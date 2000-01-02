Cranapana Bread
Cranberries, apples and bananas make for a moist, flavorful quick bread. Great for breakfast or dessert!
Took 65 minutes in my oven, but this bread turned out perfectly. RECIPE CALLS FOR SELF-RISING FLOUR- please pay attention before under-rating a recipe. If you don't have self-rising flour, which I never do... use 1 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/3 tsp salt PER CUP of flour called for. Voila! Instant self-rising flour. Because of the mixed reviews, I made this recipe exactly as written (except using half whole-wheat and half all-purpose, because that's just what I do). So I can tell you for sure, there is nothing wrong with this recipe. At all. The time is fine, the ingredients are right on, the texture of the finished product is good... I even posted a photo as proof. It's a muffin-y kind of bread, like banana bread is. Sweet and tart and great with a schmear of cream cheese. PS - someone suggested adding spices, and although I didn't, I might next time, just for a change. But really, it's fine as it is - a sweet fruity bread.Read More
I thought this was very dry even though I used an extra banana. I won't be making it again.Read More
This recipe has been underrated. If you read the recipe carefully and FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS it will turn out perfectly. You do have to allow for oven differences. My oven is pretty close to perfectly calibrated, but even then, it varies by 10-20 degrees during a baking cycle. Buy an oven thermometer and resist the urge to open the door repeatedly (this drops the temp up to 25 degrees each time.) I followed this recipe to the letter. I checked the bread at 50 minutes and promptly gave it the remaining 10 minutes the recipe called for. At that check, I decided to give it 4 more minutes (total bake time 64 minutes). I let it sit for 10 minutes before removing it from the pan and cooling completely on a rack. The resulting bread is delicious, moist, and fruity. I didn't feel that cinnamon or other spices were necessary with three different types of fruit. The fruit is one variable that could affect the outcome. The recipe calls for 1 apple and 1 banana. Go for medium sized fruit here, and use fresh or frozen cranberries, not dried. And for Heaven's sake USE SELF-RISING FLOUR. I was amazed reading other reviews that people used regular flour, then rated the recipe one star because it didn't rise. I will definitely be making this again, and I hope that others won't be afraid to try it due to a few negative reviews. Thanks for a great recipe!
The bread would not cook for me. I doubled the time just about, and it was still gooey in the center. Aside from still being raw, it was very dense. I was disappointed that I had to throw everything (time, money, ingredients) in the garbage. The worst part was that I doubled the recipe without trying it first. Maybe it was a problem with my flour. Or maybe there should be salt added to the recipe. I don't think I'll try it again.
My family loved it, this is very good. I added about half a cup of chocolate chips to give it more a dessert appeal for the kids - turned out great! Very tasty and moist.
Since several people said they could not get the bread done, I decided to bake them in a muffin tin and they turned out beautifully! I sprayed the pan generously with Baker's Joy and baked them at 350 degrees for 18 minutes. Just start testing at 18 minutes, since all ovens are not alike. I used my mixer to make the primary batter, because stirring just wasn't getting it smooth; I then stirred in the fruits. Filling the pans about 3/4 full will yield 18 muffins. Since that's too many for two people, I placed the remaining ones in a plastic bag in the freezer.
Meh. I loved the name, so I just had to make it. The texture is nice and moist. No problem with its rising, and no problem baking it through in 60 minutes. Not dense at all, relatively light/airy for a quick bread, presumably because of the high proportion of baking powder in self rising flour. We liked the burst of tart cranberries in it, as well as the hint of banana flavor. The apples are lost in the flavor, but they contribute moisture, and that's about the extent of their role. In fact, the overall taste is rather bland and unexciting in its totality. It's not very sweet when you consider that those cranberries are pretty darned tart. 3-1/2 stars would be more appropriate, as 3 is too low and 4 is too high. There are so many other quick bread recipes on this site that are knock-outs that it makes no sense to go with one that only offers a mediocre taste that goes nowhere. Not bad, but certainly unremarkable, and for us, just not worth the calories. For this reason, after a slice to sample the finished product, sadly, the rest was trash can fodder.
Excellent. All you have to do is either use self-rising flour or look on allrecipes.com for the substitute ... duh! Living in one of the top cranberry producing states, I had to try out the recipe - lovely recipe.
This bread turned out perfect, a firm dense packed with flavor treat. I did have to cook it an extra 10 minutes but that could have been my stove. Don't understand all the negative reviews.
Not bad, but the flavor wasn't great. It was also a little too sweet.
This bread is fantastic and deserves more than five stars. It rose beautifully and tastes delicious. You MUST USE SELF-RISING FLOUR! It's not merely a suggestion. I only had all-purpose flour so I measured it out and added 3 TBS baking powder and 3/4 tsp salt to make my own self-rising flour. The batter is thick and there is a lot of fruit, but if you mix in the banana first, it loosens up the batter a bit and makes it easier to mix in the apples and cranberries. I added the zest of one lime to brighten up the flavor and some ground flax seed for nutrition. This will be a family favorite.
My husbands favorite bread was banana bread up until we had this. He said it is his new favorite. We bake them in Pampered Chef's mini loaf stone and add a few Baker's Choco Chunks to the batter. I also grease and sugar the pan. It is definately a SWEET bread, so don't think of it as a breakfast bread or even a healthy bread. It just tastes so good.
Made my own self-rising flour, but followed the recipe. My husband and I are huge fans of this bread. The cranberries add such nice color and tartness to this wonderful, moist banana bread. I had a few bad bananas, one slightly bruised apple, and some leftover cranberries in this freezer. I never suspected that I would find a recipe to use all of them up and taste so good, and that's why I love using the ingredient finder on this site!
I made this recipe exactly as printed however it did not cook through. There is no mention of baking soda or baking powder which obviously is needed. I wasted all the ingredients.
Self rising flour? Too late for that! I used baking flour, and the bread didn't rise at all--it was just a hard, doughy lump!
Changed cranberries to cherries, reduced sugar by a bit, added two shakes of cinnamon, one shake of nutmeg and one of cloves. Oh - used granny smith apple to keep nice and tart.
This was SO yummy! I used half whole wheat flour, and added chopped pecans in the mix and on top.
I'm so glad someone pointed out this calls for self-rising flour. I always overlook things like that. I thought this turned out great. I substituted a pear for the apple and really liked the flavor.
Good and hearty bread. Nice way to use up a single banana that is past it's prime.
This is fantastic, is moist and dense and that is exactly what i wanted for this breakfast bread. I used less sugar as a previos person did and I am happy with the results. I also made it in a brownie pan instead of a bread pan.
This was really easy to make. I left my apples in huge chunks added vanilla and left out the oil. Thought I had cranberries in the freezer but didn't so those got left out too. I will for sure add them the next time I make this. will also try cooking for 5o mins. instead of an hour.
"moist, flavorful quick bread" is a perfect description for this recipe. I reduced the amount of sugar in 1/2, to make it more "bread" like, and still came out wonderful.
Perfect sweet, tart snack--scrumptious and easy! Used 1/4 cup of butter, grated Granny apple, extra 1/2 cup cranberries. Baked it in a bundt pan and baked at 325* for 60 mins. Next time, I will incorporate pineapples...yum!
Delicious and uses items on hand (especially the ripe bananas in the freezer). Used recipe from this site to make self rising flour (very easy). A keeper!
Happy with the bread. I also shorted the sugar like other reviewers advised. I would have liked to taste more apple. It is a good simple recipe & I supervised my 8 year old when he made it for the school fair & he won the 1st prize in the bread category.
Good bread. Didn't have fresh cranberries, so used dried and it came out well.
Another great quick bread that uses apples, bananas and cranberries. Not having self-rising flour, I made my own with a recipe from this site and it worked perfectly. Rather than one large loaf of bread I put this in 3-mini loaf pans, two with nuts, one without. Since the pans were smaller, they were done baking in about 40 minutes. My family's favorite way to eat quick breads is toasted. This bread was no exception. They enjoyed it as bread, but the majority of it was toasted. This also froze and thawed nicely. Definitely a bread worth trying.
was delicious. I added a few chocolate chips.
Super yummy. I added about a half a Tsp of cinnamon and lemon peel, as well as about a quarter cub of walnuts. It really livened it up. I had no problems with it raising, as I used the self rising flour.
I have made this exactly as written and modified it several times. Each time, it has turned out great. Today, I made it using zucchini, apples, blueberries and almonds along with the bananas since I didn't have any cranberries. It turned out super moist and delicious! It's a very flexible recipe and I love it!
I used blueberry flavored dried cranberries, a bit less sugar and oil. Really nice blend of flavor with a bright note not normally found in banana breads
I followed the directions exactly. It was just ok. To me it was very bland. I don't get the banana or apple flavor at all. I don't think I'll make this again.
This recipe is great. The fruit to dough ratio is frankly alarming---it's actually hard to mix in all those fruit pieces, and the final product has two kinds in every bite! I used half a cup of mandarin oranges and only half the apple, and added some extra cranberries and a tsp of cinnamon. I also used only half the sugar, and needed to add just slightly more liquid than the recipe called for.
I added 2 apples instead of one and 2 bananas instead of one with that extra I made a few muffins. I made the self-rising flour using baking powder and all-purpose flour. Also, it only took around 50 minutes to bake. Best bread ever! I will for sure make it again.
So good! I will make again and again.
I wanted to make a bread that was not too sweet, to have with a cup of coffeee or tea...This is it! I used crushed pineapple instead of the apple, and cranraisins with pomegranate juice instead of the cranberries because it's what I had on hand. The flavor was fantastic, it had consistency and cooked in a cinvecton oven for 65 minutes at 325, I will definetly make it again!
Didn’t have baking powder or a banana but even with substitutes this was a yummy loaf of bread. Baking soda and buttermilk took the place of baking powder and a scoop of cottage cheese for the banana. I added nuts too, cuz I love them.
Turned out well. Hubby loved it! Nice change from banana bread. The cranberries gave it a nice little zing. I tossed the apple pieces in lemon juice to keep them from turning brown. The lemon was nice too. Yes I would make this again.
Added walnuts. Yummy. Next time gonna add a little Cinnamon for a little extra flavor. It made 2 loaves for me ??
No changes and I will make it again.
Great recipe! Came out so moist!
Easy gluten free conversion! I used this recipe subbing Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods 1 for 1 flour and added 1 TBSP Baking powder and some salt. Came out perfect! Cooked exactly 60 minutes.
Every time I make a delicious bread I say it is the best. This bread is the best in every way: flavor, consistency, taste and size. All was delish!
Good recipe - it was nice that it doesn't have a lot of butter or oil in the recipe. Made as written. Good use of an extremely overripe banana and a soft old apple! Next time I might throw a few nuts in for flavor and crunch.
The bread was great. I baked it for 1 and a 1/2 hours. My husband loved it!!!!
Amazingly moist and without the sometimes overpowering banana flavor that you get with regular banana bread. I added a teaspoon of cinnamon and dash of ground clove and nutmeg to the double batch I made... Didn't have self-rising flour in the house, but no worries - just add 1 tsp. of baking POWDER and a 1/2 tsp. of salt per cup of flour you use, it works!
One of my family's favorite. Moist and a fairly dense bread. Very favorable with cranberries, apple and bananas..neither being overbearing. I did have to bake it about 15 mins longer...
This bread is very tasty. I substituted one cup of whole wheat flour for one of the cups of self-rise flour--added 1-12 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon of salt to make the wheat flour self-rising. I also added 1/2 cup of chopped pecans to add some protein. I had to bake the bread for 75 minutes because of the high altitude in the Denver area. The bread is very dense and firm. I will make it again and again!
Solid recipe. I added walnuts.
I added a bit more apple and an extra banana, coz they needed to be finished. Everyone loves it! Update on 19.11.18: used pineapple instead of apple... Very, very nice!
I used regular flour with 3 tsp baking powder and a hint of salt, and baked about 70 minutes as after an hour the dough was still sticking to a skewer. The texture was very good, but it was lacking in flavour a bit. I used a small apple and a small banana, maybe next time I will add a bit more.
I used all purpose flour, 1tsp salt & 3 3/4 tsp baking powder. Another change was to use about 1 1/2 cups of cranberries and to cover them with the cup of sugar and let sit for about 15 min. Then I cut up one banana (used 2 total) and tossed it in with the cranberries as well as 1 cup of walnuts (didn't use the apple). Ended up making 6 large muffins and 1 mini loaf. Came out .
