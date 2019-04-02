Miracle Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 4.11 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This green bean casserole is a classic in my family. I made it up when I was out of milk one time and have been making it ever since.

By SABRAHAWK

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix together the soup, sour cream, salad dressing, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Gently stir in the French-cut green beans and the other green beans one can at a time. Fold in 1 cup of the fried onions. Pour the mixture into a casserole dish; cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven 35 minutes. Remove the foil and stir the casserole. Top with the remaining cup of the fried onions and bake uncovered for an additional 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
609 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 40.3g; cholesterol 6.9mg; sodium 1724.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (19)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

PANDAMONIUM
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2008
I do not like canned grean beans and I really do not like canned soup-except for canned broccoli soup. It goes without saying I do not like this kind of green bean casserole normally. I did like this. The cream of broccoli made a huge difference. I didn't see a huge difference in the use of cheddar onion stuff. All the same I did like this. Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(31)

Most helpful critical review

Howie
Rating: 3 stars
11/30/2010
Hmmmm...I wasn't a big fan of this...it was kinda bland. I won't make it again without modifications. Read More
Helpful
(6)
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
PANDAMONIUM
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2008
I do not like canned grean beans and I really do not like canned soup-except for canned broccoli soup. It goes without saying I do not like this kind of green bean casserole normally. I did like this. The cream of broccoli made a huge difference. I didn't see a huge difference in the use of cheddar onion stuff. All the same I did like this. Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(31)
BusyMomma92607
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2008
WONDERFUL!!! This year (2008) was my first time making Thanksgiving dinner and this is a permanent side dish! I added a few dashes of cayenne pepper to give it a little kick. My family LOVED this dish!! It was gone before dinner was over and I doubled the recipe! My mom begged me for the recipe and plans on making it herself and not just for the holidays... THANK YOU FOR SHARING THIS RECIPE!! Read More
Helpful
(18)
fieldarchy
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2009
I made this green bean casserole tweaking the recipe a bit based on the food items available at my local supermarket. I've never in my life seen cream of broccoli soup so I used broccoli cheese condensed soup. I also have never seen the cheese flavored fried onions so I just used the regular onions. I love onions so I added a little bit more than the recipe called for. Threw in a little sprinkling of shredded cheddar cheese. It was wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
Victoria
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2009
I made this recipe last spring looking for a new green bean casserole recipe that did not use cream of mushroom soup and this version was absolutely wonderful...very tasty....the family loved it as well. I may try cream of celery soup next time just to change things up. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Howie
Rating: 3 stars
11/30/2010
Hmmmm...I wasn't a big fan of this...it was kinda bland. I won't make it again without modifications. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Jill Reichmuth Nelson
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2008
Great recipe! I make a double batch for family gatherings and every time I come home with an empty casserole dish. I often put it together the day before and bake it right before it's time to serve. Definately a winner! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
Lou Ann Daughenbaugh Long
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2008
This is a super recipe. I had to modify mine because I didn't have the sour cream on hand and the french fried onions. I used the salad dressing for the half cup of the sour cream and I used carmalized onions on top but it still tastes great. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Rocky
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2009
We loved this recipe. Everyone expected the original version and upon the first bite would exclaim how good it was! I would not only make this is the future but may never use mushroom soup again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
kemueller
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2009
Seriously this was heavenly. I made it at my first Thanksgiving dinner I ever put on so it's amateur-approved. I am going to make it again this weekend... it's seriously so delicious. I used Broccoli Cheese soup instead of Cream of Broccoli... but I'm a cheese freak. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022