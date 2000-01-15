Vegan Crepes

This is the first recipe for crepes that I have ever been able to make right. I was psyched that I didn't have to use egg replacer because it is such a pain in the neck. So here you vegans go and enjoy but don't eat too many too fast like I did cause now I have a belly ache!!!! For a twist, replace the maple syrup with hazelnut syrup, or any other flavor you like. If you want to throw some semi-sweet chocolate chips on the top and fold the crepe up over them, they melt and get all gushy on the inside. Makes about 16 crepes with a 6-inch diameter.
This is about as good as crepes can get without eggs. I had some trouble at first flipping the crepes, however, I found that using a very thin spatula, I could sort of loosen the crepe around its perimeter and then flip it without it sticking. I also found that the longer the batter sits in the fridge, the easier the crepes are to turn (don't know why...). I make the batter on friday night so saturday morning breakfast/brunch is a snap!
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2001
These crepes taste great (very close to the real thing). The only reason I didn't give this recipe five stars is because they are very hard to flip in the cooking process. I ended up ruining about half of them before I decided not to flip them. They are so delicate that they kept falling apart on the flip. Instead of flipping them, I waited until the top was dry and then slid it onto the plate. This worked fine since they are so thin. They were very tasty filled with fresh sliced strawberries and bananas drizzled with honey.
I adapted this recipe in every way possible so that it would also be gluten and soy free...and it worked!! I have longed for crepes and you have made me so happy. Here's what I did: used hemp milk instead of soy (it's thick like soy) used olive oil plus 1/4 tsp salt instead of soy margarine, didn't have turbinado so used brown sugar instead, didn't have maple syrup so used honey, replaced flour with 1 cup gluten-free baking flour plus 1 tsp guar gum. I had to add some water to make it thin enough...cooked on my cast iron skillet, made absolutely beautiful crepes without a hitch. Served with strawberry sauce and they were divine. My family thanks you. Would rate it more than 5 stars if I could.
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2002
These crepes were very tasty! If you make them, be sure to wait at least an hour before cooking them. I was impatient and so they didn't turn out so well.
I've been making these for quite a while now, great for my toddler son who's allergic to eggs and dairy. The key to successful flipping is to not flip the crepe too early. I keep it on medium heat, wait until the edges are golden brown, and when the outer edges of the top side batter starts to "dry" a bit, they're a cinch to flip and come out great each time. Also, the crepe tends to stick to itself, so if you flip too early, or fold it over on itself, it can get pretty messy. Like others, I make the batter at night so it'll be ready in the morning. I usually make 1/2 batch since my son doesn't eat that much, and it lasts him several days. The batter has always lasted in the fridge for 4-5 days without any problems, though it might need a little stirring first. They really do taste surprisingly delicious with no eggs! Thanks for a great recipe!
I just made this for a dinner party a vegan friend of mine was coming to and the crepes were a huge success. Definitely a great option for a vegan dinner. I left out the sugar and the syrup to make them savory crepes and filled them with fried mushrooms, baked asparagus and tomato. I did have to add more soy milk to make the batter thin enough, but with the extra soy milk, the consistency was just like that of a regular crepe, and though they didn't have the buttery flavor of my regular crepe recipe, they were quite tasty. My vegan friend was thrilled and amazed, since apparently she had tried to make vegan crepes before with no luck. Highly recommended for vegans and friends of vegans!
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2002
Awesome! Not the easiest things to make, but the ones that don't turn out pretty are still delicious. crepes left to cool then wrapped tightly in cellophane keep well in the fridge for days - the batter doesn't. try 'em w/ soy ice cream!
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2001
I was quite excited when I found this egg-free recipe for crepes! This is the best alternative for vegetarians and they taste like the real thing. Thick or thin- they're great!
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2001
delicious! i'm amazed at how well they turned out, considering that eggs are a generally major component of crepes... i did have to thin the batter out quite a bit with water before i cooked them; other than that, perfect!
My brother is a chef and was horrified I'd make crepes without eggs, but they still turned out fine. Not pretty to look at but they taste pretty good. The batter is too thick, it needs to be watered down quite a lot, or else make double and use it as regular pancake batter.
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2001
These Crepes are truly amazing! My only complaint was having to wait two hours, I love these things so much I want 'em instantly.. is there any way to do that?? :) Honestly, these are so close to the egg version I almost died, I've missed my mother's crepes for too long. THANK YOU!
Completely fantastic! I didn't have the problem flipping the crepes as described below, but I used a well greased pan and a thin spatula to do the work. I also only got about 9 crepes out of this recipe, which means maybe I made them a little thicker. No bother though, they were GREAT with some sliced strawberries and banana's with some melted dark choc. yum!
Oh my goodness. I only waited forty minutes, and they still turned out fantastically. And I'm pretty cooking inept. So easy + delicious. I had to make an account to tell everyone how good they are. Filled them with some fresh berries :)
I woke up one morning and had no eggs. What an awesome recipe! I'll never need any eggs again. I also used whole wheat flour and regular butter. It just required more liquid. As far as flipping is concerned, I just waited for the top to get drier and lowered the temperature for cooking. My daughter absolutely loved them.
Superb! But I must warn all of you about to make this- for your own sakes and the sake of you sanity make double the amount. I have two kids under the ages of 4 and then there is me and their father- well as fast as I could cook em, the crepes dissapeared as fast as they cooled. Then I had to deal with can we have more.! I actually removed the sugar and replaced it with date syrup- it worked a treat and no one knew. I also used wholeground wheat which gave it an added nutty flavour. We are not vegan and used norwegian butter- the taste was out of this world. Oh and a drizzle of chocolate syrup well that just made it fly into the realms of Michelin Stars Thank you and now to make a tripple batch...
I used regular milk and butter bc I don't prefer soy and am not vegan, we were out of eggs and I wanted crepes! These were fabulous! I couldn't tell a difference. I suggest powdered sugar and a squirt of lemon juice. It's YuM!!!
My girls are allergic to egg and milk. We made these and brought them to a brunch...people were saying they were better then regular crepes. We make them a lot now and love them. They will be our Christmas morning treat this year!
Fantastic!!! I was wondering how to feed some in-laws with food allergies and I just test-drove these on my kids and they couldn't tell the difference between normal crepes. I turned them into Vanilla Crepes by using Very Vanilla soy milk and a 1tsp vanilla extract. No need for any sugar if you make them this way. I like my crepes so thin you don't have to flip them so I added extra fluids and then they just slide perfectly out of the pan. Fill them with fresh berries and sprinkle with powdered sugar, yum.
These are fantastic. They were still hard to flip without tearing after letting the mix sit for 2 hours, but I tried again after letting it sit for 4 hours and that made a big difference = the longer it sits, the easier it is to work with. The texture was just a tiny bit off, compared to crepes made with eggs, and it seems like they had to be a little bit thicker to keep from falling apart. But overall, I was very impressed with these. Next time I'd sub a little whole wheat or buckwheat flour to make them healthier.
Excellent recipe. My husband and I just finished off the entire batch (4 each). We took the advice of other reviewers and made the batter the night before. In the morning, we had to add about 3-4 addt'l tablespoons of water to bring batter to the consistency we wanted. I filled mine with applesauce, cinnamon and sour cream. My husband filled his with cream cheese and apricot jam. Also, simply drizzling syrup on top was delicious.
It works very good even though you need to add some water if you make it the day before because it gets so thick It's delicious! my friend is a vegan which is why I made this and she loved it! as a side note, I had no soy margarine and subsituted applesauce :)
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2002
I have been looking for good vegan breakfast recipes and this one completely rocks!!! I used a great organic strawberry jam from our farmers market. YUMMY!
These are not as good as the real thing, but they're a close second. I definitely needed about 1/2 cup more liquid. We did these 'South African style' with sprinklings of sugar, cinnamon and freshly squeezed lemon all rolled up. Really yummy!
These are fantastic! You can blend them up in the blender-just a few whirls, and then put the container in the fridge while the batter is resting. I also used vanilla soymilk since it's what I had on hand. I also love chocolate crepes so might try with chocolate soymilk one of the these days. Thanks for another great vegan recipe!
Delicious! I'm a vegan only half the year (for religious reasons) and I tried this with regular milk and butter instead of soy milk and margarine and it still turned out fabulous :) thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is great. I didn't have everything exactly as listed, but it wasn't a problem. I used regular granulated sugar, a lactose free margarine, and Aunt Jemima. I also added a tsp. of vanilla. I found it handy to make the batter the night before and just leave it to chill overnight, this way we had pancakes for breakfast (without having to wait 2 hours after we got up to eat). Oh, I also throw in blueberries or a handful of all-bran just before cooking for a change. So tasty. They look, smell and taste just like the real thing.
Thank you so much for this recipe. I am on a severely restricted diet due to my nursing son's various allergies, and was so happy to find this. And though I had to substitute non-wheat flour, it still turned out great. I didn't have any problems flipping them either using a wide spatula and waiting for the edges to brown. I actually liked how that made them a little crispy on the edges. Even dh and 2 of my kiddos liked them alot.
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2008
I'm still working on perfecting these crepes, mostly getting them to be just thin enough that they will roll nicely. but, so far so good. delicious and easy to make. i agree with the other reviewer who suggested longer fridge time for those having problems flipping.
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2004
This is a great recipe, one of the best vegan pancakes I have tried. I don't keep turbinado sugar or soy margarine on hand, so I used white sugar in place of the turbinado, and Fleischmann's Unsalted Margarine in place of the soy margarine. With a little margarine and raspberry jam spread over the top and rolled up -- DELICIOUS!
very good! mine turned out wonderful. i added a little vanilla to the batter as well. it also came out a little thick once chilled so i added a touch more water to make it more crepe like. i ate it with peanut butter on the inside and drizled with a little maple syrup, YUMMMM!!!
I dont usually rate recipes but these crepes were outstanding!! I looove when I find a good egg/dairy free recipe and this one is by far my new fave!! I followed the recipe exactly and made the batter at night and cooked them in the morning. I cooked them on medium heat and used a spatula and butter knife to flip them and they were PERFECT :-)
Really good. I haven't eaten a lot of crepes in my life, but my husband said he slightly preferred these over the "real" kind. I didn't make these totally vegan though-- used regular margarine and sugar. I used vanilla soy milk and added chocolate chips, and they were really rich, but tasty. Easy to get the hang of flipping them after one or two "sacrificial" mishaps. ;)
Very good, didn't miss the eggs at all. I used evaporated milk, real butter, and half molasses and half agave sweetener, no sugar. I don't eat vegan, I just didn't have any eggs, so this was a good alternative recipe.
Love these! Followed the recipe exactly as it's listed; didn't need to water it down, and didn't have any trouble with flipping - I do have a thin spatula, though. I made it in my blender so I could easily refresh the batter when I took it out of the fridge. I also used a crepe spreader instead of the tilt-the-pan method. Doubled the recipe to satisfy my family of four (wrapped the leftovers in plastic wrap; they were great the next day, too)!
These are amazing!!! I added a little bit less margarine so that they wouldn't be too greasy and they turned out perfect! I made sure the pan was very lightly oiled, the crepes were easy to flip as I waited 'til they were golden brown and bubbly. They taste amazing.
These crepes tasted great! I used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose, and I'm not sure if it was because of that, but my crepes turned out kind of fluffy for a crepe. More like a really thin pancake. Next time I'll try them with all purpose. Just as a warning to you all, don't be disheartened when your first two or three break apart and get ruined, practice really does make perfect, my fifth one was perfect. For some reason my recipe made five rather than four like it says.
I loved this recipe. I mom doesn't eat eggs so this was great! I used regular milk, added close to 2 teaspoons baking powder and left out the syrup. I also took another reviewers advice and made the batter the night before. It was so easy to flip over!
OMG, so good. I went vegan about 6 months ago and I thought crepes were gone from my life forever. I made this recipe with vanilla almond milk and subbed the margarine for olive oil. I skipped the maple syrup. I did let the batter sit in the fridge for at least an hour. I had no problems flipping the crepes. I used a non stick crepe pan brushed in olive oil, and the long spatula I bought years ago specifically for crepes, but honestly I think any spatula would work. I used the ALL RECIPES converter doo-hickey to change this to 6 portions. Came out great! We had ours with strawberries and rice milk whipped cream. Hellllllooooooo good lord a mercy. I will make this recipe again, and try a savory version with spinach or something. So good.
I really liked this recipe. It worked out pretty well, after about 3 "victim" crepes. However, I had the flame on medium high heat, so I never got a chance to swirl the batter. (I actually tried swirling it, but I was only able to do it is if the pan wasn't hot enough, so it really didn't work out.) This was much better for me because it just spread out, but still had the lacy look of crepes. I'm making "crepe Sunday" a new tradition in our household.
We just found out my daughter is allergic to milk and eggs, this was a great substitute for crepes made with eggs and milk. I only added a heaping teaspoon of sugar and no syrup. I didn't want a crepe that sweet. I cooked them slowly and they were nice and tender with great flavor. My daughter didn't even notice they were different. We had a strawberry topping with them, she had hers without the cheese filling.
I found this to be a wonderful recipe, I did make one change and used wheat flour which made my crepes a little tough as they needed a little more cooking but the recipe was very easy and the taste is marvelous.
Per some of the comments here, I put the batter in the fridge overnight. These came out perfectly! Exactly how I remember crepes before switching to a vegan lifestyle. Delicious! I put strawberry purée with chunks and So Delicious coconut whip in and on top of mine. Yum! Thank you!
SO TASTY!!! I did add a little more milk than it called for, and I used almond milk instead of soy milk. It came out beautiful! Cooked on a medium-low heat, and let it cook all the way before trying to flip it. Used plenty of vegan butter in the pan while cooking it, and that helped with the flip.
The crepes turned out pretty good! I let them chill overnight so they were fairly easy to flip. My only complaint would be that they cracked easily as they were being flipped, and even that is probably my fault since I’m inexperienced. I would recommend having fresh fruit ready though, because now I have a plate of crepes but not a single fresh fruit to pair with them. Oops.
So impressed with this recipe. Perfect consistency and delicious. I was cooking for vegans and non vegans and everyone tried at least one vegan crepe and all loved them just as much as ones with eggs and milk. I will absolutely make these again.
I made the recipe exactly as written to test it first. It calls for significant chilling time, so I made these another 5 times in one week, at least once without chilling the batter. That was a disaster. The other batches worked really well. These were delicious and it was easy to throw this in the blender, put the blender jar in the fridge overnight, and have crepes next day.
Absolutely the best vegan crepe recipe! I grew up on crepes and when I went vegan, I tried a bunch of different recipes to recreate my childhood memories of crepes, and this is by far the best version. I actually used oat milk instead of soy, and with a great non-stick skillet, no need to keep adding vegan butter in the cooking process. I cannot stress this enough, it's incredibly important to give the batter at least an hour, or better yet, the recommended two hours, in the fridge before trying to make the crepes. One more hint, I actually ended up thinning out the batter with some more oat milk after the 2 hour wait, so that it was more of a pourable consistency, and the crepes turned out absolutely perfect
These are the best crêpes I’ve ever had. The batter was too this initially, so I doubled the amount of soy milk. I also added 1/2 tsp of baking powder and they were perfect! Sweet and slightly crispy on the edges once cooked. I’ve made them twice so far
This recipe is very good! Here’s a tip- if your having trouble flipping them, refrigerate the batter for 1-3 hours, stir it and then use it. When cooking, swirl around the pan to get an even crepe and use a rubber spatula to remove the crepe edges
I made these for a "break fast brunch" . My comments are coming from a professionally trained food background. I am not vegan, but I have relatives who are. Each time I have made a vegan recipe (such as this) I question how can the product be tasty when it doesn't have great ingredients in it. I struggle to know that if you are vegan then why continue for less taste in what you make. The crepes at not passable because they only appear like a crepe, but batter, cooking and stuffing are certainly out side the margins of great. And the batter is quite difficult to flip and please do not use a spatula..
Made two changes. Because I didn't have turbinado sugar, I used brown sugar and it tasted so good I loved it! I'm a child and I have the sweetest tooth you can imagine(I even put extra sugar in this recipe)! It was so sweet I didn't even need syrup (I put syrup on anyway) I didn't have any berries so I had one wit apples and honey, another alone and another with nutella (powdered sugar on all of them though). So good! The flipping was a little hard and I think it's because I was using a plastic spatula but I learned that if you slide the spatula only halfway under the crepe you can flip it without it ripping or you can put butter on your spatula and easily slide it under (I did both).
These crepes are really good! I thought eggs would be really necessary but apparently they're not needed to make good crepes. Admittedly, I used xylitol instead of turbinado sugar, and coconut palm syrup instead of maple syrup (weird sub, but I couldn't find any maple syrup in my pantry)! Instead of soy milk I used cashew and hemp. However, I've made these w/ the right ingredients before and they've still been good. I didn't chill my batter at all, and they still came out great.
The maple syrup was way too overpowering, the amount of liquid needed was about 1/2 c. more, and the amount of butter listed was way too much. The crepes were greasy, tough, and had an overwhelming maple syrup taste.
I'm French and these almost beat my childhood crepes - especially since they're vegan! Cant wait to make them with my son :) I agree they are harder to flip but if you grease the pan a bit more they flip well.
I love this recipe! Definitely a five star. I made it once for my family and now they are always asking me to make them crepes every morning. They are even more delicious with fresh fruit, and drizzled on top with ginger syrup. Thank you for this recipe definitely recommend it. :)
So good!!! I made the batter after dinner with plans to cook them for dessert, but plans changed and the batter sat for three hours before I cooked them...then we decided to eat them in the morning instead so stacked them between waxed paper and put them in a ziploc bag in the fridge and reheated in the morning...so delicious!!! Everyone had seconds or thirds! Just be gentle loosening the edges, and work toward the center in order to flip them. Also, sooo appreciate a modified recipe that doesn’t require complicated techniques or specialty ingredients...literally had every ingredient in my kitchen already (though I did substitute almond milk and non-soy margarine due to allergies). Thank you, Siri - will definitely make these again!!
I loved this recipe! However, they are quite hard to flip and I have never been a very good pancake flipper. So I heated the grill and cooked one side using the hob; then put the pan under the grill to cook the other. They taste nice and for someone who's nickname is pancake princess, I was quite an impressed new vegan. I would say the maple is quite overwhelming if you want to do traditional lemon and sugar; perhaps use vanilla instead. When hobbing it, really be careful as the edges really crisp. Try not to smother the pan in butter, as they are already buttery. The mix is a lot thicker than a standard crepe, so you could thin it out a bit more but I didn't and made 6 pancakes.
Fantastic recipe. Tasted great (so good I wondered why people began putting eggs in pancakes in the first place!) and had none of the flipping issues other reviewers mentioned. I wonder if perhaps it's because I made a larger, slightly thicker pancake (the way my grandma used to, still closer to a crepe than an American-style pancake, but thicker and larger than this recipe calls you to make) and so they were less prone to tearing during the flipping process. Honestly can't fault this recipe at all, it's the first pancake recipe I've managed to find where the pancakes haven't torn or folded on themselves when I tried to flip them. Tasted amazing with sugar and fresh lemon juice!
This crepe batter was a good texture but hard to flip without ripping. It takes a long time to cook and rips every time you touch it. I’m giving Siri 4 stars cuz it was quite delicious but not as good as my favorite crepe chef on All Recipes: Erin Nesbit. That recipe is 5 stars for its excellent texture, flipping, and eating. YUM!!!!! Sorry Siri
