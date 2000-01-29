Strawberry Slush

4.5
20 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a delicious vodka slush served with lemon-flavored soda. This can be served at parties while the rest are drinking beer!

Recipe by Judy Heilman

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water and sugar to boil. Cool. Stir in daiquiri mix, vodka, orange juice and strawberries. Transfer mixture to a freezer-safe container, and freeze until mixture is to your desired consistency.

    Advertisement

  • To serve: Pour into a chilled glass, approximately 2/3 cup of the slush mixture and 1/3 cup of lemon-lime soda. Delicious.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1059 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 229.7g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 83.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022