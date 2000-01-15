Vegan Crepes

I've been making these for quite a while now, great for my toddler son who's allergic to eggs and dairy. The key to successful flipping is to not flip the crepe too early. I keep it on medium heat, wait until the edges are golden brown, and when the outer edges of the top side batter starts to "dry" a bit, they're a cinch to flip and come out great each time. Also, the crepe tends to stick to itself, so if you flip too early, or fold it over on itself, it can get pretty messy. Like others, I make the batter at night so it'll be ready in the morning. I usually make 1/2 batch since my son doesn't eat that much, and it lasts him several days. The batter has always lasted in the fridge for 4-5 days without any problems, though it might need a little stirring first. They really do taste surprisingly delicious with no eggs! Thanks for a great recipe!