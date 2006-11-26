Steak Chili
A hearty version of chili with steak instead of hamburger.
This chili was really good after some modifications... Instead of the chili pepper i used a jalepeno pepper, then i used two cans of kidney beans instead of one, and then one tbsp of chili powder instead of two. I didnt have ground cayenne pepper, so instead i substituted cayenne pepper sauce 1 tsp. Definately the best chili I have had.Read More
I used this recipe because it had the steak. Not a beef eater myself but it was liked by the family and a nice change for them. I only used one 29 oz can of tomatoes, because it seemed to soupy after just adding that one. Infact, I added 2 cans more of beans, hoping to soak up some of the extra liquid. This chili was pretty mild and I had to adjust the seasoning quite a bit. I added a can of tomato paste to give it more tomato punch. I also added a 7 oz. can of chopped green chili since I didn't have a fresh one. As with any chili, I simmered for several hours on a low heat to really let the flavors develop. I think this helps a lot.Read More
Pretty good chili- I really enjoyed the steak (I don't care much for ground meats). I used a sirloin steak- wasn't sure what cut to use, so I just got was on sale. I cut the recipe in half and put it in the crockpot all day. I was going to sear the meat first, but I didn't have time. Instead of a green chile, I used a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles. I added a small can of tomato sauce because it seemed too thick at first, but at the end it was almost too thin- I left the lid off the crockpot for a while so it would thicken up. I added 1/2 green bell pepper and used one can of pinto beans. Served with light sour cream, cheese, and Honey Corn Bread from this site. A hearty, very filling meal!
I prefer "Texas" chili to regular hamburger chili and this recipe was a good jump off point. I added a can of beer to the sauce which I find tenderizes the meat. I also added japolenos for spice.
I loved this recipe. The change I made was instead of cooking it in a pot, I cooked it in a slow cooker for about 6 hours. The meat falls apart and all the flavors had married together very nicely.
i made this exactly as is and i LOVE it! I like things spicy, and the heat and flavor level in this is fantastic. definitely a do again :).
I changed this up a little. I omitted cumin,instead added appx. 2 tsp. paprika, about 1.5 Tbsp. HOT New Mexico chile powder, added 1 can dark red kidney beans, stewed tomatoes & 1 large can crushed tomatoes-everyone loved this!
I used two cans of beans but otherwise I followed the recipe. This recipe freezes GREAT! I froze half of it and the flavors really came out after I defrosted it. Excellent! Today I am going to double the recipe and am using dried beans which I soaked in salt water overnight.
This is great! I use serloin steak and sub the 2 cans of toms w/2 cans of fire roasted toms plus one small can of tom sauce. We love it!!!
Good recipe but I did modify; I used stew meat (1lb) which I cut in tid-bit pieces; doubled the beans. I cut the cayenne down to 1/2 tsp. and it was perfect to our liking! I also added about 1 cup beef broth then thickened with flour/water mixture when almost done ... A secret my mom gave me was to always add a pinch of sugar to tomato based recipes; it will cut the acid down... :) YUM!
Loved this! I omitted the beans, as I'm not a big fan of red kidney beans anyways..and pretty much made it an all meat chili. I used a jalapeno and about a half can of chipoltle peppers, VERY nice smokey flavour and a bit of spice but not too much. Yum!
This was so good and simple and was perfect with 1 Tbsp. of sugar and 1/2 tsp salt in addition to the original recipe. My whole family liked it.
Great recipe that I will make again. I used leftover grilled steak that I cubed and backed off on the cayenne pepper. My family loved it. Very tasty!
SUPER GOOD! I tweaked it a bit, but the original recipe looks just as good, I just modified for personal taste: - I used some garlic powder, more cayenne to taste, fresh ground black pepper, more chili powder, 1/2 a fresh jalepeno, some dried mexican oregano, and about 1/2 tablespoon chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. - We served with pepperjack and cheddar cheese, fresh onions, fresh cilantro and tortilla chips.
recipe followed exactly. wasn't thrilled with it the first day, and didn't thicken too much after that.
This was delicious. I had some fajita steak meat that I needed to use and a craving for chili. This completely fit the bill. Good and hearty and hit the right spot!
i used 2 cans of rotel hot in place of 1 29oz can of diced tomatoes. A dash of sugar and cinnamon and double the garlic cloves. The best!
This was the best steak chili. Very spicy if that is what you like. I think next time I might cut back a little on the chili powder.
I loved this recipe. The diced tomatoes seemed like a lot, so I only used half. No other changes.
I really liked the flavors of the chili. I used left over grilled tri tip from the night before. I sauted the onions, garlic and chile pepper first and then added the cut up pieces of tri tip then followed the rest of the recipe. The tri tip was extremely flavorful and tender. Will absolutely use the recipe again!
Great flavor! I liked the consistency of the steak versus ground beef
This is my wife's main request. I make it in a slow cooker for 6 to 8 hours. We prefer 3 lbs. of tri-tip cut into tiny pieces, and omit the beans and use only one sweet onion. The last little bit I do differently is put a couple of handfulls of very thin tortilla chips in a food processor and add that in to cook. A little trick I learned online... it makes it a little thicker and adds just the right amount of salt. To start, I just brown the meat, then saute the onion and chili separately, adding the garlic in for the last minute. Lastly the spices, exactly as the recipe. super yum...I highly recommend tri-tip... freeze it for a couple of hours first and you'll have perfectly nice little chunks that simply melt in your mouth!
This is fantastic! I have made it with hamburger and ground turkey. It is my go to chili recipe! I do use a small can of green chilies instead of the fresh one called for in the recipe. Great flavor and so easy to make.
The only change I made to the recipe was to use Cajun seasonings in place of cayenne pepper. My husband can't wait until I make it again. Very Very Delicious! Also super easy.
I made half the recipe. I used a piece of london broil and added a small can of tomato sauce. I would use the crock pot next time to make the meat more tender. Very good!
Delicious and spiced just right...
I added some red/yellow/orange peppers and some corn to make it a little more veggie-full, and a little beef stock to thin it out, but the seasonings are spot on!
Great recipe! I also added green and red bell peppers and garnished with sour cream, green onions, and cheddar cheese.
This had a good flavor but it turns out I didn't care for the texture the steak created. I may try again with ground beef or just veggies.
Very good chili! Different than your usual chili recipe using ground beef. It has a bite - but not over the top spicy! Yummy!
Delicious recipe :))
best chili ever!!! everyone loves it.
Very spicy. I even reduced the spices. The taste was good once you got passed the heat. My husband like the spice but my kids couldn't eat it. The steak turned out great. I found it was more of a soup then a chili (in my oppinion). Or it was a chunky chunky chili.
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!!ITS SO GOOD,THE WHOLE FAMILY LOVED IT!
Very good, everyone liked it. My only change was to cook for 3 hours. Even better the second day.
Very hearty! I simmered mine for about 45 minutes, but had to add about a cup of beef broth so there would be enough liquid to simmer. I used 2 jalapeños, so that really turned up the heat, which is how we like it. The family really liked it and it was perfect for my hubby who is on the Atkins diet.
I added a cup of merlot after the meat was browned and used a can of green chiles instead. I also added 1/3 can of Chipotle peppers in Adobe sauce. It is a great chili recipe!
We enjoy this one very much; I also add a can of black beans to it.
Awesome flavor, loved it. Don't forget some spicy cornbread....
This is a terrific recipe and produces a wonderful, hearty and flavorful result. It's also a great basic recipe from which to launch into your own modifications. For example, I like to punch up the heat with 3T of chili powder instead of the 2T specified. I also like to balance the heat with the addition of whatever sweet pepper I might have on hand, such as Anaheim or Poblano. Red bell pepper will do nicely if you can't find these others, but I would avoid green bells, as they have too much pungency and "speak too loudly" in the dish. As far as prep goes, it doesn't get any easier than this recipe. I was surprised that only one can of beans was called for, but it does seem to suffice. Two produces a fine result if you prefer more. One word of caution: The timing for thickening the chili up must be based on a commercial-strength stovetop. You may find it takes as much as an hour longer for the chili to thicken to the point you expect, but it's worth the wait.
I used ground beef & steak (1lb of each), and I added more tomatoes and kidney beans. Always get tons of compliments on this dish, so comforting especially on a 50 degree Florida day, lol.
My husband and 2 teenagers loved this. Super easy. I only put 1 onion and used a jalapeño instead of the chili. It def has a kick (we’re not ultra spicy eaters). Loved the steak instead of ground beef/turkey. This is a keeper!
I also add ground beef to the chili and it is wonderful. It has the right amount of spice.
We added an extra can or beans just to make it more outside friendly!! I made the steak chunks a bit too big, I wish I would have thought about a hearty spoonful as I was slicing. I made a day ahead, left it in the warming drawer overnight for tailgating at the game. We placed it on the side of the BBQ for final heat-up and it turned out terrific.
Love it with my spin because I love the heat. Used, Chipotle Chile powder along with regular., two cans of tomatoes with green chilies, diced tomatoes, V8 and a little salsa. Dynamite!
Yummy. I added oregano, cumin and chocolate
Very good and it was easy to make.
It was the best chili ever I added jalepenõs so it added a little more flavor. I also added bell peppers and when I tasted it it was so delicious
It was a little on the bland side for me. I increased the spices just a bit and used bacon grease for the oil to give it a smokey flavor.
Good flavors, but super watery with the tomatoes. I would say use one can of tomatoes to balance it out. And I used 2 jalapeños instead of chili powder to make it better.
So - So. It tasted good but I like it better with ground beef.
This chili had some great spices to . I thought it was a little to much tomato. Next I will use one can instead of too, and add beef broth
Seriously spicy!!!
We used just one onion, one large and one small can of diced tomatoes, and one can of Rotel. Instead of chili powder, we used a packet of chili mix, but I still added salt and pepper (1/4 tsp), cumin as called for in the recipe here, and two rather than three cloves of garlic. I simmered mine for two hours in the Dutch oven and found that the moisture was perfect right off the stove (rather than the next day). Enjoy!
I made this tonight for dinner. I didn't have the peppers, but added a can for diced tomatoes with chilies. I also didn't add all of the cayenne pepper. I only added 1 teaspoon. Other than that, I followed the recipe. This was excellent! The meat was tender, yet firm. It was pretty spicy for me, so i added sour cream and cheddar cheese to my bowl (which made it perfect). My husband LOVED IT as is. He is very excited to try it for lunch tomorrow. Thanks for the great recipe! I will definitely be making this again!
Love this dish
This is the best chilli I've ever had. I have requests for this all the time. I always make homemade pizza. I put chilli on my dough. Added cheese, tomatoes, and onion. mmmmmmmmmm
Really good. Pleased some hearty eaters. I used less meat. 1lb rather than 2 lbs. Added red and green bell pepper. And added a half can of black beans to the recipe.
Very good! Like most others I did tweak it, I added 1 serrano pepper, diced. Also, I added an additional can of kidney beans. Substituted 1 pound of ground sirloin. Will make again and again.
I have to say this was not my favorite Chili recipe. The flavor's were bland. It was not very thick. I followed the recipe exactly and wasn't impressed.
Made it twice now only thing I changed was added 2 cans of beans , 1 can tomato sauce , and 1 can tomato paste. Made great chili
I actually added some leftover homemade salsa of my sister in laws. It was a huge hit.
Incredible recipe! Had to substitute different beans, but it did not matter. We all loved it and it's a great healthy meal to take to work. Leftovers went quick. This will be a regular recipe!
Love this recipe but I change it a little bit. I do black beans instead of kidney and also add some diced red peppers and a jalapeño to spice it up a little.
Good Chili...I did not use cayenne, instead I added 2 jalapenos and smokey paprika. I also added 1 can chili beans in addition to the kidney beans. Will make it again.
The chili was very good. I made a few changes to the recipe (some unintentionally). Instead of a Chile pepper, I used jalapenos as that's what I had available. I used one can of dice tomatoes and one can of stewed tomatoes ran through a food processor, again because that's what was available. The last one made it too watery, though that's my fault. I added a can of black beans, which made it better. I think a third or even a fourth can of beans would make it even better.
I ad-libbed a few things but for the most part won first place in a chili cookoff!! Would definitely recommend.
Nice heat. I used leftover fajita meat as the meat. So delicious!!
This was fantastic! I didn't have any green chilies so I used a 10 oz can of ROTEL tomatoes with green chilies in and two 15 oz cans of regular canned tomatoes. I also skipped the beans and added tomato paste to thicken and it was about 50/50 top sirloin steak to tomatoes. It was delicious! This is a keeper!
Four stars for this “base” recipe. I added a 12 oz can of Yuengling Lager, about a Tbsp of vegetable Better Than Bullion, some fresh-roasted poblano chile, extra water for the bullion paste, and at the end, a slurry of masa harina and water to thicken.
Great chili. I substituted the tomatoes for 3 cups of hot salsa instead! I recommend.
I love this recipe with a few changes. I can’t do super-hot but I like flavorful. I cut the cayenne out entirely, used part of an Anaheim pepper, and added a green bell pepper. For the tomatoes, I used large can of diced tomatoes and a small can of diced tomatoes with green chili’s. It was so good!
