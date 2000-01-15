Vegan Crepes

This is the first recipe for crepes that I have ever been able to make right. I was psyched that I didn't have to use egg replacer because it is such a pain in the neck. So here you vegans go and enjoy but don't eat too many too fast like I did cause now I have a belly ache!!!! For a twist, replace the maple syrup with hazelnut syrup, or any other flavor you like. If you want to throw some semi-sweet chocolate chips on the top and fold the crepe up over them, they melt and get all gushy on the inside. Makes about 16 crepes with a 6-inch diameter.

Recipe by Siri

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, blend soy milk, water, 1/4 cup margarine, sugar, syrup, flour, and salt. Cover and chill the mixture for 2 hours.

  • Lightly grease a 5 to 6 inch skillet with some soy margarine. Heat the skillet until hot. Pour approximately 3 tablespoons batter into the skillet. Swirl to make the batter cover the skillet's bottom. Cook until golden, flip and cook on opposite side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 12.1g; sodium 295.4mg. Full Nutrition
