Italian Cream Cheese and Ricotta Cheesecake

This was my first attempt at making an Italian cheesecake. I placed a pan of water above the baking cheesecake; I must say this is the first time I have ever made a cheesecake in a spring-form pan that did not have cracks! Does it really matter if the pan is in the water or not? I provided a humid baking environment and it turned out awesome. I used marscapone cheese instead American cream cheese, to make it even more Italian. I baked at 475 for 10 minutes, reduced oven to 325 and let it bake for an hour. I then shut off the oven and let it rest for three hours in the oven before even attempting to open the door. I took it out, let it cool further before putting into the fridge uncovered. The flavors were subtle, so I think next time I may add lemon zest in addition to the lemon juice and vanilla. Or maybe even lemon extract. I won't say this cake has a gritty texture but more of a, maybe, curdled texture. After conferencing with my 84 year old mother, she told me that when adding the melted butter to drizzle it in as opposed to dumping it all in, to better incorporate it. I read elsewhere to drain the ricotta cheese in a sieve and then run through a food processor to make it more smooth. I will definitely make this again!