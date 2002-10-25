Almond-Crusted Halibut Crystal Symphony

I have tried many wonderful recipes from this site with excellent results. In fact a good number of them have made it into regular circulation around my house. But this recipe is the first that I felt I had to review. I hate fish ... I mean I really HATE fish. My husband on the other hand is always asking me to make fish. So with company here for the holidays I decided to try 2 fish recipes from the site. The Broiled Tilapia Parmesan recipe and this one... based mostly on their high ratings and overwhelming positive reviews. I really enjoyed the Tilapia recipe ( altho I used Basa not tilapia) but I LOVED this one. I now have 2 fish recipes I will make again. The only change I made to this recipe was I doubled the sauce as suggested ... it was unbelievably good but I did have some leftovers not a lot tho so I will probably continue to double it. It was a big hit and compliments the fish wonderfully. Making the sauce was the most time consuming part of this recipe but worth the effort and it wasn't as unforgiving as I feared at the start. It reheated well in the microwave (not to boiling) so you can make this a bit ahead of time rather than trying to keep it warm ... then do your fish. I also did not use halibut but instead opted for Basa a fairly firm very mild white fish. No fishy flavour at all just delicate lovely flakes. Bottom line is that this is a very good recipe .. gourmet even .. try it.