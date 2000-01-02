Cranapana Bread

Cranberries, apples and bananas make for a moist, flavorful quick bread. Great for breakfast or dessert!

Recipe by Ruth T Rogers

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour and sugar. Add the oil, milk and eggs, mix until well blended. Stir in the cranberries, banana and apple, mix until fruit is evenly distributed. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, until a toothpick or knife inserted, comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 32.2mg; sodium 349mg. Full Nutrition
