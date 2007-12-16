Homemade Irish Cream

I've been making a very similar Irish Cream recipe for more than 25 years and use it for gifting with instructions on the bottles/mason jars. (Shake well before each use and keep refrigerated) All this doom and gloom about using raw eggs is silly. It's the 21st century people and we now use science over myth! The facts are that good amounts of alcohol have pathogen killing abilities so when you make this recipe keep in mind as long as you store it properly in a refrigerator it will last up to 6 weeks. That's right six weeks. And that's only because the cream will eventually turn rancid NOT the eggs. The Laboratory of Bacterial Pathogenesis and Immunology at Rockefeller University conducted experiments making eggnog using deliberately contaminated eggs with the equivalent amounts of salmonella found in up to 10 bad eggs. The results proved again and again that the longer the eggnog was aged (after 3 weeks) the results were complete sterilization of salmonella. Of course you don't want to use bad eggs to start with but using fresh eggs will be fine and VERY safe. I use 1 1/2 cups of Irish whiskey but brandy is just as good. Another tip I'd like to add is to use real cream (whipping or half/half) and an electric beater on low while slowly adding the alcohol. The cream and the slow add will prevent separation. It also makes the drink nice and thick. Cheers