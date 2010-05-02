Southern Style Banana Split Cake

I made a flag for July 4 with 50 blueberries for the stars (a row of 6, then a row of 5, etc. for 50 states) and 7 rows of strawberries (my slices are too thin, but I was afraid I would not have enough room). For authenticity, the top row should be red and the last row red. Four rows of red beside the blueberries and 3 rows below. It was a trick to calculate but the result was impressive. It was a very refreshing fruit dessert for a hot summer day. I borrowed some hints and made the following modifications: I made the graham cracker crust and baked it at 350 degrees for 15 minutes as suggested. That is too long; the crust had a slightly burned taste at the edges. Next time, I will cook it 5 minutes and refrigerate it while creaming the cream cheese. In the cream cheese mixture, I added banana extract, because one reviewer said without vanilla it tasted bland. What a great taste! Don't just strain the crushed pineapple; wrap it in paper towel and let it strain over night. Pineapple will seem dry, but it keeps the cake from becoming runny, yet tasty. Makes it real easy to handle. I spread the creamed cheese mixture in the crust; refrigerated it over night. It was SO easy to spread the next day. After I calculated the blue berries and strawberries for the flag, I put the rest of the box of blueberries and more strawberries in the middle, after the bananas but before the pineapple. After I made the flag, I refrigerated the whole thing for at least 2 hours before serving.