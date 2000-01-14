Beef and Vegetable Stew
This variation of beef stew is hearty, easy to make and low in fat. You can substitute venison for the beef. If you want to stretch out the recipe, try serving over cooked noodles.
This recipe instantly earned 5 stars when my sister apologized to my mother, turned to me, and said, "this is the best beef stew i have ever had!" Of course, i made some considerable changes to suit my taste. I decided that beef stew needs wine, so in the 45 minute time period i added half a cup of marsala, and for the last 15 minutes (after the peas are added) i threw in about 1/4 cup of sherry. I used almost 2 pounds of beef, so i added more beef broth (about a cup more) and 2 tablespoons of extra tomato paste. The seasonings were also changed: no bay leaf, 1/4 teaspoon of dried rosemary in place of fresh, 1/2 tsp of adobo,the same amount of red pepper flakes, and almost a tsp of paprika. I left out the thyme.The secret ingredient to kicking up any dish was added: Goya Sazon seasoning. I also used canned mushrooms instead of fresh. Before cooking the meat in the oil, i cooked 2 chopped garlic cloves with extra garlic powder in it, then added the beef. I served it over egg noodles, but cooked it about 20 minutes longer- maybe more. It really came out delicious, but, as you see, i made a lot of changes, so i will only give it 4 stars (without them it wouldve been too bland).Will definitely make again!Read More
This is definitly a Rosemary lover's meal ! I used 2 extra cans of beef broth and still all I could taste was the rosemary! I was hoping for a nice beef flavor (considering this is one of the only recipies here for beef stew that calls for beef broth), but it tasted like tomato sauce with tons of rosemary. I think next time , I will omit the tomato paste and use a little cornstarch to thicken it. Also, I will only use a 1/4 of the rosemary. But if you like rosemary, this is definitly the recipe for you !Read More
Overall it was very tasty. Good dish for a cold foggy evening. Did not use the crushed red pepper flakes. And next time, we would reduce the rosemay. Suggest maybe using 1/2 rosemary sprig. The stew does get dry when reheating for leftovers. I would use this recipe again.
Everyone said this was good, even my picky son and his friend. I also added some potato flakes to thicken it up a little and used a few pinches of dried Rosemary in place of the fresh. I also added salt. Next time will cut back on the rosemary and thyme. Thank you Marianne for a great recipe and thanks to all the helpful reviews.
With any meat recipe I try, whether from a book or elsewhere, I always season [the meat] to taste and then follow directions accordingly, so I added a few more seasonings than called for (ex. garlic, sazon, adobe). I also added a tablespoon of sugar after adding the broth as this "kills" the bitterness of the tomatoes. All vegetables I used, including potatoes, were canned. Dish came out perfect and my children liked it as well... which is always a plus. :-)
Hearty soup...good for a cold day. Although, I didn't particularly like the tomato basted sauce and thought the rosemary sprig was too overpowering for the soup. Would suggest a little less rosemary.
This was a delicious meal, and becouse it had potatoes in it, it was a complete meal. This is great on a rainy day,to warm you up.
It was a very easy recipe for someone in a hurry. I added a 1/2 cup of barley to it to make it a bit thicker. Overall what a wonderful and tastful recipe
One of the best stew recipes I've tried yet - I added white cooking wine, extra red pepper and extra vegetables and we loved it!
The first night there was not much flavor, but it was sooo good for leftovers. Let it sit overnight or so. I added a quarter cup of white wine to it. I served it over wide egg noodles and then another time I served it over bread. Yum!
Made exactly per the recipe, no substitutions were necessary. Don't tell my mother-in-law but my husband likes this recipe better than hers!!
I agree with many of the other reviewers that this is a good base recipe that can be made delicious with a few extra ingredients. I added three minced garlic cloves when I sauteed the onions, and 3/4 cup of a dry red wine when I added the potatoes. Also, the potatoes took longer to cook than the recipe indicates, so I would recommend adding them 20 minutes earlier.
I did have to add another cup of broth along with the carrots, and it still ended up thick. No other changes to the recipe, and we enjoyed it.
This dish was easy and tasty but too much rosemary--it was a little overpowering. We like our stew a little more spicy so next time I will probably add parsley instead of rosemary and some peppers.
This is a basic, yet tasty recipe. I doubled the recipe and after adding most of the ingredients did not have even close to enough broth. I added one additional 14 ounce can of beef broth and that did the trick. The recipe recommends adding water if the stew is too thick but that would likely dilute the taste even further. I'm glad I used the broth. There may be a few reasons why I didn't have enough liquid: 1) I drained all of the fat after browning the meat and before setting it aside. That may have reduced the liquid, or, 2) I used very large potatoes and a slightly more carrot pieces than the recipe called for. Also, I didn't have fresh mushrooms available, so I used bottled mushrooms, by the same weight the recipe called for. All of that probably made the stew thicker, reducing the available liquid, and 3) I may have been looking for more of a soup than a stew. Still, even with the extra can of broth, my result was still something closer to a stew than a soup. Next time, I may increase the red pepper flakes for just a little more of a kick. I lightly toasted some whole wheat bread. The stew and bread made an exceptional wintertime weekend lunch!
My family said that this was the best thing that I had ever made. ;) I used a potroast leftovers and subsitituted chicken broth for beef broth.
Loved this, but I did add 1 more can of broth, some red wine, cracked black pepper, and 1 more potato. Very yummy and I will make it again!! Thank you!!
A pretty good beef stew. We made it just as the recipe says, but the rosemary flavor over powered everything and just didn't go well. We left it in for just a minute the next time and it was perfect.
This was good, but not great. It was a little too tomato-y. I added a small amount of liquid smoke, and some red wine.
I made this is the crockpot and it turned out beautifully. I thought a whole sprig of rosemary, however, was a little overpowering.
This soup is very easy to make and very good. It's an easy recipe to change and make your own. I highly recomend it.
Just finished making and eating this. I didn't have any rosemary so I used oregano. It was very very good. We loved it. Will make this again soon.
This will be my default beef stew from now on!
Very good stew. This is a very thick stew, rib stickin' & that's a "good thing". :-) I served it with homemade biscuits and it was an overall hit!
Easy and delicious! This one's a keeper =D
It was a hit - even with the person who claimed they didn't like "stew". I left all the seasonsings out except salt and pepper and did not include the mushrooms or peas; although I did add parsnips and almost twice as much beef stock. My suggestion would be to saute the onions before adding the tomato paste.
I love this recipe. It's very flavourful! Only one thing I added was a half cup of red wine. I'm sure I will make it many times during this winter!
This is very good. It's not a "traditional" beef stew, but very tomatoey and herby. I've made it twice in the last few weeks and the 2nd time I added more beef stock and a little red wine. Good stuff - thanks for the recipe!
I've been wanting to cook with rosemary for a while, but I felt this wasn't the right recipe for it. If I were to prepare this recipe again, I would make some rice to put under the stew because the stew wasn't as thick as I wanted it to be. It's not likely that I'm going to make this again just because it wasn't the right flavor combination I wanted.
I kept this simple, but it gave me a good base to go off of. I didn't use any of the spices or the mushrooms since I didn't have them but I did add celery. I probably added 4 more cups of beef broth to this and it was perfect. Cooking the meat that long made our tougher beef round perfect. I added Worchestershire sauce but a shake or two would have been just right. I over did it and it was a little too strong. I rarely have recipes on her turn out fabulously whether I follow them or do my own thing so this was a great one for us.
I think that this recipe was great although like many other people I did change it up a little I added about a 1/2 can of beer and I also didnt add the rosemary although I did add about a Tablespoon of ground tyme in there and also I left out the peas because I dont like them but I did add 2 stalks of celery! this recipe turned out great thanks so much
Excellent! Needed to be cooked above simmer for a bit longer to fully cook the potatoes, but it tasted great! Like others, might recommend 1/2 sprig of rosemary and slightly more red pepper flakes. Yum!
Too tomatoey!
Very Easy and Very Tasty ! I added a little more chrushed red pepper. Turned out excellent. My boyfriend, a talented cook, thought it was the best stew he'd ever tasted.
Bland
I tried this recipe. I added a can of chopped tomatoes and I added 30 minutes. I also added celery. It was tasty with a little kick.
I thought this was pretty good. I did not the rosemary and only 1/2 the time. I also added a bit more water because it was too too thick....... and three bullion cubes for some added flavor. I thought this was an excellent base recipe perfect for adjustments!
Maybe 1/2 of a sprig of Rosemary, other than that, it's great.
This was a great stew recipe. I used a little more red pepper flakes to spice it up a bit more and used green beans instead of peas, wonderfull flavor!
This is the best stew that I've ever tried. My boyfriend said it was awesome. I will use this recipe from now on.
This is a good recipe, although I forgot the peas! I served it over rice with cornbread. Family liked it, but, I felt the broth should have been a bit thicker. Will use cornstarch next time.
This recipe was very bland. I will not make it again. It took a long time to make and I don't think it was worth it.
I really liked this stew. I made it very thick and it had a delicious flavor. I am vegetarian so I ommitted the meat and used a vegetarian beef broth. It was so delicious I am presently making an additional batch for some friends!
awesome and very tasty recipe!
Made it exactly per the recipe, thought it was wondeful. Great flavors and glad I have leftovers.
LOVE the pepper flakes... Would have never thought of it otherwise, gave it a great kick. Made it exactly as directed minus the rosemary (I thought I had some but didn't). Will use this as my go-to stew recipe after about a dozen different experiments. Served over egg noodles, that was some good dinner.
I've made this twice and both times my picky father said it was the best stew he's ever had. That's something coming from a 96 year old that thinks no one can cook anything better than his mother. The only changes I made was to use a handful of little red potatoes instead of regular potatoes and fresh green beans instead of peas. I put the green beans in at the same time as the potatoes which I cut in half. The herbs and seasonings were just fine. Just watch how big a sprig of rosemary you use, and if the bay leaves are small, throw in an extra.
Excellent recipe, great variation on a traditional stew! Very pleased and wil utilize againa nd again
Was a very easy and very good recipe. My husband not a tomato fan and he had no problem with the tomato base. Did not add the crush red pepper, but will add it next time for more flavor.
Tasty. Had to use much more broth though. Will make again and again. Nice rosemary flavor.
does not work over the pasta as sugested pasta n taters too much starch together
Nice basic recipe.
I made this for my fiance and he loved it! I don't eat meat, so I made it without tasting it, but he raved about it. I followed the recipe as written except I left out the mushrooms, I used dried rosemary instead of fresh, and used a pinch of cayenne pepper instead of the red pepper flakes. I added about 1/4 cup of red wine, a couple shakes of garlic powder, and some black pepper, and it seemed a little thin after I added the potatoes and carrots, so I added 1 tbsp of four to thicken it. I'll definitely make it again.
This wasn't what any of us really expected. Hubby and I both think it was the tomato paste. The red color threw us off and we're tomato eaters. We may just have not wanted stew that night.
Came out too bland. Will have to retry with more/different spices.
Awesomely good! The tomato paste gives the stew a tasty and thick gravy. A real treat for STEW!!!
I did not have rosemary & threw in some chopped celery + extra cup of beef broth. I wanted to spice up the tomato taste a bit more so I added a splash of Worcestershire sauce and the end result was SPECTACULAR Not bad at all and unique.!
This recipe was great. I used it to clean out the pantry. I used a random can of beef chunks instead of fresh meat and a can of green beans instead of mushrooms. I also used dried herbs. I was worried that this would just taste like veggies in tomato sauce, but with proper seasoning it turned out delicious.
Very very good.. thank you
I'm giving this 4 stars because as the recipe is, I thought the stew was really bland (admittedly, I used dried herbs which probably made a difference). I added 3 beef bouillon cubes to make it beefier tasting, and also a splash of Worcestershire Sauce. I didn't want to dilute the flavor by adding water so I used a can of diced tomatoes. This made it much better. Definitely make this a day ahead of eating. Thanks!
It was OK, but it didn't taste like a traditional stew. The taste of the tomato paste didn't seem right and was too strong. Also, the potatoes and carrots should get extra time to cook.
Too much rosemary! I would try it again, but I would probably take the rosemary out altogether.
Not bad but pretty bland - it tastes like something's missing from the recipe. We added some red wine to the leftovers which helped but it needs more help! I'll be looking for another low fat beef stew recipe.
This was good. I added canned corn and celery. I also added fresh garlic. I bough Bread bowls and served it in that. Thanks for the recipe i will make it again!
Unfortunately I did not have Rosemary or thyme, and my boyfriend doesn't like mushrooms or tomato paste, so I was forced to tweak the recipe. I kept all other ingredients the same, and seasoned the beef first and it came out great! I started with a roux to replace the tomato paste, and added some chopped tomato to keep the flavor in. I also added the potato and carrots in earlier to give them more time to cook. This is great as a thinner broth for a more soup like feel, or a thicker broth to put over rice. Would make again~
I grew up HATING stew. My mother was a great cook, but this was something I could not like. I Made this stew a few weeks ago. It was so good. However I accidently picked up fresh tyme instead of the rosemary and added dried tyme as well. It was a very "tymey" dish, but still good. I am getting ready to make it again and will use the rosemary this time.
Best beef stew ever. Seriously. However...I use red potatoes,twice the beef broth, fresh mushrooms, adding 3 cloves of garlic and I don't use rosemary, and its perfection. It never lasts more than one hour in the house.
Turned out really well. I used a Dutch oven. After I browned the meat and softened the onions I put it into a 285 degree oven. I followed the times given and added ingredients as called for. I did add two stalks of celery sliced, with the onions. Yummy!
Very good and comforting. Added a can of diced tomatoes to this recipe. Family loved it.
I needed to add quite a bit of water to this. I also added red wine which was a nice addition.
I made this for my mother and stepfather after his surgery....they said it was the best beef stew they had ever eaten.....will make again for sure.
I made this dish for the first time and it came amazing
I made this but added some barley, it was delicious
This stew is delicious. I prefer stew without any tomato, so I left it out. I also like it with dumplings made with Bisquick. It's just Bisquick and milk ( recipe on box ). I drop dumplings right onto the stew so they can soak in the flavors of the stew. The dumplings thicken up the stew a lot, so you won't need any thickener other than dumplings. You could also put some of the stew broth into a pot and cook them separately on the stove top. They cook faster in a pot than slow cooker. Enjoy your dinner! Roseann
This was way too bland for me, so I turned it into vegetable beef soup by adding a can of cheap Hunts spaghetti sauce, a can of green beans, some celery seed. Made a large put of really tasty soup - so I'll freeze some for later.
Always buy chuck (shoulder). And, usually a chuck roast is better price. At least 2.5 hours on simmer.
It was bland for me so I had to adjust the soup base
I love the basic recipe. I prefer cubed sirloin steak for my beef and fresh green beans in place of peas.
Yes, but I would leave out the thyme the next time .
I made this receipe pretty much like it was suggested, however, I added minced garlic to the meat when browning, and I substituted cut green beans for the peas....and, oh yeah, I added a few thin slices of jalapeno peppers to the mix for a little heat. It's hard to believe that I could make such a delicious dish. Probably will take some time to outdo myself. Hmmmmm...... what 's next?
A very small one just a pinch of rosemary . Great recipe made a double batch.
The red pepper flakes ruined the dish. Otherwise It would have been okay. Beef stew just shouldn't be spicy in my opinion.
So good. Didn't use red pepper or rosemary and was still very flavorful. Added to my remake recipes
This was amazing! I don't cook beef stew very well, even with family recipes, in a crock pot, etc. (I'm 63 years old). I used a newly purchased induction burner since that came with a big stew pot. I had to do lots of research online to determine the correct temperatures to carry out the various steps in the recipe. I was surprised at how low the temps needed to be to do the job! The only change I made was omitting the rosemary sprig since I really don't like rosemary. It took some time and effort but was worth it! Will make again now that I have figured out the correct settings on my induction burner. Thank you so much for the recipe!
My family loved this stew. Wonderful..... Make it you won't be sorry.
came out very good , enjoyed the basic beef stew
Substitutes: chicken broth, fresh tomatoes, Added: 5 cloves garlic, 1/3 cup worchester, Greek Seasoning, more rosemary, paprika, more bay leaves, 1 1/2 oz red wine.
Good and hearty! I think it's best to make good size chunks of the ingredients (don't cut small) if that makes sense. Made just as the recipe calls!
This stew came out great! It was easy to make and tastes great! I didn’t have rosemary, but it was still good. Thank you for the recipe
Delicious. Great recipe. Didn’t change a thing.
great !
I tried the different recipe created by "2Yung2Cook" and then the this recipe. The Original was MUCH better!
Very easy comfort food. My family loved it. It inspired me to start back cooking instead of dining out.
This is a dynamite recipe for stew. The best I've ever made
The vegetables in this recipe were great. However, I found this recipe to be just too bland. It needed something like wine or I don't know what, but it was just to Bland for my family's taste.
Easy on the oil, floured the beef before browning and used a whole carton of beef broth. Excellent
I teach cooking to people with disabilities and this was a good, simple, but time consuming dish for them to make. They all loved it however I did step down the rosemary by half. And prepared this for service of 60.
i modified it for the instapot pressure cooker 'stew' setting. came out amazingly well!
Very nice flavor!! Easy and enjoyable to make. I added a little more beef and broth. We really loved this!!
