Italian Cream Cheese and Ricotta Cheesecake

539 Ratings
  • 5 434
  • 4 77
  • 3 13
  • 2 9
  • 1 6

This ricotta cheesecake is my grandmother's recipe passed down to my entire family. It's the best. I can't believe I'm sharing it, but everyone needs to know how to make an authentic Italian cheesecake. It is creamy and not thick, which is why our family loves it! For best results, do not substitute any ingredients with low-fat unless you've made it before and want to experiment.

By April Caudle

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
80 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
4 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9-inch springform pan.

    Advertisement

  • Mix cream cheese and ricotta cheese together in a mixing bowl until well combined. Add eggs, sugar, butter, flour, cornstarch, lemon juice, and vanilla; mix to combine. Stir in sour cream and pour into the prepared springform pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Turn the oven off; allow cheesecake to cool in the oven with the door closed for 1 hour more to prevent cracking. Cool cheesecake completely in the refrigerator before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
704 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 49.8g; fat 50.1g; cholesterol 228mg; sodium 384.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/30/2022