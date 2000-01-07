Easy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
This hummus can be made 1 day ahead. Keep it refrigerated, and bring to room temperature before serving. Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds and can be found in many grocery stores.
This hummus can be made 1 day ahead. Keep it refrigerated, and bring to room temperature before serving. Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds and can be found in many grocery stores.
Excellent recipe. I hesitated to purchase the huge jar of tahini at $5+, but now have confidence that it will get used up just from this recipe alone. I only added about 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, and it's perfect. By the way, garbanzo beans and chickpeas are the same thing.Read More
This recipe just did not workl. WAY too much lemon, WAY too much tahini.Read More
Excellent recipe. I hesitated to purchase the huge jar of tahini at $5+, but now have confidence that it will get used up just from this recipe alone. I only added about 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, and it's perfect. By the way, garbanzo beans and chickpeas are the same thing.
This is awesome!! It gets better after sitting in the fridge. I attempted hummus one other time with a yucky mess...this is THE recipe for great hummus. It's basic, quick, and very flavorful. While my kids (2yrs & 5yrs) thought it was too garlicky, I thought it was exactly right (it also mellows a little after a day or two)Also, I don't buy tahini (since I can never find small amounts) I just toasted sesame seeds until fragrant (not browned) and whipped them into a paste with 1 tsp. oil and used that for my recipe. This will be a staple in our house.
This was wonderful! Made a few small changes though: only added 1 clove of garlic, reduced lemon juice to 2 tablespoons, subbed in 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil for the tahini (I had none), and used chickpeas in place of the garbonzo beans. After that there was no reason to season with salt and pepper because it was perfect. Great recipe!
I was unsure about red peppers in hummus, normally a favorite sammie filling for me, but I gathered up my courage and dumped them in anyway and am I glad! My children ate this up, my eight yo said she likes it better than our usual recipe and my toddler decided to forego the pita bread altogether and just eat the hummus with a spoon! I put it in sammies with kalamata olives, chopped fresh red pepper, chopped cucumber, feta cheese with lemon juice, olive oil and balsamic vinegar sprinkled on top. One problem with the instructions: the intro says bring to room temp before serving but the directions say to chill until ready to serve. Maybe you are supposed to keep your house very cold? :)
This is a nice recipe although I would cut down on the amount of tahini; I found that it had a little bitter after taste that wasn't exactly what I was aiming for. It was well received by the adults at the party but virtually every kid turned their nose up (as kids are apt to do!).
I usually prefer my hummus to be more grainy, and I'd never had it with roasted red peppers before, but I was in the mood for something different. Well, I'm glad that this was the recipe I picked! It was very good with home-baked pita chips. I only had Realemon juice on hand, so I cut down on the listed amount and it was fine. For sure something I would make for a party.
i made this hummus as a class project for a 6th grade class and it ws gone after 10 minutes!! this is kid friendly and adult friendly. Everyone should try it!
This is by far the best hummus recipie I have made (and believe me I have tried a lot). It even tastes great without the red pepper!
Very tangy and yummy! I made the hummus in my blender and it worked very well. Thanks Holly!
This recipe really was easy. I am making it again for my christmas party.
I modified this. I did not use basil. I added 1/2 Tsp. of ground cumin and 1/4 tsp. cayanne pepper and 1/4 tsp. salt. I only used 2 T lemon juice, and 1 T tahini, and 1 T olive oil....
This recipe just did not workl. WAY too much lemon, WAY too much tahini.
We love hummus, and the roasted red peppers make it even better. 1/3 cup tahini is perfect for us, because we like more than just a couple tablespoons of that. But 1/3 cup lemon juice would have ruined it for us--I used the juice of 1/4 fresh lemon...about a tablespoon and a half, and that was plenty for us. I love the tip I read on this site to put the chickpeas in a bowl of water to remove the outer skins. It worked like a charm and made the hummus wonderfully creamy. We'll make again and again--oh, and we left out the basil...we didn't need it.
I am sure this could be better with a bit more spice as I found it a little bland. **TIP** peel the skins off your garbanzos for a better texture, it really should state that in the recipe. I added more basil than called for but it could use some more zing. Overall, easy to make (just wish I had a food processor, all I have is a stick blender and it was a bit of a pain) and a perfect afternoon treat with homemade tortilla chips!
I didn't have tahini so I toasted some sesame seeds and crushed between two spoons. I also added a little olive oil to make it smoother as my sister had said she didn't like the texture. I had her try it and she ate most of it! Guess we fixed the 'texture' issue!
I have been eating this a lot lately- a great (simple) recipe. It doesn't make much difference if you use the lemon juice or basil -I skip them both, and use chickpeas instead of garbanzo beans. I also like this recipe with an entire head of oven-roasted garlic and a few drops of the oil it was roasted in!
We use 3 tbsp. of tahini, 3 tbsp. of lemon juice and 3 tbsp. of EVOO. This stuff rocks and is way better than store bought. We use celery, sliced peppers, carrots and pita chips for dipping.
This was very easy to assemble. The flavor developed nicely after sitting in the fridge for several hours.
I know hummus is traditionally made with tahini butter but it honestly tastes just as good if you substitute it with extra virgin olive oil. I use this recipe time and time again! It goes perfect with pita chips, crackers, or as a dip for raw vegetables.
I've made this twice, once without tahini and then I finally went and bought the tahini and it was so much better! I also cooked the beans and added a t. olive oil and I think it made for a smoother consistency. It's really good!
Love this recipe! I just roasted a pepper I had on hand in the oven instead of buying a jar of them and used one fresh basil leaf instead of dried. It's easy and tastes amazing!
I used the foundation of this recipe (garlic, beans, tahini, lemon) and omitted the red pepper in place of 1 can of artichoke hearts and 8-10 ounces cooked/drained frozen spinach to make spinach-artichoke hummus. It was a huge hit! I also used minced garlic and garlic powder instead and added salt.
Yum!
YUM! Fabulous. Made it just as written and it is great. Best homemade hummus I've ever made.
This recipe is great! It is good with the roasted red pepper and also a great base recipe to make other kinds of hummus. I have already used this base to make chipotle and garlic hummus.
This hummus turned out wonderfully! I have brought this to potluck's and has been a favorite of friends and myself. I used a little less garlic than the recipe calls for. Yum!
Fantastic! I just finished making this and tasted it. Roasted my own red pepper (used 1 whole one) and followed the recipe pretty closely except I added a dash of salt and used half the lemon. This couldn't be an easier recipe and it is SOOOO much better than store bought! For those who said it was missing something, it's probably all those chemicals in the store bought we are all used to eating. :) Will make this again and again, also trying other flavors. It was great even before I added the red pepper. Thanks Marbalet! Highly recommended.
I was a bit disappointed in this recipe. In my opinion, the flavors aren't as balanced as I would prefer: the tahini and lemon juice slightly overpowered the chickpeas and red pepper. Next time, I plan on using AllRecipes' user ROYHOBBS' "Real Hummus" recipe, with a roasted red pepper thrown in for flavor.
This is very tasty. I think it could use a bit more salt than I used. I forgot to add the basil.
This is one of my favorite hummus recipes! Quick and healthy, can't beat that!
This came out DELICIOUS!! I ate this stuff right from a spoon, and had to stop myself from eating too much! :) it was so easy to prepare, just threw everything into the food processor and refrigerated it for a few hours. i only used 2 TBSP of tahini, and used lime juice instead (that's all i had).
Good, basic recipe. Wasn't WOWED with it though
This was my first try at making hummus and it was a success. Followed the recipe exactly and everyone really enjoyed it. Don't think I will every purchase hummus again.
Delicious! Next time around I will cut down a little on the lemon juice, it came through a little too strong for my taste. Overall this is a wonderful, easy hummus recipe and all of my roommates loved it!
After reading the other reviews, I tweaked the recipe a bit. I started with 2 cups dried beans which I cooked and drained. I used 3 large cloves of garlic and 2 tbsp. of lemon juice. I used 2 red peppers which I roasted and peeled. I added 1 tsp. of salt and 3 tbsp. of olive oil and omitted the dried basil and tahini (I don't even know what tahini is). The humus turned out very good. I will be making all my own humus from now on.
That was easy! This is very good, just threw everything in the food processor and it was ready in a minute, but I will let it chill overnight. I did not add any salt or pepper, it tasted good already on a wheat thin. Thanks :)
Very tasty and so easy to make. I reserved some of the liquid from the drained beans and added it to make a more creamy texture. Using fresh squeezed lemon juice makes a huge difference.
Perfect. I doubled the recipe and added a tsp of salt.
WAY too lemon-y. Maybe this was compounded by my use of store bought lemon juice but it was really overwhelming. I'm sure with the right proportions this would be a good recipe since it only really uses standard hummus ingredients, but you may want to add as you go along to ensure that you don't over do it.
It's an ok recipe. I prefer hummus to have more flavor and spice.
We love hummus! but are very picky about certain flavors added to it. This turned out SO well! Yum!
Followed the recipe exactly and it's not bad. Extremely easy and tasty. We used fresh pepper and lemon juice and I didn't find the lemon taste overpowering at all. I think next time I'll use a tad less tahini, roast the garlic, and toss in some cumin. It's definitely a keeper, and I think with a few minor modifications it would be restaurant quality.
unfortunately this recipe didi not create good hummus.
Great recipes. Needs a lot of blending to become really smooth but my family loved this recipe!
I had to add oil because it was not creamy enough as is, and next time I'll scale back on the garlic.
This is really good but definitely needed an extra punch to it for me & my husband. We like spicy. First time I made it I added red pepper flakes, cayenne, 3 cloves of garlic and a dash of hot sauce. YUM..second time I added a fresh diced jalapeno, double YUM! it's a very good base recipe to add what you want to it. Next time I will try adding a bit of cumin and maybe cilantro?
This came out quite well. I used dried beans that I had previously cooked and frozen, so I found it necessary to add salt. I added black pepper just for kicks :-) Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe! It's the perfect combination of flavors to make a smooth hummus. However, I didn't use as much lemon juice and I left out the dried basil.
WOW ! I usually HATE hummus but keep trying because it's SO GOOD FOR YOU ! THIS RECIPE IS EXCELLENT ... AND EASY ! (Found the tahini next to the peanut butter)
Really good! Doubled it just to use up a full jar of roasted red peppers. So glad I did! I did reduce the lemon juice as some suggested and I sauteed the minced garlic in a little olive oil to mellow it.
Although a new recipe takes a little time, this hummus is amazingly quick to make up. My husband is a huge hummus fan and really likes the zip of this recipe.
I made it exactly as written, and it was good. Next time I will cut the lemon juice to 2Tbsp.
This is a nice recipe. I made one batch with the original instructions - yummy. Second batch, I roasted the garlic - yummy! Thanks for sharing - we love all hummus!
It's a good base recipe like the kind you get at grocery store delis. It needed herbs and spice. Thank you though
Very good hummus recipe! I did as others suggested which was to put the beans in water and take their skins off (easy to do they just pop right off - just takes a couple of minutes). One thing people should be aware of is that once the skins are off there is only about 2/3 - 3/4 can of beans left so adjust ingredients accordingly. We were out of lemons so we Googled substitutes and substituted white wine vinegar 1/2 per tsp. of lemon juice called for. Worked out fine. I can't wait to try it with the lemon though! One thing we found is that right after youmake it and it is at room temp., the hummus is creamy once it is refridgerated though it becomes at little dry. Just added a little olive oil as other's mentioned and it became nice and creamy again. Thanks for the recipe! It's a keeper!
This recipe is perfect just the way it is. It leaves a slight garlic taste in your mouth after the matter, but who doesn't like garlic. I doubled the recipe and followed it to a T - I thought it was great....tasted like the stuff you get at Sam's club. But since it was just me and my boyfriend, I ended up adding crushed red pepper since I like everything with a little BANG. Either way, the recipe is delicious without any additions and would be great for a party. By the way, this was my first time making hummus (just got a new food processor) and I will NEVER buy it from the store again...what I made for about 5 bucks worth of ingredients would have cost me over 20 at the store!! Thanks again for the wonderful recipe.
I LOVE hummus but I found this variation kind of boring. Maybe it would be better with fresh basil? Thanks for the opportunity to give it a try though.
Way too garlicky, and too much lemon and I didn't even put in 1/3 cup. I would cut the garlic by 1/2 and cut down further on lemon juice... not a fan
Surprised as it has no olive oil. I think it lacks some bite to it even with the cayenne. I added a wee bit more tahini and i think I will also add some more lemon juice next time. I roasted a red bell pepper with some olive oil and then peeled and minced it. Instead of putting all of it in the food processor, I just mixed it along with the hummus. Spread a spoonful of olive oil on top. Then added a few peeled crumbled chickpeas, minced red bell pepper and finally some cilantro. Great presentation, hubby and son liked it but wasn't the best for me. My regular hummus recipes are better.
Ilove hummus but was disappointed with this recipe. I followed the directions and used fresh, good quality ingredients. In my own opinion, this was way too lemon-y. It was a nice texture but mostly all I could taste was lemon. Probably would not make this again but thank you for sharing this recipe.
I usually make hummus on the fly without a recipe and it turns out differently every time, so I thought I would search for a good recipe. This one got so many great reviews and I was excited to try it. Not sure what happened with mine, but I did not like this at all. WAY too much lemon juice (and I even put in less than the 1/3 of a cup).......tasted like raw garlic....and needed salt! I didn't eat the first batch. Tried it again with sauteed garlic, the juice from 1 lemon (about 2 Tblsp), and a pinch of salt. So much better. But I can't give a recipe more than 1 or 2 stars if I had to make major changes to it.
Great recipe. I roasted my own red peppers (2 of them) and used them. (@425; rotating so all sides are roasted and skin is peeling and browned)
This is great. It reminds me of the hummus we use to buy at the Farmer's Market in CA. I substituted peanut butter for tahini. and 4 cloves of garlic. The above reviewer is correct you must blend this for a very long time. The flavors keep getting stronger as it sets. My advice would be to make it a day ahead.
Tastes just like the hummus at Jason's Deli! You just have to add enough salt to get the same taste
I substituted 1/3 c olive oil &1 tbsp cumin for the tahini and added another can of beans. Turned out great!
This was great! My first time making hummus, and it was so easy. I roasted the red pepper under the broiler for about 15 minutes. I was short lemon juice, so if I added more of that I'm sure it would have been better. Next I think I'm going to try making black olive hummus...
This was as it stated "easy". It is also delicious, and I plan to make it often.
I had to modify this a bit and it turned out very well. I felt the lemon flavor was over powering so I added more beans and peppers. I didn't have tahini but didn't miss it so I wont bother to get it for next time I make this. My only suggestion would be to cut down on the lemon and it will be fantastic.
Hummus is one of those things you can change and play with and it becomes your own. I like this version except I had to play with it. Do not use basil, use paprika and cumin which is traditional to hummus. I love love the red peppers. Thanks for sharing.
I'd never have thought you could have something better than classic hummus. But this was so good I don't know if O'm going to make regular hummus ever again! As suggested in several other reviews, I used less lemon juice than requested in the recipe.
This was very delicious!!!! Wow~~ my first hummus turned out great! Thank you for the recipe! I did reduced the amount of Tahini like the other viewer recommended, and I added hand full of left over dry roasted pine nuts I had in the fridge. The color is absolutely beautiful and taste is stunning! With all these beans, nuts and seeds with garlic and lemon? I feel healthier already!!!
My family loves this recipe! It is my go to take along dish! Everyone loves it!
This was WAAAY too much tahini for me, and I think I'll also reduce the lemon juice. I used (and liked) 1 T. of tahini. I tried 1/4 c. lemon juice, but I think that's still too much. Also needed to add 1/2 t. salt after rinsing the beans. Might try roasting the garlic next time. This recipe gave me a base to start working from, but I will definitely continue to tweak.
I have used this recipe several times. I find it makes a wonderful spread on wholemeal bread with some salad leaves, shredded carrot and cucumber, and as a dip for just about everything! I have tried it a few times with dried chick peas instead of tinned, and I found the flavour to be much less like that of something coming out of a tin, but with all of the additions, tinned chick peas are perfect too! I love it and the guests I have prepared it for have loved it too! Delish!
This was so good. I didn't have the tahini, however, I was going to the Asian store and got a huge bag of sesame seeds which I use all the time. I roasted 1/2 cup of them in a dry stainless steel skillet and put them in the food processor by themselves for a minute or two before I added the other ingredients. The consistency was a little coarser, but it had a fresher taste and was a little more cost effective.
This is good for a base recipe.. but needs more spice. I added cumin, coriander, cayenne, and a bit of chilli powder. Delicious!
This was a good base. Four stars because it was fabulous with a few changes. used 1/4c tahini 1/4c lemon juice 1 whole head of roasted garlic instead of the raw cloves 1 roasted red pepper 1 roasted pablano pepper (because we like a little heat) and then drizzled olive oil thru the chute until the consistency was as we liked it. It was very dry without the oil probably because I cut down on the tahini and lemon juice. I did "peel" the chickpeas. I did use salt and pepper for some added interest. when my 14 yo boy tasted it he asked "is that all you made?" LOL! Anyway start with this recipe, it is solid and then adjust as you wish.
Good recipe, although next time I will use only half of the lemon juice. The lemon taste overpowered everything. I added a teaspoon of cayenne pepper because we like it a bit spicier.
Better with less lemon juice. Also, process peppers separate and strain, then stir in. Better consistency
It's good but it needs something. I added olive oil like someone suggested and cumin but it's still lacking flavor. I didn't add the basil. I also added salt. I don't think I would add the olive oil next time. The olive oil overpowers the delicate taste of the hummus.
This has waaaaay too much lemon in it. I actually reduced it to 1/4 of a cup and the lemon was still over powering. It was also gritty, so I added olive oil until it was smooth.
This is my go-to hummus recipe and I make this often. My only change is to leave out the basil. It is fantastic with pretzel crisps or veggies.
Great, I omited the tahini and added olive oil, as well as reducing the amount of lemon juice. Definatly a keeper.
Excellent recipe. I used white beans instead of garbanzos because it was what I had on hand and it tasted wonderful, although I added more spices to taste (Penzey's Turkish Seasoning) and less lemon juice (2 Tbsp). Even in the blender it was smooth and had a lovely sweet and garlicky taste.
I make recipes from this website all the time, but never write reviews. This recipe, however, is so good that I couldn't NOT write one! This is now the only hummus recipe I use. My husband and I both love it! The only tiny change I made was adding a little of the liquid from the garbanzo beans simply because I like my hummus a little bit smoother. Otherwise, this is perfect!
Oh yum! This is so much better (and cheaper) than store bought hummus. I only used 1 clove of garlic (which was plenty, and I'm a garlic lover) and omitted the basil. Didn't bother to measure out the lemon juice, I just squeezed in half a large lemon. I also didn't have tahini, so I threw in a couple tablespoons of olive oil instead to make it creamy. Worked out great. Oh and its so easy to roast your own peppers instead of buying them jarred. Just cut them in half and broil for about 8 min, set in a paper bag for 25 min, then peel off the skin. Delish. I used one pepper for this recipe. Thanks!
Really good
Much better than store bought! I enjoyed this easy recipe and using my food processor made all the difference- no lumpy hummy!
This was delicious! I also added some roasted anaheim peppers to give it a bit of spice.
Wonderful! Great for a take along! Fantastic flavor and very easy to prepare. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent, easy hummus recipe with a nice authentic taste and texture.
Wa-a-a-y too much lemon juice for me, and not enough garlic.
This was awsome, awsome. I did make a few changes, but same basic concept. I used chipotle peppers in adobo instead of roasted red pepper, and olive oil instead of tahini. I think next time I'll cut back a little on the lemon juice, and also I added cumin...how can you have hummus without cumin??
Maybe I used too much garlic, but I didn't care for this at all.
Seriously great. I added cumin and paprika instead of basil (sorry marbalet) - I tend to like the more traditional spices in hummus. Maybe next time I will try the basil. :)
If I am roasting the peppers in the oven(as opposed to store bought), I add the garlic as well so it gets a sweeter flavor. Also, I use fresh parsley in place of the basil. I add the tahini slowly and taste at intervals as sometimes I feel it overpowers the dip.
We eat this almost daily at the office. To keep calories at bay, omit the tahini altogether. We substitute lime juice for the lemon and find the basil isn't necessary at all. Thanks for the great starting point!
Throw in some pickled jalapeños for some extra spice.
Way too much lemon juice.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections