Rigatoni Florentine
A pasta recipe with roasted garlic in a tangy, pink sauce.
My family loved this. I will cook it again but I think I'll add a little Madeira Wine for more taste. The cream sauce is adaptable- at my house 5 of us ate it with chicken and two with shrimp. If you don't have heavy cream, do not despair- I used Evaporated milk and it was smooth and creamy. An easy, tasty dish...Thank you, Mary.Read More
This recipe is supposed to be creamy and fattening but good god. There reaches a point with cream where more just makes it heavier instead of tastier. Fat is good for carrying flavor to the tongue. Generally the more fat you have, the better flavor is carried, but only to a point. Once you cross that point, it just tastes like fat and nothing else. To improve this recipe I would a) use about half the prescribed cream, b) switch the mozzarella for parmesan, and c) add spices! (basil, oregano, black pepper, and double the garlic). Also, use a 4-6 qt saucepan instead of a skillet so that you can add the spinach all at once, lest it lose its flavor while you're waiting for some of it to reduce so that you can add more (my 12" iron skillet wasn't big enough). Even with my modifications, I doubt this recipe has the complexity and ingenuity to get any more than 3 or 3.5 stars.Read More
This was really simple and good. The hardest part was cleaning the spinach. I did add moer garlic.
I cut the recipe in half and it would have fed 6 people. I also used half and half instead of cream as someone else suggested. The recipe says to cook the chicken, add garlic, add sauce then add chicken. I didn't remove the chicken and add it again. I left it in the pot and added Ragu 2lbs) and half and half (about 6 oz) I also added about 1/4 tsp of sugar to cut the acid in the sauce. The mozzarella wasn't really necessary. I added it at the end but it would have been great without it. I did add the parmesan. Also, the spinach really does cook down so don't be afraid to add alot. This is definitely a "keeper" recipe great to serve when company is coming and you want something delicious and different.
Very good. I didn't have cream, so I made a substitution with 3/4 cup milk, 1/3 cup butter and 1/2 Tbl. cornstarch per one cup of cream. I added a little extra garlic and some basil, oregano and rosemary. Will definitely make this again.
This was very good! I made a few small changes. I took advice from previous reviewers and I added 1/2 cup grated parmesan to the finished sauce, and I also used half and half instead of heavy cream. The sauce came out very creamy and thickened nicely. I also doubled the garlic and used frozen chopped spinach. It made a lot of sauce, and for once, a recipe that says it served 4 actually did. This would also be yummy without the chicken, as it took my husband several bites before he realized the chicken was even in there. Great recipe, I'm definitely keeping this one!
Wow, what an excellent dinner. After a 1/2 cup of fresh parmesean into the sauce to make it more "alfredo'y" I served this. Delicious I will definitely be making this for our Christmas gathering, perhaps even New Year's. Especially good for families used to big portions.
Excellent recipe! Very easy and very versatile! I used a thicker "garden style" spaghetti sauce that already had green peppers and mushrooms in it and instead of spinach, used a head of chopped broccoli. One could easily substitute shrimp for the chicken or just use a variety of veggies. Thanks Mary!!
This was a really nice dish to make. I used the recipe as a base and added crushed red peppers, Italian seasonings, salt and pepper. In addition I cut back on the spinach some probably 3/4 of the spinach (could have used even less). I think the dish would have been bland without all the addition spices I added. Overall not bad.
I made this last night and I thought it was pretty good. The sauce tasted like tomato soup until I added more spices. Husband ate the whole thing, the kids didn't finish theirs. Ok for a midweek meal - nothing I would serve to company.
I used a 10-oz pkg frozen spinach, half-n-half in place of the cream, and only 1/2 the noodles. I also used both mozz cheese and fresh parm. Was delicious! Also, I think there was a step missing in the recipe. The way it reads, I'm assuming you remove the chicken from the skillet before sauteing the garlic??
Super quick and easy and 100% modifiable based on what you have around and need to use up. For me, I chose medium shells for my bf and will serve over leftover quinoa for me. Skipped the chicken. Traded evaporated milk for the heavy cream (had some to use up). And forgot the mozz but will top it on my bf's for his lunch tomorrow. I love garlic, so I appreciated what it added to my jar of Classico sauce (which I enjoy on it's own, the garlic just amped up the flavor). Adding the cream (milk) changes this from a traditional spaghetti/sauce. And how simply brilliant to chop the spinach... hello, why don't I do that more often?? :) Looking forward to a tasty lunch tomorrow!!
Very good, thanks! I put the garlic in first, sauteed it in the oil, then added the chicken and some cayenne pepper for flavor. I halved the recipe, and used Classico's Spicy Tomato and Basil sauce. The sauce was a bit thick, but good overall. I'll definitely add in sauteed mushrooms next time, and maybe capers.
The flavor in this recipe is GREAT. I served to a friend who is Italian and he loved it! It is confusing that the recipe never tells you to take the chicken out before starting the sauce but it worked fine for me to cook all together at one time. I followed it to a "T" and it made MORE than enough sauce for myself, my 2 year-old daughter and two hungry men. I have enough sauce for another meal for 4 again. So, I would cut the recipe in half if your cooking for one night or less people. Also, I added oregano to the chicken while it was cooking in oil just for a little more flavoring. Will DEFINITELY make this again!
Very good recipe and very simple.
I used Bow-Tie pasta because that's what I had on hand. I also used evaporated milk because I had that on hand as well. I added a little bit of Basil. The type of spagetti sauce I used was a four cheese. After adding the mozarella I thought that it was a little too cheesy but my husband loved it that way. I gave this a 4 star and not a five only because it felt like it was missing something, I think it might could use some wine or something. Other than that it was a great and simple recipe.
This was very good. I used fat free milk instead of heavy cream and I added green onions.
I tinkered with the recipe quite a bit and guess just used it for inspiration. I used the 1/2 and 1/2 as someone had suggested but didn't really need it at all. I also added fresh sliced mushrooms. Passed on the cheese and just served with fresh parmesan sprinkled on top with a bushel of basil.... presents beautifully! I also actually grilled the chicken with a basil, garlic, (fresh of course) and olive oil marinade. The sauce was done quickly then added the spinach (yes, use that much spinach/fresh only) and a large pan was definately needed. I just added the chicken to the pasta when it was already mixed with the sauce. Will definately make again!
Nice dish. Easy, quick, and tastey. I was just expecting a little more flavor. I added fresh basil, minced garlic, and crushed red pepper (for a little kick). I DID taste like something you would buy at the Olice Garden. Next time I would add shrimp instead of meat and mushrooms instead of spinach. The spinach (green) didn't look very pretty with the pink sauce. But overall, I would make it again in a heartbeat. Thanks for sharing.
This was ok, I think it needed a little bit more flavor however. Not entirely what I expected, just a little too bland for my taste.
This was so good and super easy
This will now be a dinner staple - anytime I want to dress up chicken & pasta - THANKS!
Easy to make and really delicious! I added a touch of savory, pepper, and basil to boost it up.
This was delicious ONLY after some modification.... First, I don't know what size skillet this chick has - but there was no way in this green meadow that all of this was going to fit. After I strained the noodles, I put the cream and sauce within that pot. After thickening, I added chicken and spinach, etc, etc. ALSO - this was BLAH without some kick - so I added some salt, pepper, basil, oregeno, etc etc, Needed some extra flavor - but it was all gobbled up when served with garlic bread. Great meal!
This recipe was ok. Nothing really special. But over good.
This was pretty good, although it was much better the next day as leftovers than the first day...to me at least. To be fair I did use ham instead of chicken cause I needed to use some up and I didn't have pasta sauce so I used tomato sauce and just seasoned it with some italian seasoning. Good.
This was very good. I added about 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes and used 3/4 cup half and half instead of the heavy cream. I put everything (except the cheese) in a baking dish, topped with mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta and baked at 350 until the cheese melted.
Delicious. The only thing I felt it needed was a good sprinkling of Italian Seasoning - I like Paula Deen's blend that comes in a grater.
Very tasty. My fiance loved it. Next time I will try spicing it up a bit as others have suggested but still a great dish.
I will give this recipe 5 stars.My kids love it.
I was expecting something alittle more exciting. Not that it wasn't good..it just seemed for me 1 or 2 steps better than a box of hamburger helper kinda quality. It is though fairly quick to make.
Excellent flavor!!
Excellent dish! Everyone at the dinner table loved it and the kids asked for leftovers the next day. I am absolutely adding to my meal rotation. Next time, I may try sausage instead of chicken and cut back on the cream just a bit, to be healthier.
This was pretty good. I didn't have any heavy cream, so I substituted evaporated milk and also used frozen spinach. Even my "weird vegetable" hating boyfriend liked it.
This was good! I put in half of the heavy cream, added some black pepper, and didn't add any of the cheese (because we are out). Also, I used fake chicken by Quorn. It was great despite the modifications!
Very easy and really good. We used fat free half & half and skipped the mozzarella and everyone loved it.
This was a very quick & easy recipe. I used half & half, like some others had suggested, and also frozen spinach. Turned out really well!
Super easy and really delicious! I added some bacon to give it a smokey flavor, but other than that followed the recipe to a t. My husband and I will definitely be making this again.
This was great! I doubled the amount of sauce, but aside from that I followed the recipe.
Great recipe and very simple to make. This will be a staple in my house!
Wow this is great! I used half and half instead of heavy cream to save some calories, and it turned out splendidly. Thanks for the recipe! It's a keeper!
We REALLY enjoyed this recipe. It reminded me of Rachael Ray's Vodka Sauce Pasta (err with no vodka...oh and no spinach..errr) and was easier to make too. A DEFINITE keeper. :)
this was deliciouse! i loved it!
This was delicious. I've cooked this several times over. Especially easy when you just buy the prepared roast chicken instead of cooking your own. Very good the next day also. Our whole family love it, including my picky sons 1 and 3 years.
This was an excellent, fulfilling meal. The flavors were so nice together. I will make this again.
Definately depends on the sauce you use. If you are leary, try a different sauce (and less spinach). Way too macaroni for 4 servings.
Very good-I made a few small changes-I only used a pound of chicken and half a pint of cream. Also added more garlic since we love garlic. Served it with garlic breadsticks and it was divine. My husband who is an extremely picky eater and my 15 month old sucked it down and wentback for more. My only regret is that I let this recipe sit in my recipe box for 6 months before I got around to trying it.
I used to large chicken fillets, low fat cream and extra spinach, its easy to make and feeds at least 6.
This gets 5 stars because it's very quick and easy and my whole family (including 2 very picky children)gobbled it up and went for seconds. I sprinkled the chicken with emeril's essence before sauteeing it and added some fresh basil at the end. Will definitely be making this quick and tasty meal again.
Very good; quite easy, too.
This was a wonderful tasting recipe. We will definitely be making this one again. Thank you Mary for a hands-down winner!
Used heavy whipping cream, couldn't find just "heavy cream". It turned out great, everyone liked it. It tasted like something offered at a fine Italian restaraunt. I'll be making this again.
Very tasty recipe with a lot of different flavors that come together nicely.
Very yummy. Good comfort food.
This is delicious! It is one of our favorites to make when we have company. I definitely reccomend letting it simmer for ultimate flavor!
So delicious!
Pretty good. I put a little too much spinach in it for my taste and used meatballs and sausage from the sauce I had made previously. Enjoyed this one.
What an awesome recipe! Even my husband liked it. I really stated wonder about the spinach that was added, but it really gives the sauce a nice flavoe. I think next time I will try it with a lighter cream to cut down on the fat and calories!
I made this for our family's Sunday dinner and it was wonderful! I did not use the heavy cream because my 2 yr old nephew is lactose intolerant, I left the mozzarella off his plate, too. I did add 1 can of diced tomatoes (juice too) for moisture. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing!!!
This recipe is very quick, easy and definately tasty. It serves more than 4 though. I halved it and was able to get about 5 meals out of it.
This recipe is very good. I however had to make up for the pasta sauce since I figured too late that I was short on pasta sauce. To make up for the rest of sauce I needed, I used tomato sauce with basil, oregano, and garlic. It came out perfectly. I did not chop the spinach as it would shrink anyway. Also, as a preference, added extra garlic. For the portion conscious: Beware that rigatoni is big after cooking so portions are big! I downsized the recipe to 3 portions and had enough to split it into 4 servings. I will make this recipe again and maybe will add chopped sun dried tomatoes to give it a bit of an extra kick! Oh and do not forget to serve it with crusty bread to clean up the leftover sauce!
I made a slight variation, adding mushrooms sautéed prior to the garlic, 3 shakes of red pepper flakes, and garnished with fresh chopped basil. Consider replacing the chicken with mixing ground beef and ground sausage and make very small bolognese meatballs.
