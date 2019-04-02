Quick Garlic Breadsticks

Rating: 4.38 stars
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Begin with hot dog buns to make this a quick addition to your weekday Italian dinners.

By Billie Miller

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 breadsticks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Stir together the Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and basil in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Stir together the Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and basil in a small bowl; set aside. Spread the cut sides of the hot dog buns with margarine. Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese mixture and place, margarine-side-up, onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 2.2mg; sodium 306.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (74)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
04/17/2009
This is my kids' favorite way to eat garlic bread. I will usually buy hot dog buns off the reduced bread rack at my local store and use them for this(or you can use this recipe and toast the bread in the oven for about 15 minutes for quick croutons). This is great for making handheld spaghetti sandwiches, too. Read More
Helpful
(66)

Most helpful critical review

LuanaM
Rating: 3 stars
10/10/2013
It wasn't bad but I think I will make some changes the next time cuz I didn't find it very tasty... I'll probably use more butter and cheese and try some spices on! Read More
Helpful
(3)
amandak23k
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2009
This is a great way to use up hot dog buns, I can't believe I never thought about doing this before!! I really liked these not only because they were super easy, but they tasted great too. The only change I made was to use shredded colby-mont. jack cheese. Will make again anytime I need to use up some hot dog buns. Read More
Helpful
(48)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2009
This is great for using up leftover hotdog (or hamburger) buns. It's not as fancy as some other garlic bread recipes but you don't end up wasting leftover buns and it's tasty too so it works for me!:) Read More
Helpful
(37)
mother nature
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2010
I have also used hot dog and hamburger buns to make pizza for kids & grandkids to use up leftover pizza sauce or spaghetti sauce. they are a quick snack.I put them in the toaster oven for a few minutes to toast and melt cheese. Read More
Helpful
(17)
JOSLYN H.
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2010
OMG! This really gave me a chuckle... LOL! I have been doing this for longer than I care to admit. Also make the pizzas on hamburger buns mentioned by a previous reviewer. Don't know why I didn't think of this as a recipe because it really is... and a good one. Being a saltaholic I use 1/2 garlic powder and 1/2 garlic salt. Never tried basil but will tonight with spaghetti and meat balls. Thanks KYcooky for bringing this simple yet tasty recipe to the attention of others. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Don Juan
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2012
Great for last minuet hors d'oeuvres to feed unexpected guest. We have been doing this for years with left over buns and rolls. There are variations you can add as "toppings" such as real Bacon Bits (real not imitation) sliced mozzarella or cheddar cheese (cut down to size) pepperoni. As far as the recipe goes what we do is use 1/4 to 1/2 stick real butter (softened) and use crushed garlic and just mix everything together then spread the mix on the rolls then add our topping and bake. Read More
Helpful
(11)
jrose
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2010
incredible and easy. Even my picky children and husband said they wished I made more! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Michelle Rosenthal
Rating: 4 stars
07/19/2011
Good and easy. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Roxanne J.R.
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2009
Definitely a good way to use up hot dog buns. I had jumbo buns so I ended up cutting them in half to make them shorter and for it to be more like breadsticks - I cut it again down the middle. Used Italian seasoning and ate this dipped in Cheesy Pizza Fondue (also from this site). Quick and easy thanks! Read More
Helpful
(3)
LuanaM
Rating: 3 stars
10/10/2013
It wasn't bad but I think I will make some changes the next time cuz I didn't find it very tasty... I'll probably use more butter and cheese and try some spices on! Read More
Helpful
(3)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022