Rigatoni Florentine

85 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 23
  • 3 9
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A pasta recipe with roasted garlic in a tangy, pink sauce.

By Mary

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and reserve.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken and saute until cooked through and no longer pink inside. Add garlic to skillet; saute until golden. Add cream and spaghetti sauce to skillet; cook over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes or until sauce thickens.

  • Add cooked chicken and spinach and cook until spinach reduces. Then add rigatoni; toss with cheese and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
778 calories; protein 37.5g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 45g; cholesterol 170.4mg; sodium 588.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022