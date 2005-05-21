Manicotti with Cheese

A delicious and cheesy manicotti recipe! Only use whole milk mozzarella and do not over bake when you heat it up. This recipe is delicious. Enjoy!

By Mary

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and cool on waxed paper or aluminum foil to prevent the noodles from sticking together.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, parsley, salt and pepper; fill manicotti with cheese mixture.

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish, spread a thin layer of spaghetti sauce on the bottom and arrange manicotti in a single layer; cover with remaining sauce. Cover dish with aluminum foil and bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake for 15 minutes longer; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
736 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 88g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 72.6mg; sodium 2308.5mg. Full Nutrition
