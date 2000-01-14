Beef and Vegetable Stew

This is a basic, yet tasty recipe. I doubled the recipe and after adding most of the ingredients did not have even close to enough broth. I added one additional 14 ounce can of beef broth and that did the trick. The recipe recommends adding water if the stew is too thick but that would likely dilute the taste even further. I'm glad I used the broth. There may be a few reasons why I didn't have enough liquid: 1) I drained all of the fat after browning the meat and before setting it aside. That may have reduced the liquid, or, 2) I used very large potatoes and a slightly more carrot pieces than the recipe called for. Also, I didn't have fresh mushrooms available, so I used bottled mushrooms, by the same weight the recipe called for. All of that probably made the stew thicker, reducing the available liquid, and 3) I may have been looking for more of a soup than a stew. Still, even with the extra can of broth, my result was still something closer to a stew than a soup. Next time, I may increase the red pepper flakes for just a little more of a kick. I lightly toasted some whole wheat bread. The stew and bread made an exceptional wintertime weekend lunch!