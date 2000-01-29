Strawberry Slush
This is a delicious vodka slush served with lemon-flavored soda. This can be served at parties while the rest are drinking beer!
I absolutely LOVE this slush recipe, and I cannot recommend it highly enough! I changed the recipe somewhat, by using fresh strawberries (approximately 2 cups of pureed fresh strawberries). I also used an entire 26-ouncer of vodka, to make this more of a "drink" drink :-). I have made other slush recipes before, great summertime drinks. This one is an excellent way to use up fresh picked strawberries at the beginning of the season. I serve it in a ratio of 1 part slush to 1 part 7-up. You can adjust the ratio to suit your taste.
This recipe was alright, just too sweet for me. I like it my easy way; 1 can of Welchs frozen juice (any flavor), 1 can water, 1 can vodka...mmmmmmm vodka juice!
Used this for a bachelorette party and it got rave reviews! I made it into a punch by putting the frozen slush into a punch bowl and adding a 2 liter of Sprite. I also substituted spiced rum for the vodka. Will definately make again.
We had 2 BBQs over the weekend and my contribution was the hit of each party! I used Strawberry flavored Vodka to make it even strawberrier!
This recipe is a keeper! I made it for a bridal shower and served it with gingerale - it was a BIG hit! It is ideal for showers or holiday parties. I found only one drawback, luckily I made it one day in advance because it did take about 24 hours to freeze - after 8 hours it was quite liquidy.
I made this for a summer birthday party, and it was a hit. My hubby and I enjoyed finishing off the leftovers, and will make again in case we have guests drop by or just want an after dinner drink on a warm summer day! Next time I think I'll try lemonade instead of orange juice and try to cut down on the sugar a bit just to lower the calorie count for us.
I agree with a previous reviewer, it was very sweet. But I looooved it. I will make this again and again. I think the OJ added a lot to it. A few people skipped the Sprite and just drank the slush. I'm hoarding all the leftover party slush for myself, I love it!
tried it in limeade and even pineapple soda. FANTASTIC! We did decide we liked it even better after we threw the frozen concoction in the blender, chopping up the strawberries a bit. EXCELLENT!
Just served this at a party - it was awesome. There seems to be very little booze in the drink, so you can sip them all night.
This is delicious! I won't give it 5 stars because I did modify it a little. I used Welch's Strawberry Breeze frozen juice instead of daiquiri mix and I cut the sugar in half. Other than that I made as directed. It hasn't "slushed" yet but the liquid sample was out of this world, and that was without the lemon-lime soda! Happy New Year everyone!
Yummy! I love to serve slush at gatherings. This is a great substitute for Strawberry Margaritas, no blender to mess with.
I added another cup of vodka. Excellent drink for holiday parties!
Excellent, I also get requests for the recipe, even from people who don't normally drink!
I love this drink!!! It has become my favorite. We always keep some in the freezer.
I halved this recipe and then made it twice two different ways. Once as written and the other without the sugar. As suspected, the one as written with the sugar was WAY too sweet. If you use sugar, I recommend using club soda instead of the lemon lime soda. Better yet, do as I did on my second batch and just lose the sugar altogether. It comes out perfectly that way. I also used fresh strawberries instead of frozen with both batches because they are in season so why not. Caution***Warning label**** the strawberries soak up the vodka in a big way. Tread lightly with those....you're welcome....
Too much sugar!
We made this slush for New Years eve and it was a BIG hit......Very tasty and easy to drink.
