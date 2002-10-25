Almond-Crusted Halibut Crystal Symphony

4.7
456 Ratings
  • 5 386
  • 4 47
  • 3 16
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

When you're done this halibut dish melts in your mouth! The credit goes to my future mother-in-law! If you can find creme fraiche you may substitute it for the heavy cream. Each filet should be between 3/4 and 1 inch thick.

Recipe by Susan W

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Make beurre blanc: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine wine, vinegar, shallots, thyme and bay leaf. Boil until liquid has evaporated. Stir in cream, and boil until liquid is reduced by half; decrease heat to low. Whisk in butter, 1 piece at a time, adding each new piece before previous one has melted completely. Do not allow sauce to simmer, or it may separate.

  • Strain sauce through a fine sieve into a heatproof bowl. Stir in chives, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Keep warm by setting bowl in a larger container of hot water.

  • Preheat oven on broiler setting. Pat fillets dry, and season with salt and pepper.

  • Heat oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute halibut fillets for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until lightly browned, and just cooked through. Transfer to a baking sheet, and cool 5 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together bread crumbs, almonds and 1 tablespoon melted butter. Brush tops of fillets with egg, and spread with almond mixture.

  • Broil fillets 1 to 2 minutes, or until browned (watch closely - every broiler has its own personality!). Place fillets on individual plates, and spoon beurre blanc around it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
613 calories; protein 40.9g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 45.6g; cholesterol 164mg; sodium 149.2mg. Full Nutrition
