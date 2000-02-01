Celery and Stilton Soup

I used chicken stock instead of water, and added a touch of cream at the end. It was wonderful! I also spread a tiny bit of blue cheese on some buttered bread, then toasted the bread and served the toast on the side. Five stars
This soup is surprisingly good and it was outstanding made with chicken broth instead of water. Like another reviewer said, use only about half the amount of water / broth called for. Also, use butter instead of margarine. Overall this is a keeper recipe, Thanks!
Tasty recipe. I did make changes. I used half the butter called for, and chicken stock as recommended by other reviewers. No watercress, so used parsley. For us it was creamy enough - my husband loved it.
