Homemade Irish Cream

This recipe is a very rich, delicious drink for adults. Everyone loves it at parties! I usually make it for Christmas and Easter, but it is great all year-round! Serve this drink over ice, garnished with a candy cane or whipped cream.

Recipe by Lisa

Recipe Summary

prep:
8 hrs 15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 2-ounce servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In an electric blender, combine eggs, sweetened condensed milk, chocolate syrup and coffee granules. Blend for 3 minutes.

  • Add creamer, vanilla extract, almond extract and brandy to the mixture in the electric blender. Blend for 12 minutes. Refrigerate the mixture overnight.

  • Strain the Irish Cream through a cheesecloth, then serve.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 38.7mg. Full Nutrition
