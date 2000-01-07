Easy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

This hummus can be made 1 day ahead. Keep it refrigerated, and bring to room temperature before serving. Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds and can be found in many grocery stores.

Recipe by MARBALET

Directions

  • In an electric food processor, combine garlic, garbanzo beans, tahini, and lemon juice. Process until the mixture is smooth. Add roasted peppers and basil; process until the peppers are finely chopped. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer hummus to small bowl, cover and chill until you are ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 44.1g; fat 26.9g; sodium 908.5mg. Full Nutrition
