Celery and Stilton Soup

This will seem like a fancy soup without a lot of effort. Stilton cheese is really rich and creamy, and gives the soup a wonderful flavor.

Recipe by Sarah Lai

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium low heat. Add the onions and saute for 10 minutes, or until onion is translucent.

  • Add the celery and the water. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes, or until celery is soft.

  • Add 2 1/2 ounces of the Stilton cheese to the soup and mix well. Puree the soup in small batches in a blender or food processor and transfer it to a clean pot. Season with freshly ground pepper and salt to taste. Stilton can be very salty, so beware!

  • Pour into individual bowls, sprinkle with the remaining cheese and garnish with the watercress.

Cook's Note:

You may also make this soup with celeriac instead of celery.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
518 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 53.7g; cholesterol 141.7mg; sodium 777.6mg. Full Nutrition
