Blueberry Delight

4.2
24 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A no-bake blueberry delight for the cheesecake lover!

Recipe by Paula

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, butter, and pecans. Press mixture into a 9x13-inch pan.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. Allow to cool.

  • In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, confectioners sugar, vanilla, whipped topping mix and milk. Beat at high speed using an electric mixer until smooth. Pour over baked crust. Chill in refrigerator. Before serving, top with blueberry pie filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
900 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 109.8g; fat 47.5g; cholesterol 109.8mg; sodium 310.6mg. Full Nutrition
