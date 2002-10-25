Almond-Crusted Halibut Crystal Symphony

When you're done this halibut dish melts in your mouth! The credit goes to my future mother-in-law! If you can find creme fraiche you may substitute it for the heavy cream. Each filet should be between 3/4 and 1 inch thick.
I love this receipe and play with it each time I make it. My suggestions: (1)Timing is everything so I have all sauce ingredients pre-measured in small dishs ready to go. (2) Use more heavy cream in the sauce. Don't think you can use too much. (3) Use very fresh chives. (4) I prefer to finish the fish on the grill, versus the broiler. To do so, this is a 2 person receipe, so the fish and sauce finish at about the same time. (5) I'm partial to Jasmine rice on dishes with great sauces and it works well here. Just be sure to add some other vegetables for serving "color" to balance the appearance of the plate. Finally, don't worry about fat and calories. I do a long workout the next day everytime I make this!
Presentation is nicer than this actually tastes. Was very easy to make. Toughest part was spooning the almond mixture on top; and that wasn't a big deal at all. It took an hour and 10 minutes; start to finish. I will make again. However, will definitely use half the shallots, 1/2 the vinegar and 1/2 of the butter. The shallots were overwhelming, the sauce had sour undertones from the vinegar and I really don't think all 10 TBSPS butter was necessary, either. Will BRUSH ON the oil/butter mixture and BROIL the fish (to save cleaning another pan) without the crumb topping, and use the same pan to finish, with the crumb topping. I think this is worth trying again.
I used fat free half and half because I had a little left in the fridge that I didn't want to go to waste. Delicious!!! Looking over the recipe I was a little intimidated, but it really was pretty easy. What I did to make it easier for myself was to separate out the ingredients. In one section were the ingredients to make the sauce, then in another section were the ingredients to finish the sauce, and in the last section were the ingredients to bread/crust the fish. Working through the recipe in sections like this made it way easier... Also, before turning any stoves or broilers on, or even before taking anything out of the fridge - mince your almonds and shallots. Oh, and follow the part where it says only one or two minutes in the broiler.. I left mine in longer and burned some of the breading. :(
To be honest, I couldn't figure out what all the fuss was about when I read this recipe - it seemed pretty bland. Well, I made it tonight and my husband and I could not believe how incredible it was. I used Chilean Sea Bass and served it with rice pilaf and steamed cauliflower. Next time, I will double the sauce to serve over top of the vegetables although that will send the caloric content of this one over the top. But it will be worth it! DO TRY THIS!
Wow. YUMMY recipe! I'm glad I read the other reviews, simply to know to double the sauce and to have all the ingredients prepped (it helps, IMMENSELY). I also changed the recipe a tad to make it more "diet friendly" by using fat free half and half instead of heavy cream, used only the egg white for brushing the halibut and I substitued Brummel and Brown spread for the butter (I also cut the 10T down to 5T for the sauce). While I don't know what the original recipe tastes like, my husband, daughter and I all loved this with the exchanges! PS it's also EXCELLENT when prepared with chicken if you're not a big fish eater.... Bon Apetit!
Incredible! As per other's advice, I used Tilapia instead of Halibut ($6.99 per pound versus $16.99 per pound for the Halibut)and saved a bunch without sacraficing any taste. Watch out - the sauce is incredibly time consuming, but well worth it in the end. You'll probably need an extra pair of hands (like your hubby) to pull this one off. I served this over white rice from the rice cooker and balsamic asparagus. Give 30 minutes to make the sauce, counting on starting the fish with your "extra hands" after about 25 minutes. Definitely keep the sauce in a bowl surrounded by hot water - this trick really worked. DOUBLE THE SAUCE RECIPE!!!! You'll regret it if you don't - the recipe doesn't make much and you'll especially want more if you serve with rice. I made this for 5 people, doubled the sauce, and used it all. Thank you so much for this recipe!
FIVE STAR RECIPE, IT DID NOT TAKE THAT LONG TO PREPARE EITHER, I THINK THE KEY IS TO HAVE ALL OF THE INGREDINENTS READY TO GO, BEFORE YOU START COOKING. MY HUSBAND AND I LOVED THIS..
Fantastic flavors. To lighten the sauce I added only 4 tbls of butter. Next time I will add less shallots (maybe 1 tbls) to help lighten the onion flavor since using less butter made the flavor very pronounced. We still liked it, but some people might find it overwhelming. I think I will add a little more cream as well to help extend the sauce. I happened to have some chive cider vinegar that I used in place of chopped chives. I left out the lemon juice since some other reviewers had mentioned it was tangy enough without it and I agree with them. I don't think the sauce needed it. I didn't have any bread crumbs so I just used the minced almonds and egg for the topping. This worked fine. I really liked how the topping hardened and helped keep the fish moist while it broiled. It took about 7 minutes for my topping to brown and I had been concerned that my fish would be overdone. Not to worry the topping did the trick. The fish was perfect. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is the best recipe I have ever used. Tasted like a 5 star french resturaunt. A little time consuming but worth it. Excellent!!!!!!
This was a delicious recipe. My mom,who normally frowns at whine sauces, loved the sauce and my dad who questions anything that isn't BBQ said it tasted great. Also was not difficult to make, although there are several steps. This is a keeper. (Mom also said it can be our weekly fish dish!)
My husband made this for dinner the other night and it was delicious. I am not usually fond of fish but ended up having second helpings and our 3 year old wolfed also it down. I don't know how much work it was because I was kicked out of the kitchen while the "chef" was at work but it was worth the effort. (He said it took about 45-50 mins to prepare which isn't too bad) Halibut isn't an inexpensive fish but it's worth going to the trouble of obtaining it if you can because the combination of this fish and the other flavours in this recipe was wonderful. We're fortunate that we can get wild Alaskan halibut locally and have already bought more just so we can make this again!
EXCELLENT! DYNAMITE! A REAL KEEPER!! especially if you are on alow carb diet this is to die for, just eliminate the breadcrumbs, (though after your on the carb diet for awhile you can have the breadcrumbs!) I thought this was very easy to make and was surprised to find halibut fillets, living in kansas city you always see halibut steaks, the fillets are the BEST!!! Thank you so much !
When I got to my Seafood place the Halibut looked a little dry, so I got Chillean Sea Bass and it came out awesome. The sauce does take a while and uses alot of bowels and pans. I didn't have a sieve and used a fine strainer.
Successfully substituted tilapia --- ask for the thickest ones they have. Made the time consuming sauce ahead and reheated in a double boiler. Like others, I doubled the sauce. Served for a dinner party of 8 and they're still raving. Not an "everyday dish," but a starred entry for special occasions! Recommended!!
The closest thing to 'gourmet' that I have ever made! It looked and tasted like fine restaurant quality! I took advice of others into consideration tho: 1) Didn't know Halibut was so expensive...got 2 fillets for $19.95 (about a lb which was plenty for a romantic meal for you and your spouse) 2) Still made the full recipe for sauce so we would have enough...it was perfect for 2 people, 3) The sauce takes the longest about 30 mins, and you use alot of bowls/utinsels for this recipe..so have all that out, prep food & cut, sliced, chop first, and have an empty dishwasher, 4) used a fine strainer cuz I didn't have a seive, and 5) don't tell any health concious person how you made the sauce!! I served with a simple orzo recipe from this site and made that while making the sauce...excellent meal, but next time I'll go lighter with a side and have a salad. Get a babysitter, candles, and a a nice white wine with this and enjoy your night!
I've tried numerous recipes that i've found on line and this is the first one that I felt compelled to review! Doubled the sauce recipe to four while only making two filets based on others reviews. Ended up with plenty of sauce. I followed the recipe exactly and was thrilled with results. Kept the sauce warm as indicated but also reheated for 30 seconds in microwave before serving. I was attempting to duplicate a favorite dish of mine from one of my favorite restaurants and this was as good if not better. Served with Roasted new potatoes and Thyme green beans with almonds, both recipes found on this site. This is a keeper!
I made this for my boyfriend the first time I cooked for him, and now he's convinced I'm a master chef. Perfect flavoring and it makes for a very impressive presentation. I reduced the sauce a bit more than what it called for. Next time, I'm going to substitute the heavy cream with evaporated milk and cornstarch to cut out the fat, which has proven to be a great alternative in my experience. I'll definitely be making this again for him when I need an extra special favor ;-)
I made this last night for guests and it was very good. I thought the sauce had a strong vinegar taste. Maybe I put too much in. I also agree that you don't need all that butter I tasted the sauce after each tablespoon added and adding more butter was not improving the taste. I also doubled the sauce as others suggested and ended up with a lot left over. I don't think you need to add that much sauce to the halibut it drowns out the delicate halibut taste. I refrigerated the leftover sauce and reheated it with some extra halibut and it was still very good. If I make this again, I'll make the sauce in advance which would really speed things up in the kitchen if I have guests
I have tried many wonderful recipes from this site with excellent results. In fact a good number of them have made it into regular circulation around my house. But this recipe is the first that I felt I had to review. I hate fish ... I mean I really HATE fish. My husband on the other hand is always asking me to make fish. So with company here for the holidays I decided to try 2 fish recipes from the site. The Broiled Tilapia Parmesan recipe and this one... based mostly on their high ratings and overwhelming positive reviews. I really enjoyed the Tilapia recipe ( altho I used Basa not tilapia) but I LOVED this one. I now have 2 fish recipes I will make again. The only change I made to this recipe was I doubled the sauce as suggested ... it was unbelievably good but I did have some leftovers not a lot tho so I will probably continue to double it. It was a big hit and compliments the fish wonderfully. Making the sauce was the most time consuming part of this recipe but worth the effort and it wasn't as unforgiving as I feared at the start. It reheated well in the microwave (not to boiling) so you can make this a bit ahead of time rather than trying to keep it warm ... then do your fish. I also did not use halibut but instead opted for Basa a fairly firm very mild white fish. No fishy flavour at all just delicate lovely flakes. Bottom line is that this is a very good recipe .. gourmet even .. try it.
This was THE BEST fish recipe I have ever had. I used talapia instead and it was great. My boyfriend and I loved it!!! I didn't strain the sauce, just took out the bay leaf.AWESOME!!!!
This turned out absolutely fabulous! The sauce was not quite as thick as I would have liked, but other than that, it was great. Outstanding flavor. Even my husband raved about it!
This recipe was Excellent!!! Even tho, I had to use Alaskan Cod, instead of Halibut. My husband stuffed himself having seconds, and raved about how great it was on every bite. Thankyou for sharing this recipe!!!
Just like a symphony, this dish contains both delicate and powerful elements meshing in pure harmony. The sauce is obviously the key, so you might want to increase sauce-related measurements slightly. Also the broiler browns the crumbs very quickly so be sure not to allow them to overcook as an overly dark crust ruins this otherwise gorgeous presentation.
I was a little intimidated by this recipe, so before I started, I had all the rest of my dinner ready to go, all of the ingredients for this recipe pre measured and chopped, lined up in little dishes, all of the utensils I would need were out on the counter and ready, and I read through the directions several times. Once I started, it all went together as smooth as silk and the dish was a big hit. I will definitely make this again, especially when I want to impress.
This was ok. It was a lot of work for just an average meal. There was nothing bad about it, we just were not overly impressed. Really could not taste the almonds after adding the sauce, which is the part we were looking forward to.
I prepared this today for 7 (5 adults, 2 teenagers.) I served this with rice pilaf, steamed broccoli (and dinner rolls). The buerre blanc is easily prepared the day before. I reheated it in a double boiler on low until serving time. I fried the fish hours before my guests were to arrive, let cool, topped it, and refrigerated covered until I was ready. I doubled the sauce, used 16 pats of butter (only this once), and used the whole 8-oz container of heavy cream (instead of 2/3 cup). For seven servings, this was perfect. I used tilapia which is thinner than one inch so I fried them for a shorter amount of time. The results, the same as (most) all the other reviewers. They raved. Fresh chives and thyme are a must. The green vegetable balances the plate with color. Spoon the sauce around the fish as the recipe states because the topping looks wonderful. This is a fine, restaurant-quality meal that any host(ess) will be proud to serve, as I was. Thank you for this keeper.
This recipe was very good, but called for way too much butter. I only put 5 tablespoons of butter in the sauce, and it came out fine. I did feel the sauce was in desperate need of a little salt. The thyme and bay leaf didn't wow me, so I added a little tarragon which I thought improved the sauce quite a bit. I don't know if this dish was really worth all the work, but thanks for the post.
This is an awesome recipe! I am not a big fan of fish but my boyfriend is. I wanted to make him something special so I decided to try this and WOW! We both loved it! I followed the instructions exactly...no alterations like I usually do! This recipe is a keeper! :0)
Very yummy but not enough sauce. I think I'll try and work with the beurre blanc to see if I can make more of it without so much butter. It was soooo good but I felt guilty eating it!!!Worth the effort.
A complicated recipe with a lot of special ingredients, but definitely gourmet and very delicious. Good for a planned small dinner party, not something you'd cook up with what you have in the kitchen on a weeknight after work. I've made it with frozen halibut (very good) & with fresh salmon (EXCELLENT).
WOW! This was EASY to prepare and tasted great! I gave up looking for halibut, and used frozen Cod fillets, which I had on hand - I think ANY fish will work here! The buerre blanc (I used 8 T salted butter) was absolutely the secret! My husband said I needed to quadruple the buerre blanc so he'd have enough to cover his rice! Good suggestion! Next time I will make more sauce and try a different fish! Thank YOU Susan! One of my favorites from this site! PS: Due to wheat allergy, I substituted ENER-G Rice bread for bread crumbs.
Fantastic! I also prepped all the ingredients for the sauce in advance, and it went together quickly and easily. I used tilapia instead of halibut, and used a food processor for the scallions and almond/breadcrumb topping. It was quick, delicious, and impressive.
I'd like to add my name as one more fan of this terrific recipe. I used creme fraiche in the sauce; it was creamy and delicious. It's not a recipe you want to start at the last minute (when everyone's starving) because it takes awhile to get things in place and the sauce prepared. But it's well worth the effort.
Delicious!! I used Tilapia like many other reviewers and I did make a few minor changes to the sauce. I added 1/2c. of fat free evaporated milk and 1/2 tbsp. cornstarch instead of the cream. I did add a little bit of minced garlic to the sauce at the end too. It was a really nice flavor without all the fat. My whole family loved this( including 8 and 10 year olds!!) Thanks for a great recipe...I will make it again.
Delicious! I made this for my boyfriend's birthday dinner, and he raved! I recommend reducing the amount of lemon in the sauce, it was a little tart (and I like lemon). Otherwise, perfect served with wild rice & roasted asparagus. I didn't think it was overly time consuming, or difficult.
I'm sorry, but I was so disappoimted by the recipe. The sauce wasn't good at all. The fish was okay with the bread crumbs and the almonds, but people were saying such good things about the sauce, and I just didn't think it was any good.
We cook and try new recipes alot, and while this is labor intensive, it is very good. The sauce is excellent, don't overcook your fish! Sustituted items I didn't have like garlic & onions for shallots, 1/2 & 1/2 for heavy cream, skipped the bread crumbs and just used the crushed almonds.
This recipe was Fantastic!! I love shallots so I kept them in the sauce, it gave it a lovely texture. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly and it is a keeper! We just came back from a Halibut fishing trip so I am trying a bunch of halibut recipes, this is the best so far!!!!!
RATING THE SAUCE ONLY - as I nabbed it to compliment my chicken breasts topped with shrimp. :-) I'm not a big fish eater, but I do like shellfish. Anyway, I'm giving the sauce a 5 star rating, though next time I will further reduce the amount of lemon (I doubled the recipie but NOT the lemon) and will go even less next time, because the lemon makes it a little too "bright" for my taste. However, that said...as is, I would serve this sauce to company. It is marvelous and not at all hard to make. Time consuming...not particularly, not if you are multi tasking. Thanks!
I really liked this recipe, but my husband (who is fish sensitive) did not so much. I think any fishy taste he tasted was the store's fault where I bought it. I would make the recipe again, for myself.
This was absolutely the best gourmet dinner i have ever made. I have never received THAT many compliments and praise from one meal. I am by no means an expert so this is coming from personal opinion. I did not sieve the sauce. I just removed the bay leafs and left the shallots in there. For one I didn't have one and two didnt see personally why i would take out the shallots? So if you want to skip that step feel free because this recipe is TOP NOTCH! Agree with other posters. Prepare everything in advance. I put every step in separate bowls and it helped big time! Add rice and DOUBLE the sauce!
I agree with some previous reviewers in that it was a lot of effort for an okay meal. It was a bit rich for me. I prefer to just blacken the halibut with cajun seasoning and grill it. It's faster, healthier, and tastes great.
Family loved this, despite the high cost of the halibut! I felt the sauce was a bit tangy even though I didnt even add the lemon juice. I think next time I would try with balsamic vinegar instead of cider. Definately double or 1 and 1/2 the sauce though as it doesnt make as much as I thought.
We made this for a dinner party and it turned out fantastic! This is definitely not an easy recipe, but well worth it!~
I fish regurally and often bring in Halibut. Because of the frequency of consumption of this fish, I have become bored of the traditional preparations and usually just give it away. However, I tried this recipe some time ago and the resulting dish was excellent. I'm only 19, and a guy, and because I've never before attempted cooking anything I thought the recipe would be difficult, but I was rather surprised at the ease. I caught another fat Halibut and am preparing this dish once again for some ladies.
I made this for Christmas Eve dinner. I made it exactly as the recipe stated with no changes. Very elegant and rich in flavor. My very picky husband (who travels quite a bit for work, and has eaten in many great restuarants) absolutely loved it, and I can assure you, that speaks volumes!
My husband and I loved this recipe. It was a little time consuming, but worth it. We didn't strain the beurre blanc and it was still fantastic.
My children loved this recipe! This did take a little more time to prepare, but like everyone else said, it was worth it. This is a nice switch to something that tastes wonderful since I am on a low carb diet. All I did to make this low carb was to use crushed pork rinds instead of bread crumbs. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe!
This is an awesome recipe! I would definitely double the sauce but cut the butter down just a bit. I also sprinkled a little bit of sea salt on the halibut as they were sauted - I can't tell you what a difference that made! It really brought the flavor out in the fish. The prep time does take a bit longer than I expected, but as previous reviews have said, it's much easier if you have all of the ingredients prepped. This is something that is relatively simple to make but looks and tastes like it was prepared by a professional chef!!
Believe the hype on this one - it was absolutely delicious! Having 2 people cooking, one for the sauce and one for the fish, makes it much easier.
Another great fish recipe to add to my collection! I used frozen Tilapia filets (from Sam's Club) which I, of course, thawed first. They weren't very thick but they worked out just fine. The only mishap I had was that, after being sauted, the fish was so tender and wanted to fall apart. So, I gently scooped them out of the pan and put them on my baking stone. Each piece right next to the other. This made it easy to add the almond mixture. I followed the recipe for the most part. I did substitute Tilapia for the Halibut because I had Tilapia on hand. I also omitted the lemon because I don't care for lemon with my fish. And I doubled the sauce recipe but I ended up having quite a bit of sauce left over. The sauce was awesome and needs a strong flavor to balance the dish. The fish adds the crunch and the texture but there isn't much flavor without the sauce, especially if you use a very mild tasting fish like I did. My husband and 10 year old daughter loved it and would like to thank you. I insist on making them eat fish and they are continually surprised about how much they are enjoying it. I even had enough left over for my lunch the next day. I couldn't believe how fabulous it still tasted even after being reheated in the microwave. Thanks for sharing!
I expected this to be a lot harder than it really was, but it wasn't that bad at all. It keeps you busy though! I took the advice of others and made sure all the ingredients were layed out ahead of time in order and ready to go. The end product was spectacular!! My husband said it was comparable to any fancy restaurant we'd ever been to! This will definitely become a staple in our house. Oh yeah and I substitued macadamia's instead of almonds which I don't really care for. I thought it was better this way, but I'm sure it's just personal preference.
Another rave review from my husband. He really enjoyed the recipe. Definatley a do-over. Even my 2 year old daughter enjoyed this one. My four year old son had a great time helping me make this. He was great at measuring and cutting up the butter, which I thought there was slightly too much of. Next time I think I will make in stages as suggested for a dinner party.
As others said, this was yummy! Two changes based on ingredient availability. I did not have bay leaf so I chose to add a bit of oregano. I didn't strain other than removing what was left of the thyme...seems like you could play around with the seasonings if you had to and still come out with a very delicious dish! Thanks Susan....will use often!!
the sauce takes alot of work as others mentioned, but it's worth it! my husband and i have made this more than once and it gets easier every time. once we substituted the halibut w/ orange roughy... not as great. i really think the sauce compliments the halibut extremely well. we love to eat it over rice and drizzle the sauce all around and sop up the extra sauce w/ fresh, warm dinner rolls. i give this recipe 4 stars only because of the high fat content, but all in all, this is one of the best recipes i've gotten from this site! thank you!
Amazing..a ton of pots and pans, but well worth it! I used only 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, and I used tilapia. The only step I'd say to take out was putting the creme in a dish of hot water--I just heated it up in the microwave before serving. Best fish recipe!
Although I have used a lot of recipes from this site, this is the first time I have been moved to post a review. This is absolutely the best fish I have ever made. The little extra time it takes to prepare is well-worth the effort. My sister-in-law wouldn't leave until I gave her the recipe too!
I have to admit this was really delicious. Although the ingredients are pricey and the preparation of mincing almonds took awhile. I also substituted the fish with Tilapia. Also I didn't bother straining the sauce I just spooned it onto the fish. Be careful the fish is very delicate and will tear apart when transferring to the other pan.
This recipe was absolutely delicious!! I have often read other reviewers list a recipe as "restaurant quality" and have wondered where they've been dining, but this recipe exemplifies that expression. The only changes I made were to omit the bay leaf (I was out) and to use Chilean Sea Bass instead of the Halibut. It took a little coordination of effort to have the sauce and fish ready at the same time--try to have all the ingredients prepped before beginning. This was a superb recipe which I will be making again and again!!
This recipe was fantastic! I did not have thyme or a bay leaf so I used some leftover cilantro. I think next time I will double the sauce b/c we liked it so much. My husband felt like he was eating at a fancy restaurant. It also was not as difficult as I expected it to be.
Just excellent! I will most certainly make this again. I don’t know if I’d categorize it as “dinner in an instant.” It did take me a little over an hour from start to finish, but I was also making two side dishes. I don't even really like fish all that much and I would make this again in a heartbeat. FYI – I tossed some fresh steamed green beans with the shallots that were strained from the sauce – they, too, were delicious.
My first beurre blanc attempt and I was VERY pleased with the result. The instructions are right on and I didn't screw up the consistency! I did have to substitute white wine for ginger ale for a family member who cannot have alcohol for health reasons. I researched it and ginger ale is a good sub for white wine if you can't find the alcohol free at the stores. The breading around the halibut was awesome and my family was really impressed with how it turned out. I don't even care for fish but I gobbled this dish up!!
This is by far the best halibut recipe I ever tried. I cooked it twice for guests and everyone loved it. I recommend using 2/3 of the suggested butter amount for the sauce, but brushing the crusted halibut with a little of the melted butter before sticking it under the broiler.
This dish was wonderful! I would definetly make it again. If Kids like fish they will like this. THe sauce is what takes time, but it is worth it! Delicious.
I haven't yet eaten this recipe exactly as it's written, as I wanted something healthier and made it without any butter, but even the healthier version tasted great - it was rich and you felt like you were eating something decadent even though it was healthy. I substituted a little olive oil in place of the butter, and instead of heavy cream I used fat free half and half. I used a combination of almonds and corn flakes in place of the bread crumbs. I liked the way the flavor of the sauce blended with that of the fish. The crunchy coating on top of the fish was also delicious.
It might be the fact that this was on the top 10 list of 'best recipes' on this site, but I was pretty disappointed and so were my friends. I'm further disappointed that nobody in town had halibut except the local Fresh market which charge 18 dollars a pound - it cost me about 70 dollars total to buy everything to make this dish for four people. The sauce did get a lot of positive comments, but considering how LONG it too to make, how many dishes and counters I got dirty making it, and how LITTLE the recipes actually yields in the end, I would suggest doubling the sauce recipe, at least. If you end up with leftovers, oh well - the sauce isn't expensive. The halibut itself - I don't know. I just wasn't impressed with the texture. I think I could have let it sear a bit longer in the pan and cook less in the oven.
