Excellent recipe. I halved the recipe, and made these changes, most of them as recommended by other reviewers: ~decreased the sugar from ¾ cups to ½ a cup ~doubled the vanilla extract ~omitted the salt ~decreased the egg whites to 5, and instead added 1 teaspoon of white vinegar to the vanilla/egg mixture When baking: ~used a loaf pan, instead of a ring tin ~dusted the pan with flour – this definitely prevented it from sticking too much ~tied a long piece of folded foil around the tin, like how you would prepare a soufflé dish. The width of the surrounding foil was 1.5 times the depth of the tin (it’s easy, really!) ~baked the cake for 25 minutes in a 180 degrees C oven, then lowered the temperature to 160 degrees C and baked for 12 minutes longer. The cake came out perfect – not a bit of brown, just a light golden colour Cooling: I left the cake in the pan for about 10 minutes to cool (on a wire rack), ran a knife along the edges of the loaf pan, then eased it up *gently* from the bottom with a spatula from each of the four sides, and tipped it out onto a plate Decorating: Once the cake completely cool, I whipped ½ a cup of cream, spread it over the top and decorated with canned peach slices. It was absolutely delicious, and was finished within a few hours. Not bad for a first time angel food cake maker! By the way, I used the 4 of the leftover yolks in making a litre of ice cream (I’ll post the recipe within the next month – it’s another keeper).