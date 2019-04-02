Miracle Green Bean Casserole

1 of 19

Rating: 5 stars I do not like canned grean beans and I really do not like canned soup-except for canned broccoli soup. It goes without saying I do not like this kind of green bean casserole normally. I did like this. The cream of broccoli made a huge difference. I didn't see a huge difference in the use of cheddar onion stuff. All the same I did like this. Thank you. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars WONDERFUL!!! This year (2008) was my first time making Thanksgiving dinner and this is a permanent side dish! I added a few dashes of cayenne pepper to give it a little kick. My family LOVED this dish!! It was gone before dinner was over and I doubled the recipe! My mom begged me for the recipe and plans on making it herself and not just for the holidays... THANK YOU FOR SHARING THIS RECIPE!! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I made this green bean casserole tweaking the recipe a bit based on the food items available at my local supermarket. I've never in my life seen cream of broccoli soup so I used broccoli cheese condensed soup. I also have never seen the cheese flavored fried onions so I just used the regular onions. I love onions so I added a little bit more than the recipe called for. Threw in a little sprinkling of shredded cheddar cheese. It was wonderful! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe last spring looking for a new green bean casserole recipe that did not use cream of mushroom soup and this version was absolutely wonderful...very tasty....the family loved it as well. I may try cream of celery soup next time just to change things up. Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars Hmmmm...I wasn't a big fan of this...it was kinda bland. I won't make it again without modifications. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I make a double batch for family gatherings and every time I come home with an empty casserole dish. I often put it together the day before and bake it right before it's time to serve. Definately a winner! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is a super recipe. I had to modify mine because I didn't have the sour cream on hand and the french fried onions. I used the salad dressing for the half cup of the sour cream and I used carmalized onions on top but it still tastes great. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this recipe. Everyone expected the original version and upon the first bite would exclaim how good it was! I would not only make this is the future but may never use mushroom soup again. Helpful (5)