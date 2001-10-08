Blueberry Delight
A no-bake blueberry delight for the cheesecake lover!
This is soo yummy! Can use a container of Cool Whip instead of mixing some up. We like it with raspberries.
I have had this before but it had the blueberries on the crust and the cream mixture on top. so delicious I could eat the whole pan. if you have several people in your family you might want to make two of them. Used wipe cream and less sugar or Splenda/sugar mix to cut sugar grams, since it has a high sugar content
If you love cheesecake, you'll love this. Also good with blackberry pie filling.
Been making this for years. Love it! I usually just use a container of Cool Whip just to save time, but I know the the whip topping mix would taste better. Thanks!
Didn't quite make 5 stars but I will definitely make again. The flavor was great!
This was tasty. Next time I will use only one package of whipped topping mix and 1/2 c. of milk. I cut the powdered sugar to 2 cups but one cup would have really been enough. I was very sweet and the cream cheese flavor was masked. Will make this again but with these changes.
Very easy! Used the cream cheese spread instead of the blocks, just because I already had it on hand, and used Cool Whip instead of the mix and milk. Made it for a birthday celebration; turned out great and several people asked for the recipe. Think I'll use 2 cans of filling next time. Thanks for sharing!
I made this exactly according to the recipe and it turned out like too-soft pudding or a fruit dip. The flavor is good, but too sweet. I will not make this recipe again.
Great recipe. I added whip cream on top too and it was great.
Great recipe! I had a real problem finding whipped topping mix, so I just added some (about 1 1/2 cups) Cool Whip and omitted the milk. It turned out really well, but I have had it with a firmer cream cheese center that was divine. This center was pretty soft (but TASTY)!
excellent
no complaints, just alot of requests
This recipe is great! A lot of recipes on other sites use a gram cracker crust so I was so happy to find a pecan crust. It does take a while to chill. I did one hour in the fridge and 30 min in the freezer and it turned out perfect!! Make sure you do not add the blue berry topping until after it has chilled.
Love this recipe. Simply and good comfort food.
I made this and it never firmed up. I had to freeze it in order for it to be firm. My husband loves frozen desserts so this wasn't a problem for him. But not so much for me. I have made a recipe for blueberry delight before and it always firmed without a problem, but I couldn't find my old recipe and that is why I used this one, it sounded similar. It was however very tasty and I would have given it 5 stars had it not been runny.
It Was Very DELICIOUS!!!!
Very Tasty! Made two 8 x 8 pans instead of one big one. Reduced sugar to one cup and felt it was still a bit sweet. Used two cans of filling and two containers of cool whip. Next time I will skip Reduced Fat cream cheese and go for full fat. It was very soft. Will make again.
this was very very very GOOD!!!yummy
this is great! i've people commenting on this! i though it would be tough enough to cut (like a cake) but it was creamy soft. i ended up serving the whole tray out and had to bring them back to freeze over and over during chinese new year.
