Steak Chili

This is a terrific recipe and produces a wonderful, hearty and flavorful result. It's also a great basic recipe from which to launch into your own modifications. For example, I like to punch up the heat with 3T of chili powder instead of the 2T specified. I also like to balance the heat with the addition of whatever sweet pepper I might have on hand, such as Anaheim or Poblano. Red bell pepper will do nicely if you can't find these others, but I would avoid green bells, as they have too much pungency and "speak too loudly" in the dish. As far as prep goes, it doesn't get any easier than this recipe. I was surprised that only one can of beans was called for, but it does seem to suffice. Two produces a fine result if you prefer more. One word of caution: The timing for thickening the chili up must be based on a commercial-strength stovetop. You may find it takes as much as an hour longer for the chili to thicken to the point you expect, but it's worth the wait.