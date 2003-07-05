Angel Food Cake
Classic angel food cake, light and tastes great by itself!
Classic angel food cake, light and tastes great by itself!
Excellent recipe!!! I made sure I really whipped the egg whites as other posters had said and this turned out great for me. Instead of make this in the tube pan, I made muffins out of it. The recipe for me made 24 muffins (make sure to use liners or they do stick). I have my muffins currently frozen and I take one down a night for a strawberry dessert. For anyone interested also I am on weight watchers and I calculated the muffins to be about 1 1/2 pts a piece. A great snack :)Read More
This cake was good, but I think a box mix would be just as good. With the leftover egg yolks I used the custard recipe that CCRUMP gave on 1/4/03 and it didn't turn out very well, it didn't thicken enough (maybe needs cornstarch). But I also found a recipe called "Gold Cake" that calls for a cup of egg yolks and would be perfect use of them if you want another cake.Read More
Excellent recipe!!! I made sure I really whipped the egg whites as other posters had said and this turned out great for me. Instead of make this in the tube pan, I made muffins out of it. The recipe for me made 24 muffins (make sure to use liners or they do stick). I have my muffins currently frozen and I take one down a night for a strawberry dessert. For anyone interested also I am on weight watchers and I calculated the muffins to be about 1 1/2 pts a piece. A great snack :)
Totally awesome! I just made it for the 2nd time this weekend, and it turned out perfectly without any changes. As for baking time, you can never go totally by any recipe. Always deduct 10 minutes, set your timer and go from there. Every oven is different, as most are not calibrated exactly. If you follow this recipe exactly, your cake will rise above the level of the pan and have excellent flavor and texture. Note the recipe tells you to add the sugar gradually (no need to process if you do this!), and then later to FOLD in the flour, etc. This means to use a spatula and fold from top to bottom--don't use your mixer and no stirring. If you don't fold, or if you overfold, you will loose your volume for the cake! I sliced this into 3 layers and filled with lemon curd and white chocolate buttercream, then frosted w/the buttercream! Everyone totally loved it and raved about how incredible the cake was!! This is a GREAT recipe!
I made it eaven faster by cooking in muffin tins. I then made a custard with 1/2 the yolks, 1 1/2 c milk, 1/4 c sugar and 1 tbl vanilla over a double boiler and whammm! I had a great quick low fat dessert!
this a wonderful and easy recipe. I've always used a mix to make angel food, but i'll always use this one now. If you don't have cream of tartar, use baking soda in the same quantity. It works just as well.
My dad loved this cake and he is the pickiest eater in the world! I didn't think it tasted egg-y at all. Super easy!! It was moister than any store-bought cake I've ever had, even my dad who likes store cake never knew that angel food cake was supposed to be moist. I followed previous ratings and "whipped it till the cows came home". With the leftover egg yolks I made egg noodles!! They (egg yolks) will keep in a covered jar in the fridge for a few days until you get a chance to use them. This was wonderful, I plan on making it several times a year. Thanks!!
Even though I messed up the recipe a little bit, it tasted absolutely wonderful. I didn't have any cake flour on hand so I sifted regular all-purpose flour 3 times and then deducted 2 tablespoons. I also added half a teaspoon of almond extract, just to add another dimension to the angel food cake. The variations you can make are boundless. I would think adding lemon / orange zest would be great as well. Oh also, to prevent over-burning, perhaps you can try covering it with foil for 20 minutes or so. Yum!
I was using this cake for strawberry shortcake, and on the third (!) try, I got it right. I used parchment paper on the bottom of two 9 inch pans,(they stuck without it on cake #1), and I wasted about 1/3 cup of batter, cooked them for about 15 minutes, making sure the tops were EVENLY golden brown, (cake #2 was undercooked), and when they came out of the oven I propped them on something upside down so they did not deflate (cake #1 deflated). In the end, the cake was Fabulous and my mother made me make one for her the next day!!! Definitely a keeper, and I will refer to my review next time so I do not forget!
I made this for my husband when he asked for an Angel Food cake for his birthday....and I didn't realize that you could buy them boxed. I put a homemade whipped cream frosting on it. Several people told me it was the best cake they'd had in their lives(!) - a very high mark for someone who doesn't cook much. Even I thought it was incredible.
Love this, love this, love this! You can do so many things with angelfood cake anyway. I did use the advice of a former rater and mix 1/8 cornstarch w/ 7/8 flour because we are 110 miles from town and I never have cake flour either. I save my whites from making eggs benedict and other things requiring yolks only, and freeze them, so I can make this whenever I want to, using 1 egg white= 1 fl oz, or 2 TBL, or 1/4 cup = 2 lg egg whites
This is a beautiful cake, everyone in my family loves it. So fluffy and moist it truely deserves the moniker "angel food"! The secret is to whip it till the cows come home.
Wonderful taste and texture. Will reduce the heat to 350º next time as top was getting too dark. I noticed other angel food cake recipes all call for a lower oven temp. Great cake, thanks.
Excellent recipe. I halved the recipe, and made these changes, most of them as recommended by other reviewers: ~decreased the sugar from ¾ cups to ½ a cup ~doubled the vanilla extract ~omitted the salt ~decreased the egg whites to 5, and instead added 1 teaspoon of white vinegar to the vanilla/egg mixture When baking: ~used a loaf pan, instead of a ring tin ~dusted the pan with flour – this definitely prevented it from sticking too much ~tied a long piece of folded foil around the tin, like how you would prepare a soufflé dish. The width of the surrounding foil was 1.5 times the depth of the tin (it’s easy, really!) ~baked the cake for 25 minutes in a 180 degrees C oven, then lowered the temperature to 160 degrees C and baked for 12 minutes longer. The cake came out perfect – not a bit of brown, just a light golden colour Cooling: I left the cake in the pan for about 10 minutes to cool (on a wire rack), ran a knife along the edges of the loaf pan, then eased it up *gently* from the bottom with a spatula from each of the four sides, and tipped it out onto a plate Decorating: Once the cake completely cool, I whipped ½ a cup of cream, spread it over the top and decorated with canned peach slices. It was absolutely delicious, and was finished within a few hours. Not bad for a first time angel food cake maker! By the way, I used the 4 of the leftover yolks in making a litre of ice cream (I’ll post the recipe within the next month – it’s another keeper).
This cake was good, but I think a box mix would be just as good. With the leftover egg yolks I used the custard recipe that CCRUMP gave on 1/4/03 and it didn't turn out very well, it didn't thicken enough (maybe needs cornstarch). But I also found a recipe called "Gold Cake" that calls for a cup of egg yolks and would be perfect use of them if you want another cake.
This is just like the cakes my mother would bake for my birthday every year in Canada-- and now that I live in New Zealand, I can share a taste from home with my own family! I frosted it with Mum's Boiled Frosting: Boil a cup of sugar in a half cup of water until the syrup is stringy when poured off a spoon. Beat 2-3 egg whites ( yes, even MORE egg whites!) and then add the syrup slowly while beating the eggs. It's that simple--and very sweet-- but, birthdays only come once a year! Why not indulge?
Oh my God, this was perfect! Perfect flavor, perfect consistency . . . This was exactly the angelfood cake I wanted to make! Because we don't eat wheat or corn, I'd been despairing over never being able to have an angelfood cake again--the best recipes either called for cake flour, which is made with wheat, or used powdered sugar, which has corn starch in it. The other day I found a technique for making gluten-free cake flour, so I decided to give it a shot. I subbed a mix of white rice flour and arrowroot powder (1 cup minus two tablespoons white rice flour plus two tablespoons arrowroot powder) for the cake flour, and also added 1/2 teaspoon almond extract out of personal preference, but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. I'm working on a tiramisu recipe, too, so I baked this in a 9 X 13 baking pan to use later as a sub for lady fingers. We ended up eating too much of the cake to use, though, since it was so awesome! The only trouble I had was that the rice flour caused it to brown a little too fast--I had to cover it with foil after 15 minutes to keep the top from burning, and it only took 30 minutes to cook. THANK YOU FOR THE EXCELLENT RECIPE!!!
Thank You! This cake is amazing. I didn't have cake flour so I used self rising flour and I also added 1 1/2 teaspoons of almond flavoring. I've made this cake at least a dozen times now. To make it chocolate(as requested by a co-worker)I just added 1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder. I can't ever eat a store bought cake again.
This recipe was delicious. Followed the directions as stated EXCEPT did not sift the flour with the sugar (couldn't find my sifter and was in a hurry). It was perfect! Topped with strawberries and homemade whipped cream... Yummy summer treat. Thanks for the recipe - a keeper! UPDATE 8/28/10: Have made this recipe a gazillion times. Follow the recipe exactly (and make sure no yolks sneak into the whites when you are cracking them). Now my 10 year old son can make it (almost on his own). Tonight he made homemade whipping cream along with sliced fresh strawberries to go on top - Yum. We love this recipe!
Loved it. I never had to beat egg whites like this before - literally took more than 10 minutes. When you do mix the egg whites use the largest bowl you have. My standard large glass bowl overflowed. Freezes beautifully.
This recipe is so easy and tastes great. My mother-in-law is an angel food cake fanatic, and she said this was the best she has ever had. She also told me to plan on being asked to make it often. thanks
I just made it, didn't change one thing and it came out Perfect! So delicious, I had forgotten how delicious Angel Food Cake was, never buying super market made bland one's again.
This is absolutely the best recipe I've found for Angel Food Cake. I rate it on simplicity, moistness, texture, flavor, and eye appeal. In my opinion it gets 5 stars in each category. I used regular all purpose flour because that's what I had and I'm sure that's what I'll use the next time because I hate to mess with a good thing.
I made this as stated, except I used all-purpose flour and it turned out GREAT! Definitely a keeper recipe!
mmmmmm, simply delicious! i had an extra dozen of eggs in the refrigerator & decided to give this recipe a try. i didn't have any cake flour on hand but an allrecipes search informed me that 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour minus 2 tablespoons flour could be substituted in it's place. this angel food cake rises well & was golden brown after 30 minutes but i gave it an additional 10 minutes to deepen the color. many thanks kristin!
Very disappointed in this recipe. It was VERY eggy and I couldn't eat it. I guess I am just used to the boxed version. Only one of the five in our family would eat it.
its ok. just dont add salt. it makes it not taste good. it wasnt the best but i would say i was good.
This was my first angel food cake and I'm glad I was not counting on this for an important event. I used a 10" tube pan, the cake rose high, then spilled in the oven. I took the advice of other members and only cooked for about 30 minutes - 45 would have been better. I used an oven thermometer and I think if your oven is set properly, 45 minutes is perfect. The bummer was I inverted the cake onto a bottle so it could cool without falling (as the directions suggested) and it fell right out of the pan. I wound up cutting the pieces into cubes and served in martini glasses topped with stawberries and whipped cream.
I wasn't quite happy with this recipe. It was missing something. But, by no means, was it a bad recipe. It was excellent! Just not quite the flavour I was looking for.
Recipe looked toooo simple, but the cake turned out AWESOME. Loved it!!!
I was trying to find a cake lower in cholesterol and decided to try an angel food cake. I didn't want to waste egg yolks so I used 1 16 oz container of 100% liquid egg whites. The carton stated it equaled 8 large eggs, so I figured it woud be okay if the recipe needed 12 more likely medium eggs. The cake sprang up really well in the oven. After I removed it I let it cool a little and then inverted it onto a funnel on a plate to rest and cool the rest of the way. I didn't understand the soda bottle technique. The cake looked beautiful and also cut well. I thought it tasted similar to what I know as an angel food cake, but it was a tad more eggy tasting then I expected when warm. That may have been because I used carton egg whites? However, once cooled it lost some of the eggy flavor and tasted more like what I know as an angel food cake.
This is a wonderful recipe. My husband loves angel food cake. The boxed stuff doesn't hold a candle to this. The only bad thing about it is that there is all the yolks left over I don't like to be wasteful, but what do you do with them??? Thank you for this recipe. I will be making it often.
The cake was very easy to make and turned out fluffy and soft. The next time I make this, however, I will use less sugar. It was extremely sweet!
Great recipe! I used vinegar in lieu of cream of tartar and worked out fine. Thanks!
My first attempt at making an angel food cake - wonderful! I used a 2 piece angel food pan, and cooled it upside down on a bottle. Super! Served with whipped cream and fresh strawberries and blueberries.
This recipe was very good. I 1/2 the recipe and made cupcakes out of it. It turned out really good.
This cake turned out great with Whole Wheat Flour. I just sifted the flour twice and added as normal. The cake is darker than a normal angel food, but healthier and just as tasty!
This recipe is a winner! its so easy and mine came up very light and fluffy and tastes so yummy! I did reduce the baking time to 30 mins though like so many have recommended and my parents found it a tad sweet so i served it with whipped cream and strawberries to soften the sweetness. I will definitely make this again!
Just made this cake and it is awesome! We couldn't even wait until it was completely cooled. Hubby is already asking for a second piece. I did however change it a little. I used 3/4 cup of Splenda and 3/4 cup regular sugar. The splenda I mixed with the flour and the sugar with the egg whites. I didn't have any cake flour so I just sifted my all purpose flour about 5 times, and only baked it for about 30 min.
My first attempt at angel food cake and it came out perfect! I was making a flag cake for July 4th, so I used a 9x13 pan, baked for about 35 minutes. It came out perfectly golden. I didn't have cake flour, so I just used all-pupose flour, but reduced by about 2 tablespoons. Thanks for such a fool-proof and delicious recipe!
Great recipe. I made this gluten free using an all purpose gluten free flour and it came out wonderfully. Thanks for sharing.
An excellent cake indeed! I failed the first time making this because I didn't know how to whip egg whites, make sure their actually stiff and the batter is not liquidy or it will not turn out well! :) Otherwise a great cake, although I think the sugar content is too high, I only added 1 cup of sugar for the recipe provided and thought that it was more than sweet enough.
This recipes was wonderful, so far in 2 weeks, I have made this 3 times. My 9 year son, loved this cake and told me I had to make more of it.
I just made this cake for my sisters birthday. I followed the recipe exactly and was scared about how it would turn out because a lot of people were saying it didnt work out. However, i gave this cake 5 stars. It was amazing, light and fluffy and everybody enjoyed it!! Thats definately a plus!! I would make this again in a heartbeat. Mixing the eggwhites is everything. You dont want to over-mix them, because that will make a much flatter cake!!
Perfect. Use very fresh eggs and turn your mixer way up and this is a snap. Loved it.
This is extremely easy to make. I altered the recipe, and used Splenda instead of sugar. I also topped each slice with blueberries and syrup. Scrumptious!
Tired of spending a lot for box mixture, I decided to make my first scratch cake. I was apprehensive, but, I followed all the directions and only sbstituted the vanilla for almond extract. I am so excited. The cake had so much volume, it was to the top of my tube pan. The texture is fabulous and the flavor superb. It does not taste bland like the box mixes or bought cakes. This cake disappeared quickly. Can you imagine if I had used some fruit with this? Wow! Will definitely make this again. Thanks, Kristin.
Yummy!
Whenever you can make something homemade and avoid box mixes/prepared food, you really owe it to your taste buds and your health. This is one of those recipes that it is so simple and really does pay off in taste.
Great! Easy! I didn't have any cake flower on hand, so I just used one cup flower minus 2T, and sifted. Worked like a charm! I cooked it for closer to 40 minutes, at 30 minutes it was hardly golden. Oh, and I broke one of my egg yolks, so I ended up using only 11 egg whites. Still fine! We just at the cake plain...no topping really needed!
This recipe is absolutely fabulous! It tastes great and really is no harder to put together than the box mix version! I will be making this recipe often and have already passed it onto my mother who is excited to try it. Highly recommended for its good taste and ease of preperation.
I've made this before a few years ago, but forgot what site it was on. I'm so glad to have found it again, as I'm looking forward to making a pumpkin angelfood cake with it! Yumness!
This is a beautiful, moist, light, very tasty cake. My 5 and 7 yr old boys loved it plain. Easy to make, eggs should be at room temp. so they seperate easily. The next time I make it I'm going to do 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extracts. Thanks for the recipe.
I live overseas in a hot and humid place and I'm pretty sure this really affected the cake. The flavor was nice but it really deflated even though I was very careful to do everything right.
I gave it two stars because it did make a cake but that's about it. What a horrible cake and I followed everything to a T and it tasted like eggs and had a very odd texture. I really had high hopes for this one but it let me down.
This was so yummy! I made it for a lemon berry trifle I was making and it was fabulous. I too used regular flour minus a Tbsp. instead of cake flour and added in a squirt of almond extract. I used my bundt pan (essentially the same thing as a tube pan) and the cooking time was more like 30 minutes. I think if you let it go the 45 minutes..it would be cooked to a crisp! Did take a little patience with prying away with a butter knife to seperate it off the pan. But well worth the effort. THANKS!
Followed the instructions exactly but the cake had an eggy taste which is not very nice. Maybe I will give it another try.
Not good. I will stick to the box. I used egg whites from the carton..maybe that is why this didn't turn out?? It actually tasted like an egg.
The cake was perfect but 40-45 minutes is way too long!
From someone who makes a lot of Angel Food cakes, this is not the best. To make a really good one, you need to use powdered sugar with the flour, not white sugar. The white sugar weighed the batter down and it didn't rise as well. Also, the cake lacked flavor. I also use just a bit of almond extract in mine to add some flavor.
Turned out great the first time. Make sure all pans, bowls and utensils are free of any oil residue--use glass or metal--and that no egg yolk gets into the whites, and your cake should not fall. I peeked at it toward end of baking and it still didn't fall. Substituted 3X sifted all purpose flour less 1T for cake flour, as another reviewer suggested. Baked exactly as long as recipe suggests. Served with dollop of 50:50 blend of strawberry yogurt and non-fat cool whip topped with fresh strawberries or sweet nectarines. Awesome light dessert. May try a bit of almond or lemon flavor in addition to vanilla next time to give the cake alone more zing.
I made this for my 11 year old son's birthday because he wanted strawberry shortcake w/o the biscuit...so I made this Angel Food Cake in it's place. I started making it in muffin tins but found the cakes to be waayyyyy too small (even though they were filled to the top). Seeing as I still had a good amount of batter left I decided to make it in a tube pan. It came out perfectly and it tasted great....smelled fabulous while baking. Will most definitely make again!
Perfect! Delicious with whipped cream and strawberries as shown. No need to look for any other angel food cake recipe.
Delightful. I cooked it 41 minutes and it was perfect. All the angel food cake fans in the house loved it.
Very light spongey. Tastes like storebought angel food cake but fresher. Just in case you were wondering, you don't need to flour or grease your pan or anything like that. It shouldn't stick even if your pan isn't nonstick. I just went around the edges with a knife when it came out of the oven. I served my angel food cake hot with a berry compote I made (frozen berries and sugar boiled together).Very delicious, but also very good plain two days later if you saran-wrap it.
This was my first time ever making an angel food cake and it came out perfect! Excellent recipe.
If I could give this recipe 100 stars, I would. It is so forgiving. I never made angel food from scratch and got this brainy idea tonight. How many things could go wrong? Oh let me count the ways. First, didn't read the recipe the whole way through and mixed all ingredients at once. Scrapped it and started over. Round two. Only had dried egg whites. By mistake, mixed them in cold water (not warm like the instructions say). Oh well. They never formed peaks. But I kept going. Didn't have cream of tartar, so i used 4 tsp lemon juice like another reviewer suggested. Still no peaks. Lovely foam though. Popped in the oven and held my breath. 45 minutes later....heaven. Who knew! It is a little more dense that typical angel food but not by much. UPDATE: Made this today EXACTLY to the recipe and want to clarify a few points I originally made. The one I made rated above did have a bitter aftertaste, I think from the lemon, although my hubs didn't notice it. There really is no suitable sub for cream of tartar. Also used whites in the carton this time. Used stand mixer this time instead of hand mixer. Got the peaks. And YOU MUST cool this upside down on a bottle or it will fall.
This recipe was perfect, great flavor. Make sure you whip the egg whites long enough and FOLD in the flour/sugar gently. This one's going in my box!
Everyone at the office loved it. They are still begging me to make another.
At first, I was apprehensive about making this recipe because of all the eggwhites...but then I realized I could buy liquid egg whites at my local grocery store in a carton, and that made this recipe a lot more user-friendly. I didn't think the cake was fantastic by itself, but with whipped cream and assorted berries, it was excellent! I followed a few reviewer's tips - I checked on the cake after 30 minutes, and kept an eye on it for the next ten. I also put foil on the cake after half an hour, because it was a bit too brown on top. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
Angel food is not my favorite, but this is a good standard recipe. A little less flour than some recipes, so comes out a bit spongy and less "cakey", but nice and moist.
This is my first time making an angel food cake. It turned out great! (even though i had to beat it by hand...that took a while) I didn't have a tube pan, so i baked it in a ordinary loaf pan. It worked just as well, i lowered the temperature to 350 and covered it for 10 towards the end. I also cut back on the sugar since some reviewers said it was too sweet. I used about 1 cup. YUM
My brother's favorite. I've made it 5 plus times, and it always comes out perfect: light and springy, the way angel foodcake is supposed to.
This came together beautifully, and baked up wonderfully to a lovely golden brown. Unfortunately this cake has the same cloyingly sweet taste and gummy texture all made-from-scratch angel food cakes seem to have. I made the day before I was going to serve it and ended up making the good ol' Betty Crocker boxed angel food cake in the morning to serve instead. This one will likely end up in the freezer for use in a trifle or something else where it's not the centre of attention and the sweetness can be balanced out or masked a bit. A waste of time and ingredients. UPDATE: the cake box cake collapsed when I inverted it, so I had to serve this one. What a difference a day makes!! It ended up tasting great! So, my advice is to make it a day ahead, the cloying sweet taste was gone and everyone loved it ??
Loved it! I used the egg white carton (1 egg carton=12 egg whites), and because I couldn't find cream of tartar, I used 3x its amount in lemon juice (aka 4.5 tsp lemon juice), and it came out great, without a hint of lemon! (which I wouldn't have minded!) I also used all purpose flour instead of cake flour and didn't realize I should've used 2 less tbsp in quantity, and it still came out great! (I did triple sift it as someone else suggested!) I topped the finish product with fresh cut strawberries and whipped cream, and it was awesome! My friend who I made it for (bday cake!) loved that it was moist and fluffy! I'd definitely make it again! :) (note- I followed the recommendation of beating the eggs on high "til the cows come home", that was helpful I think! :)
FANTASTIC!!!! I added 1-1/2 Tsp fresh squeezed lemon juice and this cake was divine!!! I couldn't believe how easy this cake was to make and how delicious it was!!!! Thank You!!!!!!!!!!
Excellent excellent recipe!! The cake was moist and flavorful baked at 40 mins. I have had failures with angel food in the past. So I know the importance of washing beaters, utensils, bowl & pan in hot soapy water & swish w/white vinegar. I also made sure the egg whites were absolutely room temp. The results were PERFECT!! <3 it!!
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy!! thankyou for this recipe. I made it last night for the eldrely ladies church group and they loved it! I added chopped glace cherries just before turning into the tin. 30 mins was plenty long enough, glad I read that advice! Thankyou.
The final product is a wonderful, fluffy cake that is just sweet enough to satisfy a carb craving. I followed the recipe EXACTLY and baked in a bundt pan. After all, modifications would not lend to a true review of the original. I cracked all my eggs then whipped the vanilla, cream of tartar, and salt into the egg whites. I started at about medium speed then cranked it up as high as it would go for a good 15 minutes. Also- Loved the wine bottle suggestion! Works Great! Three tips for the novice: 1) NO YOLKS! not even a drop! 2) whip it! whip it good! -or at least 5 minutes past the point you think you're done 3) dust your bundt pan with a light coat of cake flour, but DO NOT grease the pan... Enjoy!
We made all different sizes; the kids liked the cupcake size. I wrapped the cakes in wax paper and froze them; they defrosted great and tasted the same!
fantastic recipe! The cake was moist, light, and fluffy... everything an angel food cake should be. I made a simple icing with powdered sugar and milk and drizzled it on the top to add a little extra someting, but the cake was divine on its own! Thank you!
This cake was wonderful, just like I remember having as a child! My guests loved it, served with whipped cream and fresh strawberries. I can't wait to make it again and try it with peppermint flavored whipped cream, the way my mom used to make it. In addition to covering the cake with aluminum foil, after 20 minutes, I then turned the heat down to 150°C after 30 minutes and a left it in the over until the timer went off at 45 minutes. The result was a beautifully covered cake, which was moist but not too wet.
This recipe turned out awesome! I tried one other before this one and didn't like the way it turned out but this one was very simple and tasted wonderful. My husband ate half the cake in one sitting and wanted me to make another cake for the next day! What a hit!
I made this cake and didn't change a thing! I served it with strawberries and whipped cream! YUM!! Is it just me or does the picture look like a piece of pumpkin pie covered with whipped cream and strawberries??
This was good. I used a bundt pan and baked for 30 minutes. I lowered the temp to 350 for the last 10 minutes because it was browning very quickly. It was a bit tricky getting out of the pan and came out pretty lopsided, but the taste made up for it. I will probably reduce the sugar a bit next time. Also, my eggs came right out of the fridge- next time I will let them come to room temperature. I whipped the eggs at high speed for about 5 minutes until the peaks formed. I topped this cake with homemade whipped cream and strawberries for a strawberry shortcake variation. Very yummy and surprisingly easy!
Great recipe; however, mine only needed about 33-35 minutes in the oven. I frosted with Cool Whip and topped with strawberry slices. Absolutely delicious!
Great angel food cake! I did this recipe to use up a large number of leftover egg whites, and I wasn't even expecting it to come out. It was very simple, and delicious to boot.
No! No! NO! I did everything exactly as the recipe called for and in the end,it was like rubber and also it's a waste of 12 eggs. I'll try another recipe.
Very good, delicious, professional results. One issue to consider: set your timer to ten minutes before recommended amount and check often until done. I baked mine a little too long but was very pleased with results none the less.
Thanks a bunch for this tasty recipe for angel cake, my whole entire family loved it. My husband did, most of all. Of that Kevin and his sweet tooth!
This cake was absolutely delicious, so light and airy and perfectly sweet. I baked in loaf pans and didn't have much trouble with removing the cake (we were prepared to serve from the pan just in case) by running my knife along the edges and having dusted with flour beforehand. I didn't have cake flour or cream of tartar on hand, so I used substitutes for both. I used 1 tablespoon cornstarch and the rest of the 1 cup all purpose flour. I replaced the cream of tartar with lemon juice after searching the internet for a suitable swap. Really, I decided to make the cake so I wouldn't waste leftover egg whites from baking other desserts that called for yolks only. I'm so glad I did, the cake was a hit!
Extremely easy, and a lot faster than I thought it would. However, I had THE worst time folding in the flour/sugar mixture. I think it ended flattening the mixture some. =(
Very good! The only problem was removing it from the tube pan. I had to cut it into pieces inside the pan, even though the pan I used was allegely nonstick.
This recipe is the BEST! Every time I make it I receive rave reviews. Very light, fluffy, and moist... an excellent angel food cake recipe.
Very good. The only mistake i made was not flipping the cake upside down as soon as i took it out of the oven. It sort of shrunk because of that.
The cake is incredibly light and was a great success when served with some whipped cream and fruits. Truly a delight!
The first time I made this I used egg beaters and it did not turn out, maybe I did not beat enough. The second time I used egg whites, room temperature, and beat them for about 20 minutes before adding the sugar etc. This cake is very good. I did add 2 teaspoons of vanilla, double strength, because I love vanilla.
I don't know whatI did wrong, but the cake was fine on the outside but looked like solid rubber on the inside. Smothered in cool whip and strawberries it was still edible, but I won't make it again : (
easy...tastes good...had to make it twice b/c the first time I didn't pay attention and added all the sugar to the flour....used a special pan for angel food cake (instead of a bundt pan) and it was much higher
I have made this twice now and it is my husbands favorite - not to mention anyone else who has been here to enjoy it with us. I didn't have the correct pan so I used a bundt pan and it only took about 30 minutes to bake. The cake tends to stick to the bundt pan but I gently and patiently used a knife to get the cake out without damage. I also don't know what cake flour is so I used white flour. I served it with vanilla ice cream, cool whip and strawberries - yum, yum!
The taste of this cake was heavenly and it was suprisingly easy to make. The only reason I gave it 4 stars rather than 5 is that I couldn't get it out of the pan. This is probably my fault if anyone knows what I did wrong or a secret technique please share I would like to make this again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections