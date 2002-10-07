Cincinnati-Style Chili

Spaghetti topped with hot chili - it's got all the food groups!

Recipe by Karen C. Greenlee

4
4 servings
  • Heat olive oil in a large frying pan. Saute onion until tender. Mix in burger-style crumbles and garlic; cook until the crumbles have browned.

  • Stir in tomato sauce, water, chopped tomatoes, vinegar, chili powder, cinnamon, paprika, allspice, light brown sugar, cocoa, and hot sauce. Heat over medium-high heat until the mixture begins to boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 15 to 20 minutes until sauce thickens.

  • While the sauce is thickening, bring a large pot of salted water to boil; place spaghetti in the water and bring it to a boil again. Cook until al dente. Drain well.

  • Stir beans into the chili and mix lightly.

  • Spoon cooked spaghetti into bowls and top with chili. Sprinkle with cheese if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
769 calories; protein 88.4g; carbohydrates 74.8g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 29.7mg; sodium 1787.5mg. Full Nutrition
