Southern Style Banana Split Cake

This great recipe belonged to my Grandma and requires no cooking.

By Tammy Livingston

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Combine the graham cracker crumbs, white sugar and melted butter. Mix together and press into a 9x13 inch cake pan; refrigerate until chilled.

  • Beat together the cream cheese and confectioners' sugar; spread over graham cracker crust.

  • Layer bananas and pineapple over cream cheese mixture; cover fruit with whipped topping.

  • Top with cherries and chopped nuts; refrigerate and serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
748 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 79.3g; fat 45.9g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 262mg. Full Nutrition
