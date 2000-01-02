Cranapana Bread

Meh. I loved the name, so I just had to make it. The texture is nice and moist. No problem with its rising, and no problem baking it through in 60 minutes. Not dense at all, relatively light/airy for a quick bread, presumably because of the high proportion of baking powder in self rising flour. We liked the burst of tart cranberries in it, as well as the hint of banana flavor. The apples are lost in the flavor, but they contribute moisture, and that's about the extent of their role. In fact, the overall taste is rather bland and unexciting in its totality. It's not very sweet when you consider that those cranberries are pretty darned tart. 3-1/2 stars would be more appropriate, as 3 is too low and 4 is too high. There are so many other quick bread recipes on this site that are knock-outs that it makes no sense to go with one that only offers a mediocre taste that goes nowhere. Not bad, but certainly unremarkable, and for us, just not worth the calories. For this reason, after a slice to sample the finished product, sadly, the rest was trash can fodder.