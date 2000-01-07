Easy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Very good hummus recipe! I did as others suggested which was to put the beans in water and take their skins off (easy to do they just pop right off - just takes a couple of minutes). One thing people should be aware of is that once the skins are off there is only about 2/3 - 3/4 can of beans left so adjust ingredients accordingly. We were out of lemons so we Googled substitutes and substituted white wine vinegar 1/2 per tsp. of lemon juice called for. Worked out fine. I can't wait to try it with the lemon though! One thing we found is that right after youmake it and it is at room temp., the hummus is creamy once it is refridgerated though it becomes at little dry. Just added a little olive oil as other's mentioned and it became nice and creamy again. Thanks for the recipe! It's a keeper!