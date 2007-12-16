This recipe is a very rich, delicious drink for adults. Everyone loves it at parties! I usually make it for Christmas and Easter, but it is great all year-round! Serve this drink over ice, garnished with a candy cane or whipped cream.
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
125 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 38.7mg. Full Nutrition
I've been making the Homemade Irish cream for years...my recipe is a bit different, whiskey instead of brandy, coconut extract instead of almond, and whipping cream instead of non-dairy creamer. We call it the "fat maker". LOL...i think I will try the non-dairy this year.
Please be very careful when serving anything with raw eggs. You risk illness from Salmonella, among other things. This recipe can be prepared with pasteurized eggs, which come in liquid form in cartons in the refrigerated case at the grocery. This shouldn't alter the taste at all, and there is no risk of illness!
This is absolutely delicious. I made it for St Patrick's Day and served it in cordial glasses. It goes into my permanent file. The only substitution I made was to use real whipping cream as opposed to the nondairy creamer, and I only added 1 cup of brandy. Again, very good!
What I like best about this recipe is the lack of preservatives...unlike what you find in the popular brand name versions! Just be aware that if you over process it, the cream will start to get lumpy. I find it best to just stir.
This was incredible! Much better than store bought, and so much cheaper. It was so easy to make and adjust to your liking. My husband made 3 batches, each with slightly different amounts of coffee, almond, and chocolate. Each batch was delicious, but slightly unique.
i have been making this for years with a few differences. i use a good quality chocolate fudge sauce, fat free condensed milk, 8 oz half and half, 8 oz heavy cream, 4 eggs and 1/2 bottle jameson's irish whiskey. even with the eggs it lasts for weeks. it is delicious in coffee!
05/18/2003
This is a good recipie but it could be better. If you need to play around with the ingredients you will get a better flavor suited to personal likes.
Delicious!!! I wanted to try this since Baileys can be expensive and I'm glad I did. I like this much better than store bought because you can make to your taste. Reading other reviews and recipes, I used whiskey instead since that is what I had on hand and it turned out awesome. In fact it was so good I'm not sure I'll try with Brandy. Definately a must try recipe.
I've been making a very similar Irish Cream recipe for more than 25 years and use it for gifting with instructions on the bottles/mason jars. (Shake well before each use and keep refrigerated) All this doom and gloom about using raw eggs is silly. It's the 21st century people and we now use science over myth! The facts are that good amounts of alcohol have pathogen killing abilities so when you make this recipe keep in mind as long as you store it properly in a refrigerator it will last up to 6 weeks. That's right six weeks. And that's only because the cream will eventually turn rancid NOT the eggs. The Laboratory of Bacterial Pathogenesis and Immunology at Rockefeller University conducted experiments making eggnog using deliberately contaminated eggs with the equivalent amounts of salmonella found in up to 10 bad eggs. The results proved again and again that the longer the eggnog was aged (after 3 weeks) the results were complete sterilization of salmonella. Of course you don't want to use bad eggs to start with but using fresh eggs will be fine and VERY safe. I use 1 1/2 cups of Irish whiskey but brandy is just as good. Another tip I'd like to add is to use real cream (whipping or half/half) and an electric beater on low while slowly adding the alcohol. The cream and the slow add will prevent separation. It also makes the drink nice and thick. Cheers
I have made this before and loved it. Has any one made it with wine?? I m making my own wine and have had wine based Irish Cream and they were really good. Help anyone have any ideas?? I have made it once and am going to try it again but any imput would be greatl!!
Pretty good, but I wish there was something other than sweetened condensed milk that I could use because I think it makes it smell a little like baby formula, and for me that detracts slightly from the taste. Also, while it's a lot cheaper than the original, it's not much cheaper than knock-offs unless you keep most of the ingredients on hand all the time.
This is absolutely amazing, I think I like it better then the original. I will be making some for each of my children, (they are all in their 40's). The only thing I warn anyone about it is, that it contains raw egg. It has not stopped anyone from having some. Simply DELICIOUS.
We served this at our annual Christmas party and it was a big hit!! I also used the fat free condensed milk and fat free half & half which didn't affect the flavor at all.I will make this again & again for many different occasions
My household served this on Christmas and it was a hit. This is great, tasting sort of like Kahlua. I blended it as called for and strained, but didn't seem to need to. The blending seemed to do the job. Next time I will try the fat free H&H instead of the nondairy creamer and save the fat! Lots of calories, but tastes oh-so-good. Everything else I used as called for (fat free condensed milk tho). Will use again and again.
I have been making this recipe for years and love it. I often give it for gifts in inexpensive containers at Christmas gatherings. As for the eggs, I have switched to using Eggbeaters as they are pasteurized. The taste is the same and I don't worry about anyone getting sick on raw eggs. I also changed up the liquor a little. One year I was using up some open bottles of alcohol I had in the house. Ran out of brandy so I added whiskey to finish off the amount needed. I will never go back to making it with just brandy again.
Nice! It was better than I expected! I used fat-free half&half and far-free sweetened condensed milk. I didn't have the coffee, so I used a splash of Tia Maria. It's not what you'd buy in the store, but I wasn't expecting that (I was expecting much worse since I stuck in all the fat-free ingredients). But it's really good!
