigerate it while creaming the cream cheese. In the cream cheese mixture, I added banana extract, because one reviewer said without vanilla it tasted bland. What a great taste! Don't just strain the crushed pineapple; wrap it in paper towel and let it strain over night. Pineapple will seem dry, but it keeps the cake from becoming runny, yet tasty. Makes it real easy to handle. I spread the creamed cheese mixture in the crust; refrigerated it over night. It was SO easy to spread the next day. After I calculated the blue berries and strawberries for the flag, I put the rest of the box of blueberries and more strawberries in the middle, after the bananas but before the pineapple. After I made the flag, I refrigerated the whole thing for at least 2 hours before serving.
This one tastes just like a Banana Split! Awesome!
Took this to a dinner party last night for dessert. Everyone liked it, but we all agreed that it needed more banana and more chocolate. I omitted the nuts due to dietary restrictions. Only used 8oz of whipped topping-16oz seemed like way to much. I also only used a 6oz jar of maraschino cherries - again, I think 16oz would have just been too many. Overall, it was good, but I will look for a different dessert recipe next time.
I saw mini Keebler graham cracker pie crusts and just had to make them. Absolutely delicious! I don't think anyone would not like these! I made 12 mini pies with 1 - 8oz pk. cream cheese, 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla mix. I soaked the bananas in the pineapple juice following the reviews. Put a layer of bananas on, layer of pineapple (soaked up some juice with paper towels), whip cream, peanuts, caramel squiggle, cut strawberry pieces sprinkled with sugar, hot fudge squiggle. Mmmmm!
Easy, Rich and Delicious! Thanks for this great recipe!
I turned this recipe into a pie, with the already made graham cracker pie crust. Huge huge hit. I sent them to work with my husband and the men (hes a coal miner) Loved them!!!
Delightful treat especially as it gets warmer outside! I used chopped pecans and the new baking cream cheese spread, it is wonderful and will make your baking so much easier!!!
This was very good - the kids couldn't get enough of it. I used home made whipped cream and extra bananas. Nice summer treat. Thanks for sharing!
My husband remembered this cake from his childhood and said the recipe was actually nicer than his mothers. I've never had this type of cake before, it was lovely. Very easy to prepare. Wear gloves when putting the cherries on or your finger tips will turn bright red!
I wish I could give this more stars!! This was the easiest and most delcious dessert I have ever had. My fiance and his sister actually got into a fight over it. Thanks for sharing!
I love this dessert!! A couple of things I do: add 1 tsp vanilla or almond extract or 1/2 of each to the cream cheese filling; I also freeze the crust for at least 1 hr before spreading cream cheese filling then freeze the cream cheese spreaded crust before layering the fruit. I spread crushed pineapples then bananas then cut or chopped strawberries then spread cool whip. Then sprinkle chocolate on top. It's always a huge hit & never any leftovers. Yummy!!
was very yummy only lasted about two days in the fridge.
When I tried this I had to know how to make it! This is wonderful! This is going in my recipe box, one of my favorites!
This is almost the same recipe my family has followed. We add a can of cherry pie filling on top of the cream cheese and top off the cake with walnut pieces, cheries, and chocolate syrup. I find this cake very versatile based on you favorite banana split toppings.
This was terrific and even better the next day. I added some defrosted frozen sliced strawberries and chocolate shavings on top, just to replicate the taste of a real banana split. The advice to freeze the graham cracker crust before trying to spread out the cream cheese mixture was very helpful. I will be making this again especially since it comes together so easy and it's no bake! Thanks for a great recipe.
This is the exact recipe that my grandmother used to make me for my birthday every year when I was growing up. It is my absolute favorite desert ever. She passed away a year ago. Of all the recipes that I wish I could have gotten from her this one is it. Thank you so much for posting this! It really means so much to me that I will be able to make it in remembrance of her.
This was good on the first day, and much better the next day. Hubby and his friend liked it with chocolate syrup, but I thought that made the cake too sweet. My biggest complaint was that this cake, although good, was not worth the cost we paid for all the ingredients.
I had lost this recipe and was glad to find it here. It is a wonderful recipe that everyone will love. It's great to make on days when you don't want to heat up the kitchen. Kids and adults like it. It's great, one of my favorites.
Great for an easy dessert!
This is delicious! I've made it twice now (4 pies) and it has disappeared every time. The changes I made were pretty minor: I used 2 store bought graham cracker pie crusts in place of making the crust and pressing it into a 9x13, sprinkled walnuts on top, and then drizzled chocolate (the kind that hardens) over the nuts and cherries. To get the chocolate to set, I just put the pies in the freezer for a few minutes and then transferred them to the fridge. This is a keeper - especially for parties and family gatherings.
This was super easy to make! It was a huge hit at Christmas!
This is a kid friendly recipe. It is so easy to make and is soooo good!!
Fab!!! I made this for church and it was a huge hit. I left off the nuts due to allergies and drizzled with fudge sauce, other than those minor changes I followed the recipe. I doubled the recipe and there are NO leftovers. Thanks!
This was just ok. I definitely don't think it is a five star recipe. It was easy and tasted good. But was just ok. I would make this again in the summer as a treat. I used chocolate graham crackers and didn't add the sugar.
Served at Supper Club. HUGE hit!!! Be sure to spray bottom of dish with PAM.
I made this recipe exactly to a "T". While taking the advise of other readers/raters, I too think a full cake mix box is too much. I made the cake recipe as suggested but after cooling cut 1/3 of the baked cake off. Also added fresh, ripe, strawberries now in season, swirled lots of chocolate syrup on top of bananas, pineapple, and strawberries. I also chopped the marichino cherries and sprinkled under the whipped topping along with pecan pieces before the whipped topping. On the topping I dotted with a bit more chocolate syrup (for decoration) and sprinkled with finely chopped pecans. For the team luncheon this was presented on the top, just before serving marichino cherries were stratigically positioned on the top to indicate portions. This cake was such a hit, a dozen people later asked me to make for them again. Bravo!
My husband requested that I make a "banana split cake" for him to bring to work. I'm so glad that I decided to use this recipe! The only thing I changed was to omit the peanuts. I also made homemade whipped cream (it makes a big difference!) Using an electric mixer I mix 1 cup of heavy cream with a splash of vanilla and 1/4 cup of confectioners sugar. I beat it until it starts to get a little stiff. Anyway, all the guys loved it and requested that I make it again!
A co-worker gave me this recipe about 10 years ago but lost my favorite personal recipe book during a move, I was so glad to find it here at Allrecipes again! It's a fun, simple, delicious recipe, THANK YOU Tammy, you made my day!
This was my was my favorite dessert years ago when I was a young kid. I went searching specifically for this recipe and was so happy to find it here. (seeing the pic, I knew this is what I was looking for) I took Natalie's advice and cut back on the sugar to 1/4 cup, used crushed pecans (because I had them on hand) and drizzled hershey's syrup before serving. My kids loved it ! I am certain that I will be making this upon request for years to come. -walt
i think it's okay... nothing spectacular. my daughters, 5 & 4, said, "we only like the banana... and the [crust]."
OMG!!! This is wonderful. I made this recipe for a father's day cookout. I did add swirls of chocolate syrup on top with the nuts and cherries. Everyone could not stop eating this desert. It went so fast i barely got a piece myself. I will be keeping this recipe at the top of my list and serving this time and time again. THANKS for a delight.
Really great! I shaved some chocolate on the top. I'll definitely make this again.
I've made this before and it's yummy! I change it up a bit, though. After the crust and cream cheese mixture I put a layer of instant banana pudding then layer the bananas on top of that. I like the banana taste and it just evens out the entire dessert. I use 2 small boxes to 1 cup milk. It will be really thick.
Amazing - brought it to work for a friend's birthday (she's from the south) and I already gave the recipe to 3 people. Awesome!
great recipe ! I the only thing I changed was I left out the pinapple and I covered the cake with chocolate chips ! This is the most delicious cake me and my family have ever tried!
Outstanding recipe! Easy to make. I made this for my department Christmas dessert contest. Came in 2nd for best taste and 1st for best presentation!
I highly recommend this recipe for anyone who feels kitchen-challenged (like me) and short on time. I made this for a work potluck and everyone loved it. To shorten the prep time even more I bought a pre-made chocolate cookie pie crust and used that. I also used lite cream cheese so that it wouldn't be too rich. The recipe calls for way too many cherries and cool whip. I recommend using only several cherries on top to give it some color as a lot of people don't like marashino cherries. You only need about 8-10 oz. of cool whip for this pie version. Have fun and enjoy. It is delicious!
This came out a little 'watery'. It is not a good dish 2 days later. Ingredients seem to separate.
Excellent, very easy! I also used strawberry halves and topped with chocolate syrup on top! Will make again, especially for summer BBQs!
This has always been my favorite! Freeze the crust for about 15 minutes so spreading the cream cheese is easier. I use Pecans instead of peanuts. I do use a little less white sugar (about 1/2 a cup).
Awesome recipe!! The only thing I changed was adding 1/2 c sugar to the crust instead of 3/4 c. Will make again but think I will use even less sugar in the crust. I also shredded up a Hersheys bar to make the top all pretty.
My hubby will be mad I found this recipe! He thought it was "his" little secret! :o) He makes this in a jelly roll pan so it's thinner (which I like) and doesn't use the peanuts on top. This is the perfect summer recipe for a barbeque or to munch on while sitting by the pool. It tastes deceptively light but it is most definitely not a low calorie dessert. YUMMY!!!
I made this cake for the 4th of July. It was really easy to make! My family went crazy over it! I put the crust in the freezer to get it really hard, and I softened the cream cheese before mixing it, so didn't have any problems spreading the cream cheese layer. Also, I put strawberries and blueberries on top instead of cherries and peanuts. This was a really delicious, addicting dessert!
This recipe was the best and so easy. I will use a store bought crust next time I never have much luck with making my own graham cracker crust. This is a keeper.
I must say this cake was great- except for the sugar in the crust. Omit the 3/4 cup of white sugar in the crust and it will be perfect! My family loved it but the crust made it a little too sweet. It was still gone in a matter of hours.
we made it for thanksgiving and it was a big hit
I made this for my husband's birthday last night. It was very good. It was a little rich so I am thinking next time I will either use half of the cream cheese or a little pudding instead. I think I'll skip the pineapple but that's just a personal preference. This will be a keeper.
I love this recipe! For an change of pace, try substituting crushed vanilla wafers for the graham cracker crumbs. Yum.
This is a must try. Used frozen strawberrys instead of pineapple. make sure you thaw and drain the strawberrys. This was a very refreshing sweet treat!
Super Summer Treat! Instead of cream cheese/confect sugar filling: for speed, I used 2 Pkg.(3.4 oz each) Jello French Vanilla Instant Pudding whisked for 2 min with 2 3/4 cups of fat free milk. Made it night before including the bananas & all was fresh. Keep & serve cold. Dr O.
wow,this is so good and easy to make.what a treat for kids and kids at heart.
I added fresh strawberries, too. Yummy!
This sure is a crowd pleaser! YUMMO! I made up some homemade hot fudge sauce (1 cup choco chips, 1/2 cup cream, 1/3 cup corn syrup & melted on stove) to serve along side! I also used light cream cheese and light whipped topping and you couldn't tell. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious. I used recipe as is.
I followed the directions exactly on this recipe and WOW! I got rave reviews! I made it for a welcome home party for my cousin and it was the only dessert completely gone! Two thumbs up just like it is listed!
Made this for Fathers Day. Everyone loved it! I haven't had this recipe since I was a kid in the 70's! Followed the recipe and I wouldn't change a thing. Great summer dessert!
been making this for a few years I add vanilla as well , as far as layering bananas, "pudding mix" pineapples,cool whip the cherries red and green(i make for Christmas) always a hit!
Only problem was that the crumbs end up getting a bit soggy. Any hints on how to maintain their crunch. And I think next time I would add some strawberries to this also. It was a hit.
Wonderful dessert. A drizzle of hot fudge sauce would take this over the top! Perfect summer dessert. My husband loved it and so did our company. I will definetly make this a lot. It is now one of my favorites! Thank you for submitting this!!! I would advise that you add about a TBLSP of lemon juice to the sliced bananas to prevent them from turning brown.
Have you ever added a thing of cool whip to your sugar and cream cheese and then added the cool whip to the top like u do a a no bake cream cheese pie?
People love it and when the pan is empty, they ask why I didn't make more:)
This cake is so good. I made this for my husband potluck lunch at his office and it was a hit. Now he always asks me to make this all the time. The only thing i changed was just peanuts. I substituted it with walnut.
I made this for my dad's retirement party and got rave reviews! I did, however, change the crust. I used vanilla wafers and added about 3/4 cup ground peanuts. I added 1/2 tsp vanilla extract to the cream cheese mix, a layer of strawberry pie filling, and chocolate and sprinkles on top :)
My told me about this so I let the neighbors kids make for their dad for Fathers Day! It was amazing! We did NOT add strawberries or chocolate on top.
Great recipe! Made it just like it said but, added and made the following changes. Added to the crushed pineapple layer, slice fresh strawberries and changed crushed peanuts to chopped walnuts. It was an instant hit at a family gathering. It would have been fine as it is written. Either way it was great. It is a bit expensive to acquire all the ingredients but well worth it.
I made this last weekend and it reminded me so much of my mother that I cried. It is fantastic and just the way I remember as a child!!! My kids loved helping and eating. It last 1 day in my house!
Continued part of recipe is as follows…..pineapple. Well drained. 5th layer: 1 large container of cool whip 6th layer: sprinkle with chopped nuts maraschino cherries diced.
I make this dessert every holiday and special occasions. It very easy to make and my family loves it
I made this for a potluck at work, everyone raved about how good it was. I did take along chocolate syrup to put on top. I also used vanilla wafers instead of graham crackers for personal preference. Great recipe!
My family loved it.
This was one of the most awsome desserts I have ever had!! I had to rave about this one. I made this for a party and everyone loved it. It taste just like a banana split. I only had two bananas but I recomend you follow the recipe exact. It really is a perfect dessert. I will make this as many times as I get a chance.
I made this for a get together. It was awesome, I would not change a thing! I’ll be making it again real soon.
I was really impressed with recipe. made it for a party and everyone raved about how good this dessert was. This recipe deserves a 2 thumbs up.
I made it for a special function at work and won rave reviews. I did cut tghe sugar in the crust back to 1/2 cup. It is just great and easy to do..
Very delicious! My guests thought I actually bought this cake, because it looked so nice and tasted so good. It's good fresh and frozen as well.
very tasty although i did dazzle the top with chocolate syrup, yummy!
Delicious and easy! Love it
This was very easy to make. I added 1 c greek yougurt to cream cheese mixture. Also used fresh strawberries to top each serving in place of cherries. Delicious
Awesome dessert. Shared it with friends, and my parents. Everyone is begging for more. I agree with others, it's easier if you freeze this in between spreading the layers. I will definitely make this again.
My told me about this so I let the neighbors kids make for their dad for Fathers Day! It was amazing! We did NOT add strawberries or chocolate on top.
I have made this for years , well over 25 from the islands of Hawaii to the small towns of MS and it is always a hit with my 5 daughters and church suppers alike.. This is pretty much right on the receipt Ive always used . The measurements are the same and I would say if you follow that and get the crust cold while whipping the cream cheese and sugar I found no reason to increase the cream cheese and sugar as one cook suggested with a cold crust and a smooth butter cream it works great. I did add some vanilla to the mixture and cut my banana's in coins and used the juice from the pineapple to keep them from changing color by soaking them in juice while I put together the crust and cream mixture. I also drain my pineapple well and then form it into a ball and squeeze slightly any juice and put that into paper towel squeezing again then put on cake in clumps and flake those with a fork for even cover. Apply juice soaked banana's and complete and it works like a charm and tastes wonderful !.
Not that impressed. It could have been that I don't have access to real whip cream and had to use a mix ( I live in Honduras). I don't know but I love desserts and I won't make this again. Maybe whipping the cream cheese and sugar would have been better. Adding vanilla maybe? oh well, there's other recipes out there.
THIS IS TRUELY A GREAT RECIPE. I MADE IT THIS THANKSGIVING, AND RECIEVED LOTS OF COMPLIMENTS. IT'S REALLY EASY TO MAKE. TO BE HONEST, I COULDN'T GET ENOUGH. WHEN I WENT FOR MORE, IT WAS ALL GONE. I'M SO GLAD YOU POSTED THIS RECIPE. THANKS
I took it to a family reunion and it was NOT a hit. It didn’t even taste like a banana split. There wasn’t enough banana or chocolate and the cream cheese made it oddly sour. The pictures of it look GREAT though.
Everyone loves it.
Amazing! Everyone loved this.
I made this last night and it is wonderful! I did change it up a little bit. I made it in a extra large graham pie crust, added chocolate syrup and strawberries. Delish!
A family HIT!!! Its so easy and delicious ??
I used pecans instead of peanuts.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections