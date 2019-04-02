Quick Garlic Breadsticks

1 of 74

Rating: 4 stars This is my kids' favorite way to eat garlic bread. I will usually buy hot dog buns off the reduced bread rack at my local store and use them for this(or you can use this recipe and toast the bread in the oven for about 15 minutes for quick croutons). This is great for making handheld spaghetti sandwiches, too. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great way to use up hot dog buns, I can't believe I never thought about doing this before!! I really liked these not only because they were super easy, but they tasted great too. The only change I made was to use shredded colby-mont. jack cheese. Will make again anytime I need to use up some hot dog buns. Helpful (48)

Rating: 4 stars This is great for using up leftover hotdog (or hamburger) buns. It's not as fancy as some other garlic bread recipes but you don't end up wasting leftover buns and it's tasty too so it works for me!:) Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars I have also used hot dog and hamburger buns to make pizza for kids & grandkids to use up leftover pizza sauce or spaghetti sauce. they are a quick snack.I put them in the toaster oven for a few minutes to toast and melt cheese. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars OMG! This really gave me a chuckle... LOL! I have been doing this for longer than I care to admit. Also make the pizzas on hamburger buns mentioned by a previous reviewer. Don't know why I didn't think of this as a recipe because it really is... and a good one. Being a saltaholic I use 1/2 garlic powder and 1/2 garlic salt. Never tried basil but will tonight with spaghetti and meat balls. Thanks KYcooky for bringing this simple yet tasty recipe to the attention of others. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Great for last minuet hors d'oeuvres to feed unexpected guest. We have been doing this for years with left over buns and rolls. There are variations you can add as "toppings" such as real Bacon Bits (real not imitation) sliced mozzarella or cheddar cheese (cut down to size) pepperoni. As far as the recipe goes what we do is use 1/4 to 1/2 stick real butter (softened) and use crushed garlic and just mix everything together then spread the mix on the rolls then add our topping and bake. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars incredible and easy. Even my picky children and husband said they wished I made more! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Good and easy. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Definitely a good way to use up hot dog buns. I had jumbo buns so I ended up cutting them in half to make them shorter and for it to be more like breadsticks - I cut it again down the middle. Used Italian seasoning and ate this dipped in Cheesy Pizza Fondue (also from this site). Quick and easy thanks! Helpful (3)