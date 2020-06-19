Simple and Delicious Sponge Cake
Learn what you can make with self-rising flour, eggs, milk, and sugar. My best friend and I make this simple sponge cake all the time! So easy to make yet so good!
Learn what you can make with self-rising flour, eggs, milk, and sugar. My best friend and I make this simple sponge cake all the time! So easy to make yet so good!
So easy. Thought it would be bland, but this is really good. Even my husband, who doesn't like sweets liked this. Don't change a thing.Read More
Dry. Hard. Unappetizing. I followed the recipe verbatim and was sorely disappointed.Read More
So easy. Thought it would be bland, but this is really good. Even my husband, who doesn't like sweets liked this. Don't change a thing.
I couldn't find a petit four recipe on this site that had any good reviews, I used this recipe. To fill a 9" x 13" pan, I had to double the recipe. It only took 8 extra minutes in the oven. I sliced it in half, filled it with the layer of peach preserves, and cut it into 1.5" x 1.5" squares. And then I iced it with the "Frosting for Petits Fours" recipe. Turned out perfect for petit fours!
Followed the ratios but substituted 1/8th of a cup of self raising flour with cocoa powder for a chocolate sponge cake. Excellent - lovely light texture.
This is a perfect recipe! Especially if you need something last minute & don't want to go to the store. Like the previous reviewer, I thought this might be a bit bland, but since I had all the ingredients on hand, I thought I'd give it a try, and it is delicious! It doesn't need anything added to it, but at the same time, it's perfect because can be played with to suit everyone's taste. I prefer it as is, and my boyfriend likes it with powdered sugar, or cinnamon or with yogurt. Thank you for sharing your recipe, Dasha! :D
I used unsalted butter instead of margarine. I also added a tsp of vanilla extract. This was perfect for strawberry shortcake.
This was a great base for strawberries and whipped cream. The resulting cake was more of a shortcake than a sponge cake. I followed the directions exactly as written, but found the recipe to be slightly flawed. The directions state to mix the margarine and sugar in a large bowl, but in a large bowl they can't blend effectively. The small amount of ingredients called for by this recipe would blend better in a smaller bowl. I would recommend the addition of some vanilla or almond extract for a little more flavor.
It's very easy to make! I've used 1 cup unsalted butter, 3/4 cup of white sugar, 4 eggs, 2 cup of self-rising flour to make 12 delicous cupcakes. I've also added 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence. My son loves it and even helped me to mix the batter!
Dry. Hard. Unappetizing. I followed the recipe verbatim and was sorely disappointed.
i did not change anything and it was super delicious. this is going to be my favorite sponge cake
As a basic sponge base to make a layered cake, it 's okay. The egg flavour was hidden by the strawberry preserves as previously suggested. I would not however use it as a plain sponge.
Great for strawberry shortcake! I used butter instead of margarine, which resulted in a shortbread-like taste and biscuit texture.
I'm not sure what this recipe actually makes, but it certainly isn't sponge cake. As others have said it is similar to a biscuit. I was disappointed by it's dryness and blandness.
It seemed too simple to be true-and it was. Not a sponge cake, not quite shortcake, and much too salty.
I was looking for a cake recipe to make for my son's 2nd birthday and this is one of the ones I tried. I didn't like the flavour of the margarine in the cake, and it was also bit too eggy for my taste. I would like to make this recipe one more time but I don't recommend it at this moment. Sorry.
I used this sponge cake to make a trifle, worked well.
Light, fluffy, delicious and so easy. . . I'm on a low-salt diet so made the following changes: Unsalted butter instead of margarine and all-purpose flour with 1 1/2 tsp of featherweight baking powder substitute. This reduced the sodium to almost nothing and didn't change the flavor or consistency of the cake.
Quick and easy, but the end result seemed more like cornbread than cake.
I followed the exact amount in the recipe, i can only fill a small pan, it was not soft and spongy and a bit eggy.
What no vanilla or other? Little flavour with this sponge without it.
I followed this recipe exactly, but it was too eggy for me. This would've benefited from the addition of vanilla extract or some other flavoring. Plus, it doesn't rise too well, but this would be beneficial if you were to make petit fours as another reviewer mentioned.
It Was Great, but I used unsalted butter instead of margarine. The whole family loved
I have made this recipe a few times now and its a really good recipe. I added chocolate and topped it with a coffee frosting which was a hit. Plus it is so easy for my 3 year old son to help me with.
love that its just 4 ingredients , that you always have in pantry. but does taste more like a sugared biscuit. good with whipped cream and strawberries (aka strawberry shortcake).
Made this as per the recipe. I wouldn't quite call this a sponge cake, but I read the reviews beforehand so I knew what to expect. It was great as a base for my strawberry shortcake. Not something I would eat plain as a cake or cupcake.
I made this recipe just as it is written and served it as shortcake just as in the picture. My spouse loved it as a shortcake and then asked for a second piece of cake with only whipped cream. This cake is simply wonderful.
DELICIOUS!!!
I absolutely love this cake. It's so easy which means that even a novice like me can do it and it turns out perfect evrytime. I haven't changed a single thing from the recipe. I make it at least 3 times a week we all love it and just change the toppings evrytime. I've had it with ice cream and strawberries or sprinkled some chocolate sauce on it or just on its own with my coffee :)
Turns out to be yummy and can eat alone without any toppings or frosting.
This was so simple and delicious! I was worried that the batter was too thick but it turned out fine. I also added 1/2 c. carob chips, and made 12 cupcakes from this recipe. For cupcakes I reduced the time to 20 minutes and they came out perfect.
At first I wasn’t convinced it would work out because my mixture was very thick. Almost like cookie dough. I decided to cook it anyway and it turned out great!
I followed the recipe exactly. Really good. Will surely do it again. My husband loved it.
Very good recipe- the cake turned out tasty but a bit crumbly. Still delicious though :)
followed the recipe, added vanilla and almond extract. After the cake was done I added evaporated milk, condenced milk and whipping cream to make a tres leches.
I made it but I used butter, I added tsp of vanilla, 1/2 cup of half and half and folded in one whipped egg white! It was perfect and moist and light ans fluffy!
I really wanted to enjoy this cake based on the reviews , I followed the recipe as written and I was not impressed. First while the cake did come out moist , I should have tried it with butter instead of Margarine
Easy and yummy
This was a very easy to make, nice little cake recipe. My 10 year old daughter made it with ease and had a lot of fun learning to bake in the process. It was her idea to grate about a teaspoon of lemon zest into the batter which takes it to a whole new level. We also added a pinch of salt. Other than these slight variations we stuck to the recipe and ate this with berries and sweetened heavy whipped cream. Important note: this is not a "sponge" cake!!!! The texture is much closer to short bread. Do not expect this cake to puff up and be spongy....without folding in egg whites this cake will not puff up and be "spongy", it is tasty, just expect a consistency like shortbread.
This turned out lovely for our dessert tonight. I added 1/2 tsp. of vanilla to the wet mix and did not have self rising flour so added 1 1/2 tsp. of baking powder and 1/2 tsp. salt to the cup of flour. It came out moist and delicious. Used jam, dusted with icing sugar and whipped cream to top it off, nummy!
I made this using the cake flour recipe from this site as I had none on hand. I didn't change anything but I did forget to "fold" in the flour and instead added it a little at a time to my mixer with the wet ingredients. I too noticed a slight cornbread consistency but it was smooth and a nicer texture. I did use room temperature eggs and butter. This is a nice, "I need cake in a pinch", but I was hoping for a lighter, less dense cake. I liked it's flavor. I'll try it again n fold in the flour. That could've definitely had an affect on it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections