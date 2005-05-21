Manicotti with Cheese

I followed this recipe exactly, except I added shredded mozzarella and Parmesan to the top when I put it back in the oven for the last 15 minutes. Great addition! Also, I don't know if the package I used had too many noodles (although it said 8oz) or if I used too much filling for each one, but I was about three manicotti short on filling. This was my first time making it, so I think it was just my fault. No need for the egg suggestion at all, just make sure everything is well-mixed and that you use a quality zip-loc bag with a corner snipped off or piping bag to fill after cooked. Also make sure not to over-cook the manicotti when you're boiling them or you'll have some with giant rips. I boiled mine for 9 minutes (package said 8-10) and had a lot that tore just from stirring them in the pot. Used Great Value brand from Walmart, so maybe that had something to do with it. Will try just boiling for 7 next time. Overall very yummy and will definitely make again!