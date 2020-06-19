Simple and Delicious Sponge Cake

Learn what you can make with self-rising flour, eggs, milk, and sugar. My best friend and I make this simple sponge cake all the time! So easy to make yet so good!

By dasha

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch cake pan and line with a circle of parchment paper.

  • Beat margarine and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Mixture should be noticeably lighter in color. Add eggs, one at a time, allowing each egg to blend into margarine mixture before adding next. Fold in flour until only small lumps remain; pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 347.4mg. Full Nutrition
