Rigatoni Florentine

This recipe is supposed to be creamy and fattening but good god. There reaches a point with cream where more just makes it heavier instead of tastier. Fat is good for carrying flavor to the tongue. Generally the more fat you have, the better flavor is carried, but only to a point. Once you cross that point, it just tastes like fat and nothing else. To improve this recipe I would a) use about half the prescribed cream, b) switch the mozzarella for parmesan, and c) add spices! (basil, oregano, black pepper, and double the garlic). Also, use a 4-6 qt saucepan instead of a skillet so that you can add the spinach all at once, lest it lose its flavor while you're waiting for some of it to reduce so that you can add more (my 12" iron skillet wasn't big enough). Even with my modifications, I doubt this recipe has the complexity and ingenuity to get any more than 3 or 3.5 stars.

